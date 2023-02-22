Read on for the best running shoes you can buy in 2023.

Celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Emma Roberts all have their go-to running shoes from brands like Brooks, Hoka, New Balance, and more. These brands as well as other favorites continually rank at the top of the market, so we’ve created an extensive list of the top running shoes you can wear for any occasion, whether running to the gym or your neighborhood coffee shop.

“A good running shoe is like a good workout — different elements come together to create the perfect balance of support, functionality, and most of all, fun,” celebrity fitness expert Lacey Stone tells PEOPLE.

You don’t have to run marathons to appreciate a good pair of running shoes. Whether you’ve taken up running, started a new fitness routine, or just want a sleek pair of running shoes to stroll around in, there are a few factors that you should keep in mind.

Best Overall Hoka Women's Bondi 8 Running Shoe 4.2 Hoka View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For People needing running shoes that are super comfortable and come in a bunch of colors Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a pair of running shoes that are less expensive A go-to for celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Cameron Diaz, and a favorite of Stone’s, Hoka is a popular running shoe brand that offers comfortable, supportive, and well-designed shoes. The Bondi 8 running shoe comes in several fun colors to match your vibe and has breathable mesh throughout the shoe to create airflow. It also has a full EVA foam midsole for arch support and added cushioning, so when you’re running (or walking around town), your foot has padding to cushion each step as it launches off the ground. The heel-to-toe drop (or difference in cushioning level under your heel compared to under your toes) is about 4 millimeters. This creates a good balance of padding — making this shoe versatile for any athletic pursuits or athleisure days as a cute fitness ‘fit. Just pair these shoes with some cute leggings and you’re good to go. Price at time of publish: $220 Colors: 9 | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes There Are 30,000 Pairs of Leggings on Amazon — but Shoppers Say These 8 Are the Best by Far

Best Budget Nike Revolution 5 Nike View On Amazon View On Nordstromrack.com View On Nike.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pair of running shoes at an affordable price point or those wanting shoes that are reflective Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a running shoe with a lot of cushioning or a tread made for trails These casual everyday sneakers make great running shoes because they’re comfortable, supportive, and are cushioned to catch the impact of each stride. The lace-up design helps you adapt the fit and snugness to your liking, and there are even removable insoles in case you need a specific level for arch support. Plus, if you like to run at night, there are reflective details on the sides of the shoes so you can easily be seen by traffic. Price at time of publish: $70 Colors: 12 | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best Investment On Cloudboom Echo On View On Fit2run.com View On Holabirdsports.com View On On-running.com Who It’s Good For Those willing to invest in a super lightweight sneaker for long-distance runs Who It’s Not Good For Anyone needing a tread that's ideal for trail running, as these shoes are designed for smoother surfaces like asphalt

If you’re willing to invest in a good shoe for big running events like marathons, the Cloudboom Echo is the shoe you’ll want on race day. These are super lightweight with a design that helps your foot power off the ground for long strides. The outsole area grips the ground even when it’s slippery from rain or snow. The heel to toe drop of 9 millimeters gives plenty of cushioning to support your foot during long runs, and the sleek design will look fantastic as you cross the finish line. Price at time of publish: $269.99 Colors: White/Black | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 9 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best Design On Cloudnova On View On Finishline.com View On On-running.com View On Shopbop.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for running shoes for road running and marathons Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for trail running shoes, as the tread on these are better for roads Finding the perfect everyday sneaker is the equivalent of scouting a hidden gem — and the Cloudnova is that shoe. “I got these shoes at the end of last year, and they’ve quickly become my go-to pair,” says PEOPLE Commerce Writer Madison Yauger. “Whether I’m engaging in a fitness class or running around the city, these running shoes are comfortable and have an understated design that goes with literally every outfit.” These shoes have maximum cushioning (14-millimeter heel-to-toe drop) and come in a variety of colors. Price at time of publish: $159.99 Colors: 12 | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 14 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best Cushioned Altra Running Via Olympus REI View On Altrarunning.com View On Fleetfeet.com View On REI Who It’s Good For Someone who is on their feet all day and wants a certain level of comfort Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for shoes designed for trail running or off-road fitness If you’re looking for shoes that provide immense comfort throughout the day, these Altra shoes are highly cushioned to support your feet. “There’s nothing worse than a shoe that squeezes your foot in the wrong places, so I was relieved to find these Altra running shoes,” says PEOPLE senior commerce editor Erin Johnson. “Not only do they fit my (slightly wide) foot perfectly, but they are cute enough to wear when I’m not exercising, too.” While there isn’t a heel-to-toe drop (the entire sole is cushioned), the underside has a stack height of 33 millimeters. The shoes are available in several colors and foot shape options so you can find the best fit. Price at time of publish: $170 Colors: 4 | Structure: Neutral | Stack Height: 33 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023, According to Running Experts

