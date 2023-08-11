The 7 Best Sales This Weekend: Lululemon Sneakers, Wayfair Furniture, Pet Essentials, and More

Fall fashion and back-to-school season are already here

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 07:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Weekend Sales tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Sleeping, spending time with friends and family, and shopping are all on the agenda this weekend. 

Plenty of customer-loved stores are starting the weekend off with a bang by offering epic sales. Over at Abercrombie & Fitch, staple denim you’ll wear all year long is 25 percent off.  Meanwhile, score 20 percent off pet essentials like toys, beds, and leashes at PetSmart. Wayfair is dishing out discounts as high as 77 percent on dining sets, mattresses, and more, while Amazon slashed prices on hundreds of key back-to-school supplies

Several celebrity-used items are marked down this weekend, too: Pick up this highly rated garlic press that Kristin Cavallari uses and nab the comfortable Lululemon sneakers Kate Middleton played rugby in back in June while they’re on sale.

Keep scrolling to shop the seven best sales this weekend before they’re over. 

Best Sales This Weekend

Double Discounts at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Abercrombie

Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween movies, and fall fashion are getting closer every day. You might still be wearing your summer shorts, but it’s high time you start investing in denim, sweaters, and coats. Apparently, Abercrombie & Fitch is already in prep mode, since the brand just put all denim styles on sale through August 14 with code DENIMAF. On top of this already epic deal, you can also score 15 percent off nearly everything else — and some items like the popular Sloane Tailored Pant, are also going for 25 percent off. 

Deep Discounts on Popular Beauty Brands at Dermstore 

Dermstore EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (1.7 oz.)

Dermstore

Cheers to the discount code CHEERS! Now through August 17, you can score up to 25 percent off at Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale. Grab goods from luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader, popular makeup brand Tarte, and many more coveted items. Splurge on hydrating moisturizers for your soon-to-be dry fall skin or stock up on year-round essentials, like this EltaMD sunscreen you should wear during every season. .

Pet Essentials Are Marked Down at PetSmart

Just like rent, utilities, and groceries, essentials for your pet are a major monthly cost — but right now, you can cut down on the usual bill. For the next few days, pet food, toys, and thousands of other necessities for your furry friends ( plus fun buys like Disney Halloween costumes) are 20 percent off at PetSmart. The sale is only available online and ends on Sunday, August 13. 

Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Under $100 Right Now 

lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon

The Princess of Wales’ comfortable sneakers just got a new revamp, so you’re probably wondering what’s happening to the old ones. There are still some colors of the Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in stock (but sizes are selling fast), and they’re as little as $69 right now. The taller version, the Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe, also has can’t-beat prices starting at just $79. 

Add Some Flavor to Your Meals with This Now-$12 Garlic Press 

Amazon Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press with Soft, Easy to Squeeze Handle

Amazon

It seems like garlic presses are turning up everywhere lately: Back in June, reality star Kristin Cavallari told PEOPLE she uses the Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press for “every meal, pretty much.” Then, we spotted a garlic press on And Just Like That when Carrie and Aidan splurged on kitchen essentials. If you don’t have one already, now’s the time to add one to your kitchen drawer: Cavallari’s exact tool, which has more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, is 40 percent off today.  

Save on School Supplies with Amazon Prime 

Before the kiddos head back to school, turn to Amazon to ensure they’re set up for success. For a limited time, Prime members who spend $40 or more will receive 20 percent off everything from trash bags to plastic folders to colored pencils. Whether you're getting a teenager or toddler prepared for the school year, Amazon has everything you need — and it’s likely on sale if you’re a Prime member.

Score More Than Half-Off Home Goods at Wayfair

Wayfair CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 3 Piece Star Wall Decor Set See More

Wayfair

Looking for new dorm decor or apartment furniture? Wayfair’s Anniversary Sale is happening now, and items are up to 77 percent off. Mattresses, home appliances, area rugs, dining sets and so much more are included. There’s no code required and you get free shipping with orders over $35. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home he decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Oprah-Loved Deal Dearfoam Slip-On Sneakers Tout
These ‘Cute and Comfy’ Slip-On Sneakers from an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
bedsure duvet tout
This Duvet Cover That’s Like Being ‘Wrapped in a Cloud’ Is as Little as $26 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Tout
This $365 Best-Selling Roomba That ‘Vacuums Better Than a Person’ Is Just $210 Today
Related Articles
Wayfair Anniv. Sale Tout
Wayfair’s End-of-Season Sale Has Major Deals for Every Room in Your Home — Up to 77% Off
Amazon PD 2 Announcement tout
Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October— What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off
AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Tout
This Best-Selling Plaid Shacket Is ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $25 Right Now
Handbag Storage Solution Tout
This Popular Purse Organizer Is 'the Best Organizing Hack,' and It's on Sale for Just $8
Maidenform Bra tout
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Comfortable’ Bra That ‘Looks Great Under a T-Shirt,’ and It’s 58% Off
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Baggy Jeans Practically Fit Like Sweatpants — Get the Look Starting at $19
Kate Middletonâs Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates tout
Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Tout
This $365 Best-Selling Roomba That ‘Vacuums Better Than a Person’ Is Just $210 Today
Beyonce Concert Outfit Ideas
29 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks
MEGHAN MARKLE STRIPED DINNER DRESS TOUT
Meghan Markle’s Date Outfit with Prince Harry Was a Strapless Dress in Her Go-To Pattern — Get the Look from $30
Rustic Furniture Deals Tout
Rustic Furniture Is Trending at Amazon — and These 12 Pieces Are Up to 55% Off
Fashion Roundup Under $50: Seasonal Pants Tout
9 Linen Pants on Amazon That Are Colorful, Breathable, and Stylish — Up to 68% Off
Selena Gomez Overalls
Selena Gomez Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up in the Comfy Style Jennifer Garner Often Wears
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoes Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Packed with Shoe Deals for Every Season — Shop Now Before It’s Too Late
Target Back-to-School Roundup Tout
Target's Back-to-School Storefront Puts All the Supplies You Need in One Place, and They Start at Under $1
Zappos sale roundup tout
Ugg Shoes, Coach Bags, and 9 More of the Best Deals at Zappos’ End of Summer Sale, Which Ends Soon