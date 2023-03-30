Shopping People Tested The 11 Best Razors for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our winner is the Joy Razor, which makes for an especially enjoyable shaving experience By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on March 30, 2023 05:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Alli Waataja Not all women’s razors are made equal. While the chief task of any razor is to remove hair, it’s better to achieve that close shave without cutting or irritating the skin. And when it comes to the most delicate of skin areas like the underarms and bikini line, not just any razor will do. “When purchasing a women's razor, choose one that has a moisturizing strip that contains ingredients like aloe vera or vitamin E to help soothe and protect the skin while shaving,” says Rosmy Barrios, MD, a medical advisor for Health Reporter. To scope out the best options, we armed ourselves with shaving cream and tested 22 different razors. We evaluated each one based on the design, number of blades, lubrication (where applicable), ease of use, and performance, as well as noting how much (if any) skin irritation occurred. Keep reading to discover the 11 best razors we tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Joy Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Runner-Up, Best Overall: Billie Razor Starter Kit at Mybillie.com Jump to Review Best Design: Flamingo Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Bikini Line: Brori Electric Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Trimmer: Panasonic Bikini Shaper and Trimmer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Travel: alleyoop All-in-One Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Replaceable Blade: Maapilm Safety Razor at Maapilim.com Jump to Review Best for Face: Tweezerman Facial Razor Jump to Review Best for Close Shave: Athena Club Razor Kit at Athenaclub.com Jump to Review Best Investment: Oui the People The Single at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Overall Joy Razor Handle and 2 Blade Refill Cartridges 5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Vitacost Pros Super smooth shave with no irritation Grippy, non-slip handle Great price for the quality Comes with two blade cartridges Cons None we could find based on our testing Shaving your legs might not be a joyful event, but there's a reason Joy razor makes the top of our list. We found the blade to be very sharp but not in a way that you would cut or nick your skin while using it. It glides nicely, and we found that it stayed sharp even after quite a few uses. The handle offers a firm grip, thanks to a silicone-like coating, so there’s no risk of this slipping while it’s in your hand. We found it to be a perfect size — no worry of dropping this while shaving, as is so common with other inexpensive razors. We found our legs were super smooth, as were our underarms, which also had fewer bumps. We credit this to smooth glide of this razor — no friction here, and no razor burn, either. It's common to get nicked with a new razor during shaving, but we didn't experience that at all with this razor. Aside from a great performance, you can’t beat the price with this. So even if you are committed to your current razor or want to try another one on this list, the Joy razor is worth trying. Price at time of publish: $9 Number of Blades: 5 | Lubricating Strip: Yes | Special Features: Non-slip handle, replaceable blade Runner-Up, Best Overall Billie Razor Starter Kit 4.9 Amazon View On Mybillie.com Pros Multiple blades glide easily over skin Stays in good shape even if left in the shower No skin irritation thanks to the thick lubrication strips Cons Head easily pops off when dropped The Billie Razor Kit was our second favorite, and it's well-deserving. We found this multi-bladed razor to have plenty of lubrication, which makes it glide over skin easily. But here's the best part: If you're prone to leaving razors in the shower (no judgment here) and find the blade is rusty or even gooey as the lubrication strip starts to come apart, this razor will renew your faith in a good shave. The razor likely won't win any design awards, but it's got enough of a curve to it that you can get around parts like the back of your knee without nicking yourself awards. It's also got a sturdy handle with a bit of curve for a sure grip, too. The skin irritation was kept at a minimum because of the thick lubrication strips. However, you do want to be careful about dropping the razor because the head can easily pop off. Other than that, this is a sturdy kit that's not very expensive. If your skin irritates easily while shaving, it's worth it's worth giving this razor kit a try. Price at time of publish: $17 Number of Blades: 5 | Lubricating Strip: Yes | Special Features: Magnetic holder Best Design Flamingo Razor 4.4 Flamingo View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Lubricating strips at the top and bottom for a super smooth shave Grippy, ergonomic handle Several color options Cons Wears out quicker than other razors we tested Head easily comes off when dropped The Flamingo razor has five blades with lubricated strips at the top and the bottom. If that sounds to you like it would make this razor glide over skin more easily, you’d be right — now you know why we love it for underarms and sensitive skin in general. The easy-to-grip handle comes in several fun colors, and it feels sturdy yet lightweight in your hand, so it will be especially easy to use in the shower or bath. If you tend to drop your razor in the shower, you might be disappointed to find that the attachment head will snap off, so do your best to minimize dropping. We did notice that the easy glide starts to wear off after a few shaves, but it's affordable enough that you could keep blade backups on hand for when this happens. Price at time of publish: $8 ($15 for kit) Number of Blades: 5 | Lubricating Strip: Yes, at top and bottom | Special Features: Rubber grip handle Best for Bikini Line Brori Electric Razor 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Lights help you spot hidden hairs Curved blades easily maneuver around knees, ankles, and the bikini area Super easy to clean Cons Blades might be too short