8 Can’t-Miss Weekend Sales, Including Markdowns on Lululemon, Hoka, and Longchamp

Updated on April 27, 2023 06:40 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

It’s almost the weekend, which means you can sleep in later, work less, and shop more. 

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the best days to peruse the internet for discounts on your favorite brands and flash deals on items that have been on your wish list forever. But with so many deals out there, the options can be overwhelming. And if you don’t know where to look, you might join the party too late and miss out on the major markdown you’ve been waiting for. That’s where we come in.

As shopping writers, our eyes are glued to our screens every day, searching for the best sales right now. Here, we’ve compiled the top eight sales you simply cannot miss this weekend. (You’re welcome!) From staple spring dresses starting at just $6 to discounts on celebrity-worn items like Hoka sneakers and Longchamp tote bags, find the best sales this weekend below.

Best Sales This Weekend

Grab a Black Friday-Level Deal on This Bissell Carpet Cleaner

BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $144.79 (orig. $164.79); amazon.com

No one enjoys cleaning their carpet (if you do, hats off to you), so finding a powerful gadget to take the legwork out of it for you is key. And right now, a highly rated pick from one of the most trusted household brands around, Bissell, is offering a Black Friday-level deal. More than 6,600 Amazon shoppers have given this Bissell carpet cleaner a five-star rating, and it’s going for $150 right now, a price we haven’t seen since November.

Get Kate Middleton’s Go-To Tote for as Little as $90

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote Bag, $89.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Everyone needs a staple tote bag in their wardrobe, and Longchamp has been designing practical yet sleek styles for decades. But with such high-quality bags comes high prices, which is why you should take advantage of its sales. Today, over 150 Longchamp bags are marked down at Gilt, including the classic style Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lopez have carried, the Le Pliage Tote, which is going for as little as $90. But this Longchamp sale ends at 7 p.m. ET tonight, so there’s no time to waste. 

All you have to do to access these killer deals is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address. 

Celeb-Loved Styles Are Hiding in Spanx’s Sale Section

From Oprah Winfrey to Kristen Bell, so many stars wear Spanx, and right now, several celeb-approved styles are hiding in the brand’s sale section. Not only is the Spanx Bra-lellujah! Bra a customer favorite, but Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Garner wear it, too. The 13 Going on 30 actress even recommends it to all her friends. Nab the wildly popular bra in black or nude for 30 percent off now.

Garner also steps out in these booty-boosting leggings on repeat (as does Reese Witherspoon!), and they’re on sale in camo today. Sang the flattering pair, which typically costs $98, for just $69 while you can.

Spring Dresses Are Up to 85% Off at Nordstrom Rack — and Prices Start at $6

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Ella Flutter Strap Cotton Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Steve Madden BB Dakota by Steve Madden Ella Flutter Strap Cotton Maxi Dress, $24.99 (orig. $34.97); nordstromrack.com

One of the best parts about spring is wearing pretty sundresses, and so many are majorly marked down at Nordstrom Rack this weekend. Prices start at just $6 on mini, midi, and maxi styles from brands like Sam Edelman and Good American. This little black dress by Free People is a whopping 85 percent off, ringing in at just $18, and this staple white maxi dress by Steve Madden is only $25 right now.

Save on the Viral Pans Oprah and More Celebs Use

Whether you’re a beginner cook or consider yourself good in the kitchen, efficient, easy-to-use cookware is always appreciated, and that’s exactly what Our Place offers. Specializing in multifunctional cookware, the innovative brand went viral for its Always Pan, which acts as an all-in-one cookware system that bakes, broils, steams, sautes, broils, fires, and more. This space-saving item has been used by celebs like Oprah, Cameron Diaz, and Selena Gomez. Right now, you can get it — and many more of the brand’s best-selling items — for 25 percent off. 

Shop Discounts on Celeb-Worn Sneakers from New Balance, Reebok, and Hoka

New Balance Classics 237v1

Zappos

Buy It! New Balance Classics in Sandstone/Turtledove, $69.95 (orig. $79.99); zappos.com

We’d bet that sneakers are easily the most-worn shoes on your rack, so snagging a fresh new pair is always a good idea. Today, plenty of top-rated sneaker brands are marked down at Zappos, including 47 supportive styles from New Balance, a dozen Reeboks, and more. Jennifer Garner, Cameron Diaz, and Reese Witherspoon all wear supportive Hoka shoes for workouts, and four pairs are currently on sale, including the exact one Harry Styles owns — but sizes are selling fast.

Everything You Need for Outdoor Workouts Is on Sale at Lululemon

With warmer temperatures comes more outdoor activities like running, biking, hiking, and playing tennis. Lululemon has everything you need for being active outside, including flattering sports bras, comfy shorts, and sweat-wicking leggings, of course. The Lululemon We Made Too Much sale section is brimming with activewear for all your spring and summer needs, but several sizes on best-sellers like the Align Tank Top are low in stock, so hop on it now.

Snag Oprah-Approved Cooling Bamboo Pajamas and Sheets for Less

Women's Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Women’s Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit in Ivory, $78.75 (orig. $175); cozyearth.com

Hot sleepers, listen up: Shoppers claim these bamboo pajamas keep them cool all night long, and they’re 55 percent off right now. Made with a blend of viscose from bamboo and spandex, this matching pajama set is soft and breathable, and one reviewer wrote that they are sleeping better than they have in years. Cozy Earth has landed on Oprah’s list of Favorite Things five years in a row thanks to its sustainable and comfy styles. Stock up on the sets that will have you snoozing soundly this summer while they’re over half-off.

