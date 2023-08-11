The 7 Best Sales This Weekend: Lululemon Sneakers, Wayfair Furniture, Pet Essentials, and More

Sleeping, spending time with friends and family, and shopping are all on the agenda this weekend.

Plenty of customer-loved stores are starting the weekend off with a bang by offering epic sales. Over at Abercrombie & Fitch, staple denim you’ll wear all year long is 25 percent off. Meanwhile, score 20 percent off pet essentials like toys, beds, and leashes at PetSmart. Wayfair is dishing out discounts as high as 77 percent on dining sets, mattresses, and more, while Amazon slashed prices on hundreds of key back-to-school supplies.

Several celebrity-used items are marked down this weekend, too: Pick up this highly rated garlic press that Kristin Cavallari uses and nab the comfortable Lululemon sneakers Kate Middleton played rugby in back in June while they’re on sale.

Keep scrolling to shop the seven best sales this weekend before they’re over.

Best Sales This Weekend

Double Discounts at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie

Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween movies, and fall fashion are getting closer every day. You might still be wearing your summer shorts, but it’s high time you start investing in denim, sweaters, and coats. Apparently, Abercrombie & Fitch is already in prep mode, since the brand just put all denim styles on sale through August 14 with code DENIMAF. On top of this already epic deal, you can also score 15 percent off nearly everything else — and some items like the popular Sloane Tailored Pant, are also going for 25 percent off.

Deep Discounts on Popular Beauty Brands at Dermstore

Dermstore

Cheers to the discount code CHEERS! Now through August 17, you can score up to 25 percent off at Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale. Grab goods from luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader, popular makeup brand Tarte, and many more coveted items. Splurge on hydrating moisturizers for your soon-to-be dry fall skin or stock up on year-round essentials, like this EltaMD sunscreen you should wear during every season. .

Pet Essentials Are Marked Down at PetSmart

Just like rent, utilities, and groceries, essentials for your pet are a major monthly cost — but right now, you can cut down on the usual bill. For the next few days, pet food, toys, and thousands of other necessities for your furry friends ( plus fun buys like Disney Halloween costumes) are 20 percent off at PetSmart. The sale is only available online and ends on Sunday, August 13.

Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Under $100 Right Now

lululemon

The Princess of Wales’ comfortable sneakers just got a new revamp, so you’re probably wondering what’s happening to the old ones. There are still some colors of the Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in stock (but sizes are selling fast), and they’re as little as $69 right now. The taller version, the Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe, also has can’t-beat prices starting at just $79.

Add Some Flavor to Your Meals with This Now-$12 Garlic Press

Amazon

It seems like garlic presses are turning up everywhere lately: Back in June, reality star Kristin Cavallari told PEOPLE she uses the Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press for “every meal, pretty much.” Then, we spotted a garlic press on And Just Like That… when Carrie and Aidan splurged on kitchen essentials. If you don’t have one already, now’s the time to add one to your kitchen drawer: Cavallari’s exact tool, which has more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, is 40 percent off today.

Save on School Supplies with Amazon Prime

Before the kiddos head back to school, turn to Amazon to ensure they’re set up for success. For a limited time, Prime members who spend $40 or more will receive 20 percent off everything from trash bags to plastic folders to colored pencils. Whether you're getting a teenager or toddler prepared for the school year, Amazon has everything you need — and it’s likely on sale if you’re a Prime member.

Score More Than Half-Off Home Goods at Wayfair

Wayfair

Looking for new dorm decor or apartment furniture? Wayfair’s Anniversary Sale is happening now, and items are up to 77 percent off. Mattresses, home appliances, area rugs, dining sets and so much more are included. There’s no code required and you get free shipping with orders over $35.

