The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2022 to Keep You Toasty

The 15 Best Shackets of 2022 | by PEOPLE

Backed by expert insights and research, read on for the best puffer jackets for the ultimate winter bundle.

In order to help you pick the best puff, we’ve created a virtual closet for you to peruse with options for different budgets, sizes, materials, and designs. We even threw something in for the little ones and furry ones.

“The puffer jacket has become a staple of fall and winter,” YouTube creator and fashion designer Gunnar Deatherage tells PEOPLE. “What I love is that there are great options for any budget.” While there are many kinds of puffer jackets to choose from, the Project Runway alum thinks you should look for a few key features. “I’m a big fan of a transitional jacket,” Deatherage says. “If you are on the go, a lot of puffers will come with a travel bag where you can roll them up to store them and save space. Hoods and deep pockets are key when it comes to chilly destinations so keep an eye out for those.”

When the cold descends, it’s time to reach for that puffer jacket in the back of your closet. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Joe Jonas have all been spotted wearing this style of outerwear — pairing it with beanies, snow gear, athleisure, and more.

Best Overall: Columbia Autumn Park Down Jacket Amazon View On Amazon View On Columbia.com Who It's Good For Those who want a sleek and functional puffer jacket at a reasonable price. Who It's Not Good For It doesn’t have a hood so if you need extra warmth around your head, this jacket might not work for you. This Autumn Park down jacket from Columbia really brings all the elements of a good coat together. It’s lightweight but incredibly warm with an omni-heat thermal reflective lining that insulates your body without a ton of excess material (in this case, polyester). The nylon exterior is water resistant and soft to the touch on your skin, so it won’t itch. Down is one of the warmest fill materials, but to ensure the humane treatment of birds many brands like Columbia are only using RDS-certified down (Responsible Down Standard) meaning animals are not subjected to harm when collecting feathers. The manufacturing process is also tied to Business for Social Responsibility’s (BSR) HERproject, which empowers women working in global manufacturing in the spheres of finance, gender equality training, and health. The short silhouette of this puffer jacket allows for maximum versatility. It can be worn for sporting activities like hiking, skiing, or running, as well as acting as a fashion piece with neutral black and white colors that go with many different outfits. It’s also quite flattering because the cut slightly cinches in at the waist. This jacket doesn’t have a hood, which makes it a little easier to pack if traveling because it has less material, and can be flattened without too much effort. The manufacturer, as well as reviews, suggest sizing up as the coat runs a little snug — this also allows for thicker sweaters to be worn underneath. Overall, we think this is an ideal puffer jacket at an affordable price point and will keep you warm this winter. Price at time of publish: $170 Size Range: XS-XXL | Fill Material: RDS-certified Down | Exterior Material: Nylon | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Black, Chalk | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Budget: H&M Puffer Jacket H & M View On Hm.com Who It's Good For Someone with a smaller budget who doesn't want to sacrifice basic warmth. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who prefers goose down or needs more coverage. A jacket doesn’t have to cost a fortune to be good quality, and this budget pick from H&M exemplifies that. With a simple design made solely from polyester, this jacket offers decent insulation, a clean-cut appearance, and enough padding to block cold air from getting in. “Shockingly, one of the best buys I've ever made was an H&M puffer jacket on the $5 sale rack,” celebrity fashion stylist and consultant Chelsea Volpe tells PEOPLE. “I was traveling and needed something warm on the run. That jacket has lasted me nearly eight years!” While we can’t promise any jacket will last a decade, polyester is quite durable and water-resistant making it a good choice for trips, outdoor excursions, and the like. It’s quite puffy so its packability just depends on how flat you can get it in your bag. It doesn’t have a hood, which helps. Considering all of that and the lower price point, we love this jacket as a basic puffer to meet your winter needs without spending too much money. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Size Range: XXS-XL | Fill Material: Copolyester | Exterior Material: Polyester | Silhouette: Cropped | Colors: Black, Light Beige, Dark Brown, Light Sage Green | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Maybe