Best for Road Running Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Saucony.com Who It’s Good For Those searching for running shoes specifically designed for asphalt-like roads Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for running shoes designed for off-road fitness like running or hiking A favorite of Jennifer Garner, these breathable shoes are highly versatile for different types of road running, whether a light jog down the sidewalk or a marathon run. The shoes have nylon plates to help your speed while running, and the design contributes to stability with sturdy tread. There aren’t as many color options, but the comfort level makes up for it with plenty of cushioning — the shoe has an 8-millimeter heel-to-toe drop. Or if you want a fun flashy shoe to wear with leggings and a sweatshirt, these sneakers are a great option. Price at time of publish: $90 Colors: 4 | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best for Trails Hoka Challenger 6 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Dick's Who It’s Good For Runners looking for a pair ideal for hiking, trail running, and any off-road fitness Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who tends to run on roads and asphalt rather than trails Our fitness expert loves Hoka shoes as a versatile option for many types of exercise and that includes trail running. The Challenger shoe offers a decent amount of cushioning but not enough that will cause an imbalance when you’re running on unleveled ground. The tread on these shoes has many divots to help grip the ground, making the Challenger a great shoe for hiking as well. The colors are also quite vibrant, so if you’re looking for shoes that stand out, this pair will pop against any fitness outfit you wear. Price at time of publish: $111.95 (orig. $140) Colors: 10 | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 5 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best for the Gym Hoka Mach 5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Bandier.com Who It’s Good For Those searching for versatile fitness shoes perfect for gym classes, road running, or other types of exercise Who It’s Not Good For People shopping for trail running shoes, as these have a smoother tread For those who have taken up a new fitness routine, the Hoka Mach 5 shoes will be your best gym buddies. These shoes have a rubberized sole for lots of bounce (hello, jump squats), breathable mesh, and more material around the heel to hold your foot in place — which is perfect for HIIT workouts. These shoes are quite cushioned, so they provide plenty of support should you be running, jumping, squatting, or any other aerobic exercise during a gym session. Price at time of publish: $140 Colors: 9 | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 5 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best for Walking New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Newbalance.com Who It’s Good For Those needing shoes ideal for an afternoon stroll or running errands, as well as running on the open road Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for walking shoes that are also great for hiking, trail-running, or other off-road activities, as these have a fairly smooth tread These foam shoes are highly cushioned, making them great for walking or getting back into running if you’ve taken a break. “I’ve hit the pavement in countless pairs of running shoes over the years, always in search of something cushy enough to protect my dysplastic hips, but light enough that I can keep going for miles,” says PEOPLE Commerce Writer Cai Cramer. She says these are exactly the shoes she's been looking for, adding that the footbed is soft and shock-absorbing, while the arch support fits her narrow high feet perfectly. She credits the shoes for helping her get back to running several times a week following two hip surgeries. “I’m happy to report that I currently jog whenever the mood strikes in the Fresh Foam Xs,” says Cramer. Price at time of publish: $139.95 Colors: 6 | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best for Jogging Asics Gel-Cumulus 24 Asics View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Asics.com Who It’s Good For Those who go on daily runs and prefer a wide range of bold colors or want a pair with reflective accents for night running Who It’s Not Good For Anyone seeking shoes for trail running or inclined hikes These lightweight shoes offer breathable mesh, medium cushioning, and a range of fun colors like neon green, classic black, and two-toned shoes like the light orange and blue pair. The design also boasts a sole that absorbs impact and reflective accents to add an element of safety when running at night. These shoes are great for daily jogs, walks, and other forms of running. Price at time of publish: $130 Colors: 20 | Structure: Neutral/underpronation | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best Celebrity-Favorite Nike Free Flyknit Nike View On Amazon View On Nike.com Who It’s Good For People looking for quality everyday sneakers that are also quite portable and great for trips Who It’s Not Good For Anyone needing running shoes for trails, hiking, or HIIT workouts, as these have a super flat tread and limited cushioning These sleek running shoes have graced the likes of Mila Kunis, Hilary Duff, Ashley Benson, and Amanda Seyfried, just to name a few — so it’s safe to say this pair is a go-to for many celebrities. The Nike Free Flyknit shoes have almost a woven appearance