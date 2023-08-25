When comparing refrigerator brands, you’ll want to consider product quality and reliability, as well as factors like special features, return options, and warranty period. Also, be wary of the mindset that higher price means better performance, which isn’t always true with refrigerators: “Sometimes the ‘designer’ or higher-end brands aren’t necessarily offering the best quality or suiting everyday household needs,” explains Natalie Rebuck, principal designer at Re: Design Architects. With these factors in mind, we researched dozens of today’s popular appliance brands, looking for the best in terms of quality, value, and style.

If there’s one must-have appliance for your kitchen, it’s a high-quality refrigerator. The best fridges are spacious, reliable, and energy-efficient, keeping your family’s food fresh for as long as possible. And since they are such large appliances, it's a plus when they're chic, too. It can be tricky to find just the right fit for your household, as there are dozens of refrigerator brands out there today.

Café Café Appliances Buy on Best Buy Buy on Cafeappliances.com Pros Appliances are designed with aesthetics in mind

Custom appliance hardware available

High-tech features like hot water dispensers and Keurig K-Cup systems Cons Brand only sells direct to consumers in select areas

Prices start at around $3,000 Café is a luxury appliance brand that prioritizes aesthetics, so it’s a top choice if you want your kitchen to stand out. Christina Hall revealed in an Instagram post that she recently remodeled her kitchen using matte black Café appliances, including a new refrigerator. "The matte black appliances we chose are unique and stunning. They really set the tone for the organic / moody vibe we were going for. Not only are they gorgeous, the quality is unsurpassed," the Christina on the Coast star wrote in her post. The Café brand is actually manufactured by GE, and it offers stylish refrigerators in French door, side-by-side, and four door configurations, as well as built-in models and even undercounter drawer refrigerators. Plus, one of its major selling points is that you can customize the hardware on your appliance, selecting from a variety of metallic finishes to perfectly match your decor. Of course, it’s only fitting that Café’s high-end designs are outfitted with high-tech features. The majority of its refrigerators have smart capabilities, and some French door models even have hot water dispensers or built-in Keurig systems. Just be warned that this brand isn’t cheap — it’s most affordable models start around $3,000, but the majority are upward of $4,000. Café Return Window: 7 days for free | Shipping Cost: $99 flat rate | Restocking Fee: 25% after 7 days | Warranty Period: 1 year parts; 5 years sealed refrigeration components | Payment Plans: Affirm

LG LG Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lg.com Buy on Lowe's Pros Offers most popular refrigerator styles

High-end models offer advanced features

Considered one of the most reliable brands, based on low repair reports Cons Not the best customer service No matter where you shop for a refrigerator, you’re bound to see a variety of LG models, which are popular among homeowners — and for good reason. The brand offers an impressive selection of fridge models, including French door (like this popular pick that's currently $1000 off) and side-by-side designs, and you can find basic, no-frills appliances, as well as more high-tech options with advanced features. LG also keeps up with the latest appliance innovations, offering Wi-Fi connected fridges, fancy ice styles, and features like its InstaView, which allows you to see what’s inside the fridge by knocking on the door. LG also leads the pack when it comes to reliability. It’s listed in the top spot on Yale Appliance’s rankings of the most reliable appliance brands, requiring fewer repairs than many other manufacturers. The brand backs its product with a 1-year parts and labor warranty — fairly standard across the industry—and a 5-year warranty on its compressors. The one major downside to keep in mind when shopping from LG is that their customer service isn’t the best. Many people report that it’s challenging to file warranty claims or schedule repairs through the brand, so you may be better off purchasing a fridge from a third-party seller like Home Deport or Lowe's that offers its own extended warranty or service options. LG Brand Return Window: 15 days | Shipping Cost: Free | Restocking Fee: 8% for undamaged items | Warranty Period: 1 year parts & labor; 5 years compressor | Payment Plans: Klarna

Whirlpool Whirlpool Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's Buy on Whirlpool.com Pros Wide selection in most popular styles

