To get you started, we found seven seriously good deals at Amazon, Zappos, Dearfoams, and more. Refresh your summer closet with cool linen styles marked down at Madewell, fan-favorite On Cloud sneakers on sale at Zappos, and Birkenstock sandals that are going for $80. Stay safe from the spreading smoke that’s affecting parts of the country with this 50-pack of KN95 face masks that’s discounted to $20 today.

Save $120 on this cordless stick vacuum that gets to those hard-to-reach spots in your space, and nab a top-of-the-line blender from Nutribullet while everything is 20 percent off. (We see blended summery drinks in your future.) Below, shop the seven best deals this weekend before they’re gone.

Best Sales This Weekend

No summer shoe rack is complete without a pair of Birkenstock sandals. If your go-to pair is wearing thin or you somehow don’t own one, now’s the time to add a brand new style to your roster, because dozens of sandals are on sale at discount retailer Rue La La. Various versions of the best-selling Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, including leather, suede, and metallic styles are going for as little as $80.

Simply sign up to become a Rue La La member with your email address and immediately gain access to this Birkenstock sale and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn deals dropped daily. Don’t wait around on this epic deal, because sizes are selling out fast.

Get 20% Off New Nutribullet Blenders for Summer

Nutribullet

Buy It! Nutribullet 600W Personal Blender, $63.99 with code GIFTFORDAD (orig. $79.99); nutribullet.com



A low quality blender is a recipe for disaster when you’re trying to whip up smoothies or salad dressings. Nutribullet has been designing top-of-the-line blenders, both personal and full-sized, for years, and right now, they’re all 20 percent off with code GIFTFORDAD. Scoop up a brand new blender while it’s on sale and make breakfast smoothies, nut butters, and blended cocktails easily this summer.

Best-Selling Denim and Dresses Are Hiding in Madewell’s Sale Section

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Goldie Midi Dress in 100% Linen, $98.50 (orig. $110); madewell.com



Madewell’s sale section is brimming with best-sellers, including flattering denim, pretty dresses, and linen styles that will keep you cool in the summer heat. There’s no telling when items will return to full price, so scoop up your new go-to pair of jean shorts, the breezy dress that’ll have everyone asking, “Where’s that from?” and staple sandals to go with it all.

Protect Yourself with KN95 Face Masks

Canada is experiencing some devastating wildfires, and air quality is plummeting across parts of the East Coast and Midwest as a result. If you have to go outside, stay safe from harmful particles with KN95 face masks like this pack of 50, which is on sale for $20 at Amazon, or 40 cents per mask. It’s always smart to have extra face coverings on hand, regardless of where you live.

Nab Dearfoams Slippers and Comfy Shoes on Sale with Our Exclusive Code

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Mickey Terry Slide, $22.05 with code PEOPLE (orig. $42); dearfoams.com



Oprah once compared wearing Dearfoams slippers to “walking on a cloud,” so needless to say, they’re ridiculously comfy. And right now, everything at Dearfoams — slippers, sandals, and slip-ons — is 30 percent off exclusively for PEOPLE readers. Simply use the code PEOPLE at checkout and watch prices dwindle.

The brand might have risen in popularity thanks to its indoor shoes, like these terry cloth slides, but Dearfoams has some seriously good outdoor footwear, too, like these supportive and durable flip-flops, these breathable and machine-washable clogs, and trendy double strap sandals.

Take $120 Off This Customer-Loved Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It! Tineco Pure One S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $279.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com



Right now, you can save $120 on the Tineco Pure One S15 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This stick vacuum has strong suction power and a brush that prevents hair wrapping to easily clean pet hair, dust, and dirt from hard floors and carpets. The vacuum’s lightweight and cordless design makes it easy to reach those tricky places under furniture like couches and beds. Get the cordless stick vacuum more than 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given a five-star rating while it’s 30 percent off.

Get On Cloud Shoes for Less at Zappos

On Cloud shoes are everywhere right now, and for good reason: The sneakers are cushioned, comfortable, durable, and lightweight. The brand earned a spot on our list of the best walking shoes of 2023, according to experts, so you know they’re the real deal. Right now, the wildly popular On Cloudswift Sneaker is going for $140 at Zappos in five colors, but multiple hues are selling out fast. Nab the pair you’ll wear while running errands and walking the dog while it’s marked down.

