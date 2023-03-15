Shopping People Tested The 13 Best Rotating Curling Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The Lyealion Automatic Hair Curling Wand was our top pick, and it’s available on Amazon By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 15, 2023 12:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Jessica Juliao Though the look of voluminous curls is alluring, sometimes the curling process is more tedious than it’s worth — and that’s where rotating curling irons come in handy. These tools use rotational technology so you just have to clip your hair to the barrel, hit a button, and the iron does all the work for you. “You want to look for rotating curling irons that have adjustable heat temperatures and are ceramic,” celebrity hair stylist Joseph Michael tells PEOPLE. “This will help control the amount of temperature used on the hair and protect hair from being burnt.” We tested 21 of the best rotating curling irons — looking at temperature settings, overall performance, and curl results, and found 13 that we would recommend to our own family and friends no matter what their experience level. Read on for the best rotating curling irons of 2023 that PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Lyealion Interchangeable Hair Curling Wand at Amazon Jump to Review Runner-Up, Best Overall: Prizm Wavy Professional Rotating Curling Iron at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: MaikcQ Rotating Curling Iron at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Beachwaver Co. Rotating Curling Iron Jump to Review Best Ionic: TYMO Hair Curling Wand at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Long Hair: Bio Ionic Rotating Styling Iron at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Thick Hair: NuMe Automatic Curling Wand at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cordless: Conair Cordless Auto Curler at Amazon Jump to Review Best Manual: Amika 3-in-1 Rotating Curling Iron at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Lyealion Interchangeable Hair Curling Wand 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Comes as a set with several barrels Fairly easy to use and lightweight One of the more affordable options we tested Cons Slider rotates in the opposite direction of the buttons While there were many rotating curling irons that made our list, we loved how simple and effective this option is — and it’s affordable for many budgets. There’s a straightforward ‘home’ button to take the tool to its starting position, directional buttons to turn the barrel left or right, and temperature buttons to modify the heat settings. We were impressed with how light this iron felt in our hand and appreciated that the barrel rotates at a slower speed (and you can stop and start it with the press of a button). As a set, this rotating curling iron comes with three barrel sizes for various types of curls, as well as a glove and some hair clips. The only hiccup we noticed is that the tool seems to turn the opposite direction of the button you choose. The temperature settings worked well without any burning or hair damage. You just use the clamp to hold your hair in place, and it’s firm enough to hold it but not so much as to pull it. Then you hit the buttons to rotate the tool for effortless curls. We had team members of every expertise level test this, and no one had issues using this rotating curling iron. The resulting curls were quite bouncy and voluminous. We love that this is below the average price of rotating curling irons at under $100, so we would definitely recommend this pick to friends and family. Price at time of publish: $89.99 Barrel Size: 0.75, 1, and 1.25 inches | Temperature: 320°–450°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: All hair types People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao The 21 Best Curling Irons of 2023 Runner-Up, Best Overall Prizm 1 Inch Wavy Professional Rotating Curling Iron 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros User-friendly and lightweigh One of the more affordable options we tested Heats up quickly Cons Only available on Amazon We were torn between our top two picks, which is why we’re designating the Prizm as the runner-up to best overall. This rotating curling iron was so easy to use, even for those of us that had never used a rotating curling iron before. The design has several buttons to turn it on and off, modify the temperature, and for the rotation feature — with directional guides for turning left, right, and re-centering it. In terms of effectiveness, this rotating curling iron really works. We were impressed it only took about 20 seconds to heat to our desired temperature. It’s super lightweight when you’re holding it in your hand and rotates in each direction seamlessly. There was no burning or damage, and the clamp held the hair without pulling it too hard. We were delighted at the well-defined and bouncy curls this hair tool was able to create. While we