on top, creating breathability for your feet. They have some cushioning, but not as much as others on our list, so they are better for walking around town than jumping during a HIIT workout. The shoes are also pliable so they’re easy to pack should you want to head out on a weekend escape. Price at time of publish: $107.98 Colors: 4 | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best for Beginners Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe 4.5 Lululemon View On Lululemon Who It’s Good For Anyone new to running, since they’re comfortable and not quite as expensive as other pairs Who It’s Not Good For Those needing a pair geared for trail running rather than road running Lululemon is already a powerhouse of athletic wear, but the brand drew audible gasps last March when they released a running shoe to go with all those leggings you already own. The Blissfeel shoe has a huge cushion around the heel of the shoe, providing plenty of support and shock-absorption should you decide to go for a jog or walk, or try out an aerobics class with lots of impact movements. And should these shoes get a little dirty during your fitness pursuits, you can throw them in the washing machine on a cold cycle for an easy clean. Price at time of publish: $148 Colors: 3 | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 9.5 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Lightweight Brooks Ghost 15 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Brooksrunning.com Who It’s Good For Those needing shoes great for road running, cross training, and other forms of fitness Who It’s Not Good For Anyone needing shoes designed for trail running or off-road fitness activities These lightweight running shoes are the next generation of the ideal running shoe, following their predecessor, the Ghost 14. This pair has added breathability, an enhanced lightweight feel, improved cushioning, and more. And if you appreciate sustainability, the shoes are also made with recycled materials — an equivalent of almost eight plastic water bottles. Plus, the shoes come in a range of sophisticated but eye-catching colors like black and cool blue, purple, white and burnt sienna, and ivory beige, among others. Price at time of publish: $139.95 Colors: 8 | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 12 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best Customizable Nike React Infinity 3 Nike View On Dick's View On Nike.com Who It’s Good For Those wanting running shoes that are comfortable and offer customizable design Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a less expensive pair of running shoes The Nike React Infinity 3 shoe is completely customizable, so if you want a functional and fashionable shoe with some signature flair, this is the one for you. You can select the base color, collar color, Nike swoosh base color, swoosh color (with chrome or solid options), and customize the heel clip, heel, laces, midsole, and outsole, as well as adding a personalization like your initials if you so choose. Apart from their ability to transform into your dream running shoes, this Nike pair also has supportive cushioning to help you launch into whatever exercise you’re engaging in. FYI: Custom orders take about five weeks for delivery. Price at time of publish: $190 Colors: Custom combinations | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best Color Selection Adidas Ultraboost 22 Adidas View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Adidas.com Who It’s Good For Anyone needing shoes great for road running that come in a variety of colors Who It’s Not Good For Runners needing shoes designed for off-road or trail running The Ultraboost running shoes are available in 21 different colors with bold prints like tie-dye and eye-catching combos like orange and beige. With so many shades to choose from, there’s a pair of shoes that will go with just about any running outfit you can throw together. In addition to the design, the shoes offer decent cushioning under the heel, a narrow section in the back to hold your heel in place, and a sustainable upper material made from 50 percent ocean plastic. Adidas is a popular brand among celebrities like Rihanna and Bella Hadid, and now you can rock the Ultraboost pair for your next run. Price at time of publish: $95 (orig. $190) Colors: 21 | Structure: Neutral | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes

Best Slip-Ons Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Bliss Zappos View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Those wanting the convenience of no-lace running shoes or anyone trying to avoid shoelaces coming untied while running Who It’s Not Good For Anyone buying shoes for HIIT or aerobic workouts or those looking for a less expensive pair These shoes are a favorite of Chrissy Teigen as well as PEOPLE commerce writer Claire Harmeyer — and for good reason. They’re incredibly easy to get on and comfortable to wear throughout the day, as Teigen displayed wearing them to Disneyland, New York City, and a park in Los Angeles with her kids. The fabric is quite stretchy and made from 20 percent recycled materials for a fit that almost molds to your foot shape. The shoes come in a range of 23 colors that will match any outfit or occasion, so the versatility is endless. Price at time of publish: $220 Colors: 23 | Structure: Unlisted | Uses: Walking, running, and some light fitness | Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8 millimeters | Cushioned: Yes