Keep scrolling to discover PEOPLE's picks for the best robes of the season, along with shopping insights from fashion experts.

However, nearly every pajama, loungewear, and clothing brand for that matter has a robe on offer, making all the more difficult to narrow down the best ones, let alone find one you’ll truly adore. With this in mind, we made it our mission to find the best robes online shopping has to offer — whether you’re in the market for a good everyday robe that works for both getting ready and lounging or need a thicker, more heavy-duty style for the frigid winter.

Robes are one of the most useful pieces in a loungewear collection. Not only do they serve a functional purpose, helping you dry off post-bath or shower, but they also keep you warm and cozy while relaxing on the couch — kind of like an indoor jacket, if you will.

For a lightweight robe, we love the Revolved style from P.J. Salvage. Ideal for throwing on over pajamas in the morning while you cozy up with a good book and cup of tea, this knee-length robe is a lounge essential. The robe’s material features an elastane jersey, which gives it a buttery soft feel, and it also takes an eco-friendly approach with the use of recycled polyester. Wear it on its own over your favorite cozy ensemble, or pair it with the Revolved Short Set for a three-piece outfit.

Someone shopping for a heavier robe for after the shower or bath.

Someone looking for a lightweight knee-length robe that they can throw on over their pajamas.

27 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

There’s no way we’re getting through a roundup of the best robes without mentioning the iconic bath-time fabric — and one of our favorite robes. The Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is our pick for the best terrycloth robe because it not only has a timeless style but it is also made from one of the softest terrycloth materials ever. The ankle-length robe features a relaxed fit with an adjustable wrap belt and comes in seven colors so you can find something that feels true to your personal style while keeping it classic.

Someone who wants a terrycloth robe with a hood or is looking for a more affordable option.

There’s something so cozy about flannel. If you love flannel sheets and pajamas, a flannel robe is certainly a must-have. Our top choice for the best flannel robe is the L.L.Bean ​​Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe, which comes in five different plaid colors as well as regular, petite, and plus size fits. The robe is constructed from L.L.Bean’s exclusive Portuguese cotton flannel, which has a luxuriously soft-to-the-touch feel and keeps you warm in the winter without feeling too hot.

Someone who prefers a more neutral robe or wants something more lightweight.

Step into your own at-home spa with this lovely Waffle Robe from Brooklinen. The lightweight robe has a luxurious feel with its textured waffle Turkish cotton material and is a fantastic pick for warmer seasons. The beauty of this robe is that it’s meant to get wet with its quick-drying fabric, so you can slip into it post-shower, bath, or even hot tub session, too. It also has wider sleeves for more movement and comfort. Speaking of size, the brand recommends sizing up a full size since the waffle texture deepens for a more lived-in feel with every wash (and, as a result, shrinks a tad).

Ugg is a cozy staple for our soles and, thanks to the Marlow Robe, our whole body, too. This ankle-length fleece robe is made from a super-soft and cushy material that feels ultra luxurious. We love it because, despite being made of a thicker fabric, it doesn’t feel super bulky. Available in six different colors and sizes up to 3XL, the robe has rave reviews from customers for its fit, comfort, and how easy it is to wash (without losing its cozy magic).

Anyone looking for a fleece robe in a shorter length or something more affordable.

If you love the feel of a sherpa pullover and want to experience that same coziness from head to toe (okay, knees), the hooded Pottery Barn Coziest Sherpa Robe is a must. This ultra-cushy bathrobe is made from a warm and fluffy polyester material that makes you feel like you’re wrapped in your favorite blanket. Whether you are looking for something you can throw on after a self-care bath or want a robe for snuggling up on the couch in the winter, this plush robe can keep you cozy no matter what.

41 of the Best Gifts for Men, No Matter How Impossible They Are to Shop For

There’s nothing quite like cozying up on the couch with the one you love, in matching comfies, no less. If you’re shopping for matching robes, hit add to cart to two of Skims’ Cozy Knit Unisex Robes ASAP. This robe is designed from a breathable mix of polyester and nylon in a comfy plush finish. It features a relaxed fit with coverage down to the ankles so you can keep warm during cold weather seasons, too. On top of that, the wrap belt makes it a little more versatile, as you can wear it open without the belt or tied up like your favorite wrap dress.

Those looking for robes designed with more specific gender sizing or something more affordable.

Couples looking for a cozy unisex robe to snuggle up in with a wide size range.

From Chrissy Teigen to Ashley Graham: Celebs and Influencers Share the Best Gifts for Mothers-in-Law

We’ll happily splurge on anything from Lunya, however, the Restore Double Knit Robe is at the top of our list. The ultra-cozy robe is designed with made from a high-tech fabric that actually supports the body’s restorative process while you sleep and is designed to increase blood fatigue while raising blood oxygen levels. The robe is also OEKO-TEX-certified and comes with an adjustable wrap belt as well as a button front to keep the robe secure while you snooze. If a guy in your life would love something like this, there's a similar version for men , although the women's robe does have unisex design.