loved the ease of use and effectiveness of this rotating curling iron, it was the price that really sold us. Despite the high quality, the price is under $100, less than the average for most rotating curling irons (due to the extra technology involved). We would definitely recommend this tool for those of any experience level. Price at time of publish: $89.98 Barrel Size: 1 inch | Temperature: 250°–450°F | Material: Titanium | Best for: Wavy hair People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao Best Budget MaikcQ 1.25 Inch Rotating Curling Iron 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Budget-friendly Versatile as rotating or standard curling iron Lightweight feel Cons Few instructions included Clamp is shorter than others we tested This rotating curling iron proved super versatile during testing and came in at a lower price than most on the market, making it a stellar pick for those on a budget. The main portion of the tool is a standard 1.25-inch curling iron, but it comes with a brush attachment for the rotation feature. We were a little disappointed with the limited instructions on the packaging, but the tool is quite user-friendly in spite of it. We liked how lightweight this rotating curling iron is — a quality that makes it easy to hold while it spins your curls into existence. In terms of design, the clamp was somewhat short, and for those of us with shorter hair, there was some concern about the hot tip being a little too close to our heads. All in all, we were able to curl our hair within five minutes, unscathed. The buttons are simple to use, and the tool created loose bouncy waves as desired. Overall, we love this rotating curling iron as a budget pick. Price at time of publish: $67.99 Barrel Size: 1.25 inch | Temperature: 176°–410°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: All hair types People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao Best Investment Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler 4.8 Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Dyson.com Pros Brush is easy to use Super lightweight Air suction technology versus a clamp Cons Figuring out which barrel to use is not as intuitive Priciest option on the list The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is practically a household name at this point, so we put the beloved hair tool to the test — and it lives up to the hype. During testing, we generally found this tool to be user-friendly, though it takes a few minutes to figure out which barrel to use for what purpose. It’s super lightweight in your hand and can be held for extended periods of time without worries of your hand cramping up. We figured out the groove of this tool after finishing two or so sections of hair. The fan settings ensured no burned hair, and the rotation moved in both directions for various types of curls. There aren’t too many buttons and settings, so it’s fairly straightforward, and like any tool, with more practice, the faster the process will go. We appreciated the air suction technology rather than a traditional clamp, and were impressed with curls it produced. And we’re not alone in holding the Dyson in esteem. “The reason why I like the Dyson Airwrap is that it is a different kind of heating technology that simulates the same experience as a rotating curling iron while still keeping the integrity of your hair,” says Michael. Price at time of publish: $599.99 Barrel Size: 1.2 and 1.6 inches | Temperature: <302°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: All hair types People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao The 8 Best Dyson Hair and Home Products Best for Beginners Beachwaver Co. S1 Rotating Curling Iron 4.2 Beachwaver View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Beachwaver.com Pros User-friendly Created well-defined curls Good heat range Cons Clamp is shorter than others we tested The Beachwaver Co. S1 Rotating Curling Iron is ideal for beginners because the buttons are intuitive — left and right — and the other mechanics like temperature and the clamp to hold your hair in place are easy to figure out. The barrel is 1-inch thick and works really well for longer hair, though you can make it work for shorter or thinner hair too (especially since the clamp is shorter). We were really impressed with the curls it formed — they were well-defined and voluminous. For the most part, we thought this tool was lightweight, though one member of our team thought it was a little bulky (depends on what you’re used to with your curling irons). We did wish the clamp was a little longer, but even as such, our hair didn’t tangle or get caught in it. Plus, hair experts love it, too. “I like the Beachwaver because it has an easy-to-use temperature gauge and the ceramic barrel makes it easy to create voluminous curls,” says Michael. Price at time of publish: $149 Barrel Size: 1 inch | Temperature: 290°–410°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: Longer hair, all hair types People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao Best Ionic TYMO Rota Automatic Iconic Hair Curling Wand 4.3 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Tymobeauty.com Pros Rotation feature is easy to use Clamp was secure Creates loose curls Cons Temperature levels instead of settings A tad heavier than others we tested Ionic refers to the positive and negative charges that work together in this type of hair tool to help reduce frizz. We liked this rotating curling iron because the rotation feature was easy to figure out, and once we got the hang of it, we moved through one side of our head in 15 minutes, finishing up the rest shortly after. It’s a fairly standard weight, but didn’t feel too heavy in our hands, especially for long periods of usage. We noticed there were five temperature levels rather than being able to adjust the temperature setting to a specific number, which could be a con for some but isn’t necessarily a deal breaker. The clamp held the hair without issue, tugging, or tangles, and didn’t get too hot. Considering the price, we think this is a great ionic option, especially for those who deal with frizz regularly. Price at time of publish: $89.99 (orig. $99.99) Barrel Size: 1, 1.25, 1.5 inches | Temperature: 280°–430°F | Material: Nano titanium coating | Best for: Frizz, all hair types People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao Best for Long Hair Bio Ionic Stylewinder Rotating Styling Iron 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bioionic.com View On QVC Pros Lightweight and user-friendly Created loose curls and waves Quickly heated Cons Doesn’t rotate by itself Took three minutes to heat We appreciated how easy this rotating curling iron was for beginners and experts alike. It was lightweight and easy to maneuver through various sections of our hair, though you do have to manually rotate it. The clamp held the hair effectively so we could focus on changing the direction of the curls, and created soft, beachy waves. We were impressed with the ease of use when it came to the temperature settings, but wished it got hotter more quickly — it took about three minutes to fully heat up. Since this one is a manual rotating curling iron, it did take slightly longer to curl our hair on both sides of our head compared than others on our list. That said, it’s competitive in pricing with many of our favorites, and it worked effectively, so we would definitely recommend it. Price at time of publish: $145 Barrel Size: 1 inch | Temperature: Up to 440°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: Long hair, all hair types Best for Thick Hair NuMe Automatic Curling Wand 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Numehair.com Pros Super user-friendly; easy to handle and maneuver Rotation technology is slower, allowing you enough time to control the curl Comes with three barrel sizes Cons Clamp was a little short Somewhat pricey (but worth it for thick hair due to its effectiveness) We appreciate this rotating curling iron because it just makes sense. It has straightforward buttons that tell you which way the curling iron turns, and you can easily set the temperature to control the tool’s heat level (which heated with impressive speed). You press a button to start the curl, and press one to stop it, but with practice this becomes an auto-pilot movement. There are three barrels included so you can swap them out depending on how big or small of a curl you’re looking to make. The rotation feature isn’t super speedy, so you have time to click each button to control the curl as you go — especially if you’re nervous about getting the tool too close to your ears or skin. There’s also a way to reset the tool to its starting position after use to keep the process going efficiently. The design is super sleek with a black barrel and rose gold buttons, and the clamp, though short, held our hair without difficulty, so the barrel could curl each section to create loose, bouncy curls. Though expensive, we think this is a good value for the quality of tool that you’re getting, especially if you need a curling iron that's actually effective for thick hair. Price at time of publish: $249 Barrel Size: 0.75, 1, and 1.25 inches | Material: Ceramic | Best for: Thick, curly, and frizzy hair People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao The 13 Best Detanglers of 2023 That Will Help Your Comb Glide Seamlessly Best Cordless Conair Unbound Rechargeable Cordless Auto-Curler Curling Iron 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Kohls.com Pros Intuitive design Lightweight and cordless, making it super portable and convenient for travel Quick curl time Cons Instructions not super clear Temperature gauge was slightly off Next to manual rotation, the second most annoying attribute of standard curling irons is navigating around the cord. With this cordless option, that’s not an issue. Though the instructions weren’t the most clear, we figured out how to use this rotating curling iron fairly quickly. Rather than a traditional barrel, this beauty tool uses a chamber to twirl the hair into. It beeps