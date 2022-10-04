These Are the 9 Best Rice Water Shampoos of 2022

The Best Dry Shampoos We Tested on Our Hair

While you absolutely could cook up a batch of rice and then spray or rinse your hair with the leftover water (as TikTok suggests) there are actually shampoos fortified with rice water that are a much easier way to reap the benefits. All hair types and textures can use these shampoos, though they likely will have the best and most noticeable effects on coarse or damaged hair, points out Rivera.

There’s no shortage of TikTok beauty trends , but one of the buzziest of late — using rice water on your hair — is more than just social media hype. Rice water (yes, as in the water that’s leftover from cooking rice) is rich in nutrients that can do great things for your strands. It actually has a long history of use in Asian cultures for this very reason. For starters, rice water is rich in amino acids. According to Gina Rivera , celebrity hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites , “[Rice water is] thought to aid in hair regeneration, since amino acids are well known for contributing to collagen production and increasing the strength of the hair." The amino acids in rice water may also work to help make the hair smoother and shinier, as well as reduce tangling, she adds. You may have also heard rice water touted as a good hair growth solution. While that claim needs more research, it is good for overall scalp health, which is always imperative for healthy hair growth. “Rice water is packed with vitamins B and E, both of which calm inflammation” explains James Rosko , stylist and owner of Neon Avenue in Chicago. “This helps promote a healthier scalp, which then allows new hair to grow stronger and healthier,” he says.

Best Overall: Mielle Rice Water Hydrating Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Sallybeauty.com Who It's Good For Anyone whose hair is on the drier side, and is looking for an affordable option. Who It's Not Good For Those who want a fragrance-free option. Multiple experts we spoke with sang the praises of this formula. “This shampoo is super moisturizing and leaves hair feeling soft and supple. It both cleanses and strengthens, while also adding shine,” says Erinn Courtney, a StyleSeat hairstylist and natural hair expert. Jonn Rhamani, a stylist at Salon YOSHIKO at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, is a big fan, too, pointing out that the heavy hit of hydration it offers helps to reduce the appearance of dry, split ends. It comes in at a great price point, and contains other good-for-your hair ingredients that work synergistically with the rice water. Namely, rapeseed oil and oat protein, both of which are also naturally strengthening ingredients, says New York City stylist and salon owner Nunzio Saviano. Price at time of publish: $13.95 Size: 8 ounces | Hair types: All | Sulfate-free: Yes

Best for Curly Hair: Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo Briogeo View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Sephora Who It’s Good For Those with curly, coily, or wavy hair. Who It’s Not Good For It can be a bit heavy for those with straight or fine hair textures. “This is one of my favorite products for providing stronger and bouncier-looking curls,” says Rosko. While rice water is a good ingredient for all hair types, this aptly-named formula is intended for those with curly hair. Rather than relying on rice water, it actually uses just the rice-derived amino acids to help not only strengthen the hair, but also seal the hair cuticle. This in turn both increases shine and smooths dry frizz, always a win for those with curls. Shea butter and vitamin E add an extra dose of moisture, important since curly hair naturally tends to be dryer. The formula is rich and creamy and lathers beautifully, despite the fact that it’s sulfate-free (again, another important factor for curly hair specifically). And while it definitely is on the pricier side, a little bit does go a long way. If you like the shampoo, check out the complete line of rice amino products from the brand, which include things such a gel, conditioner, and mask, all made for curly hair. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 8 ounces | Hair types: Curly | Sulfate-free: Yes

Best Shampoo Bar: Viori Shampoo Bar Citrus Yao Amazon View On Amazon View On Viori.com Who It's Good For Those looking to minimize their environmental-impact, as well as anyone who wants a spill-proof option for travel. Who It's Not Good For Those with dryer hair, or who prefer the traditional lather that comes with liquid shampoos. “Viori is an environmentally-conscious company that provides great quality products,” says Rosko. Not only does this bar create less waste, it also has a higher concentration of active ingredients, he adds. More specifically, rice water, rice bran oil, and rice protein, the latter of which also has similar benefits for your hair. Saviano is also a fan of this bar, pointing out that the solid form makes it great for travel (no need to worry about spills). The refreshing, citrus scent —a welcome pick-me-up on sleepy mornings — is just an added bonus. If you’ve never used a shampoo bar, don’t be put off by the new format. For best results, it’s ideal to rub it in between your palms to work up a lather and then massage your hair and scalp; rubbing the bar directly onto your hair can lead to unwanted tangles. Just be sure to follow this up with a good conditioner, as shampoo bars tend to be innately more drying than their liquid counterparts. Price at time of publish: $15.30 Size: 3.5 ounces | Hair types: All | Sulfate-free: Yes