Best Splurge: Moncler Bady Short Puffer Jacket Saks View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Fwrd.com Who It's Good For Shoppers who want a designer label where quality matches the price. Who It's Not Good For Anyone with a smaller budget or those wanting to avoid down fill. Moncler is a luxury fashion brand that's been sported by everyone from Anne Hathaway to Addison Rae, so if you’re looking for a designer puffer jacket, this is one of the best you can buy. “Moncler puffer jackets are the cream of the crop,” says Volpe. “Amazing durability, not to mention high fashion, high fashion, high fashion! The downside is the price tag, so if you're balling on a budget, steer clear of this exceptional brand and lean into some fun fast-fashion options.” As mentioned, this puffer jacket is highly durable with a polyamide and nylon exterior that’s resistant to water and tears. It’s made with a down fill and a nylon lining, so it’s extra warm and insulated. The short silhouette is slightly cinched in around the waist for a more fitted appearance, so keep that in mind when considering sizing. The jacket has several pockets, as well as a detachable hood, which helps when packing for a trip because you can fold each section more compactly. The price is admittedly high, but if it’s within your budget, this jacket is worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $1,495 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Fill Material: 90% down, 10% feather | Exterior Material: Polyamide/nylon | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Black, Black Shine, Navy, White, Red Shine | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Cropped: Zara Combination Puffer Jacket Zara View On Zara.com Who It's Good For Shoppers that prioritize style over function but still want the basics covered. Who It's Not Good For Anyone needing a coat for spending long periods of time outdoors, as it's not super warm for peak winter. If your priority is fashion first, this Zara puffer will serve that goal as well as serving looks. It sports a cropped cut making it hyper trendy (though maybe not as warm for your midsection). "If you are going for style only, try this cropped puffer jacket," says Deatherage. "It has the look and feel of a traditional puffer, but a super cropped and fitted silhouette. It's fashion with the essence of practicality." Made with nylon and polyester, this jacket is water repellent, fairly durable, and somewhat adjustable with a drawstring cord for the collar. The cropped silhouette means you're working with less material, so it might not keep you as warm as other options, though it would be easier to pack. For the low price and chic style, this jacket is a 10/10, but we'd recommend pairing it with warm high-waisted pants or thermal leggings in colder climates. Price at time of publish: $59.90 Size Range: XS-XXL | Fill Material: Polyester | Exterior Material: Nylon, polyester, elastane | Silhouette: Cropped | Colors: Black | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Long: Babaton The Duvet Puffer Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who It's Good For Someone in a cold climate who wants a long high-quality puffer. Who It's Not Good For Those needing a puffer for sports activities like running or hiking, since it has a long silhouette that's less mobile. If you’ve ever had the urge to wear a blanket outside, this jacket makes that dream a reality. PEOPLE commerce writer Madison Yauger has the short version of the Aritzia Duvet Puffer, and the satin fabric is incredibly soft and comfortable to wear. It holds up against wind and rain (though not completely waterproof) and it’s super puffy, so you will literally be wrapped in warmth. Despite the puff factor (and feeling like a marshmallow when wearing it), it’s actually super lightweight which makes it great for exploring in the winter. And it has a hood to keep your head and ears nice and toasty. The fill is goose down, but it is RDS-certified. The silhouette is long so it will go down your knees or a little past if you’re petite, providing extra warmth on particularly cold days. Unlike some jackets, this one doesn’t use a zipper, but rather tiny snaps that fasten about five inches apart down the length of the coat. This small detail adds even more warmth because you’re getting two layers of jacket when it’s closed, as one side fits snugly over the other instead of connecting in the middle. Price at time of publish: $375 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Fill Material: RDS-certified down | Exterior Material: Windproof polyamide | Silhouette: Long | Colors: Black, Admiral, Smoky Green Emerald, Rich Mocha Brown, Catalina, Light Khaki Green, Canyon Beige | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: No