twice to let you know the curl is finished so you can thread your hair back out and start on the next section. Though it’s super lightweight, the width of the tool is a little bulky. That said, the size makes it quite portable, so it could be good for travel. We loved the ringlets this curling iron created, and each section only takes 12 seconds to curl — talk about a time saver. There weren’t any tangles and no hair was pulled, and our team thought the results, paired with the price, make this a great option for a lot of different needs. Price at time of publish: $55 (orig. $79.99) Temperature: Up to 400°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: All hair types People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao Best Manual Amika The Autopilot 3-in-1 Rotating Curling Iron 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Loveamika.com View On QVC Pros Simple to use with one central button Four temperature settings Rotates on axis for flexibility Cons Doesn’t rotate by itself Somewhat pricey considering its capabilities This curling iron is manual, meaning it doesn’t automatically rotate with the press of a button. That said, it’s super user-friendly and has one central button for on and off functions as well as selecting which of the four temperature levels you want to set it at. It’s simple to maneuver and light in your hand. It does rotate on its axis giving the user more flexibility than a regular curling iron. The clamp was longer than most on our list, and firmly held the hair in place, without tangling or pulling on it. The curls turned out well during our test, and given the flexibility of this beauty tool, the user has complete control over what kind of curls it forms — loose, tight, or wavy. We think this is a great manual curling iron, but given that it doesn’t automatically rotate, the price might be too high if that’s the main criteria you’re interested in. Price at time of publish: $120 Barrel Size: 1.25 inch | Temperature: 320°F to 450°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: All hair types, especially tackling frizz People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao Best for Volume T3 1.25 Inch Twirl 360 Curling Iron 4.9 T3 View On T3micro.com Pros User-friendly with long clamp and lightweight feel Smart technology that detects motion Heats up in 20 seconds Cons While not the most expensive on the list, it's still pricey We suggest reading the directions before first use Generally, you can never go wrong with a T3 hair tool — and this one is no exception. Though we’ll caution you, you do need to read the instructions here, but once you do it’s fairly easy to use. Essentially, it has smart technology that can detect motion, so it uses the literal flick of your wrist to decide which direction to curl. So, if you’re working on one side of your head it will curl one way, and when you flip your wrist toward the other, it will rotate. (We were in awe, too!) It saves time, it’s lightweight, and it creates really voluminous curls given the large sized barrel. Plus it heats up in 20 seconds, so there’s really no time lost here. Some felt the shorter clamps on other rotating curling irons made the process trickier, but that’s not an issue with the T3 because it has a standard length clamp that holds the hair securely without tangling or pulling. We acknowledge it’s on the pricier side of our list, but we believe it’s a great value and 100 percent worth the cost. Price at time of publish: $230 Barrel Size: 1.25 inch | Temperature: Three heat settings, 260°-410°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: All hair types People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao We Tested Texturizing Spray in Our Lab to See Which Gives the Most Volume and Lift Best for Loose Curls The Farrah Rotating Curling Iron 4.5 The Farrah View On Amazon View On Thefarrah.com Pros Compact size Easy to use with practice Lightweight Cons Doesn’t work as well for short hair Takes a few minutes to heat up If you’re looking to create loose bouncy curls that emulate a nice blow out, this is the rotating curling iron to help you achieve said look. It’s super compact (perfect for travel) and uses a loose chamber system that automatically rotates your hair to curl it. We learned it takes a few tries to figure it out, but once you have it going, this rotating curling iron is super easy to use. There’s one central power button, two rotational buttons (for each direction), and five temperature settings ranging from 250°–450°F. It proved quite lightweight to hold in your hand while styling and has a swivel cord to avoid any tangles during the process. Given the loose style of this beauty tool, we don’t think it would work for short hair since it might not stay on the barrel as well. It did take its time heating up, but once it reached the right level, it curled effortlessly, creating a blowout-worthy look. Price at time of publish: $97.68 Barrel Size: 1 inch | Temperature: 250°–450°F | Material: Ceramic | Best for: Longer hair, all hair types