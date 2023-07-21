The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Zappos Clearance, and Buy Two Get One Swimwear

Plus, on-sale Adidas, Ugg, Hoka, Spanx, Alo, and more

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 07:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Summer is approaching its peak — which means summer sales are reaching their deepest discounts. 

This weekend, you can save up to 50 percent on sneakers, sandals, and more at the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale (we spotted deals on top brands including Adidas, Hoka, and Ugg). There’s up to half-off activewear at Outdoor Voices, including sports bras, running shorts, and sculpting leggings. And, for a limited time, you can score $40 off a Bissell vacuum designed for pet owners, plus free shipping. 

We also found deals on cooling bedding at Amazon and Buffy, plus the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong. And you can get free swimwear at Left on Friday during its buy two get one promotion. 

Keep reading for all of this weekend’s best sales. 

Best Sales This Weekend

Save on Cooling Sheets at Amazon

There are always steep discounts to be found on Amazon’s deals page. Right now, there are some worthy deals on all kinds of bedding: silk pillowcases for $12, cooling sheets are 34 percent off, and a selection of Amazon Basics bedding is up to 40 percent off. There’s even a full mattress on sale for less than $200. 

The Zappos Summer Clearance Sale Is Up to 50% Off

Zappos

Zappos

There are more than 21,000 items marked down at Zappos right now, including footwear, clothes, and accessories for adults and kids. The women’s shoe section alone is stocked with over 4,300 styles of sandals, sneakers, and more, and prices start at just $12. Find discounted Adidas, Ugg, Hoka, and other top brands at the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale. 

Save $40 on a Bissell Vacuum for Pets 

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Slim Vacuum Cleaner

Bissell

For a limited time, you can save $40 and get free shipping on the Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Slim Vacuum Cleaner. The lightweight vacuum was designed for pet owners with a compact foot that cleans nooks and crannies where pet hair can accumulate. It also has Bissell’s Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair from wrapping around it. No code is needed and the sale ends on September 2. 

Up to 50% Off Activewear at Outdoor Voices

Leggings, workout tops, running shorts, and more are up to 50 percent off at Outdoor Voices right now. Some of the steepest discounts we found were half-off a strappy sports bra (now just $29), capri-length sculpting leggings at 40 percent off, and this supportive exercise dress for $59. There are also significant markdowns on items for cooler weather (like jackets, long-sleeve T-shirts, and pants) if you want to stock up on stuff for fall workouts. 

Get 20% Off an Award-Winning Comforter for Hot Sleepers at Buffy

Buffy Breeze Comforter

Buffy

Just about everything is 20 percent off at Buffy right now, including cooling bedding. The temperature-regulating Breeze Comforter is a standout. It uses eucalyptus (instead of feathers or polyester) to keep you cool while you sleep. And you can try any of its products for seven days before paying.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Going Strong

Score discounts on clothing, home goods, beauty, and more during the Anniversary Sale at Nordstrom. Until August 6, you can get great brands like Wacoal, Kiehl’s, and Alo at a discount. If thunderstorms have been plaguing your summer, consider picking up this stylish (and ultra-lightweight) raincoat. Or pick up a pair of the Spanx Booty Boost Leggings — as seen on Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, and PEOPLE editors — while they are marked down from $98 to $65. Anniversary Sale pro tip: Start with the bestsellers page. 

Buy Two Swim Pieces, Get One Free at Left on Friday

Left on Friday Peak Suit MEDIUM CUT LEG, MEDIUM BUM COVERAGE

Left on Friday

For a limited time, you can get three swimwear pieces for the price of two at Left on Friday. Add three qualifying items — like bikini separates and one-pieces — to your cart and enter the code 3FOR2 to get the least expensive item for free. Most of the brand’s tops and bottoms easily mix and match, so pick up a bottom and two tops (or vice versa) or grab three one-pieces. This promo ends Sunday, August 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Fykee Vacuum Tout
This $180 Device That ‘Works Better Than a Full-Size Vacuum’ Is Just $110 at Amazon
Amazon Best Selling Storage Solutions Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Best-Selling Storage Solutions at Amazon Right Now
BentgoÂ® Kids Chill Lunch Box Tout
Parents Rave This Is the ‘Best Lunch Box Out There,’ and It’s on Sale Just in Time for Back-to-School Season
Related Articles
BentgoÂ® Kids Chill Lunch Box Tout
Parents Rave This Is the ‘Best Lunch Box Out There,’ and It’s on Sale Just in Time for Back-to-School Season
SJP Crossbody Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Best BTS Finds from Nordstrom Tout
15 Back-to-School Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with Prices Starting at $12
Dish Rack Tout
This Dish Rack That 'Holds More Than You Think' Is Climbing the Charts at Amazon — and It's Only $24
Emma Watson Linen Pants Tout
Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20
Spanx Price Matching Tout
The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look
Amazon Playtex Women's 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra
This Wireless Bra That Offers ‘Supreme Support’ and ‘All-Day Comfort’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Deals for Every Budget — Here Are the Best Markdowns Starting at $10
Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74
J. Crew Sale Tout
J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off
NAS Opening Day Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the Best 30 Deals Now Before Prices Go Back Up
Weekend Sales Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Hoka Shoes, Aerie Swimsuits, Early Nordstrom Sales, and More
Your Comprehensive Guide to All the Best Deals at Ulta's Big Summer Beauty Sale Which Ends in 24 Hours Tout
Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale Is Almost Over, but There Are Still Deals on Kiehl’s, L’Oréal, Too Faced, and More
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall's Cuffed Jeans Are Great for Showing Off Your Favorite Shoes — Get the Look Starting at $28
Deal Roundup: Summer Dresses Under $50 Tout
The 15 Best Summer Dresses That Are Still on Sale After Prime Day — Up to 63% Off