Have you ever looked in the mirror and smiled only to feel let down by the color of your teeth? In a world where blindingly-white teeth are advertised as the norm, it’s easy to fall into the trap of believing that a mega kilowatt-smile is synonymous with attractiveness. To that end, you've probably gotten served an ad (or several) for purple toothpaste on social media recently and were surprised at the near-instant whitening results. Curious how effective these dark violet toothpastes actually are, we decided to dive into the research.

Full stop: Many dentists won't recommend purple toothpastes to their patients considering they’re not a permanent solution, nor accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA); however, they do elicit a temporary brightening effect that could be advantageous for say, a big event or a night out where you want to boost your smile for the short-term.

Fun Fact In order for a toothpaste to be ADA-accepted, it must contain fluoride, the ingredient renowned for its enamel-strengthening qualities. Since current purple toothpastes focus solely on aesthetics (not oral care fundamentals) they’ve yet to earn the seal.

"Purple toothpaste is a type of toothpaste that contains purple water-soluble dyes that make teeth appear whiter,” says Dr. Marina Gonchar, DMD and owner of Skin to Smile. “Purple toothpaste takes advantage of the color theory — complementary colors on the color wheel cancel each other out.” Since purple and yellow are complementary colors, purple toothpaste can create the optical illusion of bright white teeth as it neutralizes any yellow stains, she explains. Moreover, the dental magic trick works on natural and manufactured teeth alike, which is notable considering whitening strips and gels typically only work on natural teeth.

Should you be interested in trying one of these quick brightening solutions, keep reading to uncover the six best purple toothpastes on the market.