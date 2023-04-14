Shopping The 10 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About Spring into the warm weather with discounts on Hoka sneakers, Levi’s Jeans, and so much more By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Instagram Twitter Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 07:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Now that we’re nestled cozily into spring, the tulip-scented breezes are bringing the itching desire to shop for new warm weather-ready products. And, as constant surveyors of the best deals on the internet, we’ll never miss an opportunity to share the best sales happening right now on the clothes, bedding, and home goods that we adore. If spring cleaning has left space in your wardrobe for fresh new styles, then you won’t want to miss the Spring Picks Sale at J.Crew, with ultra-soft T-shirts and flowy linen shorts that are deeply discounted this weekend. (But if your spring cleaning has just begun, then might we suggest this automatic vacuum cleaner robot that is currently priced at $474 less than its usual price?) And of course, you can’t enjoy the spring sunshine without a generous layer of SPF (we personally love this glowy one from Supergoop!, which is discounted in the Sephora insider sale). Whatever your reason for shopping this season, we’re here to make sure that you’re never paying full price. Keep on reading to discover the best sales this weekend. Save Up to 60% at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale The Nordstrom Spring Sale is chock full of deals on our favorite brands up to 60 percent off, including a big discount on the iconic Levi’s 70s High Flare Jeans. Not only are they insanely flattering, but the high waist boot cut is also on trend, according to celebs. We’ll also be clicking “add to cart” on these adorable denim short overalls that are perfect for spring (and 30 percent off right now). We can attest that these Havaianas Slim Flip Flops are a great buy (we dubbed them one of the best pairs of flip flops after testing several pairs in our lab), so we won’t miss the opportunity to snag a pair of the comfortable, waterproof slip-ons while they’re discounted. Save Up to 30% Off at The North Face End-of-Season Sale Savvy shoppers know that spring is the best time to buy winter essentials at deeply discounted prices. But while The North Face might be known for their tundra-ready puffer coats, they’ve also discounted some comfortable warm-weather pieces, including this soft yet supportive sports bra that’s more than half off right now. It’s also a great time for transitional winter-to-spring pieces, so we have our eye on this fluffy cropped pullover that we imagine pairing with jean shorts for cool nights on the beach. Save Up to 30% Off at Lululemon Lululemon Buy It! Align High-Rise Pant 28" in Cayenne, $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com Let’s face it — you can never have too many pairs of buttery soft leggings. So, when a pair of our PEOPLE Tested favorites go on sale, like the ultra-soft Align High-Rise Pant, we refuse to gate-keep these delicious discounts. The Align tights are super flattering and made from sweat-wicking material that’s comfortable enough to wear for workouts or couch hangs. Speaking of sweat sessions, the Hotty Hot lined shorts are perfect for staying cool on warm-weather walks and runs, and they’re $20 off right now (we’re especially digging the pomegranate color for spring). The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation Courtesy by Apple Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com We’re always on the lookout for deals on our favorite tech products, like these new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, which are currently 20 percent off at Amazon. They feature active noise cancelation technology and come with a MagSafe charging case that helps you make sure that you’re never on your daily commute without charged headphones. Plus, the Apple AirPod Pro 2nd Generation earbuds have over 18,500 5-star ratings on Amazon! Save Big on Vacuum Cleaners at Amazon Spring cleaning calls for some heavy-duty vacuuming, which can be a royal pain without a powerful vacuum. Thankfully, some of the best-selling vacuums on Amazon are currently discounted, including the iRobot Roomba 694 that makes achieving clean floors as easy as clicking on the smartphone convenient app. If manual vacuuming is more your speed, then this UMLo Cordless stick vacuum, which shoppers call the “best purchase” they’ve ever made, is also on sale right now. Save Up to 30% on Home Goods at Amazon Amazon Buy It! Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod, Single Serve, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com There’s nothing quite like a fresh cup of coffee to start the day, and you don’t need to pay exorbitant coffee shop prices to get a barista-quality cup o’ joe. The Keurig K-Classic coffee maker uses K-Cup pods to brew an individual cup of delicious java at the press of a button. It’s low profile and doesn’t take up much countertop scape (a blessing for apartment living), and it’s currently on sale for almost 30 percent off. And while you’re at it, why not enjoy that fresh cup of coffee in linen sheets that are so soft, you’ll never want to get out of bed? The North Home 100% Pure Linen Sheets are made from small-batch French linen and help keep you cool in warm weather and cozy in cold weather — plus, they’re over $40 off right now. We’ve also got our eye on this set of discounted packing cubes, which comes with 7 waterproof, zippable cubes to keep in your suitcase, including a shoe bag and laundry bag. The 9 Best Packing Cubes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Save Up to 30% Off Running Shoes at REI Rei Buy It! HOKA Clifton 8 Road-Running Shoes, $112.73 (orig. $140); rei.com Jump into spring in a pair of comfortable, supportive running shoes that are majorly on sale this weekend. A select few pairs of sneakers from celebrity-loved brand Hoka are discounted at REI, including the Clifton 8 Road Running Shoes, which have almost 2,900 five-star ratings online. You can also snag a pair of Nike Zoom Fly road runners for 40 percent off. Both the purple and the lime green shades are currently on sale, but they probably won’t stay in stock for long. If trail running is more your speed, the Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Trail-Running sneakers are a wonderful pick for 20 percent off their usual price. Save Up to 30% at the Sephora Savings Event If you’re anything like us, then you have a Sephora online cart full of beauty products that you can’t choose between. With the much-anticipated Sephora Savings Event coming this weekend, which boasts 20% off for Rogue members and 30% off all Sephora Collection products, we’re here to help you choose the products that are actually worth your money. We’ve tested countless makeup, skincare, and hair care products in our testing labs to find the best in beauty. Our editors can attest to the stunning glow that the Supergoop Glowscreen imparts, even on dry skin. And the Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel kept our brows looking fluffier than any others we tried (and we tried a lot). Save $84 on Madewell’s Sydney Crossbody Bag Madewell Buy It! The Sydney Crossbody Bag, $119.99 with code ELEVATE (orig. $168); madewell.com Madewell might be known for their stylish clothes, but we’ll let you in on a little shopping editor secret: they also make amazing leather bags! The Sydney Crossbody Bag is a great everyday purse with a short shoulder strap and a longer detachable cross-body strap that makes it incredibly versatile. You can also snag an extra 30% off the already discounted price right now (same with the rest of the sale section) when you enter discount code ELEVATE at checkout. Run, don’t walk! Save Up to 50% Off J. Crew’s Spring Picks Some of the most adorable spring styles are currently on sale at J. Crew, including this silky cupro-blend dress that can easily be dressed up or down depending on how you accessorize it. We love it paired with casual sneakers for a daytime, spring-ready look. Another item on our wishlist is a pair of these lightweight, flowy shorts that have us feeling beach-ready. And of course, a high-quality, organic cotton t-shirt is a staple in any wardrobe, so we’ll definitely be picking up this one in a few springy colors while it’s still on sale. We Know What PEOPLE Want We scoured our editorial inboxes and searched high and low across the internet to find the best deals on all of our favorite products, including those that we tested in our labs across the country. Sale sleuthing is basically (read: literally) our job, and we’re here to let you in on all the lovely low prices.