To scope out the best options, we armed ourselves with shaving cream and tested 22 different razors. We evaluated each one based on the design, number of blades, lubrication (where applicable), ease of use, and performance, as well as noting how much (if any) skin irritation occurred.

“When purchasing a women's razor, choose one that has a moisturizing strip that contains ingredients like aloe vera or vitamin E to help soothe and protect the skin while shaving,” says Rosmy Barrios, MD, a medical advisor for Health Reporter .

Not all women’s razors are made equal. While the chief task of any razor is to remove hair, it’s better to achieve that close shave without cutting or irritating the skin. And when it comes to the most delicate of skin areas like the underarms and bikini line, not just any razor will do.

Comes with two blade cartridges Cons None we could find based on our testing Shaving your legs might not be a joyful event, but there's a reason Joy razor makes the top of our list. We found the blade to be very sharp but not in a way that you would cut or nick your skin while using it. It glides nicely, and we found that it stayed sharp even after quite a few uses. The handle offers a firm grip, thanks to a silicone-like coating, so there’s no risk of this slipping while it’s in your hand. We found it to be a perfect size — no worry of dropping this while shaving, as is so common with other inexpensive razors. We found our legs were super smooth, as were our underarms, which also had fewer bumps. We credit this to smooth glide of this razor — no friction here, and no razor burn, either. It's common to get nicked with a new razor during shaving, but we didn't experience that at all with this razor. Aside from a great performance, you can’t beat the price with this. So even if you are committed to your current razor or want to try another one on this list, the Joy razor is worth trying. Price at time of publish: $9 Number of Blades: 5 | Lubricating Strip: Yes | Special Features: Non-slip handle, replaceable blade

Runner-Up, Best Overall Billie Razor Starter Kit 4.9 Amazon View On Mybillie.com Pros Multiple blades glide easily over skin

Stays in good shape even if left in the shower

No skin irritation thanks to the thick lubrication strips Cons Head easily pops off when dropped The Billie Razor Kit was our second favorite, and it's well-deserving. We found this multi-bladed razor to have plenty of lubrication, which makes it glide over skin easily. But here's the best part: If you're prone to leaving razors in the shower (no judgment here) and find the blade is rusty or even gooey as the lubrication strip starts to come apart, this razor will renew your faith in a good shave. The razor likely won't win any design awards, but it's got enough of a curve to it that you can get around parts like the back of your knee without nicking yourself awards. It's also got a sturdy handle with a bit of curve for a sure grip, too. The skin irritation was kept at a minimum because of the thick lubrication strips. However, you do want to be careful about dropping the razor because the head can easily pop off. Other than that, this is a sturdy kit that's not very expensive. If your skin irritates easily while shaving, it's worth it's worth giving this razor kit a try. Price at time of publish: $17 Number of Blades: 5 | Lubricating Strip: Yes | Special Features: Magnetic holder

Best Design Flamingo Razor 4.4 Flamingo View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Lubricating strips at the top and bottom for a super smooth shave

Grippy, ergonomic handle

Several color options Cons Wears out quicker than other razors we tested

Head easily comes off when dropped The Flamingo razor has five blades with lubricated strips at the top and the bottom. If that sounds to you like it would make this razor glide over skin more easily, you’d be right — now you know why we love it for underarms and sensitive skin in general. The easy-to-grip handle comes in several fun colors, and it feels sturdy yet lightweight in your hand, so it will be especially easy to use in the shower or bath. If you tend to drop your razor in the shower, you might be disappointed to find that the attachment head will snap off, so do your best to minimize dropping. We did notice that the easy glide starts to wear off after a few shaves, but it's affordable enough that you could keep blade backups on hand for when this happens. Price at time of publish: $8 ($15 for kit) Number of Blades: 5 | Lubricating Strip: Yes, at top and bottom | Special Features: Rubber grip handle

Best for Bikini Line Brori Electric Razor 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Lights help you spot hidden hairs

Curved blades easily maneuver around knees, ankles, and the bikini area

Super easy to clean Cons Blades might be too short to get a close shave

No built-in lubrication, so you need to moisturize after to avoid dryness We love that the Brori has a light, which makes spotting rogue hairs much easier. We also liked the curve blade which helps to get around sensitive areas like the knees, ankles, and bikini area. It feels pretty comfortable in the hand, though if you’ve never used an electric razor before, you may have a slight learning curve. The Brori’s blades are sharp but short, so this could get in the way of a closer shave. It does make cleaning this razor super easy — in fact, it was much better to clean than other razors we’ve tried in the past. There's no lubrication, but then again, we didn’t have any ingrown hairs, so it seems like a fair tradeoff — we’ll gladly moisturize after shaving with this razor. Price at time of publish: $30 Number of Blades: 3 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Rechargeable

Best Trimmer Panasonic Bikini Shaper and Trimmer ES246AC 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Five settings that you can adjust to your preference

Easy to maneuver with sharp blades

Cordless and portable Cons No built-in lubrication

Not waterproof, so you can't use it in the shower We were impressed with how sharp the blades were on this electric trimmer and felt that it got close enough. But remember, this is a trimmer, so if you want to feel completely smooth, you might have to follow up with a traditional razor. Still, with the time saved using this trimmer, we found that adding a second step wouldn’t be too much of an issue. We love that you're able to adjust the clipper head as needed, so you can choose whatever level of trim you want. There is no lubrication, but it is easy to maneuver, making nicks a non-issue. It’s a great tool to have on hand if you've let things grow a bit longer than you had intended. We only wish that you could use it in the shower — though it says it’s waterproof, the instructions say that you should dry the shaving area well before using it. Price at time of publish: $20 Number of Blades: 1 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Cordless, 5 position settings