Best Budget: Love Beauty and Planet Rice Oil & Angelica Essence Cleansing Shampoo Milk Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It's Good For Anyone with wavy and/or drier hair, as well as those who are looking for an affordable rice water shampoo. Who It's Not Good For Those who want a fragrance-free option, as this shampoo is heavily-scented. To be fair, this formula doesn’t contain rice water, but it does contain rice bran oil. “Rice oil offers similar benefits to rice water and is much more hydrating to the scalp and hair follicles,” says Rhamani. “It can also help protect against UV damage, as well as protect against free radicals and irritation caused by bacteria. It’s why this formula one of his favorites, a shampoo made specifically for those with wavy and curly hair (who also need that extra moisture). He lauds the affordable price point as well — and you get even more bang for your buck when you consider how large the bottle is. We appreciate the sophisticated scent, as well as the fact that the entire formula is biodegradable. In related news, the bottle is made from 100% recycled materials, too. Price at time of publish: $7.19 Size: 13.5 ounces | Hair types: Wavy, curly | Sulfate-free: Yes

Best for Fine Hair: Peter Lamas Rice Volumizing Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Peterlamas.com View On Pharmaca.com Who It’s Good For People with fine hair who are looking for extra volume and lift. Who It’s Not Good For Those in search of an affordable rice water shampoo, since this pick is on the pricier side. Another pick that doesn’t contain straight-up rice water, this shampoo still packs plenty of rice-derived benefits. Rice protein and amino acids help to strengthen strands and moisturize, while rice starch creates volume for those with fine or thin hair. “[Rice starch] helps to transform fine and lifeless-looking hair by expanding the diameter of each strand, contributing to the appearance of fuller and healthier hair,” explains Rivera. On top of that, the formula is generally lightweight enough that it won’t weigh down fine strands, she adds. Up the volumizing ante by pairing it with the accompanying conditioner. It also bears mentioning that the formula is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free of both sulfates and parabens. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 9 ounces | Hair types: All, fine | Sulfate-free: Yes

Best Strengthening: Not Your Mother's Naturals Rice Water and Himalayan Moringa Superior Strength Shampoo Not Your Mother's View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Target Who It’s Good For Anyone who has damaged hair that needs repair and strengthening, as well as anyone with thicker or frizzier strands. Who It’s Not Good For People who dislike a scent to their shampoo. While all rice water shampoos are strengthening and reparative to a certain degree, this one is especially good for helping to bolster fragile and/or chemically-treated hair that needs a little extra TLC, says Saviano of another one of his picks. Credit both rice protein and rice extract in the formula, which also happens to be 98% naturally-derived. Both sulfate- and silicone-free, Rhamani says this shampoo is a great choice to help smooth curly and frizzy hair as well and calls out the wonderful scent. We’d also be remiss not to mention the extremely wallet-friendly price tag and mega-size bottle you get for that very affordable cost. Price at time of publish: $8.99 Size: 15.2 ounces | Hair types: All, damaged | Sulfate-free: Yes

Best Clarifying: Inala Reset Rinse Poosh View On Poosh.com View On Shopinala.com Who It’s Good For People with build-up on their scalp and hair. Who It’s Not Good For Those who want to reap the benefits of rice water daily, as this is more of a weekly treatment. Okay, so it may not technically be a shampoo per se, but this treatment — from La La Anthony’s beauty brand — relies on pure rice water, and is basically the closest thing you can get to DIYing your own rice water rinse. There are actually only eight ingredients in the formula, including exfoliating lactic and glycolic acids to help break down build-up on your scalp and hair, plus moisturizing aloe vera. Rivera is a big fan and says it should be used weekly to help remove build-up, while simultaneously nourishing and smoothing strands. Apply it on damp hair, using the targeted nozzle applicator to saturate both your scalp and hair. Massage it in and leave on for one to three minutes before shampooing and conditioning as usual. It’s that easy. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 6.7 ounces | Hair types: All | Sulfate-free: Yes

Best Fermented: Royal Herbal Organics Fermented Rice Water Shampoo Royal Herbal Organics View On Etsy View On Royalherbalorganics.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to get the highest amount of benefits from rice water, as this contains a fermented version of the ingredient. Who It’s Not Good For: People who enjoy a shampoo that lathers (given that this is technically a co-wash, it doesn’t suds up). According to Rosko, fermented rice water packs even higher levels of nutrients than the non-fermented kind for an enhanced version of the same benefits. “Think of it as deep conditioner versus conditioner,” he says. While there aren’t that many fermented rice water shampoos on the market yet (though we have a feeling they’re coming), there is this option, which he loves. Even though it’s a co-wash, which is technically associated with curly, kinky, or coily textures, it works for all hair types, he says. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t suds up at all, so if you’re the type that likes to work your shampoo into a really luscious lather, this may not be the pick for you. Brown fermented rice water is at the top of the ingredient list, so you know you’re getting plenty of the good stuff. Price at time of publish: $24.49 Size: 16 ounces | Hair types: All | Sulfate-free: Yes