The 7 Best Early Labor Day Sales This Weekend from Spanx, Madewell, an Oprah-Favorite Brand, and More

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial close of summer. But before tossing on your swimsuit for one final pool day, make sure to reserve some time to shop.

Brands like Target, Spanx, and Madewell have already launched Labor Day sales, which means you can get your shopping done early and focus on friends, family, beaches, and barbeques next weekend. Below, we’ve highlighted the best sales going on right now, and prices are up to 70 percent off.

At Target, you can access more than 218,000 deals on storage, bedding, and other home goods for back-to-school season. Spanx’s first-ever Summer Warehouse Event is offering 70 percent off wardrobe staples like leggings, lightweight tank tops, and more. Madewell’s Pre-Fall sale has double discounts on select jeans, bags, and sweaters, and a low-key flash sale site is marking down dozens of Ugg boots and slippers to keep cozy when temperatures fall.

Read on for the best early Labor Day sales to shop this weekend — prices start at under $20.

Best Early Labor Day Sales This Weekend

Shop Spanx’s First-Ever Summer Warehouse Event

Spanx

For the first time ever, Spanx is offering an end-of-summer sale. Through August 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you can save a whopping 70 percent off select styles, including this full-coverage bra from the Bra-llelujah line that Kylie Jenner once wore. Or consider stocking up on the flattering Stretch Twill Cargo Pants (shown above), a pant style that Kate Middleton has worn for years. You can also find other between-season pieces, like wide-leg pants, staple leggings, and lightweight tank tops.

Score Double Discounts at Madewell’s Pre-Fall Sale

Madewell

Jacket season is around the corner, so take advantage of Madewell’s early Labor Day sale on fall items like this stylish blazer that more than 1,800 Madewell shoppers have added to their carts in the past week. Use the coupon COOLDOWN at checkout to unlock an additional 30 percent off this and more select styles already on sale. That includes best-sellers like this leather crossbody bag — hands-free bags haven been a pre-fall go-to for celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Taylor Swift, and more.

Cozy Uggs and Slippers Are On Sale at Gilt

It’s time to put away your sandals and unpack your boots (almost). And Gilt, a flash sale site that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, just marked down so many comfy Ugg boots and slippers. A year-round celebrity favorite, Ugg boots and slippers have been worn by everyone from Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Garner. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address — which you better do before the sale ends on Monday, August 28 at 12 p.m. ET.

Target’s Early Labor Day Sale Includes More Than 218,000 Deals

Target’s epic early Labor Day sale should help ease the stress of summer’s end with all of the back-to-school finds you can save on. Choose from thousands of deals on clothes, home goods, and electronics that can assist with the fall transition. Upgrade your bedding with this reversible comforter that’s just $15, or snag this sleek cube bookcase for 30 percent off. Apple AirPods, Shark vacuum cleaners, and Keurig coffee makers are also on sale.

An Oprah-Favorite Pan Is $38 Off Ahead of Labor Day

Our Place

If you’re hosting over Labor Day weekend, consider picking up this Hollywood- and editor-favorite versatile pan: At the Goodby Summer Sale, the Our Place Always Pan is 25 percent off. Oprah Winfrey deemed the pan a “kitchen magician,” and Cameron Diaz called it “a huge part” of her kitchen, claiming she uses it “every single day.” The non-stick ceramic pan can sear, steam, fry, boil, and more, and you can get it in 10 gorgeous colors, including blue, green, purple, and black.

Take 57% Off This Chart-Topping Bath Mat

Stepping onto a plush bath mat post-shower might have you mistaking your bathroom for a luxurious spa. See for yourself with the Gorilla Grip Plush Bath Mat, which is up to 57 percent off in go-with-everything colors like blue, black, and beige. The best-selling bath mat has been topping Amazon’s Movers and Shakers charts, which tracks exactly what shoppers are buying in real time. Reviewers say the mat is “very soft and absorbent.”

Say Goodbye to Acne with This On-Sale Light Therapy Wand

Solawave

If you’re looking for an easy solution for reducing blemishes, SolaWave’s Bye Acne device claims to zap zits in just three minutes. The compact tool uses a blend of red and blue light therapies to eliminate acne-causing bacteria, reduce the appearance of blemishes, and help regulate sebum production. Plus, the brand has star power: Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Sydney Sweeney have been prepped for red carpets with SolaWave’s light therapy devices.