People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao Best with Attachments Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Sharkclean.com Pros User-friendly design Air technology comparable to Dyson Versatile hair tool Cons While more affordable than the Dyson Airwrap, it's still expensive This is the closest you’re going to get to the Dyson Airwrap without paying $600 (though it'll still cost a pretty penny). Rated our best with attachments, we like how versatile the Shark rotating curling iron is. It uses similar air technology to reduce heat damage, and we found it super user-friendly when styling. You just change the attachments as you go, so you can start with a drying one if you have wet hair, and then switch to the brush to help smooth it before using the iron to create the best curls. The one thing that was interesting is the rotation feature is controlled in the middle of the hair tool. It’s a little bulky in size but still light when you’re holding it. Overall, this is a great rotating curling iron if you want the amenities of a Dyson at a lower cost. Price at time of publish: $299.99 Barrel Size: 1.25 inch | Temperature: Four heat, and three airflow settings | Best for: All hair types, non-heat damage People / Jessica Juliao People / Jessica Juliao Things to Consider Before Buying a Rotating Curling Iron Barrel Size One consideration is the size of the barrel (the part that touches your hair) because it affects the tightness of the curls you’ll get. “If you’re looking for tighter ringlets you’ll go with anywhere from half an inch to three-quarter inches,” says Michael. “If you’re looking for more of a beach wave look, you would go with about an inch to an inch and a half, and if you’re looking for more body wave blowout you would go with an inch and a half to two inches in barrel size.” We included options with different barrel sizes on the list, but if you're looking for one option that includes multiple barrel sizes, we recommend the Dyson Airwrap, Tymo Rota Automatic Curling Wand, or NuMe Automatic Curling Iron. Rotation Technology When looking at the rotation features of a curling iron, you should be mindful of what is most effective at curling hair. “It’s all about the heat output and the type of metal used in the rotating curling iron,” says Michael. He suggests “something that is not too tight so that it doesn’t wrap your hair up and rip.” Generally, something with intuitive buttons will make a big difference as well, because you won’t be left guessing which direction the iron will turn. We found the Conair Unbound Cordless Auto Curler and the T3 Twirl 360 to be especially intuitive. Price Rotating curling irons can cost anywhere from $60 to $600, though most will fall in the $100 to $150 range. So, when you’re looking for a rotating curling iron, make sure to consider the qualities that will make it durable, because like anything else, it’s an investment and you’ll want it to work effectively and last over time. People / Jessica Juliao How We Tested We tested 21 rotating curling irons to assess how well the rotation technology worked, as well as the results of the curls, the heat settings, and how user-friendly the tool was — and after lots of bouncy curls were created, 13 rotating curling irons came out on top. To assess each beauty tool, we evaluated the heat settings, gauging how hot each one became, and how quickly it reached the maximum temperature. We also tested the rotation technology, considering how easy the buttons and directions were for those with different experience levels, how well the tool actually curled the hair, and how long the process took. We considered the price, the quality and design of each tool, and narrowed the contenders to inform this list. Frequently Asked Questions How do you use a rotating curling iron? Simply put, “a rotating curling iron is a curling iron that would bring your hair into the barrel and create the curls by pressing a button,” says Michael. In order to use one of these tools, you should first turn it on like a normal curling iron and choose your heat setting. Once you’ve sectioned your hair, you can clamp the end of a section onto the iron, and press the rotation button (either left or right depending on the direction of the curl you want) to create the curl. In many cases, you press a button to release the hair after, but the specifics will depend on the exact beauty tool you’re working with. Are rotating curling irons worth it? If you’re someone who curls your hair often, then a rotating curling iron can save you a lot of time, making it a sound investment for your wallet and your schedule. Is titanium or ceramic better for hair? Generally, ceramic is better for your hair because of the heat element — so if your hair is fairly thin or easy to curl or straighten, ceramic is the way to go. However, if you have thicker or curlier hair, a titanium barrel is sometimes more effective at creating curls that last. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. These are the 13 Best Hair Dryers for a Salon-Worthy Blowout, Tested and Reviewed