to get a close shave No built-in lubrication, so you need to moisturize after to avoid dryness We love that the Brori has a light, which makes spotting rogue hairs much easier. We also liked the curve blade which helps to get around sensitive areas like the knees, ankles, and bikini area. It feels pretty comfortable in the hand, though if you’ve never used an electric razor before, you may have a slight learning curve. The Brori’s blades are sharp but short, so this could get in the way of a closer shave. It does make cleaning this razor super easy — in fact, it was much better to clean than other razors we’ve tried in the past. There's no lubrication, but then again, we didn’t have any ingrown hairs, so it seems like a fair tradeoff — we’ll gladly moisturize after shaving with this razor. Price at time of publish: $30 Number of Blades: 3 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Rechargeable Best Trimmer Panasonic Bikini Shaper and Trimmer ES246AC 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Five settings that you can adjust to your preference Easy to maneuver with sharp blades Cordless and portable Cons No built-in lubrication Not waterproof, so you can't use it in the shower We were impressed with how sharp the blades were on this electric trimmer and felt that it got close enough. But remember, this is a trimmer, so if you want to feel completely smooth, you might have to follow up with a traditional razor. Still, with the time saved using this trimmer, we found that adding a second step wouldn’t be too much of an issue. We love that you're able to adjust the clipper head as needed, so you can choose whatever level of trim you want. There is no lubrication, but it is easy to maneuver, making nicks a non-issue. It’s a great tool to have on hand if you've let things grow a bit longer than you had intended. We only wish that you could use it in the shower — though it says it’s waterproof, the instructions say that you should dry the shaving area well before using it. Price at time of publish: $20 Number of Blades: 1 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Cordless, 5 position settings Best Travel alleyoop All-in-One Razor 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros All-in-one option that includes lubricating soap Refillable components TSA-approved kit Cons Have to press down firmly for a closer shave, which may cause more nicks Lubrication could be better The razor got the job done; we felt that our legs and underarms are smooth. You do have to press down a bit firmer with this razor, though, which does increase the risk of nicks and cuts. It's definitely a good thing to have in a pinch when you're traveling, though. We liked that it came with lubricating soap, but it wasn’t as moisturizing as we were hoping it would be. This all-in-one travel set is indeed convenient for travel, but you won’t really need all the accessories (it comes with a bag and lubricating soap) if you’re not planning to use it while traveling. Still, it’s a no-brainer to toss in your suitcase or gym bag so you’re set with smooth skin when you’re away from home. Price at time of publish: $14 Number of Blades: 3 | Lubricating Strip: Yes | Special Features: Refillable; comes with travel kit Best Replaceable Blade Maapilm Safety Razor 4.2 Maapilim View On Maapilim.com Pros Sharp blades offer a close shave Durable design that will last you a long time Comes with five additional replacement blades Cons Safety razors have a learning curve No lubricating strip Is this a razor or bathroom decor? Honestly, it could be both, but we were indeed impressed by the close shave you get with this beautiful gold double-edged safety razor. It is heavier than most other razors, so you will have to get used to that. Plus, if you've never used a safety razor before, you'll have to learn how to take it apart and safely reinsert the blades. They are sharp, and the whole process was a little intimidating at first, but we got them in without any issues. This hefty razor is a bit slippery, so take care as you navigate the learning curve — especially when you’re shaving around your own curves. Once you get the right angle, though, you’ll get a close, wonderful shave. Try it first on your legs or some other easy-to-reach spot before you try it on more delicate areas. Price at time of publish: $52 Number of Blades: 2, one on either side | Lubricating strip: No | Special Features: Double-edged razor Best for Face Tweezerman Facial Razor 4.3 Target View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target Pros Close shave with no nicks or cuts Replaceable, super sharp blades Cons No lubrication strip May be too sharp for sensitive skin We found the blade on this facial razor to be sturdy and super sharp, so do take care when using this. There's no lubrication so we did experience a bit of skin irritation, but good news: no nicks or cuts. This razor does offer an impressively close shave. If you have sensitive skin, you'll want to take extra care using this, especially when there's a new blade installed. We were impressed with how soft and smooth our skin felt, though moisturizing is necessary afterwards. If you're into sustainable personal care products, you'll love that you can replace the blades, so this razor does make for a good long-term investment. Price at time of publish: $15 Number of Blades: 1 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Stainless steel blades; replace as needed or every 2-3 months Best for Close Shave Athena Club Razor Kit 4.5 Athena Club View On Athenaclub.com Pros Sharp blades result in a smooth shave Non-slip grip makes it easy to use in the shower Cons No lubrication strip, and moisturizer is needed after The blades are very sharp on first use, and since there is no lubricating strip, shaving cream or gel is non-negotiable, unless you like the look of razor burn. The handle is sturdy and hefty enough to feel good in the hands, and it’s got a no-slip grip so you can use it while wet. We were impressed that not one hair was left behind. Our skin felt very smooth post-shave, but we applied lotion to combat the dryness that comes with such a close shave. We tried it once using only soap as lubrication and it did result in razor burn. So if you’re using this for the first time — and especially if it’s on a delicate area like