8 Epic Deals You Can Score This Weekend, Including Apple AirPods, Supergoop Sunscreen, and the Ninja Creami

It’s Friday, which means you can close your laptop for the weekend soon — but don’t just yet. Before you log off and enjoy soaking in the spring sunshine, we highly suggest you check out these eight epic weekend deals.

Amazon is offering markdowns on fan-favorite items from big-name brands like the Revlon Blow Dry Brush, a Dyson vacuum cleaner, Apple AirPods Pro, and the viral Ninja Creami (the ice cream maker you’ve probably seen on TikTok.) Meanwhile, Nordstrom Rack has over 3,700 summer dresses going for less than $50 and Target slashed prices on hundreds of sandals, including this Birkenstock lookalike, which is just $8 right now. Plus, the sunscreen brand a slew of stars use, Supergoop!, is having a major sale on all SPF products.

Below, find the eight best sales this weekend — and hurry, because some of these deals seem almost too good to be true.

Best Sales This Weekend

Sell-Out Risk: Snag the Apple AirPods Pro for $200

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

It’s far from every day that the highly sought-after Apple AirPods Pro go on sale for $200. Take advantage of this rare markdown and snag the best-selling Apple earbuds while they’re $50 off. You’re bound to use them every day while running errands, working out, cooking, or walking the dog. Thousands of shoppers are dying to get their hands on these Apple AirPods, so don’t wait around to snag them, or you’ll miss your chance.

Stock Up on Celeb-Loved SPF at Supergoop!

Supergoop!

Buy It! Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40, $17.60–$30.40 (orig. $22–$38); supergoop.com

Summer is around the corner, which means wearing sunscreen is more important now than ever. Just in time, one of the most popular brands for reliable SPF products, Supergoop!, is having a major sale. Right now, you can score 20 percent off of all SPF products at Supergoop! with code SPF20. This includes the best-selling products celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Mindy Kaling, Hilary Duff, and Christina Hall use, including the Glow Stick, the (Re)setting Mineral Powder, and the Glowscreen SPF 40. The latter is also a PEOPLE editor favorite, so much so that they wore it every day for seven months.

Save on the Viral Ninja Ice Cream Maker Before Summer

Have you ever wished you could make your own ice cream at home? Well, with this Ninja Creami, doing so is possible with the push of a button. The Ninja Creami recently blew up on TikTok, with users sharing recipes and showing how easy it is to use. And right now, two versions of the viral ice cream maker are on sale at Amazon. The Ninja Creami NC299AMZ is 15 percent off while the NC301 model is 21 percent off. Get a Ninja Creami on sale before summer and whip up ice-cold treats all summer long.

Refresh Your Shoe Rack at Target’s Massive Sandal Sale

Buy It! Shade & Shore Neida Eva Two Band Slide Sandals, $8 (orig. $10); target.com

We hope you have a fresh pedicure! Sandal season is here, and Target just marked down nearly 2,000 pairs for the occasion — and prices start at just $8. Give your shoe rack a seasonal refresh with chunky slides, flip-flops, and block-heel sandals you’ll wear on repeat over the next few months. The massive selection offers everything you need for pool and beach days, brunch and dinner dates, and even summer weddings. These double-buckle sandals remind us of Birkenstocks, but instead of a three-digit price tag, they’re on sale for less than $10. Sizes are selling out fast, though, so there’s no time to waste.

Finally Get the Revlon Blow Dry Brush While It’s Marked Down

It’s wildly popular for a reason: the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler simplifies your haircare routine by combining drying and styling into one tool. And today, it’s discounted by 42 percent at Amazon, ringing in at just $29. More than 43,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Revlon blow dry brush a five-star rating, and reviewers rave about how much time it saves them and the massive difference it makes on the smoothness of their hair.

Take Advantage of This Rare Discount on a Dyson Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson vacuum cleaners are the creme de la creme, according to shoppers and editors. But because they’re so superior in function, they rarely go on sale. However, right now, Amazon’s top choice for stick vacuums, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is marked down to under $650. Take advantage of this rare discount and nab this top-of-the-line vacuum while it’s $105 off.

Upgrade Your Summer Dress Collection with These Under-$50 Picks

Nordstrom

Buy It! Z by Zella Active Racerback Dress, $39.97; nordstromrack.com

We can always count on Nordstrom Rack to offer killer deals, and right now, we have our eyes on the retailer’s summer dress selection. Over 3,700 mini, midi, and maxi dresses are currently marked down to less than $50, so now’s the time to stock up for the season. Save on brands like Free People, Sam Edelman, and Good American. This exercise dress by Zella resembles the fan-favorite Outdoor Voices dress that shoppers wear to play tennis, run errands, or grab coffee — but this one costs much less.

Snag up to 60 Percent Off of Yankee Candles

Yankee Candle

Buy It! Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms, $20 (orig. $34); yankeecandle.com

Nothing transforms a space like a fresh, pleasant scent. Lighting one candle can totally change the atmosphere in a room, and no other brand is as well-known for its decades’ worth of popularity as Yankee Candle. Right now, many best-selling candles are on sale for up to 60 percent off, so you can save while filling your home with the smell of lilac bushes, tangy lemons, and lush gardenias. Snag a couple as backup gifts for when you’re in a pinch.

