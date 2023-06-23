8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon

Wednesday marked the official start of summer, which means it’s finally beach, barbecue, and wedding season. Preparing for all these outdoor events can get expensive, but the best sales this weekend include deals on flattering swimwear, comfy sandals, and powerful fans to get you through the dog days of summer.

This weekend only, you can score double discounts at Spanx on best-selling items like Oprah’s “favorite” pants and popular tennis skorts. The custom BaubleBar phone cases you’ve seen Hilary Duff and Shay Mitchell use are going for $50, and the Summersalt swimsuits Jennifer Garner has been spotted in are 30 percent off. Beat the heat with a popular table fan on sale for just $45 and take advantage of early Prime Day deals already available at Amazon.

Below, shop the eight best weekend sales at Lulus, Girlfriend Collective, Amazon, Beek, and more.

Best Sales This Weekend

Score Double Discounts on Summer Styles at Spanx

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort, $43.12 with code SALE (orig. $88); spanx.com

This Spanx sale is not one you want to miss. Right now, the celebrity-worn and customer-loved brand is offering an additional 30 percent off of sale items, which means you can snag double discounts up to 60 percent off. Use the promo code SALE at checkout to slash prices on summer-ready styles like comfy bras, best-selling shorts, tennis skorts, and more flattering finds.

Beeks

Buy It! Beek Pelican Leather Platform Sandal in Flamingo, $189 with code PEOPLE10 (orig. $280); beekshop.com

Finding comfortable and cute sandals to wear all summer long is easier said than done. Beek is an under-the-radar brand that gets the job done in terms of functionality and style, and today, you can save big on staple styles. Right now, Beek is offering 25 percent off on select sandals, but for you, PEOPLE reader, the exclusive promo code PEOPLE10 will get you an additional 10 percent off at checkout, for a 35 percent discount total. This offer is only valid while supplies last, so go snag your new go-to summer sandals for less while you can.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2023 will be on July 11 and 12 this year — but you don’t have to wait until the sales days to take advantage of epic savings at Amazon. Right now, hundreds of early deals are already available to scoop up, so score discounts on home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty products now, before the masses descend come Amazon Prime Day in July.

Summersalt

Buy It! Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit, $66.50 with code SALE30 (orig. $95); summersalt.com

Swim season is officially here! It’s time for pool parties, beach days, and boating, so you’ll need comfortable and flattering swimwear to feel ready to make a splash. Summersalt swimsuits are eye-catching, classy, and inclusive, available in sizes zero through 24.

Celebrities like Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner, and Gigi Hadid have worn the brand, and right now, everything is 30 percent off with discount code SALE30. Turn heads in Summersalt swimsuits like this tie-waist one-piece or this popular one-shouldered version this summer, and wear the timeless styles for years to come.

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Sultry Energy Magenta Satin Halter Neck Dress, $78; lulus.com

You probably have a few weddings on your calendar this summer, so get more bang for your buck and get one wedding guest dress free when you buy one at Lulus right now. There are hundreds of classy and cool options to choose from: Sizzle in this satin mini slip dress, available in purple or sage green, or turn heads in this convertible plunging halter midi dress. With this limited-time deal, you don’t have to choose — get both for the price of one!

BAUBLEBAR

Buy It! BaubleBar All the Beige Custom iPhone Case, $50 (orig. $72); baublebar.com

BaubleBar is best known for its affordable jewelry that stars like Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts wear, but the brand’s custom phone cases have also blown up in popularity recently. Hilary Duff, Shay Mitchell, and countless influencers all own BaubleBar custom phone cases, and right now, they’re all going for just $50. Choose your preferred color combination, font, and text placement on the brand’s 10+ options, and take your mirror selfies to the next level.

One of the downsides of summer is sweating and overheating indoors. Prepare for the inevitable heat with this table fan that more than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given a five-star rating. Reviewers rave about how powerful and quiet it is — and right now, the best-selling table fan is on sale for just $45.

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Moss Compressive Pocket Legging, $66 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com

Gayle King turned Oprah Winfrey onto the size-inclusive activewear brand Girlfriend Collective, and other A-listers like Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner wear the brand, too. This weekend, you can save up to 50 percent at Girlfriend Collective, so stock up on leggings with pockets, tank bras, and one-and-done unitards — all made from recycled materials — while they’re marked down.

