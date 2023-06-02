The 8 Best Sales This Weekend at Nordstrom, J.Crew, Target, Lululemon, and More

Major Memorial Day sales might be over, but plenty of deep discounts are still up for grabs. The holiday weekend marked the unofficial start to summer, so it’s time to stock up on warm-weather essentials to get you through the next three months — and save while you’re at it.

If you have travel plans on the horizon, refresh your luggage collection with on-sale suitcases from top-rated brand Samsonite. Add breezy, flirty dresses to your closet while they’re up to 50 percent off at J.Crew, and nab discounts on flattering swimsuits at Target. Check “buy Father’s Day gift” off of your to-do list by perusing this gift section at Nordstrom Rack, which has markdowns up to 75 percent.

Below, find the eight best sales this weekend at Amazon, Lululemon, Nordstrom, and more.

Best Sales This Weekend:

Take Advantage of up to 60% Off at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale



The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale always serves up can’t-miss markdowns on coveted fashion, beauty, and home brands like Ugg, Bobbi Brown, and Casper. If you haven’t hopped on these deals at Nordstrom yet, now’s your last chance, because the shopping event ends on Monday. Score Sam Edelman slides, MAC Cosmetics lipstick, and Voluspa candles — all on sale, this weekend only.

Prepare for Summer Travel with 30% Off Samsonite Luggage

Samsonite

Buy It! Samsonite Carbon 2 2-Piece Set, $179.99 (orig. $239.99); shop.samsonite.com

One of the best parts of summer is more time off for traveling. If you have fun trips planned this season, top-notch luggage will make your travel experience way smoother — and Samsonite is consistently one of the highest-quality luggage brands around. The brand’s best-selling carry-on suitcase landed at the top of PEOPLE's list for the best carry-on luggage pieces for 2023, thanks to its durability and easy gliding ability. Most items are 30 percent off at Samsonite right now, but only until June 6, so there’s no time to waste.

Jcrew

Score Half Off of Pretty Dresses for Weddings and More This Summer

Buy It! J.Crew Squareneck Mini Sweater Dress, $64.50 (orig. $98); jcrew.com

Wedding season is in full swing, and J.Crew has a huge selection of pretty dresses to wear while watching your loved ones walk down the aisle. Score up to 50 percent off of slinky slip dresses, Barbiecore bow midis, and brightly-colored minis for all the upcoming weddings on your calendar. Plenty of everyday dresses are marked down, too, and they’ll carry you through summer date nights, brunches with the girls, and baby showers.

Best-Selling Apple AirPods Are Still on Sale Post-Memorial Day

It’s no question that Apple AirPods are one of the most sought-after wireless earbuds around, and right now, two of the most popular models are on sale. Both second generation versions of the Apple AirPods and the Apple AirPods Pro are still marked down post-Memorial Day at Amazon. You can nab the former, which has over 503,000 five-star ratings from shoppers for just $99, and the latter, which boasts nearly 24,000 of its own for $200.

Stock Up on Staple Swimsuits on Sale at Target

Target

Buy It! Cupshe Women’s Halter Backless Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $36.99); target.com

The start of June means it’s time for pool parties, beach days, and boating. And you’re going to need flattering swimsuits to keep you feeling comfortable through it all. Right now, a wide selection of staple swimwear is on sale at Target, including classic one-pieces, lifting bikinis, and cute coverups. A handful of options from one of the internet’s favorite swimsuit brands, Cupshe, are marked down at Target, like this trendy pick with scalloped cutouts and this flattering ruched one-piece with an open back.



Embrace the Outdoors with On-Sale Essentials at Amazon

No matter what you like to do in the summer, chances are, it’s outside. Get ready for all the outdoor activities on the docket this season: hosting backyard barbecues, hitting the beach, going camping, or just hanging out on your patio. Amazon slashed prices on thousands of outdoor essentials like deck furniture, hammocks, coolers, and more.

Refresh Your Activewear Collection for Summer at Lululemo

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Swiftly Tech Tank Top 2.0, $39 (orig. $58); shop.lululemon.com

We see outdoor runs, bike rides, golfing, and tennis in our future this summer, and we need cute, sweat-wicking activewear to keep us cool and comfortable while we work up a sweat outside. Lululemon is one of our go-to brands for all that and more, and right now, some best-selling summer activewear is on sale. At the Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale, you can score discounts on fan favorites like the Swiftly Tech Tank Top, the Align biker shorts, and the Free to Be Elevated Sports Bra.

Grab Your Father’s Day Gift While It’s 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Father’s Day is rapidly approaching (it’s on June 18 this year), so snag that special dad in your life a gift ahead of time. Nordstrom Rack did the work for you and rounded up hundreds of gift ideas under $25, $50, and $100 for you to choose from, including watches, sunglasses, shoes, cologne, and discounts on dad-loved brands like Tommy Bahama.

We Know What PEOPLE Want

As shopping writers and editors, our eyes are constantly glued to our screens in search of the best deals on the internet, so you can get the most bang for your buck. After combing through our inboxes, surfing our favorite sites, and even getting a little inside intel, we compiled the best sales right now into one digital heap for you.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

