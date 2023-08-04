The 7 Best Sales This Weekend from Spanx, Nordstrom, an Oprah ‘Favorite’ Brand, and More

Prepare to hit “add to cart,” because this weekend is stacked with hidden deals from customer-loved stores like Spanx, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Amazon.

There’s still a month left of summer, and Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is packed with discounts on seasonal staples like lightweight dresses and comfy sandals you’ll want to wear before fall begins. Madewell’s Perfect Look Event also includes summer-ready styles like denim shorts, crossbody bags, and slip-on-and-go slides, all for 30 percent off. If your kids are heading back to school in the next few weeks, Maisonette’s End of Season Sale has them covered with 40 percent off clothes and shoes they’ll actually want to wear on the first day.

Give your home an upgrade with cozy bamboo sheets and blankets at Cozy Earth, one of Oprah’s “favorite” brands, or start collecting fall decorations while they’re doubly discounted at Terrain. Keep reading for more of the best sales this weekend.

Best Sales This Weekend

Shop Terrain’s Huge Sale on Home Items

Terrain

With September almost here, you may be thinking ahead to crisp weather, Halloween candy, and other fall favorites. To help get your home ready for the new season, Terrain is having a major sale. Right now, you can score an extra 30 percent off already discounted items including fall wreaths, candle holders, and vases. Simply use the code ADDITIONAL30 and watch prices dwindle.

Oprah-Approved Home and Fashion Finds Are Up to 25% Off at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth has made Oprah’s famed Favorite Things List five years in a row now — and for good reason. The brand offers luxury home goods and loungewear that give “coziness” a new definition. Right now, you can score some rare deals at Cozy Earth: everything on site is 25 percent off. Cooling bamboo sheets and a comfy sleep set are just a few coveted items you can nab for less this weekend.

Score Double Discounts on This Popular Tower Fan at Amazon

Speaking of cooling, it’s still pretty scorching out there. If you’re looking to cut back on your air conditioning bill, consider adding a tower fan into your home, like this discounted option from Amazon. The Taylor Swoden Oscillating Tower Fan offers three wind modes, three speeds, and oscillates to blow cool air around your space. You can even set it to automatically run for up to 24 hours. Take advantage of this double discount that brings the fan to just $55 today.

Last Chance: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends on Sunday

If you’ve been holding out on shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this weekend is your last chance to do so. Until Sunday, August 6, you can save on thousands of items across fashion, home, and beauty categories. Find trendy flare jeans, comfy sweaters for fall, and customer-loved skincare from brands like Kiehl’s on sale. Stock up on home essentials including bedding sets, bath sets, and kitchen staples while they’re marked down.

Best-Selling Items Are Up to 40% Off at Spanx

Spanx

You may have had your eye on Spanx items at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but if your favorite styles are sold out, the brand is matching Nordstrom’s hefty discounts this year. Spanx’s Limited Time Sale is offering 30 to 40 percent off some of its most popular items, like the best-selling Booty Boost Leggings, slimming pants from the Oprah-Approved Perfect Pant collection, and this asymmetrical skort you can wear to exercise or run errands. Make sure to grab your favorite pieces before the savings end on August 6.

Get 30% Off Dresses, Sandals, and Bags at Madewell

Madewell

Still have weddings on the calendar? Madewell has you covered on what to wear thanks to The Perfect Event sale. Snag 30 percent off dresses, sandals, and bags that will help you look your best at upcoming weddings, vacations, work happy hours, and more. Plenty of best-sellers are included, like this staple black slip dress that goes with everything. Celebrity-inspired shoulder bags like the Transport Flap Bag are significantly marked down, and comfy sandals like the Kiera Mule make for the perfect date night shoe. Be sure to use the code BUILDAFIT at checkout to save until August 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Back-to-School: Maisonette’s End of Season Sale Features Up to 40% Off

School is just around the corner, so make sure your little ones have a closet full of cute and comfy clothes they’ll actually want to wear. Over 16,000 items are going for up to 40 percent off during Maisonette’s End of Season Sale, including this adorable Rosie Dress that’s just $41 and this staple short set for just $21. You have plenty of time to shop this one — the sale ends on August 20. Keep an eye out for new sales added to Maisonette’s site throughout the rest of the month.

