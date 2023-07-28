Get your wallets ready. This weekend is stacked with can’t-miss sales on beauty, fashion, and home items.

Kick off your Friday with some pretty accessories from BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand stars like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and Lizzo have all worn. Head to MZ Wallace to snag carryall tote bags from the brand Jennifer Garner and one PEOPLE writer use for traveling while they’re on rare sale. Comfy Birkenstock sandals, lightweight linen finds at Banana Republic Factory, and breezy dresses from Amazon are all marked down right now, too. And if your beauty bag is in need of a refresh, Ulta is offering discounts on a variety of fan-favorite brands like Tarte and It Cosmetics.

Below, shop the 7 best sales this weekend at Gilt, Amazon, and more stores.

Best Sales This Weekend

Get 25% off Jewelry and Phone Cases at BaubleBar

Baublebar

Starting today, BaubleBar is offering 25 percent off everything sitewide during its Semi-Annual Friends & Family Event. Use code BB25 to save on the customizable bracelets Hilary Duff wears, the eye-catching ring Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston have worn, Katie Holmes’ necklace stack, and more. The sale runs through Monday, August 7, so you have more than a week to refresh your accessory collection.





Birkenstock Sandals Are on Super Sale at Gilt

Did Margot Robbie finally convince you to get a pair of Birkenstocks in Barbie? This weekend, you can nab Birkenstocks on sale for as little as $80 at Gilt. Simply create a free Gilt account by signing up with your email address and immediately gain access to this hush-hush Birkenstock sale. You’re bound to wear the comfy, durable, timeless sandals on repeat for the rest of summer.

Upgrade Your Towels with This Highly-Rated Set

You’re probably not replacing your towels often enough. The result? Stinky, discolored rags that don’t leave you feeling clean. If that rings a bell, toss them in the trash and stock up on the Glamburg Ultra Soft Towel Set, which is 65 percent off right now. The now-$21 pack comes with eight cotton towels total — two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths — and has racked up more than 18,700 perfect ratings. Shoppers say they’re “very soft” and “super absorbent.”

Perfect Your Pout with Tarte and Lancôme Lip Products on Sale

Ulta

In honor of National Lipstick Day this Saturday, Ulta is slashing prices on lip products from in-demand brands like Tarte, Lancôme, IT Cosmetics, and Too Faced. Lip liners, glosses, and sticks are going for 40 percent off, so add some flirty picks to your collection now. Plus, get one lip product for 50 percent off when you buy two from brands like Maybelline and Revlon.

Pick Up Wardrobe Staples at Banana Republic Factory for Less

For just a few more days, everything at Banana Republic Factory is up to 50 percent off. Scoop up some linen shirts or breathable midi dresses that you can wear this summer and next, or start prepping for fall with layerable blazers. To top it off, if you spend more than $100, you’re eligible for an additional 20 percent off. This one’s a no-brainer.

This Tommy Hilfiger Dress Is Nearly 60% Off

Amazon

For those of you with summer weddings still on the calendar, this Tommy Hilfiger dress that’s currently $62 or less will have you winning “best-dressed guest.” The coral color is tropical enough for a destination wedding, but the flirty ruffled skirt is romantic for date night, too. Stock is running low already, so grab it before it’s gone.

Ending Soon: Score Up to 70% Off MZ Wallace Bags

If an MZ Wallace tote bag has been on your wishlist ever since you learned Jennifer Garner uses hers on road trips, it’s time to check it off. Dozens of styles are majorly marked down during the brand’s warehouse sale, including sling bags, backpacks, tote bags, and more, with discounts up to 70 percent off. But hurry, this rare sale ends at 11:59 pm ET tomorrow, July 29.





