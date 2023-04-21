Believe it or not, this is only a taste of the delicious deals that you’ll find below. Read on to get the scoop on the best deals that the internet has to offer this weekend, according to shopping experts.

We’re ready to jumpstart this season with 50% off Aerie swimsuits and summer-ready denim shorts from Nordstrom. If you have some fun travels coming up, you’ll need to upgrade your luggage with these superb carry-ons PEOPLE Tested that are seeing some rare sales . Or if you’re foregoing trips in order to make small upgrades to your home, then you’ll be happy to know that one of our favorite Shark robot vacuums is a whole $200 off.

If this weather has you wanting to strut around town in a new, fluttery sundress or pack up for summer trips ahead, then we’re right there with you. In fact, you’re in luck, because we’ve used our online-shopping superpowers as e-commerce writers and editors to pull together the best sales right now that will spring you into the warmer weeks ahead with your best sandal-adorned foot forward.

Shop Celeb-Spotted Birkenstocks for $80 If celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gwenyth Paltrow are dedicated fans of Birkenstocks, then you know that we are, too. We’ve spotted over a hundred styles of these popular sandals on sale at the low-key luxury retailer Ruelala, which requires only a quick (and free!) sign-up with your email address to unlock their exclusive (and sizable) discounts. Styles like the sage green Arizona Birkibuc Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal are available starting at just $80, while classics like black leather slides are going for $100. But act fast, because these ever-popular sandals are going to be flying off the shelves at these prices.

Save on Under-$50 Spring Dresses at Amazon Amazon Buy It! Anrabess One Shoulder Maxi Dress, $41.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Everyone loves a good Amazon fashion purchase, but what makes it even better is when it’s under $50 — and luckily for you, we’ve found a bevy of dresses that will fit perfectly in your budget and your new spring wardrobe. This one-shoulder maxi dress is a garden party dream and comes in 41 colors (no, that’s not a typo) to best fit your upcoming events. (And did we mention it’s only $42 right now?) We’re also falling for this romantic tie-bow sundress, which is available in 32 colors and prints and features an even prettier price tag of just $48. And if you just can’t find that perfect dress to wear to your friend’s baby shower or next weekend’s brunch, then we’ve got you covered with this 25 percent off wrap maxi, which, you guessed it, also comes in more than 30 fun hues. We’re so in love with the large selection of under-$50 dresses at Amazon, one of our editors even made a TikTok about it.

Save $200 On this 2-in-1 Shark Robot Vacuum with code ROBOT200 Shark Buy It! Shark AI Ultra™ 2-in-1 Robot Self-Empty XL, $499.99 with code ROBOT200 (orig. $699.99); sharkclean.com As much as we love spring clothes, we also have to face the reality of spring cleaning, which was just made far more enjoyable thanks to this $200 off Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Self-Empty XL vacuum. This smart vacuum was one of our favorite robot vacuums of 2023 due to its excellent navigation skills, spot-cleaning efficiency, and self-emptying feature, serving as a great investment when it’s full price (but an even better one when it’s on sale). Just remember to use the code ROBOT200 at checkout to reap the rewards of your discount.

Save Up to 67% at Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Kate Spade Buy It! Kristi Flap Crossbody, $79 (orig. $249); katespade.com When a brand like Kate Spade hosts a Surprise Site Sale, you need all hands on deck to snatch up those deals. We’re seeing savings of up to 67 percent on timeless handbags like the Kristi Flap Crossbody (whose price has been slashed by $166) and must-have work totes like the Kitt Large Tote, on sale for $89 (originally almost $300). But bags aren’t the only products receiving the spring sale love — you can nab a pair of the chic Miami Slide Sandals for those upcoming pool days while they’re $90.

Save Up to $70 on PEOPLE Tested-Approved Luggage This weather has us wanting to get out on the road, which is why we’re thrilled to see that several of our best PEOPLE Tested luggage picks are seeing savings this week. Our champion checked bag from Samsonite, which persevered through several wear and tear trials, is currently 24 percent off and begging to be your next travel companion. Our favorite hardside carry-on from Travelpro is also discounted this week, dropping from $370 to $314 for a limited time. The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2023

Grab the PEOPLE Tested Best Overall Dog Cooling Mat for 33% Off Amazon Buy It! Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Our furry friends need to be able to chill out this summer, which makes our favorite PEOPLE Tested cooling mat for dogs the perfect item to grab ahead of the warmer months while it’s at an affordable price. This weight-activated pad features a gel-bead interior that cools off your little best friend while they lounge with you during the sunny days to come. And for a limited time, you can grab this auto-cooling mat while it's $30 dollars off — a purchase both your pup and wallet will love.

Save Up to 60% at American Eagle and Aerie Get your cards ready, because the deals that Aerie and American Eagle are offering are hot hot. Both brands will offer up to 60 percent off from April 21 to 23 on everything from Aerie’s swimwear to American Eagle’s ever-popular jeans, so you’ll be prepped for the spring and summer at a discounted price. And if you feel like celebrating Earth Day in style, you can get the same deal on Aerie’s sustainable “Real Good” collection: a vast array of activewear, swimwear, and more made from recycled materials.