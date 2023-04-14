Whatever your reason for shopping this season, we’re here to make sure that you’re never paying full price. Keep on reading to discover the best sales this weekend.

If spring cleaning has left space in your wardrobe for fresh new styles, then you won’t want to miss the Spring Picks Sale at J.Crew, with ultra-soft T-shirts and flowy linen shorts that are deeply discounted this weekend. (But if your spring cleaning has just begun, then might we suggest this automatic vacuum cleaner robot that is currently priced at $474 less than its usual price?) And of course, you can’t enjoy the spring sunshine without a generous layer of SPF (we personally love this glowy one from Supergoop! , which is discounted in the Sephora insider sale).

Now that we’re nestled cozily into spring, the tulip-scented breezes are bringing the itching desire to shop for new warm weather-ready products. And, as constant surveyors of the best deals on the internet, we’ll never miss an opportunity to share the best sales happening right now on the clothes, bedding, and home goods that we adore.

Save Up to 30% Off at The North Face End-of-Season Sale Savvy shoppers know that spring is the best time to buy winter essentials at deeply discounted prices. But while The North Face might be known for their tundra-ready puffer coats, they’ve also discounted some comfortable warm-weather pieces, including this soft yet supportive sports bra that’s more than half off right now. It’s also a great time for transitional winter-to-spring pieces, so we have our eye on this fluffy cropped pullover that we imagine pairing with jean shorts for cool nights on the beach.

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation Courtesy by Apple Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com We’re always on the lookout for deals on our favorite tech products, like these new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, which are currently 20 percent off at Amazon. They feature active noise cancelation technology and come with a MagSafe charging case that helps you make sure that you’re never on your daily commute without charged headphones. Plus, the Apple AirPod Pro 2nd Generation earbuds have over 18,500 5-star ratings on Amazon!

Save Big on Vacuum Cleaners at Amazon Spring cleaning calls for some heavy-duty vacuuming, which can be a royal pain without a powerful vacuum. Thankfully, some of the best-selling vacuums on Amazon are currently discounted, including the iRobot Roomba 694 that makes achieving clean floors as easy as clicking on the smartphone convenient app. If manual vacuuming is more your speed, then this UMLo Cordless stick vacuum, which shoppers call the “best purchase” they’ve ever made, is also on sale right now.

Save Up to 30% at the Sephora Savings Event If you’re anything like us, then you have a Sephora online cart full of beauty products that you can’t choose between. With the much-anticipated Sephora Savings Event coming this weekend, which boasts 20% off for Rogue members and 30% off all Sephora Collection products, we’re here to help you choose the products that are actually worth your money. We’ve tested countless makeup, skincare, and hair care products in our testing labs to find the best in beauty. Our editors can attest to the stunning glow that the Supergoop Glowscreen imparts, even on dry skin. And the Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel kept our brows looking fluffier than any others we tried (and we tried a lot).



Save $84 on Madewell’s Sydney Crossbody Bag Madewell Buy It! The Sydney Crossbody Bag, $119.99 with code ELEVATE (orig. $168); madewell.com Madewell might be known for their stylish clothes, but we’ll let you in on a little shopping editor secret: they also make amazing leather bags! The Sydney Crossbody Bag is a great everyday purse with a short shoulder strap and a longer detachable cross-body strap that makes it incredibly versatile. You can also snag an extra 30% off the already discounted price right now (same with the rest of the sale section) when you enter discount code ELEVATE at checkout. Run, don’t walk!