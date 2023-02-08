Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Is Hugely Popular — Here Are the Best Products to Buy from the Line

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez debuted in 2020, amidst the chaos of the pandemic, acting as a bright spot for beauty lovers in an otherwise dark time. While many celebrities had come out with their own beauty brands at that point, Selena’s immediately stood out with its vanity-worthy packaging, expansive color ranges, and formulas designed to accentuate (rather than camouflage) the wearer’s natural beauty.

The brand first launched with 14 product categories across color cosmetics, equating to roughly 150 products, given the vast color ranges of each of the SKUs. Since its launch, Rare Beauty has grown its portfolio even further, now selling a variety of face, cheek, eye, brow, and lip products, still prioritizing formulas that accentuate natural beauty.

According to Cynthia Di Meo, the Global Makeup Stylist at Rare Beauty, Selena places such a heavy emphasis on her products and formulas due to her personal experience with beauty, as well as the beauty industry and society at large that she grew up with. “Selena grew up in a makeup chair and she saw society’s impossible beauty standards first-hand, which negatively affected her mental health,” she tells PEOPLE. “She has spoken about how she felt a lot of pressure at a young age to look a certain way which led her to create a brand that changes the conversation around beauty and perfection, and instead celebrates individuality and uniqueness.”

With this in mind, where many brands offer full coverage, ultra-matte finishes, you’ll notice that Rare Beauty opts for medium coverage and natural finishes; and where other brands might launch eye makeup and lipstick in shocking shades, Rare Beauty sticks to the basics with more neutral color offerings that are just as capable of creating stunning makeup looks.

“We’re not here to compete, but rather be included in the discussion,”Di Meo tells us. “Rare Beauty believes in makeup made to feel good in without hiding what makes you unique. This idea is central to the brand because Selena believes that makeup is something to be enjoyed, not something you need.”

Suffice to say, Rare Beauty is empowering — but not just from an aesthetic stance. The brand also supports mental health initiatives. “One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund to support access to mental health services and resources for young people,” Di Meo shares.

It’s because of this and the overall brand ethos that Rare Beauty is so popular among young shoppers. “Our community is made up of Millennials and Gen-Z who have grown up with Selena,” Di Meo tells us. “Research has shown that these consumers are looking to brands whose values align with their own and with mental-health at our core, Rare Beauty has deeply resonated with this audience."

