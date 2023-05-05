The 6 Best Deals This Weekend, from Huge Savings on Kate Spade Handbags to Brooklinen’s Biggest Sale Yet

Plus, double discounts on Jennifer Aniston’s BaubleBar ring

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on May 5, 2023 07:30 AM

Weekend sales roundup
May is officially here, and so are steep savings on spring staples. This weekend, you’ll find deals on seasonal items like colorful accessories and portable air conditioners to keep you cool, along with year-round essentials like super-soft sheets and classic jewelry.

Kate Spade just slashed prices by 30 percent on hundreds of coveted handbags, just in time to scoop up something your mom will love unwrapping on Mother’s Day (which is on May 14.) Meanwhile, customer and editor-loved bedding brand Brooklinen is having its biggest birthday sale ever, and BaubleBar’s spring sale includes discounts on everything sitewide, including Katie Holmes’ layered necklaces. Below, we’ve compiled the six sales you cannot miss this weekend. (You can thank us later.)

Best Sales This Weekend

Score 30% off of Kate Spade Handbags for Mother’s Day

Kate Spade Hudson Small Messenger Bag

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Hudson Small Messenger Bag, $159.60 with code MOM (orig. $228); katespade.com


No brand screams “spring” quite like Kate Spade. With pretty floral patterns and bright color palettes, Kate Spade handbags always stand out. And right now, hundreds of options are 30 percent off in honor of Mother’s Day, which is on May 14 this year. Treat the special mom in your life to a new statement purse like this bubblegum pink crossbody bag with a braided strap, or give them a go-to carryall bag, like this classic tote that’s marked down to $174. Simply use code MOM at checkout, and watch prices dwindle. You might just earn the title of “favorite kid of the month” for this.

Take Advantage of Brooklinen’s Biggest Birthday Sale Ever

Brooklinen is praised by editors and shoppers for its cozy robes and cooling bedding that gets softer with each wash. PEOPLE chose Brooklinen’s sheets as the best lightweight linen sheet set out of 15 options we tested and one editor has been sleeping with its duvet cover for years. The brand’s waffle robe also beat out a handful of contenders for the best spa-style robe. And this weekend, all of these items are on sale during Brooklinen’s biggest birthday sale yet, which offers 25 percent off of everything sitewide. Take advantage of these markdowns and turn your bedroom into an oasis before summer. 

Stock Up on Celebrity-Worn Jewelry at BaubleBar While It’s Discounted

Baublebar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $20 with code BB20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Many celebrities opt for expensive jewelry brands like Cartier and Van Cleef, but plenty also wear BaubleBar, which is much more affordable. The list of famous fans of the jewelry label runs deep: Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Kate Hudson, and Kourtney Kardashian have all worn it over the years. And right now, everything at BaubleBar is 20 percent off with code BB20.

One of BaubleBar’s most popular pieces is hands-down the Alidia Ring, which is covered in baguette gemstones of different colors. Julia Roberts brought the sparkly style to our attention years ago, but just last spring, Jennifer Aniston wore the clear version on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Today, you can score double discounts on this eye-catching ring, nabbing it for just $20.

Stay Cool with These On-Sale Fans and Air Conditioners 

Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan with Remote

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan, $41.39 (orig. $58.11); amazon.com

With summer approaching, it’s important to have a plan in place to keep your space cool. Don’t procrastinate and get set up now, while this customer-loved tower fan is on sale for $41. Reviewers deem the fan, which has three speeds, “quiet and powerful,” and many claim that it helps them sleep more soundly. This portable air conditioner, on the other hand, can work for up to 10 hours — and it’s doubly discounted to $43 right now. One reviewer even wrote: “The temperature difference between the room this fan is in and the other rooms is staggering.”

Save on Affordable Swimsuits at Amazon

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control V Neck Two Piece Bathing Suits
Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Swim season is around the corner, and Amazon has plenty of swimsuits to choose from, including bikinis and one-pieces. Cupshe is one of the most popular brands on Amazon, and thousands of shoppers rave about how flattering its affordable swimsuits are. This one-piece Cupshe swimsuit has racked up nearly 17,000 five-star ratings from customers who deem it “classy and flattering” — and right now, it’s going for $33. Choose between 24 colors and patterns in the ruched one-piece you’ll reach for all summer long. 

This trendy one-shouldered swimsuit comes in over 42 colorblock options, and the middle cutout is super trendy. Snag the one-piece swimsuit more than 6,000 customers approve of while it’s on sale for as little as $23.

Nab up to 69% Off of Oprah-Approved Sorel Shoes

Sorel has landed on Oprah’s list of Favorite Things multiple times, but while you might know the brand for its boots (which other celebs like Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton wear), the brand also makes super comfy sneakers. Nordstrom Rack has nearly 50 pairs of Sorel shoes in stock — and all of them are on sale, with discounts up to 69 percent off. Refresh your shoe rack for the season with comfortable Sorel sneakers and sandals that will carry you through summer. 

Score a Free Gift with Purchase at Lilly Pulitzer

You can’t help but smile when you see Lilly Pulitzer clothing and accessories. Channel this happy energy during spring and summer by snagging something new from the brand — and do it now, while you can score a free gift while you’re at it. Right now, Lilly Pulitzer is offering a free gift with purchases over $200. If you spend that much, you’ll receive a cosmetic bag, while any purchase over $600 will get you an overnight bag, and finally, for orders over $1,300, you’ll receive a carry-on suitcase. Get more bang for your buck at Lilly Pulitzer now. 

We Know What PEOPLE Want

As shopping writers and editors, our eyes are constantly glued to our screens in search of the best deals on the internet, so you can get the most bang for your buck. After combing through our inboxes, surfing our favorite sites, and even getting a little inside intel, we compiled the best sales right now into one digital heap for you.

