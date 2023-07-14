The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Hoka Shoes, Aerie Swimsuits, Early Nordstrom Sales, and More

If you missed out on Prime Day deals, don’t panic. You can make up for it by taking advantage of slashed prices on swimsuits, skirts, and skincare products at Nordstrom, Aerie, and more stores this weekend.

Revamp your bathroom cabinet with top-rated beauty products marked down at Rue La La and scoop up breezy sundresses while they’re doubly discounted at both Abercrombie & Fitch and Anthropologie. Take a cue from celebs like Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon by investing in a pair of supportive Hoka shoes for less and top off your weekend shopping with on-sale Oprah-approved bamboo sheets and pajamas that will have you sleeping soundly this summer.

Below, shop the 7 best sales this weekend at Cozy Earth, Zappos, and more.

Best Sales This Weekend

Cozy Earth

Forgot to pick up some of Oprah’s Favorite Things during Prime Day? You still have time — through Monday, July 17, you can shop Cozy Earth’s Cozy Days Extended Sale. With code PRIMEDAY, take 35 percent off everything, including the soft joggers one PEOPLE writer deemed “the most comfortable pants” they’ve ever owned, cooling bamboo sheets, and stretch-knit pajamas, all of which are Oprah-approved.

Score Hoka Shoes at Their Lowest Price in 30 Days

Zappos

The Hoka Gaviota 4 is currently going for its lowest price in 30 days. Both the black and blue versions are $34 off, ringing in at under $140 right now. Harry Styles, Blake Lively, Ali Wong, Bill Hader, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and more celebrities have all worn Hoka shoes recently, so follow their lead and add these comfy kicks to your shoe rack while they’re on sale.

Deep Discounts on Dresses and Denim at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch didn’t come to play: Nearly everything is currently marked down by 20 percent, including items that are already on sale, like this pretty pink midi dress that’s perfect for baby and bridal showers. Plus, if you spend more than $100, you’ll get your goods shipped for free. Just make sure to place your order before the sale ends on Sunday, July 16.

Beauty Sale: Popular Picks Are Marked Down at Rue La La

Rue La La

Don’t pass up killer beauty deals at discount store Rue La La this weekend. Upgrade your shower routine with the K18 Leave-In Repair Mask (you can get a pack of two for 26 percent off), followed by the wildly popular Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which Selena Gomez uses on repeat. Choose between over 200 skincare, haircare, and makeup products from popular brands like Sisley, Kérastase, and Dior, all on sale for up to 80 percent off. Just sign up to become a member for free, and you’ll immediately automatically unlock these epic deals.

Say Hello to Double Discounts at Anthropologie

Anthropologie

This weekend only, take an additional 40 percent off everything that’s already on sale at Anthropologie. Striking skirts, summer kitchen essentials, and gorgeous glassware are all up for grabs. If you’re a bride-to-be looking for that perfect dress, take a peek, because wedding gowns and bridal sets are marked down, too.

Stock Up on Swimwear While It’s 50% Off at Aerie

We’re in the thick of summer, so if you’ve been putting off buying a new swimsuit, now’s the time. Right on cue, Aerie is offering half-off all swim styles, including a wide variety of flattering one-pieces and colorful bikinis. Some pieces are even going for as little as $10.

Don’t Forget About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Technically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale doesn’t open up for everyone until Monday, July 17, but some shoppers (those with Influencer, Ambassador, or Icon status) have early access. Even if that’s not you though, you can still shop for items that are already discounted in the sale section, like Tory Burch sandals, Free People bodysuits, and Levi’s jeans.

