8 Can’t-Miss Early Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend from Lululemon, Dyson, Spanx, and More

The weekend has arrived — but don’t log off just yet.

It’s the weekend before Memorial Day and some of the best sales of the season have already begun. We surveyed the many, many sales going on right now and pulled eight of the very best to shop now. Have you always wanted to see what the hype is about with Dyson vacuums? Now’s your chance to score $100 off not one but two models from the brand. Summer wardrobe in need of a refresh? J.Crew is offering an extra 50 percent on its already marked-down items, you can get Spanx shorts for 30 percent off, and we have activewear sales from both Outdoor Voices and Lululemon.



That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Keep reading for highlights from this weekend’s sales, many of which are limited-time deals.

Best Sales This Weekend

Save on Dyson Vacuum Cleaners at Amazon

Amazon

Buy It! Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

There are two Dyson vacuum cleaners currently on sale at Amazon. This weekend, you can save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which is designed for larger homes with pets. Or pick up the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner which is also $100 off and is perfect for quick cleaning and regular upkeep.

Stock Up on Summer-Ready Activewear at Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Court Skort in Black, $40.60 (orig. $58); outdoorvoices.com

Stock up on summer-ready workout gear from the activewear brand we’ve seen on countless celebs, including Mindy Kaling, Hailey Bieber, and Lizzo. Outdoor Voices is offering 30 percent off some of its best warm-weather styles during the Summer Favorites sale. Among the deals are sweat-wicking sports bras, lightweight leggings, and the brand’s signature Exercise Dress. I’ll be picking up the Court Skort in white — the brand sent me the style in black back in February and it’s become a wardrobe staple. The four-way stretch compression fabric that the built-in shorts are made of is pure magic, and they even have a phone pocket that fits my massive iPhone Pro Max. Be sure to take advantage of the 30 percent discount before the sale ends on May 22.

Get Lululemon Leggings for $69

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon InStill High-Rise Tight in Black, $69 (orig. $128); shop.lululemon.com

For even more discounted activewear, check out Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section, where prices start at $9. Oftentimes activewear in the sale section is limited to odd seasonal colors and weird prints, but we found some great classics in the mix: Black leggings for $69, high-rise bike shorts (also black) for $49, and a ton of sports bras, which start at just $29. The brand’s beloved Belt Bag is not on sale, but this hands-free running belt is marked down to $19.

Cool Down with Double Discounts on a Small but Mighty Fan

It’s getting hot out there — and indoors. Keep cool all summer long with this powerful little fan, which you can get for just $22 right now, thanks to a coupon on top of a sale price. Its tiny footprint (just 3 inches by 8 inches by 10 inches) makes it a great candidate for your desk or nightstand. You could even take it camping or to the beach since it’s powered by a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 30 hours of cooling power. And it can charge your phone!

Save 30 Percent on Shorts from Spanx

How’s your selection of summer shorts looking? If you need a new pair or two, check out this limited-time deal at Spanx. The brand is offering 30 percent off select styles with the code SHORTS, but only until May 22. There are quite a few styles to choose from, including the best-selling Stretch Twill Shorts, which come in a whopping 18 colors.

Celebrate Eight Years of Draper James with 25 Percent Off

Draper James

Buy It! Draper James Woven Leather Mini Tote in Light Pink, $81 (orig. $108); draperjames.com

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James is celebrating its eighth anniversary with 25 percent off the entire collection, but only until May 21. There are all kinds of colorful, summery clothes and accessories to shop like this darling woven leather mini tote, a cute tee with butterfly sleeves, and so much gingham. For more inspo, check out the Reese’s Picks page, where you’ll find everything from work wear to weekend gear.

Prep for Memorial Day Outdoor Entertaining with Deals on Patio Furniture

Whether you’re hosting the in-laws for a Memorial Day barbeque or want to refresh your backyard to finally have friends over, anyone with outdoor entertaining space should check out the deals on patio furniture and accessories at Amazon right now. We found double discounts on a pair of adjustable chaise lounge chairs and one of the site’s best-selling hammocks, plus a stylish outdoor sofa set for $300 off — and that’s just scratching the surface.

Get an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale at J.Crew

J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Anya Mary Jane Flats in Metallic Silver, $49.99 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $148); jcrew.com

You could basically create a summer capsule wardrobe from scratch with the selection of sale-on-a-sale styles at J.Crew. Enter the code SHOPEARLY at checkout and you’ll get 50 percent off of items that are already marked down, which brings this cute tank dress to just $14.50 and the brand’s jeans to as little as $18.50. The double discount is good ‘til May 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