Fingerprint-resistant finishes are ideal for families

Adjustable shelves and bins Cons No smart features If you prefer a basic refrigerator, Whirlpool is a trusted brand that offers a wide selection of models, including French door, side-by-side, top-freezer, and bottom-freezer options (like this trending one that's currently $1000 off). The manufacturer has a positive reputation for user satisfaction and reliability, but it doesn’t offer any high-tech features, such as smart connectivity. Instead, Whirlpool refrigerators tend to be no-frills, which means they’re available at a lower price point. While they may not have lots of bells and whistles, Whirlpool appliances are still perfectly functional. Most of its fridges have adjustable shelves and door bins, allowing you to organize food in a way that works for your family, and stainless steel models have a fingerprint-resistant finish, keeping the appliance looking clean, even in busy households. Whirlpool also offers a 30-day return window on its major appliances, which is longer than other other brands, but keep in mind there’s a 15 percent restocking fee for undamaged merchandise (when purchased directly from the brand). Whirlpool Return Window: 30 days | Shipping Cost: Free on orders over $399 | Restocking Fee: 15% for undamaged items | Warranty Period: 1 year parts; 5 years compressor and sealed refrigeration components | Payment Plans: Affirm

Frigidaire Frigidaire Buy on Frigidaire.com Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's Pros Many basic, budget-friendly models

Adjustable organization features Cons Brand only sells direct to consumers in select areas For budget-conscious shoppers, Frigidaire is a worthwhile brand to consider. It offers plain top-freezer models starting at around $600, and there are also reasonably priced side-by-side and four-door models that won’t break the bank. These appliances don’t have any smart features or high-tech innovations, but they’re highly usable thanks to adjustable interiors. The one thing to keep in mind about Frigidaire is that most people will end up having to buy its appliances from a third-party retailer, such as Home Depot or Lowe’s, as the brand only sells directly in select areas. Keep this in mind as you shop, as different stores may have their own policies on returns and restocking. Return Window: 7 days | Shipping Cost: Free on orders over $399 | Restocking Fee: Not listed | Warranty Period: 1 year parts and labor | Payment Plans: N/A

GE Appliances GE Appliances Buy on Geappliances.com Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's Pros More expensive models offer high-tech features

Discounts available for several professions

Good reputation for reliability Cons Customer service can be hit or miss If you want a fridge with all the latest and greatest features, you should definitely check out the lineup from GE. While the brand does offer a handful of basic top- and bottom-freezer models, most tech-lovers will be interested in its GE Profile line, which boasts a large selection of smart refrigerators. Features you can expect from these models include an extra temperature-adjustable drawer, door-in-door designs, hands-free water dispensing, and even built-in Keurig K-Cup systems like this one that's on sale for Labor Day. How’s that for fancy? In addition to offering many innovative features, GE ranks highly in terms of appliance reliability, though its customer service often leaves something to be desired. However, it does offer a full refund on appliances that are returned within seven days of delivery, and people who work in certain professions, including healthcare, military, and education, are eligible for discounts if you purchase directly from the brand. And that's enticing because this new model is currently on sale for $1,200 off. GE Return Window: 7 days for full refund | Shipping Cost: $99 flat rate | Restocking Fee: 25% after 30 days | Warranty Period: 1 year parts; 5 years sealed refrigeration components | Payment Plans: Affirm

Bosch Bosch Buy on Bosch-home.com Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's Pros Sleek exterior design

