Keep scrolling to discover the very best sales you need to know about.

However, it can be hard to determine which sales will get you the most bang for your buck. So we did the legwork to find the best sales worth shopping, including some impressive markdowns to prepare you for spring (we’re talking patio decor, vacuums , dresses, and vacation-ready luggage).

Save $17 on Crest 3D White Strips Professional Effects Amazon Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects; $37.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com We don’t know about you, but we need our teeth to be pearly white ahead of spring vacation and wedding season. Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of the most popular options for at-home whitening, but they don’t come cheap; however, you can currently find them on sale on Amazon for 31 percent off. We love these strips because they’re not super involved — just wear them for 30 minutes per day (even while just working from home or running errands), and you’ll notice a whiter smile in less than a week. See More of Our Favorite Teeth Whitening Products, Tested in Our Lab

Save up to 60% at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale One of our favorite shopping events of the year is Nordstrom’s Limited Time Sale where you can save up to 60 percent on some of the retailer’s bestsellers. We would be remiss not to include this 1.STATE leopard print dress that’s marked down 58 percent and these neutral slingback pumps you can snag for just $28. You can also save on popular beauty products, like PEOPLE Tested's winning Dior Lip Glow Oil.

Save 48% on MIKO Heated Foot Massage Machine We all could use some TLC. Luck must be on our side, because the MIKO Heated Foot Massage Machine is nearly 50 percent off on Amazon. It’s our favorite foot massager on the market, thanks to its four massage modes, heating ability, and intuitive design.

Save $90 on Tineco Smart Cordless Vacuum with Amazon Coupon Amazon Buy It! Tineco Pure One X Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum, $169 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com We’ve tested over one hundred vacuums, and we’re here to tell you that the Tineco Smart Cordless Vacuum is one of the best (in fact, the best smart vacuum) on the market. Equipped with LED lights and smart sensor technology, it’s the answer to all your floor-cleaning woes. While not necessarily cheap, the discounted price of $169 is nearly unbeatable for a long-lasting smart vacuum.

Save 43% on the Revlon Hot Air Brush One of PEOPLE readers’ most-bought products last year, the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus Hot Air Brush is easy to love. Not only does it actually work at volumizing your hair, but it won’t create annoying static and also gets your hair dry super quickly (the detachable head is also convenient for travel). While it's already less expensive compared to most competitors, you can currently save $30 when buying on Amazon.

Save $56 on Travelpro Expandable Luggage Amazon Buy It! Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Luggage, $314.49 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com A PEOPLE Tested winner, this Travelpro softside suitcase will be a reliable companion for all your upcoming trips. During our testing, we rated it high for its smooth 360-degree spinner wheels and outstanding durability. While it is pricey (even with the discount), its quality is comparable to suitcases that are much more expensive — so you might as well snap it up for less to maximize its cost-per-use potential. The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2023

Save up to 50% on Wacoal Bras Wacoal is known for their comfy, supportive bras and inclusive size range, and right now is the best time to restock your intimates drawer. Wacoal’s sale features up to 50 percent off popular bra styles and wardrobe staples, like the Perfect Primer Full Figure Underwire Bra ($39) and the Instant Icon Underwire Bra ($29). Plus, you can save an extra 10 percent off and free shipping when you subscribe to the brand’s email list.

Save an Extra 30% on Sale Items at Lulus with Code SALE30 Lulus Buy It! Lulus Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Dress, $13.30 (orig. $58); lulus.com How many floral dresses is too many? The limit does not exist. Luckily, you won’t have to blow your entire budget on a new one. Thanks to this Lulus sale, you can save an extra 30 percent on all sale items with code SALE30. This flowy, tiered dress, for example — which would be fitting for Easter brunch or wedding guest attire — nets out to only $13.30 after the discount.