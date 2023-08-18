The 7 Best Deals This Weekend, Including Blake Lively’s Phone Case and Cameron Diaz’s Hoka Shoes

Labor Day might be two weeks away, but a slew of sales are already rolling in.

This weekend, some seriously steep savings on fashion, travel, and home items are up for grabs. Sandal season is still in full swing, and the “It” style of the summer — the Birkenstock Arizona — is going for just $80, while the coveted Tory Burch sandals you’ve probably had on your wishlist for years are marked down, too.

A handful of celebrity-approved items are also deeply discounted: Both Brooks and Hoka shoes, which stars like Jennifer Garner and Cameron Diaz wear, are going for less at Nordstrom Rack. The hands-free Bandolier phone cases Blake Lively and Martha Stewart use are up to 75 percent off, and pretty Reformation dresses, which Jennifer Lopez wore in Paris last summer, are on rare sale.

Below, shop the seven best sales this weekend at Amazon, Gilt, Nordstrom Rack, and more.

Best Sales This Weekend

Step on It: Hoka and Brooks Shoes Are on Sale

Nordstrom Rack

Supportive sneakers are a must-have. Recently, celebrities like Harry Styles and Reese Witherspoon have been pointing us toward two top-notch options: Brooks and Hoka shoes. Right now, both brands are available at lower prices at Nordstrom Rack. Scoop up the Brooks Ghost 14, which one PEOPLE editor deemed their “favorite workout shoes” while they’re $50 off, and nab the fan-favorite Hoka Challenger for nearly 40 percent off.

Shop Over 2,000 Designer Deals at Tory Burch

Tory Burch

This weekend only, more than 2,000 items are marked down at Tory Burch, including bags, dresses, jewelry, and footwear. No code is required to access this Tory Burch sale — all you have to do is enter your email address to unlock it, and an additional 10 percent off will be applied at checkout. Snag the practical tote you’ve been eyeing, a preppy pair of loafers for fall, statement earrings, or the wildly popular Miller Sandal while they’re all on sale.

Score Up to 75% Off Celebrity-Worn Crossbody Phone Cases

Bandolier

Crossbody phone cases are having a serious moment, thanks to A-listers like Blake Lively and Martha Stewart sporting practical picks from Bandolier, which double as wallets, on repeat. Only until Monday, customer-loved picks are up to 75 percent off, which means you can get a $108 hands-free phone case for $33.

These convenient accessories allow you to run errands without a purse and travel with your phone easily accessible. One PEOPLE writer calls hers, the Hailey, a “game-changer” for quick coffee runs, grocery shopping, and attending stadium events where non-clear bags aren’t allowed.

The “It” Sandals of Summer, Birkenstocks, Are Going for $80

Gilt

Gilt just slashed prices on 80 pairs of popular Birkenstock sandals, including the iconic double buckle style, the Birkenstock Arizona, as well as the Gizeh and Mayari. Sizes are selling out fast, though, so don’t wait around to snag the hottest shoe of the summer — which has a long list of famous fans including Chrissy Teigen and Katie Holmes — while they’re going for less than $100.

Bon Voyage! Nab Amazon’s Best-Selling Travel Bags for Less

Amazon

Having a functional weekender bag can make all the difference when packing for a quick getaway. Take advantage of this sale on Amazon’s best-selling travel bags, which has discounts of up to 43 percent. Choose between leather duffels, canvas bags, and even double-duty picks that include toiletry bags, which will all make preparing for your next trip seamless.

Reformation Is Having a Super Rare Sale

Reformation

Last summer, Jennifer Lopez strolled around Paris in two romantic Reformation dresses, and Sarah Jessica Parker just wore a dreamy white maxi from the brand, so you’re in good company when you shop at Reformation. The sustainable brand doesn’t go on sale often, so don’t waste this opportunity to nab high-quality wedding guest dresses, lightweight linen pants, and staple denim for 30 percent off.

Get Double Discounts on a Popular Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Don’t miss out on this doubly discounted cordless vacuum cleaner with hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The powerful pick can run for up to 55 minutes when fully charged, and it effortlessly picks up debris, pet hair, and dirt from hardwood floors and carpets. Save $140 on this cordless vacuum that’s bound to change the way you clean.

