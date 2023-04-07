The Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About — Including 55% Off Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets

While you’re browsing, check out sitewide offerings like 40 percent off at Laura Geller and 60 percent off bestsellers at Nordstrom . And if you’re down to peruse, you’ll find up to 75 percent off One-of-a-Kind (a.k.a. one left in stock) products at Rue La La , as well as discounts up to 90 percent (not a typo!) on certain styles at Madewell .

As people who shop all day for a living (or at least tell ourselves so to justify our spending), we’ve poured over the latest and greatest deals on a variety of products you’re sure to love. From skincare favorites at Ulta Beauty’s annual Spring Haul Event to Oprah-loved sheets that we’ve personally tested , there is no shortage of incredible products on sale right now.

Spring cleaning calls for a good vacuum and some coffee to stay energized while making room for new dresses, shoes, and skincare to give your wardrobe and routine a little refresh. We’ve tested hundreds of vacuums and even celeb-favorited coffee makers , so we know just the ones that are worth your money. And since our inboxes are constantly full of deal alerts, we also know which ones are currently at jaw-dropping prices, like this iRobot Roomba vacuum for $180 off and this Keurig coffee maker that’s $40 off.

Save $180 on iRobot’s Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Amazon Buy It! iRobot’s Roomba i4 EVO (4150), $219.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com As you wade deeper into spring cleaning, this iRobot roomba vacuum will help make that process a little easier — not to mention, it’s $180 off. Robot vacuums put the power in your hands while taking on the effort of cleaning themselves: A win-win in our book. We tested a multitude of robot vacuums, and we loved this particular Roomba. You can control this vacuum through a beginner-friendly app in an app to determine which rooms you want cleaned and even schedule cleanings when you’re away from home for added convenience.

Save $59 on Lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight Leggings Lululemon Lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25" $69 (orig. $128); lululemon.com If you’re treasure-hunting Outer Banks-style, your first stop should be Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section. This is a site-wide treasure trove of deals on leggings, tops, and more — and note, the prices shift depending on the sizes and colors available, so you might have to peruse a bit to find your perfect match. We recommend the Power Thru High-Rise Tight Leggings for a buttery soft material and fitted silhouette that will serve you well in exercise and life (i.e. lounging in comfy athleisure). These leggings are available now in a range of sizes and colors for just $69 (about half price), so grab them while you still can!

Save Up to 20% on BaubleBar Bracelets The stack is back (did it ever leave?), and wrists everywhere are boasting bracelets arranged in trendy styles that emphasize texture, mixed metals, and beads — like the ones Christina Hall wore with her now-husband Josh Hall. You can create your own stack with 20 percent off all bracelets at BaubleBar when you use the code STACKING20. We’d recommend the 14k gold Pisa bracelet for a traditional look and the Enamel Tile bracelet for something with a pop of color.



Save $60 on Hoka’s Clifton 8 Sneaker Amazon Buy It! Hoka Clifton 8, $220 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com Hoka is the gold standard when it comes to athletic footwear, and that’s why this shoe brand has made it onto our best lists for walking shoes and running shoes and is favored by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner. This particular shoe, the Hoka Clifton 8 sneaker, was our best lightweight cushion pick for walking shoes because it’s super breathable and doesn’t weigh down your feet. The cushioning is truly supportive of all parts of your foot, and it comes in wide sizing to accommodate different foot sizes. We were already head-over-heels for this shoe, but with a $75 discount, we’re sold.

Save $40 on Keurig’s K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon ‘Buy It! Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Maybe it’s just us, but the days leading into spring are long, and having a ready-to-go Keurig on hand is sure to give you the strength (or at least energy) to get through the days. We love how easy this model is to use — for coffee connoisseurs and novices alike. It’s single-serve with three different coffee sizes, so if you’re feeling a six-ounce sip in the morning, but need a full 10 ounces by 3 p.m., this Keurig has you covered. Right now it’s on sale for just over $100, which is a good value for a coffee maker that’s built to last for some time.

Save 33% on Sonic’s Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon Buy It! Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush; $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com There’s no feeling quite like a good facial cleansing, and this Sonic brush serves that for under $40 right now. Rid your face of any grime buildup after a long day with our best overall pick for facial cleansing brushes, favored for its user-friendly yet effective technology (including five vibration speeds and a heat setting). The bristles feel soft even on sensitive skin, and the magnetic charging station makes it so easy to just drop the brush in when you’re ready for bed.