Best Travel alleyoop All-in-One Razor 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros All-in-one option that includes lubricating soap

Refillable components

TSA-approved kit Cons Have to press down firmly for a closer shave, which may cause more nicks

Lubrication could be better The razor got the job done; we felt that our legs and underarms are smooth. You do have to press down a bit firmer with this razor, though, which does increase the risk of nicks and cuts. It's definitely a good thing to have in a pinch when you're traveling, though. We liked that it came with lubricating soap, but it wasn’t as moisturizing as we were hoping it would be. This all-in-one travel set is indeed convenient for travel, but you won’t really need all the accessories (it comes with a bag and lubricating soap) if you’re not planning to use it while traveling. Still, it’s a no-brainer to toss in your suitcase or gym bag so you’re set with smooth skin when you’re away from home. Price at time of publish: $14 Number of Blades: 3 | Lubricating Strip: Yes | Special Features: Refillable; comes with travel kit

Best Replaceable Blade Maapilm Safety Razor 4.2 Maapilim View On Maapilim.com Pros Sharp blades offer a close shave

Durable design that will last you a long time

Comes with five additional replacement blades Cons Safety razors have a learning curve

No lubricating strip Is this a razor or bathroom decor? Honestly, it could be both, but we were indeed impressed by the close shave you get with this beautiful gold double-edged safety razor. It is heavier than most other razors, so you will have to get used to that. Plus, if you've never used a safety razor before, you'll have to learn how to take it apart and safely reinsert the blades. They are sharp, and the whole process was a little intimidating at first, but we got them in without any issues. This hefty razor is a bit slippery, so take care as you navigate the learning curve — especially when you’re shaving around your own curves. Once you get the right angle, though, you’ll get a close, wonderful shave. Try it first on your legs or some other easy-to-reach spot before you try it on more delicate areas. Price at time of publish: $52 Number of Blades: 2, one on either side | Lubricating strip: No | Special Features: Double-edged razor

Best for Face Tweezerman Facial Razor 4.3 Target View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target Pros Close shave with no nicks or cuts

Replaceable, super sharp blades Cons No lubrication strip

May be too sharp for sensitive skin We found the blade on this facial razor to be sturdy and super sharp, so do take care when using this. There's no lubrication so we did experience a bit of skin irritation, but good news: no nicks or cuts. This razor does offer an impressively close shave. If you have sensitive skin, you'll want to take extra care using this, especially when there's a new blade installed. We were impressed with how soft and smooth our skin felt, though moisturizing is necessary afterwards. If you're into sustainable personal care products, you'll love that you can replace the blades, so this razor does make for a good long-term investment. Price at time of publish: $15 Number of Blades: 1 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Stainless steel blades; replace as needed or every 2-3 months

Best for Close Shave Athena Club Razor Kit 4.5 Athena Club View On Athenaclub.com Pros Sharp blades result in a smooth shave

Non-slip grip makes it easy to use in the shower Cons No lubrication strip, and moisturizer is needed after The blades are very sharp on first use, and since there is no lubricating strip, shaving cream or gel is non-negotiable, unless you like the look of razor burn. The handle is sturdy and hefty enough to feel good in the hands, and it’s got a no-slip grip so you can use it while wet. We were impressed that not one hair was left behind. Our skin felt very smooth post-shave, but we applied lotion to combat the dryness that comes with such a close shave. We tried it once using only soap as lubrication and it did result in razor burn. So if you’re using this for the first time — and especially if it’s on a delicate area like your bikini line — keep that shaving cream handy. Price at time of publish: $9 Number of Blades: 5 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Ergonomic handle, magnetic holder

Best Investment Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor 4.7 Oui the People View On Nordstrom View On Ouithepeople.com Pros Caused zero irritation, cuts, or nicks

Comes with 10 replaceable blades

Provided a much smoother shave compared to a traditional razor

Cons Very expensive

Doesn't come with any lubrication You might not think a razor would be anywhere near a splurge-worthy purchase. But if you are tired of getting a not-so-close shave at best and razor burn and ingrown hairs at worst, you're probably ready to put down some serious cash for a razor. We think it’s worth it for the lovely rose gold finish on this razor, but beyond good looks, the single blade does the job. The single-blade design helps it glide over the skin to remove hair and leave skin smooth. If you're used to disposable razors or ones where you have to swap out the heads, this one might be a bit of a learning curve, but it’s easy once you get the hang of it. We even compared it to a more traditional razor on the other leg to see if there was a difference, and the Oui the People leg was much smoother. We also shaved the sensitive underarm area and it left not a bump or bit of razor burn in sight — great news if you have sensitive skin that is normally irritated by other razors. At $85, it is a bit of an investment. But when you consider that it comes with 10 replacement blades, your wallet may breathe a sigh of relief. If you are tired of getting cuts and skin rash from other more inexpensive razors, you owe it to your legs and underarms to try this one out. Price at time of publish: $85 Number of Blades: 1 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Replaceable blades