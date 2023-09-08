Labor Day sales have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still save big.

This weekend, score deep discounts at customer-loved stores like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Fable. Tons of between-season staples are available at Nordstrom’s End of Summer Sale, like breezy dresses and white sneakers. Our Place’s Goodbye Summer Sale features markdowns on best-selling cookware, including the pan Oprah once called a “kitchen magician.” Refresh your bedding setup while warm comforters and sheets are 30 percent off at Buffy.

From a popular fall shacket at Amazon to game day hats at ‘47, there are so many impressive deals available this weekend. Keep scrolling to shop them.

Best Sales This Weekend

Shop Buffy’s Huge Bedding Sale

Buffy

Buffy’s big sale on sheets and comforter sets includes popular picks like the Cloud Comforter. The hypoallergenic comforter is made with eucalyptus lyocell that helps absorb moisture, making it a top choice for hot sleepers. “The Cloud Comforter is like sleeping in the middle of the fluffiest cloud in the sky,” one five-star shopper raved. You can save $45 if you buy it right now.

Oprah-Approved Cookware Is Up to 40% Off at Our Place

Our Place

With the holiday season approaching, you’ll want to be prepared with quality cookware that helps you whip up tasty Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes. At Our Place’s Goodbye Summer Sale, the Always Pan is 25 percent off, and other popular cookware is up to 40 percent off. The Always Pan is made of non-stick ceramic and it can steam, fry, sear, boil, and more. Oprah Winfrey once deemed it a “kitchen magician” and Cameron Diaz uses it “every day.” Choose between 10 beautiful colors, including blue, green, purple, and orange.

Last Chance: Between-Season Finds at Nordstrom’s End of Summer Sale

It may still be warm outside, but fall is around the corner, so now’s the time to stock up on between-season staples like lightweight coats, jeans, and boots — and Nordstrom’s End of Summer Sale has all that and more. You’ll find 60 percent off Zella flare leggings, Dolce Vita white sneakers, an Open Edit Blazer, and more than 20,000 other clothes, shoes, and accessories.

The North Face Is Majorly Marked Down at Rue La La

Speaking of cool weather, you can snag so many The North Face jackets and coats on sale at this under-the-radar store. At Rue La La, a site that offers discounts on designer fashion, outerwear and loungewear from The North Face is up to 70 percent off. Styles range from lightweight options like this zip-upand fleece jackets to fluffier parkas and down coats. But you’ll want to hurry, as this sale ends on September 9 at 6 p.m. ET, and sizes are going fast.

Best-Selling Pet Items Are Up to 20% Off at Fable

Fable

Enjoy an extended Labor Day sale on Fable pet supplies. Use the code LD20 to unlock 20 percent off best-selling dog beds, leashes, collars, and so much more. Included in the savings is this chic dog bed, which is made of plush memory foam that’s also waterproof and machine-washable. It’s available in six stylish colors, including rose, green, and blue, all of which help disguise this dog bed as a piece of decor in your home. Right now, it’s going for just $88.

Fall Essential: Get 50% Off a Customer-Loved Shacket

Plaid flannels are a seasonal must-have, according to stars like Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff, and this popular shacket from Amazon is marked down to just $26 right now. It’s made of a soft nylon and spandex blend that makes it feel “comfortable and warm,” according to one buyer. The shacket has a button-down silhouette that makes delayering or covering up a breeze, and it even has two functional chest pockets. Snag the machine-washable jacket in 23 fall-ready hues like brown, green, and yellow.

Score Double Discounts on Game Day Hats at ‘47

If you’re a football fan, then your Sundays this time of year are generally spent lounging on the couch watching games. While you cheer on your favorite team, dress for the occasion with a new hat from ‘47, which has options for many NFL teams. To kick off football season, snag an extra 50 percent off script style hats on the site thanks to the brand’s extended Labor Day sale, which ends on September 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Just be sure to use the code SCRIPT at checkout to unlock savings.



