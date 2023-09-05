The Best Style Moments from the 2023 Venice Film Festival — from Sweeping Capes to Sexy Sequins!

The Venice International Film Festival boasts many high-drama looks every time it lands in Italy. This year, which marks the event's 80th run, was no different.

Kerry Washington and Michelle Rodriguez stole the spotlight in sequins while polka dots were a hit among Sydney Sweeney and Dominique Fishback. Plus, there were a few cape looks that had us rethinking what it means to cover up, but still make a statement.

Ahead, all the best style moments from the many exclusive red carpets, parties and more.