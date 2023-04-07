Shopping The Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About — Including 55% Off Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets Score up to 90% off brands like Madewell, lululemon, and Cozy Earth By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 7, 2023 07:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Spring cleaning calls for a good vacuum and some coffee to stay energized while making room for new dresses, shoes, and skincare to give your wardrobe and routine a little refresh. We’ve tested hundreds of vacuums and even celeb-favorited coffee makers, so we know just the ones that are worth your money. And since our inboxes are constantly full of deal alerts, we also know which ones are currently at jaw-dropping prices, like this iRobot Roomba vacuum for $180 off and this Keurig coffee maker that’s $40 off. As people who shop all day for a living (or at least tell ourselves so to justify our spending), we’ve poured over the latest and greatest deals on a variety of products you’re sure to love. From skincare favorites at Ulta Beauty’s annual Spring Haul Event to Oprah-loved sheets that we’ve personally tested, there is no shortage of incredible products on sale right now. While you’re browsing, check out sitewide offerings like 40 percent off at Laura Geller and 60 percent off bestsellers at Nordstrom. And if you’re down to peruse, you’ll find up to 75 percent off One-of-a-Kind (a.k.a. one left in stock) products at Rue La La, as well as discounts up to 90 percent (not a typo!) on certain styles at Madewell. Read on for the best sales right now that you won’t want to miss. Save Up to 60% at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Grab all of your favorite apparel and beauty staples for up to 60 percent off during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale. Don’t overlook these Nike sneakers, sleek and cushioned shoes, perfect for walking, running, or as athleisure. Grab a classic black or white pair for $120. Or lean hard into the new season with a 50 percent discount on this gorgeous floral maxi dress, perfect for brunch, a park day, or even as a wedding guest dress. And don’t miss out our best full-coverage foundation — Lancôme Teint Idol Ultra Liquid 24 Hour Longwear Foundation — for just $28.50, while supplies last. Save $180 on iRobot’s Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Amazon Buy It! iRobot’s Roomba i4 EVO (4150), $219.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com As you wade deeper into spring cleaning, this iRobot roomba vacuum will help make that process a little easier — not to mention, it’s $180 off. Robot vacuums put the power in your hands while taking on the effort of cleaning themselves: A win-win in our book. We tested a multitude of robot vacuums, and we loved this particular Roomba. You can control this vacuum through a beginner-friendly app in an app to determine which rooms you want cleaned and even schedule cleanings when you’re away from home for added convenience. Save Up to 30% on Spanx Leather-Like Joggers Spanx Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Jogger, $117.60 (orig. $168); spanx.com Spanx’s faux leather leggings reign supreme in popularity, and the brand’s leather joggers match this energy in an even more elevated look. Available in a range of sizes (XS to 3X), these pants have a silhouette that frames all body types well, plus pockets and a stretchy waistband on the back for added convenience and comfort. They’re stylish to wear, and easy to care for: Just throw them in the washing machine. And right now, they’re $50 off. These 11 Spanx Styles Will Skyrocket Your Confidence Save Up to 40% at Ulta Beauty Now through April 15, you can score incredible discounts (up to 40 percent off) during Ulta Beauty's annual Spring Haul Event. Save on the best beauty essentials in hair, skincare, and makeup, including some PEOPLE Tested brands that we’ve personally tried and approved. Drench your hair with Shea Moisture’s popular conditioner (on sale for under $9) and hydrate your skin with CeraVe’s facial cleanser, bursting with nourishing ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid while it’s 20 percent off right now. And before you scroll, consider adding a Morphe eyeshadow palette to your cart for just under $8. Save $59 on Lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight Leggings Lululemon Lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25" $69 (orig. $128); lululemon.com If you’re treasure-hunting Outer Banks-style, your first stop should be Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section. This is a site-wide treasure trove of deals on leggings, tops, and more — and note, the prices shift depending on the sizes and colors available, so you might have to peruse a bit to find your perfect match. We recommend the Power Thru High-Rise Tight Leggings for a buttery soft material and fitted silhouette that will serve you well in exercise and life (i.e. lounging in comfy athleisure). These leggings are available now in a range of sizes and colors for just $69 (about half price), so grab them while you still can! Here are Some Other Lululemon Leggings We Loved Save Up to 20% on BaubleBar Bracelets The stack is back (did it ever leave?), and wrists everywhere are boasting bracelets arranged in trendy styles that emphasize texture, mixed metals, and beads — like the ones Christina Hall wore with her now-husband Josh Hall. You can create your own stack with 20 percent off all bracelets at BaubleBar when