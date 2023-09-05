Lifestyle Style The Best Style Moments from the 2023 Venice Film Festival — from Sweeping Capes to Sexy Sequins! Here's what Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, Barbara Palvin and more wore at the annual film festival, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9 By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 5, 2023 02:57PM EDT Trending Videos Kate Beckinsale, Sydney Sweeney and Kerry Washington attend various events Venice Film Festival. The Venice International Film Festival boasts many high-drama looks every time it lands in Italy. This year, which marks the event's 80th run, was no different. Kerry Washington and Michelle Rodriguez stole the spotlight in sequins while polka dots were a hit among Sydney Sweeney and Dominique Fishback. Plus, there were a few cape looks that had us rethinking what it means to cover up, but still make a statement. Ahead, all the best style moments from the many exclusive red carpets, parties and more. 01 of 17 Kerry Washington Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty At the Giorgio Armani One Night in Venice event, Kerry Washington sparkled in a flirty midnight blue Armani Privé mini covered in sequins. 02 of 17 Sydney Sweeney Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Sydney Sweeney's baby pink tulle gown looks right out of fashion fairytale. She teamed the romantic dress with silver heels that complemented the metallic accents on the design. 03 of 17 Ava DuVernay Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Boundary-breaking filmmaker Ava DuVernay selected a statement black gown with a keyhole neckline — styled with stilettos, a boxy clutch, hoops earrings and a raindrop necklace — to the amfAR Gala Venezia, where she was honored with the Award of Inspiration. 04 of 17 Barbara Palvin Daniele Venturelli/WireImage At the Poor Things premiere, Barbara Palvin put her expert model posing skills on display in black Armani gown with a cleavage cut-out and a thigh-high slit, topped off with a Brigitte Bardot-inspired updo. Ahead of her grand entrance though, the model — and newlywed — was photographed walking barefoot and holding her black pumps. (Relatable!) 05 of 17 Sadie Sink Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty for Miu Miu At Miu Miu Women's Tales dinner at the Fondazione Prada, Sadie Sink proved that her style is ever-evolving. The Stranger Things actress arrived in a halter-neck mini dress with strategically-placed cut-outs, as well as pearlescent heels. 06 of 17 Cailee Spaeny Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Cailee Spaeny put her best florals forward for the Priscilla photocall. The actress wore a Rodarte dress — adorned with a pink rosette and tulle sleeves — which she teamed with pink heels. 07 of 17 Rita Ora Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty for amfAR Rita Ora's sexy style streak continues! Ahead of her performance at the amfAR Gala Venezia, the musician shut down the red carpet in a sheer Stéphane Rolland cape worn over a nude-colored bodysuit and platform heels. 08 of 17 Kate Beckinsale Daniele Venturelli/Getty amfAR Gala Venezia co-chair Kate Beckinsale commanded the red carpet in a Georges Chakra Couture look consisting of a magnificent caftan with a gold collar and metallic fringe — which matched her shimmering bodysuit underneath! She also wore towering heels and Chopard jewels. 09 of 17 Adriana Lima Dominique Charriau/WireImage Adriana Lima arrived at The Killer premiere dressed in a custom PINKO black gown embellished with rhinestones — and bling decorating her neck! 10 of 17 Camila Mendes Kristy Sparow/Getty Camila Mendes also had her eye on florals. The Riverdale star, who appeared at the amfAR Gala Venezia, wore a white gown covered in a romantic flower pattern featuring black beaded straps at the neckline. 11 of 17 Leona Lewis Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR Leona Lewis — who attended and performed at the amfAR Gala Venezia — glistened in a silver sequin gown featuring a regal floor-length cape. 12 of 17 Dominique Fishback Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Miu Miu Dominique Fishback was also spotted at the Venice Film Festival! The Swarm lead opted for a black-and-white polka-dot skirt set, black peep-toe heels and ruched purse (all Miu Miu) for the label's Women's Tales dinner. 13 of 17 Olivia Palermo Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Olivia Palermo turned heads at the Finalmente L'Alba premiere in her regal Tamara Ralph Haute Couture ballgown. Her favorite part about the confection? "I loved the silk petal adorned sleeves," she told PEOPLE exclusively while giving a behind-the-scenes look at her glam. 14 of 17 Jenna Coleman Jacopo M. Raule/Getty for Miu Miu Jenna Coleman went retro with her fashion for Miu Miu's Women's Tales dinner. The English actress teamed her two-toned shift dress with a teensy white purse and Mary Jane block heels. 15 of 17 Georgia May Jagger Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Georgia May Jagger went full throttle with her look at the Ferrari premiere. The model and entrepreneur rocked a custom PINKO sequined gown designed with a sheer bodice. 16 of 17 Michelle Rodriguez Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty for amfAR Michelle Rodriguez looked like a glam goddess at the amfAR Gala Venezia, wearing a ethereal champagne gown with sequins scattered across the plunging bodice. 17 of 17 Lili Reinhart Jacopo M. Raule/Getty for Miu Miu Lili Reinhart opted for a sleek and elegant black gown with a magenta gemstone color at the Miu Miu Women's Tale fête.