Anyone looking to invest in a silkier style or something more budget-friendly.

Someone looking for a heavy-duty, splurge-worthy robe that will keep them warm in frigid temperatures.

Your hunt for a cozy and wallet-friendly robe ends with the Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Full-Length Robe. This under-$25 robe has the same look and feel as its more luxurious counterparts for a quarter of the price. It’s constructed from a lightweight and breathable cotton polyester blend that adds a nice layer on top of pajamas without smothering you in warmth (which is ideal for warmer temperatures). The robe is also one of the most size-inclusive options on our list with sizes ranging from XS to 7XL.

Someone who needs a warmer, plusher robe style or wants to invest in something more expensive.

Anyone looking for a lightweight robe with a waffle texture in inclusive sizing at an approachable price point.

Like the cousin of your favorite sweat outfit, The Everything Robe from ThirdLove is one of the most luxurious loungewear items ever. It’s modeled after a sweatshirt and made of a cotton, modal, and spandex blend, giving it a lightweight yet still ultra-cozy feel. The hooded robe also has a more traditional wrap belt as well as hidden snap closures along the front for added security. On top of that, it has two large front pockets that can fit your phone, snacks, and other essentials when snuggling up on the couch and binge-watching your favorite shows.

Those who prefer a more plush-style robe or something more budget-friendly.

Someone looking for a lightweight lounge robe that works well with pajamas and sweats.

How to Pick the Right Robe

Fabric

When it comes to robes, there are so many different fabrics to choose from, which can also inform the style of the robe. “You can go sexier with lace, silk for getting ready or a little romantic evening, or warm and comfy with a nice boucle or cotton blend terry robe,” says Daniela Romero, a celebrity stylist who has worked with Sarah Hyland and Kaley Cuoco.

If you’re looking for a bathrobe that you can wear when getting out of the shower or tub, Dana Donofree, founder and CEO of AnaOno, says to look at more natural fibers like cotton or even bamboo. “These textiles will help you absorb extra water and moisture after a bath or shower and will have you feeling dry and fresh in no time,” she explains. For the most absorbent bathrobe, consider the Brooklinen Waffle Robe, which is designed with quick-drying fabric.

Price

Robe prices can vary tremendously. “You can go anywhere from Target to Ralph Lauren to Bottega Veneta in the robe world, depending on what your budget is,” says Romero. When shopping for a new robe, it’s best to set a budget first and then use that information to inform your search.

Details

Details like hoods and pockets are also essential to consider. “If you’re someone who gets really cold, then having a hood will help you stay warm,” explains Elysha Lenkin, a celebrity stylist who has worked with Carrie Underwood, Serena Williams, and Tina Fey. Lenkin says pockets are also a real plus when needing to stash your phone, baby monitor, and other items.

Frequently Asked Questions Which bathrobe is best? “Bathrobes sever different purposes, so you must get clear on how you’ll use your robe to determine the best style,” says Lenkin. With that said, a comfy and classic terrycloth style — such as the Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe — is always a good choice. Or, you can find something more in the middle of lightweight and warm with our best overall pick, the ThirdLove The Everything Robe.

What is the softest material for a robe? As far as robe materials are concerned, Lenkin recommends more plush fabrics like fleece, sherpa, chenille, and flannel, and says that some polyester and microfiber fabrics can also be quite soft, too.

What is the most absorbent bathrobe? Since terrycloth is what most towels are made from, a terrycloth robe, like the Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, is ultra absorbent. However, you can also find highly absorbent options outside of the terrycloth realm. For example, our top pick for the best spa robe — the Brooklinen Waffle Robe — is highly absorbent, too.

Are robes worth it? “Robes are both practical and luxurious,” says Lenkin. “Your robe serves as the perfect transition piece before getting dressed and, when you love your robe, it’ll help you feel taken care of amidst your morning rush." And Lenkin explains that if you think about the cost per wear, robes are definitely worth it. “Think about it, if you’re throwing on your robe after the shower every day, you’re wearing it more than any other item in your wardrobe," she says. On top of wearing post-shower, robes are a nice added layer of warmth and comfort during the winter season and can help keep you cozy while lounging at home.

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. She also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Journalism from Academy of Art University. When researching the best robes, Jessie researched dozens of styles, carefully considering fabrication, fit, and usage to determine the outliers. She also tapped top fashion experts Elysha Lenkin, Daniela Romero, and Dana Donofree to learn more about what makes a robe the best. As a result, she curated this list of the very best robes.

Up Next: These Are the 9 Best Ugg Slippers of 2022