you use the code STACKING20. We’d recommend the 14k gold Pisa bracelet for a traditional look and the Enamel Tile bracelet for something with a pop of color. Save 55% on Cozy Earth’s Linen Sheet Set Cozy Earth Buy It! Cozy Earth Linen Sheet Set, $152.55 (orig. $339); cozyearth.com The Cozy Earth fan club includes Oprah Winfrey and our editors, among others. We personally tested this limited edition linen sheet set, and we were super impressed. These sheets are highly breathable and wick sweat away throughout the night — making them an obvious choice for our “best for hot sleepers” title. The fitted sheet perfectly hugs the mattress, and the material is deliciously soft. Right now, you can snag these sheets (but not literally, because they’re durable) in the “We Made Too Much” section for 55 percent off. During the Spring Refresh Event, you can also save 20 to 25 percent sitewide on the softest bedding, loungewear, and more (with free shipping). Save Up to 78% on Select Styles at Rue La La’s One-of-a-Kind Sale Rue La La is a hub of fashionable pieces that will make you stand out from the crowd, so it’s fitting that they have a One-of-a-Kind Sale with items that are the last of their kind for up to 78 percent off. You’ll have to act fast, because there’s one singular stock of everything. Ergo, if you fall in love with a $450 maxi dress that’s on sale for just $95, or a Valentino wallet for 65 percent off, the time to act is now. Save $60 on Hoka’s Clifton 8 Sneaker Amazon Buy It! Hoka Clifton 8, $220 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com Hoka is the gold standard when it comes to athletic footwear, and that’s why this shoe brand has made it onto our best lists for walking shoes and running shoes and is favored by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner. This particular shoe, the Hoka Clifton 8 sneaker, was our best lightweight cushion pick for walking shoes because it’s super breathable and doesn’t weigh down your feet. The cushioning is truly supportive of all parts of your foot, and it comes in wide sizing to accommodate different foot sizes. We were already head-over-heels for this shoe, but with a $75 discount, we’re sold. Save $40 on Keurig’s K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon ‘Buy It! Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Maybe it’s just us, but the days leading into spring are long, and having a ready-to-go Keurig on hand is sure to give you the strength (or at least energy) to get through the days. We love how easy this model is to use — for coffee connoisseurs and novices alike. It’s single-serve with three different coffee sizes, so if you’re feeling a six-ounce sip in the morning, but need a full 10 ounces by 3 p.m., this Keurig has you covered. Right now it’s on sale for just over $100, which is a good value for a coffee maker that’s built to last for some time. The 7 Best Keurig Coffee Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Save Up to 90% on Select Madewell Styles Whether you’re looking for flowy trousers, a button-down dress, or a blazer to serve as your new spring outerwear (since we can finally say puffers are so last season!), select Madewell styles are seeing discounts up to 90 percent. So if you’re looking for a breezy tunic to wear on your quick spring break jaunt over to Europe, consider this yellow striped oversized shirt for just $77. Or you can pick up something trendy for you furry friend, like this wool dog bag holder for 90 percent off. And now through April 17, you can get an extra 30 percent off all sale items when you use the code ELEVATE. Save 33% on Sonic’s Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon Buy It! Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush; $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com There’s no feeling quite like a good facial cleansing, and this Sonic brush serves that for under $40 right now. Rid your face of any grime buildup after a long day with our best overall pick for facial cleansing brushes, favored for its user-friendly yet effective technology (including five vibration speeds and a heat setting). The bristles feel soft even on sensitive skin, and the magnetic charging station makes it so easy to just drop the brush in when you’re ready for bed. Save Up to 40% on Laura Geller Products with Code M40 In celebration of National Mature Women’s Day (April 9th), Laura Geller is giving discounts up to 40 percent off when you use the code M40. Shop her bestsellers like the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation at just over $21 for a smooth finish to address any pigment or dullness concerns. Or try the Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush for just $18 to add a rosy hue to your cheeks. For a limited time, you can also get free shipping on orders over $25, as well as free returns. Whatever you shop, this is the time to honor and cherish your mature skin. We Know What PEOPLE Want We curated this list via a deep dive into PEOPLE and celebrity-loved brands, many of which we’ve personally tested at home and in our lab. Knowing the products you shop time and again, and the brands we’ve come to trust, we found the best deals and sales going on right now. Some of these deals are super limited in stock though, so as they say, “get it before it’s gone!” And if anything runs out before you *add to cart*, make sure to tune in next week, because we publish the hottest deals weekly so you don’t have to search for them. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. The 15 Best Deals We Found on Trending Home, Fashion, and Beauty Items at Amazon This Month