Best Hooded: Super World The Super Puff Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who It's Good For Anyone needing a long-lasting, thick puffer jacket for everyday wear. Who It's Not Good For Those avoiding down or wanting more coverage, since it's a short silhouette. "Aritzia's puffer jackets are a great choice for a fashion-conscious buyer," says Volpe. This particular jacket is quite popular, with durable nylon exterior that's machine washable, and repellent to water and wind. While Volpe wishes these puffers were a bit more high quality, PEOPLE's Commerce Editor Erika Reals says her Super Puff has held up for years and thinks it's one of the better-made puffers she's owned. In terms of compactness, it's quite puffy so might be tricky to pack in a suitcase, but it does have a removable hood which could help. Made with an RDS-certified down fill, it's super plushy and provides a thick layer of warmth even in the coldest months. And as a bonus, this jacket has 61 different color options, so there is literally something for everyone. "[It's] a little simple for my taste, but a great classic, buildable wardrobe staple for the winter months," Volpe explains. Price at time of publish: $250 Size Range: 3XS-XXL | Fill Material: RDS-certified down | Exterior Material: Nylon | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Black, Coffee Bean, Cloud Grey, Allure Red, Mandarin Orange, Tea Green, Tannin, Matte Pearl, Rich Orchid, Gloss Green, Daphne Green, Bitter Orange, and more | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Maybe

Best Faux Leather: Sam Edelman Faux Leather Puffer Jacket with Ribbed Collar Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It's Good For Someone who loves the look of leather but wants an alternative material. Who It's Not Good For Anyone wanting a full hood, as this just has a ribbed collar. This statement piece has the cool factor of a leather jacket and throws in some puff for warmth — but with eco-friendly faux leather. “I'm a huge Sam Edelman fan,” says Volpe. “First off, the price is right. Second, they offer moderate quality jackets in fashion forward silhouettes and fabrics. Love a faux leather puffer for a chilly night on the town.” With a ribbed collar, a coated polyester exterior, and recycled polyester fill, this jacket is quite durable and water-resistant. It has a short silhouette, and medium puff thickness so it should be fairly easy to pack if needed. The style is highly versatile, so whether you’re out on a hike or night on the town, this puffer jacket will be the perfect outer layer. Price at time of publish: $180 Size Range: XS-XL | Fill Material: Recycled polyester | Exterior Material: Polyester with polyurethane coating | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Black, brown | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Printed: UO Bestie Puffer Jacket UO View On Urban Outfitters Who It's Good For Someone who wants more than just solid colors, as this puffer features a bold floral pattern. Who It's Not Good For Those interested in goose down or are looking for more coverage. “If neutrals aren’t your thing, maybe try this puffer from Urban Outfitters,” says Deatherage. “It has a slight crop and overfilled feeling that brings the Y2K feeling to the table. It has a zipped side pocket and a poly fill.” The short silhouette and durable polyester material makes this puffer jacket adaptable to different types of wear — as a fashion piece, sporty activity layer, or just some added warmth when you’re heading out to run errands. The price is also in the lower range on our list making it work for smaller budgets as well. We believe this jacket is a solid option for winter given the thick fill, but if you’re taking it on the go, it can be flattened slightly to fit compactly in a suitcase. Price at time of publish: $109 Size Range: XXS-3XL | Fill Material: Polyester | Exterior Material: Polyester | Silhouette: Cropped | Colors: Black Multi, Washed Black, Light Grey, Rose | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Petite: Eddie Bauer Women's CirrusLite Down Jacket Amazon View On Amazon View On Eddiebauer.com Who It's Good For Someone who prioritizes recycled materials and needs a more inclusive size range. Who It's Not Good For Shoppers wanting a hood or a longer jacket silhouette. This puffer jacket from Eddie Bauer has great sizing options, making it an ideal option for many body types — sizes range from XS to 3X, with petite options for XS-XL. "Many people sleep on Eddie Bauer because it's considered to be an older brand for the outdoors type, but the quality and price tag is not something to roll your eyes at," says Volpe, "If you're looking for something basic and functional, Eddie Bauer is a solid choice." The outer material and lining are made with recycled polyester and recycled nylon respectively, and the fill is 100 percent RDS-certified down, so if you're looking for a more ethical choice, this jacket could be a good fit. And if you like to travel and are considering bringing a jacket with you, this one is easily packable. Price at time of publish: $90.30-$129 Size Range: XS-3XL; XS-XL petite; M-XXL tall | Fill Material: RDS-certified down | Exterior Material: Recycled polyester | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Black Recycled, Light Gray Recycled, Deep Eggplant Recycled, and more | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Down-Alternative: Bernardo Walker Hooded Water Resistant Puffer Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lordandtaylor.com View On Macy's Who It's Good For Those who want a longer hooded puffer jacket with a sustainable down-alternative fill. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for an active puffer, since it's not as mobile for activities like hiking or running. This gorgeous puffer jacket brings the warmth of down without using actually down. Using a polyester fill and polyester outer material (with a silky feel), it's highly durable, water repellent, and will block wind to help keep you warm during the winter. Its medium-length silhouette offers some coverage past your torso, and with an attached hood, makes this outerwear the epitome of fashion and function. Plus it's machine-washable for easy maintenance and comes in a range of several cool tone colors. Since this is a larger puffer jacket with a hood and extra material, it might not fit compactly in a suitcase, but if you wear it instead of packing it, then it would make an excellent outer layer for trips too. Price at time of publish: $149 Size Range: XS-XXL | Fill Material: Recycled polyester | Exterior Material: Polyester | Silhouette: Medium | Colors: Kelly Green, Night Shadow, Black | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: No

