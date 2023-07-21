The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Zappos Clearance, and Buy Two Get One Swimwear

Summer is approaching its peak — which means summer sales are reaching their deepest discounts.

This weekend, you can save up to 50 percent on sneakers, sandals, and more at the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale (we spotted deals on top brands including Adidas, Hoka, and Ugg). There’s up to half-off activewear at Outdoor Voices, including sports bras, running shorts, and sculpting leggings. And, for a limited time, you can score $40 off a Bissell vacuum designed for pet owners, plus free shipping.

We also found deals on cooling bedding at Amazon and Buffy, plus the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong. And you can get free swimwear at Left on Friday during its buy two get one promotion.

Keep reading for all of this weekend’s best sales.

Best Sales This Weekend

Save on Cooling Sheets at Amazon

There are always steep discounts to be found on Amazon’s deals page. Right now, there are some worthy deals on all kinds of bedding: silk pillowcases for $12, cooling sheets are 34 percent off, and a selection of Amazon Basics bedding is up to 40 percent off. There’s even a full mattress on sale for less than $200.

The Zappos Summer Clearance Sale Is Up to 50% Off

Zappos

There are more than 21,000 items marked down at Zappos right now, including footwear, clothes, and accessories for adults and kids. The women’s shoe section alone is stocked with over 4,300 styles of sandals, sneakers, and more, and prices start at just $12. Find discounted Adidas, Ugg, Hoka, and other top brands at the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale.

Save $40 on a Bissell Vacuum for Pets

Bissell

For a limited time, you can save $40 and get free shipping on the Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Slim Vacuum Cleaner. The lightweight vacuum was designed for pet owners with a compact foot that cleans nooks and crannies where pet hair can accumulate. It also has Bissell’s Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair from wrapping around it. No code is needed and the sale ends on September 2.

Up to 50% Off Activewear at Outdoor Voices

Leggings, workout tops, running shorts, and more are up to 50 percent off at Outdoor Voices right now. Some of the steepest discounts we found were half-off a strappy sports bra (now just $29), capri-length sculpting leggings at 40 percent off, and this supportive exercise dress for $59. There are also significant markdowns on items for cooler weather (like jackets, long-sleeve T-shirts, and pants) if you want to stock up on stuff for fall workouts.

Get 20% Off an Award-Winning Comforter for Hot Sleepers at Buffy

Buffy

Just about everything is 20 percent off at Buffy right now, including cooling bedding. The temperature-regulating Breeze Comforter is a standout. It uses eucalyptus (instead of feathers or polyester) to keep you cool while you sleep. And you can try any of its products for seven days before paying.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Going Strong

Score discounts on clothing, home goods, beauty, and more during the Anniversary Sale at Nordstrom. Until August 6, you can get great brands like Wacoal, Kiehl’s, and Alo at a discount. If thunderstorms have been plaguing your summer, consider picking up this stylish (and ultra-lightweight) raincoat. Or pick up a pair of the Spanx Booty Boost Leggings — as seen on Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell, and PEOPLE editors — while they are marked down from $98 to $65. Anniversary Sale pro tip: Start with the bestsellers page.

Buy Two Swim Pieces, Get One Free at Left on Friday

Left on Friday

For a limited time, you can get three swimwear pieces for the price of two at Left on Friday. Add three qualifying items — like bikini separates and one-pieces — to your cart and enter the code 3FOR2 to get the least expensive item for free. Most of the brand’s tops and bottoms easily mix and match, so pick up a bottom and two tops (or vice versa) or grab three one-pieces. This promo ends Sunday, August 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