Fast-working ice makers

Good reputation for quality

All models are Energy Star certified Cons Most models cost over $2,500 Bosch is known for its well-made kitchen appliances, and the brand’s selection of refrigerators is no exception. Most of its current models have a French door design with a sleek stainless steel finish, and all the brand’s fridges are Energy Star certified, so you don’t have to worry about them running up your electricity bill. However, you will have to shop through a third-party dealer such as Home Depot or Lowe's, as Bosch doesn’t sell directly to consumers. Most Bosch fridges, including the popular 800 Series French Door model, have smart capabilities, and their QuickIce Pro System is able to make up to 12 pounds of ice per day. Certain models also have the brand’s FarmFresh System, which helps keep produce fresh for longer by maintaining precise temperature and humidity levels and absorbing the ethylene given off. While Bosch fridges are attractive and well-designed, they don't come cheap. The brand’s 500 Series appliances start at around $2,500, and prices range upward of $4,000 for high-end models. Return Window: 10 days for damaged items; 30 days undamaged | Shipping Cost: Varies by retailer | Restocking Fee: 25% for undamaged items | Warranty Period: 1 year parts; 5 years electronic components | Payment Plans: Varies by retailer

KitchenAid The Home Depot Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's Pros Sleek contemporary appearances

Built-in models available for a custom look

Free returns for up to 60 days Cons No smart features, despite high-end design While best known for its iconic stand mixer, KitchenAid has expanded into larger appliances in the last several years, and its lineup of refrigerators offers versatility, aesthetics, and high-end features. Most of its current fridge options are either French door or side-by-side, but the brand also offers a unique five-door design, as well as several built-in models for a more seamless look in your kitchen — for a premium price, of course. If you’re looking for convenient features, KitchenAid delivers. Some common design options include a slide-out tray for heavy serving platters, measured water dispensing, and slide-away shelving. However, you might be surprised to find that its appliances aren’t Wi-Fi connected, which could be a dealbreaker if you’re someone who likes to monitor electronics from your smartphone. One other area where KitchenAid stands out from the crowd is its return period. For non-account holders, you can request a return for up to 30 days for free, and if you do have a KitchenAid account, the return window is extended up to 60 days. You won’t be charged a restocking fee, either, even if the appliance is undamaged. KitchenAid Return Window: 60 days for account holders | Shipping Cost: Free on orders over $399 | Restocking Fee: N/A | Warranty Period: 1 year parts; 5 years sealed refrigeration system | Payment Plans: Affirm

Insignia Best Buy Buy on Best Buy Pros Compact, apartment-friendly refrigerators

Most models cost less than $1,000 Cons Limited details about the return process You may not be as familiar with the Insignia brand, as you won’t find it while browsing your local home improvement store. This is because the brand is made by — and exclusive to — Best Buy, and it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a compact and inexpensive refrigerator. Most Insignia fridges retail for less than $1,000, and a lot of them are compact, with a capacity around 10 cubic feet, making them well-suited for small apartments or even RVs. There are several full-size options available, as well, including a reasonably priced side-by-side model with a stainless steel finish. The designs tend to be very basic with just a few adjustable shelves inside, but they’re well-priced, reliable, and worth considering for smaller spaces. Return Window: 15 days | Shipping Cost: $99.99 | Restocking Fee: Not listed | Warranty Period: 1 year parts and labor | Payment Plans: Best Buy Credit Card

Sub-Zero AJ Madison Buy on Ajmadison.com Buy on Pcrichard.com Pros Extremely long-lasting appliances

Most designs can be outfitted with custom panels

Oversized designs boast large capacity Cons Very high price point Sub-Zero is a luxury appliance brand, and it gets the seal of approval from designers thanks to its sleek designs and long-lasting reliability. “I always recommend Sub-Zero because they are designed to last an average of 20 years,” says interior designer Hilary Matt. This brand offers an impressive selection of high-end refrigerators, including freestanding and built-in models, as well as under-counter options and even wine fridges. Most of its appliances are panel-ready, meaning you can outfit them with custom cabinetry for a more seamless look in your kitchen, and many of its French door models have a 42- or 48-inch width, offering more room to store your favorite foods. While they may be a designer favorite, Sub-Zero refrigerators definitely aren’t in the budget for everyone. Most of its full-size models are upwards of $5,000, placing it firmly in the “splurge worthy” category. Sub-Zero Return Window: Varies by retailer | Shipping Cost: Varies by retailer | Restocking Fee: Varies by retailer | Warranty Period: 2 years for parts and labor; five years sealed system | Payment Plans: Varies by retailer