Best Water-Resistant: Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This puffer jacket is highly water resistant so it would be great for those in rainy climates or who work out in the elements frequently. Who It's Not Good For It’s not as fashionable as some picks on our list, so if you’re looking for style over function, this jacket might not be a fit. This simple jacket from Amazon offers high durability and a classic design. Its polyester fill provides decent warmth without being too bulky so you can pack it in a travel bag without taking up too much space. And the polyester exterior offers a silky feel that’s highly water resistant so if you’re out in the rain a lot, this puffer jacket is the perfect winter companion. It also comes in a huge assortment of colors (18 to be exact), so no matter what look you’re going for, there’s a color that will suit you. Plus, the short silhouette and zippered pockets make this a great running or sporting jacket that’s not too heavy and can protect against the elements. Price at time of publish: $52.30 Size Range: XS-XXL | Fill Material: Polyester | Exterior Material: Polyester | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Black, Camel, Charcoal Heather, Red, Neon Pink, Off-white, and more | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Lightweight: Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Shiny Puffer Jacket Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Who It's Good For This lightweight jacket is good for everyday winter use and offers some stylish flair. Who It's Not Good For Those who aren't comfortable with real down fill or wants a longer coat. "If you are looking for a practical piece that could be incorporated into a lot of outfits, I suggest this Uniqlo jacket," says Deatherage. "It's very budget-friendly, water repellent, and has a down fill so you'll be warm, no matter the cold outdoor activity." And while it does use down for the fill, the brand states that it's responsibly sourced. The nylon exterior and polyester lining make for a durable jacket for everyday use. Its short silhouette is ideal for lots of different types of wear, whether as a fashion piece with a skirt or high-waisted jeans or with leggings for a jog. It even comes with its own carrying case to make packing a simpler process. Plus, the shiny exterior adds some style to this trusty puffer. Price at time of publish: $99.90 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Fill Material: Responsibly sourced down | Exterior Material: Nylon | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Beige, Dark Brown, Navy, Black, Off-white, Gray, Black | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Packable: The North Face Women's Hydrenalite Down Hoodie North Face View On Thenorthface.com Who It's Good For This jacket is good for travel because its cropped silhouette and thin fill make it easy to compress and pack. Who It's Not Good For It might not be great for those who want a longer silhouette for more coverage in colder climates. Volpe appreciates The North Face for being "cute, comfortable, functional, and at times, a little fashionable." This particular jacket also happens to be extremely packable with a cropped silhouette and thin (but warm) fill that makes it easy to squish down and fold in a bag. And if you want to save space in your suitcase, it's super lightweight so you could also wear this jacket as an extra layer to the airport. With an RDS-certified goose down fill, this puffer jacket is quite warm, though it doesn't feel super bulky or heavy when worn. "The price is right, and the quality is great," says Volpe. "Not a bad option for [someone] on a budget who is looking for something casual." Price at time of publish: $199 Size Range: XS-XXL | Fill Material: RDS-certified goose down | Exterior Material: Nylon taffeta with non-PFC durable water-repellent | Silhouette: Cropped | Colors: TNF Black, Gardenia White, Antelope Tan, Summit Navy, Harbor Blue, Lavender Fog, Wild Ginger | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Plus-Size: Lane Bryant Packable Puffer Lane Bryant View On Lanebryant.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a packable puffer with an inclusive size range. Who It's Not Good For Those needing a puffer for super cold climates or who want more coverage with a longer silhouette. This puffer jacket is a solid choice for winter outerwear with a zipper close, drawstring hood, and pockets. It has a recycled polyester fill to keep you warm in extra cold temperatures, and a nylon material that’s mostly water resistant, and able to block wind. This jacket is also part of an eco-friendly collection so the insulation is made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. The puffer jacket is also part of a plus sized collection, so it has more plus sizes than other puffer jackets on our list. It’s also highly packable and comes with a bag for easy travel. And for added convenience, this jacket is machine washable, so you can just throw it in the washer for a little touch up. Price at time of publish: $159.95 Size Range: 10-28 | Fill Material: Recycled polyester | Exterior Material: Nylon | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Black, Tango Red, Charcoal, White | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes

