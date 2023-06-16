The 7 Best Sales Right Now: Tory Burch Bags, Barefoot Dreams Bedding, Taylor Swift's Shoes, and More

Weekend sales roundup
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

The weekend is here! It’s time to unplug, recharge, and refresh — in more ways than one.

The best deals of the week roll in Friday through Sunday, so now’s your chance to take advantage of weekend sales. Refresh your flip-flop collection before the first day of summer at fan-favorite brand Havaianas, which is offering 25 percent off of staple sandals today only. Get ready for summer weddings with Taylor Swift’s Sam Edelman pumps on sale and double discounts on designer handbags at Tory Burch.

Prepare for grilling season with the best electric grill we tested — and save 20 percent while you’re at it. Take advantage of Ilia’s biggest sale of the year and add best-selling beauty products like the Super Skin Tint and the multi-use blush stick celebs use while they’re marked down. Below, shop the seven best deals this weekend at Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and more.

Best Sales This Weekend

One Day Only: 25 Percent Off Staple Havaianas Sandals

Everyone needs a staple pair of flip-flops to slip on and off when hitting the beach, boat, or pool during summer. Brazilian brand Havaianas has been designing top-of-the-line flip-flops that keep your feet comfortable during warm weather adventures for decades — and right now, many are 25 percent off. But this Havaianas sale only lasts for one day, so scoop up the pair of lightweight thongs you’ll wear on repeat for the next few months while they’re discounted.

Double Discounts! Save Up to 60 Percent at Tory Burch 

Tory Burch EMERSON PHONE CROSSBODY

Tory Burch 

Buy It! Tory Burch Emerson Phone Crossbody, $156.75 (orig. $298); toryburch.com

The Tory Burch semi-annual sale started yesterday, and it includes hundreds of markdowns on designer handbags, sandals, dresses, and jewelry. An additional 25 percent off sale items will be automatically applied at checkout, for up to 60 percent off popular picks like these ballet flats and these sleek slides, which both include the recognizable Tory Burch logo. Scoop up this classic cream shoulder bag or this summery canvas carryall tote while they’re marked down. 

Prepare for Grilling Season with Our Top Choice for an Electric Grill

Amazon Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill with Viewing Window

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Electric Indoor Grill, $67.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

If you don’t have space for a charcoal or gas grill, an electric version is a great option. Not only does this electric grill have more than 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but it was also crowned the best electric grill by our PEOPLE testers, who tried out 89 options before crowning the 10 top grills. Nab the portable grill that testers deemed “easy to assemble and clean” while it’s on sale this weekend.

Keep Cool with This On-Sale Tower Fan

It’s heating up out there, and the best way to stay cool indoors is with proper air conditioners and fans. This tower fan by Dreo is a best-seller on Amazon, thanks to its compact design, quiet noise level, and versatility (it has six wind speeds and four modes) — and right now, it’s $10 off. Save on the tower fan more than 12,400 Amazon shoppers have given a five-star rating before you’re sweating while trying to sleep this summer.

Take Advantage of Ilia’s Biggest Sale of the Year

Ilia Multi-Stick

Ilia

Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick, $36; iliabeauty.com

Is your beauty routine in need of a, well, makeover? Just in time, Ilia’s biggest sale of the year is here, and it’s offering 20 percent off orders of $75 or more with code THEBIGONE. Thousands of shoppers praise Ilia’s natural-looking makeup products, and a handful of celebrities have given the brand two thumbs up, too. Riley Keough uses the viral Ilia Multi-Stick that can be used as a blush and lip tint, and the Daisy Jones and the Six star has claimed that she takes it with her “everywhere.”

Shop more Ilia best-sellers like the Soft Focus Finishing Powder and the Super Serum Skin Tint (which includes SPF 40) while you can score 20 percent off.

Copy Taylor Swift’s Platform Pumps While They’re Marked Down

Sam Edelman JILDIE SLINGBACK MARY JANE HEEL

Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Jildie Slingback Mary Jane Heel, $ (orig. $140); samedelman.com

Back in April, Taylor Swift stepped out in butterfly-embellished jeans, an off-the-shoulder black top, and platform Mary Jane pumps for dinner in New York City. Her look was everything we wanted from her first public sighting since the news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn broke, and now, we can get her exact shoes on sale. This Sam Edelman Mary Jane Heel, which comes in six colors, is currently 20 percent off. The block heel is perfect for outdoor summer weddings, and the retro style will turn heads. Nab the Swift-approved pair while it’s on sale for two days only.

Snag Up to 74 Percent Off Bedding at Nordstrom Rack

This weekend, you can save up to 74 percent on cooling pillows, breathable sheets, and lightweight comforters at Nordstrom Rack. Refresh your bedding and turn it into an oasis with these on-sale picks from Barefoot Dreams, Parachute, and Nautica.