your bikini line — keep that shaving cream handy. Price at time of publish: $9 Number of Blades: 5 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Ergonomic handle, magnetic holder Best Investment Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor 4.7 Oui the People View On Nordstrom View On Ouithepeople.com Pros Caused zero irritation, cuts, or nicks Comes with 10 replaceable blades Provided a much smoother shave compared to a traditional razor Cons Very expensive Doesn't come with any lubrication You might not think a razor would be anywhere near a splurge-worthy purchase. But if you are tired of getting a not-so-close shave at best and razor burn and ingrown hairs at worst, you're probably ready to put down some serious cash for a razor. We think it’s worth it for the lovely rose gold finish on this razor, but beyond good looks, the single blade does the job. The single-blade design helps it glide over the skin to remove hair and leave skin smooth. If you're used to disposable razors or ones where you have to swap out the heads, this one might be a bit of a learning curve, but it’s easy once you get the hang of it. We even compared it to a more traditional razor on the other leg to see if there was a difference, and the Oui the People leg was much smoother. We also shaved the sensitive underarm area and it left not a bump or bit of razor burn in sight — great news if you have sensitive skin that is normally irritated by other razors. At $85, it is a bit of an investment. But when you consider that it comes with 10 replacement blades, your wallet may breathe a sigh of relief. If you are tired of getting cuts and skin rash from other more inexpensive razors, you owe it to your legs and underarms to try this one out. Price at time of publish: $85 Number of Blades: 1 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Replaceable blades Best Electric Bushbalm The Francesca Body + Bikini Trimmer 4.5 Bush Balm View On Amazon View On Bushbalm.com Pros Comes with a guard to adjust the trim level Waterproof, meaning it's shower-friendly Long-lasting battery Cons Storage case isn’t that protective We liked that this razor came with a guard so you can adjust the trim level, which is good if you're not looking for a completely clean shave (like before a bikini waxing). Using it without the guard, however, works very well. We found it easy to maneuver for a close shave. We liked that it came with a brush and lubrication to use with it to avoid dry, irritated skin. It comes with a travel bag, but we would have preferred a sturdier case for storage to protect it when dropped or while traveling. We were impressed with how fast and effective this electric razor worked. It achieved a close shave without too many passes. While our skin might not have been as soft as it would with a lubricating razor, we didn’t notice any razor burn or ingrown hair, which is a plus. The battery lasts a long time; at the time of testing, it was still going strong after about 10 uses. The best part is that it's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower. Price at time of publish: $65 Number of Blades: 1 | Lubricating Strip: No | Special Features: Waterproof and rechargeable Things to Consider Before Buying Razors Price It could be said that a nick-free shave is priceless, but your budget might say otherwise. That’s why we included a variety of women’s razors on our list, from the wallet-friendly Joy Razor to the splurge-worthy Oui the People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor. Shop accordingly depending on your shaving needs and skin sensitivity. Lubrication Many of the blades on our list feature a moisturizing lubrication strip, though shave cream or foam is always a good choice for a smooth shave. Less friction reduces the risk of razor burn, nicks, and cuts, so it’s important to have some type of lubrication in place to protect your skin. That’s why we love the Flamingo Razor, which has a lubrication strip at both the top and the bottom. Number of Blades “More blades typically provide a closer shave but can also increase the risk of irritation and ingrown hairs,” says Dr. Barrios. “It's important to find the right balance for your skin.” Depending on your skin type and the body area you’re shaving, you might want to try the single-bladed Tweezerman Facial Razor, the triple-bladed alleyoop all-in-one razor, or the quintuple-bladed Athena Club The Razor Kit. How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 22 different women’s razors for body, face, and bikini lines, trimming and shaving the appropriate body parts multiple times over a two-week period. We evaluated each razor based on design, number of blades, lubrication (where applicable), ease of use, and performance. We also noted how our skin looked and felt post-shave, and whether any irritation such as razor burn, bumps, or ingrown hairs was evident. After the two-week testing period, we rated each razor against the aforementioned categories and averaged out the score for each. The products with the highest average ratings made it on this PEOPLE Tested list of the best razors for women. Frequently Asked Questions Is a 3- or 5-blade razor better? In theory, more blades can offer a closer shave — not to mention get the job done faster. But as Dr. Barrios says, more blades can also lead to more irritation, especially if you have sensitive skin. What do dermatologists recommend for shaving? For a successful shave, it’s a combination of technique and tool. “The best shave is in the direction of the hair follicle growth to avoid ingrown hairs, which can lead to bumps and inflammation of the area,” says Vladyslava Doktor, D.O. and owner of Skin Center Boston. “To avoid irritation, shaving gel or cream is recommended as they provide more hydration than the soap.” Which razor gives you the closest shave? Our PEOPLE Tested team found the Athena Club The Razor Kit to offer the closest shave during testing. According to Dr. Barrios, “ensure that the razor is designed to provide ample lubrication to minimize friction and reduce the risk of razor burn” regardless of the brand you ultimately choose. She also recommends one that feels comfortable in your hand and has a flexible head — you want the razor to glide easily over your body’s contours for a close yet safe shave. What Is PEOPLE Tested? 