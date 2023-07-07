This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More

In need of summer-weight activewear? What about some new camping gear? Or a majorly discounted jumbo size of your favorite luxury shampoo? This weekend’s sales have all that and more in store.

While summer only officially kicked off two weeks ago (if you can believe it), brands are already trying to clear out seasonal merchandise: Discounts are up to 70 percent off at Madewell and up to 60 percent off at Athleta. And Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day — which is actually two days, July 11 and 12 — with impressive early markdowns, like 75 percent off a Fire TV. Prime Day pro tip: Bookmark this page to stay up to date on all the best Amazon deals leading up to, during, and after the big event.

Below, shop this weekend’s eight best sales at Lululemon, Ulta, REI, and more.

Best Sales This Weekend

Save up to 56 percent on Yankee Candles at Amazon

Amazon

A selection of scented candles is on sale for a limited time at Amazon, including a number from Yankee Candle (as well as WoodWick and Friday Collective). The steepest discounts are on Yankee Candle’s 22-ounce jar candle in Sage & Citrus, Kitchen Spice, Mediterranean Breeze, and Christmas Cookie, which are more than half-off.

Early Prime Day deals are rolling in

Candles aren’t the only category on super sale at Amazon right now. While Prime Day doesn’t kick off until July 11, there are already plenty of early deals worth checking out. Among the best discounts we spotted: Up to 59 percent off smart home security, up to 55 percent off Amazon Echo devices, up to 57 percent off Samsonite luggage, up to half-off Shark vacuums, and a whopping 75 percent off a smart TV.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals are $80 at Gilt

GILT

Gilt is having a flash sale on Birkenstocks, which puts the brand’s famous Arizona sandals at just $80. You’ll need to create a free account with your email address to get access to the sale, which starts on Friday, July 7 at 4 p.m. ET and ends Monday, July 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Lululemon sale starts at $9

Lululemon

There is so much good stuff quietly on sale at Lululemon right now. Pick up a new pair of summer workout shorts or a sports bra for as little as $29. There are lots of pretty seasonal colors, like melon and lime, but if your workout wardrobe is strictly solid black, you’ll still find compelling new additions for less, like the customer-loved Align Tank Top for $34 and high-rise bike shorts for $39.

Save up to 60 percent at the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale

It’s clearly the time of year to stock up on quality activewear at a massive discount. Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale is going strong with up to 60 percent off workout wear, hiking gear, lounge clothes, sleep stuff, and more. To see the best prices of the sale (and season!), check out the Last Chance section, where we spotted tops under $15, shorts under $20, and lots of swimwear.

Don’t miss Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale

Ulta

Ulta’s three-week-long Big Summer Beauty Sale runs through July 15 with up to 45 percent off jumbo-size hair care; buy one, get one half-off on curl care; and buy one, get one 40 percent off on skincare and sun care. There are also some deals that expire July 8, including half-off Stila, and a new batch of markdowns that kick off July 9 with 40 percent off select mascara and 30 percent off select fragrance. Bottom line: Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale is worth a browse.

All things outdoorsy are on sale at REI

Hopefully, you already have one outdoor adventure under your belt by this time in the summer — if not, what are you waiting for?! Check out the deals section at REI for the latest discounts on everything outdoorsy. Right now, you can get up to 30 percent off cycling gear (including bikes) and up to 40 percent off running shoes, plus markdowns on watersports, climbing, and camping.

Refresh your wardrobe with up to 70 percent off Madewell

Madewell

We love a sale-on-sale — especially at Madewell. Use the code HOTDEAL to get an impressive 40 percent off already marked-down clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories (that’s up to 70 percent off, all told!). How cute is this wrap-front skort? It looks like a flowy mini skirt and comes in three colors — the pretty Brilliant Tangerine shade is just $22 with the promo code. The discount works on any sale style that ends in .99 and is valid through July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