Best Shiny: Reebok x Victoria Beckham Puffer Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Revolve View On Shopbop.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for fashionable outerwear that’s also super warm. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who wants to avoid down fill or needs more coverage. If you want a shiny jacket that offers style and functionality, this puffer jacket from Victoria Beckham's Reebok collaboration is a good choice. Made with down and feather fill and a glossy polyamide exterior, it’s highly durable and features a removable hood. It only comes in one color — but it’s also the most universal color that goes with everything: black. The short silhouette makes this jacket ideal for medium-cold climates, but if you need something extremely warm with more coverage, you might consider a down jacket with a longer silhouette. The down fill is quite thick which creates a nice shape to this jacket, but makes it slightly tricky to compress and pack for trips. Overall, this fashionable, machine-washable puffer jacket would be great for everyday use. Price at time of publish: $280 Size Range: XS-XL | Fill Material: 80% duck down, 20% feathers | Exterior Material: 100% polyamide | Silhouette: Short | Colors: Black | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: No

Best for Kids: Old Navy Unisex Solid Frost-Free Hooded Puffer Jacket for Toddler Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It's Good For Those shopping for toddlers or young children that need a warm puffer at an affordable price point. Who It's Not Good For Those needing a jacket for babies or older children. If you have children, this plush puffer jacket from Old Navy is a great option for winter. It’s made from a blend of recycled and regular polyester which repels wind and rain, and a micro fleece fill to keep your child warm. It’s designed as a unisex jacket — ”shareable for him, for her, for them” — and available in several sizes. Given that it’s a toddler’s jacket, it should fit compactly in most travel bags without issue. The cut will likely hit around the waist area. With a zip-up front and little pockets, this mini puffer jacket is a great piece of outerwear to bundle up your little one for all the fun winter activities. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Size Range: 12M-5Y | Fill Material: Microfleece plush | Exterior Material: 60% polyester, 40% recycled polyester | Silhouette: Short | Colors: In The Navy, Woodwork | Water-resistant: Yes | Packable: Yes