The 7 Best Sales This Weekend at The North Face, Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

Oprah’s “favorite” Our Place pan is 25 percent off for just a bit longer

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale PEOPLE Headshot
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale is a shopping writer at PEOPLE based in Hawai’i with more than six years’ experience in the digital and print media industry. She covers everything from the hottest celebrity fashion trends, including jeans, to the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner shoppers can’t stop buying from Amazon.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Weekend Sales Roundup 9/8 Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Labor Day sales have  come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still save big.

This weekend, score deep discounts at customer-loved stores like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Fable. Tons of between-season staples are available at Nordstrom’s End of Summer Sale, like breezy dresses and white sneakers. Our Place’s Goodbye Summer Sale features markdowns on best-selling cookware, including the pan Oprah once called a “kitchen magician.” Refresh your bedding setup while warm comforters and sheets are 30 percent off at Buffy.

From a popular fall shacket at Amazon to game day hats at ‘47, there are so many impressive deals available this weekend. Keep scrolling to shop them.

Best Sales This Weekend

Shop Buffy’s Huge Bedding Sale

Buffy Cloud Comforter

Buffy

Buffy’s big sale on sheets and comforter sets includes popular picks like the Cloud Comforter. The hypoallergenic comforter is made with eucalyptus lyocell that helps absorb moisture, making it a top choice for hot sleepers. “The Cloud Comforter is like sleeping in the middle of the fluffiest cloud in the sky,” one five-star shopper raved. You can save $45 if you buy it right now.

Oprah-Approved Cookware Is Up to 40% Off at Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

With the holiday season approaching, you’ll want to be prepared with quality cookware that helps you whip up tasty Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes. At Our Place’s Goodbye Summer Sale, the Always Pan is 25 percent off, and other popular cookware is up to 40 percent off. The Always Pan is made of non-stick ceramic and it can steam, fry, sear,  boil, and more. Oprah Winfrey once deemed it a “kitchen magician” and Cameron Diaz uses it “every day.” Choose between 10 beautiful colors, including blue, green, purple, and orange.

Last Chance: Between-Season Finds at Nordstrom’s End of Summer Sale

It may still be warm outside, but fall is around the corner, so now’s the time to stock up on between-season staples like lightweight coats, jeans, and boots — and Nordstrom’s End of Summer Sale has all that and more. You’ll find 60 percent off Zella flare leggings, Dolce Vita white sneakers, an Open Edit Blazer, and more than 20,000 other clothes, shoes, and accessories.

The North Face Is Majorly Marked Down at Rue La La

Speaking of cool weather, you can snag so many The North Face jackets and coats on sale at this under-the-radar store. At Rue La La, a site that offers discounts on designer fashion, outerwear and loungewear from The North Face is up to 70 percent off. Styles range from lightweight options like this zip-upand fleece jackets to fluffier parkas and down coats. But you’ll want to hurry, as this sale ends on September 9 at 6 p.m. ET, and sizes are going fast.

Best-Selling Pet Items Are Up to 20% Off at Fable

Fable Dog Bed

Fable

Enjoy an extended Labor Day sale on Fable pet supplies. Use the code LD20 to unlock 20 percent off best-selling dog beds, leashes, collars, and so much more. Included in the savings is this chic dog bed, which is made of plush memory foam that’s also waterproof and machine-washable. It’s available in six stylish colors, including rose, green, and blue, all of which help disguise this dog bed as a piece of decor in your home. Right now, it’s going for just $88.

Fall Essential: Get 50% Off a Customer-Loved Shacket

Amazon AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt

Plaid flannels are a seasonal must-have, according to stars like Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff, and this popular shacket from Amazon is marked down to just $26 right now. It’s made of a soft nylon and spandex blend that makes it feel “comfortable and warm,” according to one buyer. The shacket has a button-down silhouette that makes delayering or covering up a breeze, and it even has two functional chest pockets. Snag the machine-washable jacket in 23 fall-ready hues like brown, green, and yellow.

Score Double Discounts on Game Day Hats at ‘47

If you’re a football fan, then your Sundays this time of year are generally spent lounging on the couch watching games. While you cheer on your favorite team, dress for the occasion with a new hat from ‘47, which has options for many NFL teams. To kick off football season, snag an extra 50 percent off script style hats on the site thanks to the brand’s extended Labor Day sale, which ends on September 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Just be sure to use the code SCRIPT at checkout to unlock savings.


Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nestl Duvet Cover Tout
This 'Incredibly Soft' Duvet Cover Set That Keeps Hot Sleepers Cool Is Topping Amazon's Charts
Tennis player Sloane Stephens attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Former U.S. Open Winner Sloane Stephens Shared Her Nighttime Routine with Us, Including This $10 Drugstore Find
Roundup: What Are Shoppers Loving This September? Tout
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This September? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10
Related Articles
Roundup: What Are Shoppers Loving This September? Tout
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This September? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale for as Little as $80 — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast
Nestl Duvet Cover Tout
This 'Incredibly Soft' Duvet Cover Set That Keeps Hot Sleepers Cool Is Topping Amazon's Charts
Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber tout
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Saves’ Their Backs While Cleaning — and It's on Sale
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwu7XF9OeBo/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen’s Oversized Button-Up Is Classy, Comfortable, and Just Like Oprah’s — Get One Starting at $26
One-Off: Oversized Hoodie tout
This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Hoodie for Fall Just Dropped at Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale Starting at $24
Zoker Direct Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $800 Cordless Vacuum That Works ‘Just as Well’ as Dyson Models Is $110 Today at Amazon
BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum Tout
Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is ‘Perfect for Pet Owners’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30
Roundup: Best-Selling Outdoor Decor Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Decor for Fall Will Transform Porches and Patios — and It's Up to 61% Off Right Now
Amazon Living Room Storage Roundup Tout
Amazon Has a Storefront Dedicated to Living Room Storage — and These Space-Savings Finds Are Up to 60% Off
Bed Sheets Sale Tout
These ‘Smooth as Silk’ Cooling Bed Sheets with 49,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are as Little as $22 Today
One-Off: Comfortable Leggings Deal tout
Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon
LDW: RLL Lily Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer
LDW: Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
20 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale This Weekend at Nordstrom, Amazon, and Madewell
Amazon Schenley Steam Mop Cleaner Tout
This Steam Mop That Works ‘Wonders’ on Grout Is on Sale for $100 at Amazon Right Now