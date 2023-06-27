The 40 Best Psychological Thrillers to Stream Now

Psychological thrillers blend elements of horror, drama and suspense, creating stories that can be both heart-stopping and captivating.

Whether you’re getting inside the head of a killer like in The Silence of the Lambs, figuring out who is lying like in The Woman in the Window or solving a juicy and disturbing mystery like in Mother!, psychological thrillers can offer up thrilling stories — all from the safety of your home.

Between the major streaming platforms — including Netflix, Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and Peacock — viewers have tons of choices for a psychological thrill: some lean toward horror, others are heart-wrenching dramas and some have more twists and turns than a long-running soap opera.

Here’s your guide to the best psychological thrillers streaming right now.

Netflix

The Watcher

Released as a miniseries in 2022 and loosely based on the true story of a family in New Jersey, The Watcher follows a family after they move into their dream home, only to discover they’re being stalked. But it’s unclear who the culprit is … or if the family is lying. The series had a fantastic cast, including Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.

Missing

2023’s Missing is a standalone sequel to the 2018 hit Searching. In the film, a daughter searches for her mother after she fails to return from a vacation to South America. The entire movie is shown through laptops, phones and security footage, and it’s never clear who the audience can trust. The movie’s breakout star is Euphoria's Storm Reid.

Nocturnal Animals

Nocturnal Animals (2016), based on the 1993 novel Tony and Susan, follows Susan Morrow (Amy Adams), a woman who receives a novel manuscript from her ex-husband, Edward (Jake Gyllenhaal). The film depicts often violent and abusive scenes from the novel, and as the film goes on, the line between reality and the novel gets blurred, and Susan is forced to reconcile with the fact that the character in the book might actually be based on her.

The Woman in the Window

When recluse Anna Fox (Amy Adams) gets new neighbors across the street, she begins spying on them through her window — and witnesses a horrific crime occur in their living room. A series of twists and turns keeps viewers on their toes until the very end. Joining Adams in the film are Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman and Anthony Mackie, among others.

Circle

In 2015’s surprise indie hit Circle, 50 people wake up in a mysterious dark room, arranged in a circle. They discover that someone will die every two minutes — but they can choose who dies by voting. Race, religion and personal biases all factor into how the group votes, showing what humans could become in the worst of scenarios.

1922

Based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name, Netflix’s 1922 is a mix of psychological horror and drama. In the film, Wilf (Thomas Jane) convinces his son to help murder his wife after hearing she wants to sell their family farm and move to the city. After the murder, Wilf’s life crumbles under his own guilt and the trauma of his actions, leaving audiences to wonder if he’s still a villain … or now a victim.

The Weekend Away

A girls' trip to Croatia goes horribly wrong when Beth (Leighton Meester)'s best friend goes missing. She must put the pieces together quickly, and each clue reveals more sinister information. With tons of shady suspects and twists and turns at every corner, this thriller will make viewers think twice about booking a vacation with their bestie.

Hulu

Clock

In 2023’s Clock, Dianna Agron plays Ella Patel, whose family and friends convince her to have a child before she gets too old. But she’s unable to become pregnant, so Ella undergoes an experimental procedure that produces horrible hallucinations and volatile behavior. But throughout the film, Ella must grapple with the pressures that society and her religion place on women to be nothing more than mothers.

Boston Strangler

The unbelievable true story of the Boston Strangler case is chronicled in Hulu’s 2023 film starring Keira Knightley. Knightley plays journalist Loretta McLaughlin, who is desperately trying to track down the person responsible for 13 murders in just a decade. But with unreliable informants, potential accomplices and the possibility of copycat killings, audiences are left guessing until the very end.

Run

In Run (2020), Chloe is a teenager who uses a wheelchair as a result of her numerous health ailments. After Chloe discovers a dark secret about her own past, she learns just how much of her life has been controlled and ruined by her manipulative mother (Sarah Paulson), who refuses to let her go.

Candy

In 1980, Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) was accused of killing her best friend, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), by striking her with an ax 41 times. Montgomery claims it was self-defense, but the evidence proves otherwise. Hulu’s miniseries takes viewers inside Montgomery’s mind to explain why and how she might have killed her best friend.

The Clearing

In the 2023 miniseries The Clearing, a woman tries to stop a cult from killing a missing girl, but to do so, she must confront her inner demons and examine her own upbringing in a cult. The series is loaded with suspense and puts a psychological twist on the crime thriller genre. Leading the cast are Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce.

Identity

In the 2003 thriller Identity, a group of strangers are stranded at a remote roadside motel, only to discover that a murderer is killing them off one by one. The film is loaded with an excellent ensemble cast, including John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet, Clea DuVall and John Hawkes. The film goes between the murders and the killer’s trial, slowly revealing that the jury may not have all of the facts.

Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming

In season 1 of Homecoming, the Homecoming Transitional Support Center offers a place for soldiers with PTSD to heal and readjust to the civilian world. But in helping these soldiers, the facility has another, darker goal, unbeknownst to its patients. Julia Roberts leads a fantastic cast that includes Dermot Mulroney, Stephan James and Sissy Spacek.

We Need to Talk About Kevin

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) centers on Eva (Tilda Swinton), a mother struggling to cope following a mass murder committed by her son, Kevin (Ezra Miller). Kevin seems incapable of emotion and appears to feel no remorse for the killings.

Nope

Jordan Peele’s 2022 hit Nope is almost impossible to categorize. Through an alien who feeds on earthlings, the movie tackles exploitation, spectacle and whether wild animals can never be truly tamed. Nope is a horror movie with Western vibes and a psychological thriller that forces you to think. Peele teamed up with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who stars alongside Keke Palmer.

The Black Phone

From the same creative team as Sinister (2012), The Black Phone (2021) uses a totally different type of horror to scare viewers. After a teenager is kidnapped and locked in a basement, he speaks to other victims over a black rotary phone — one of the only objects in the room. Ethan Hawke stars as the kidnapper — known as the Grabber — and creates one of the creepiest villains in modern horror. The Grabber’s motivations remain unclear, loading the movie with nonstop tension.

Black Box

After surviving a deadly car accident, a widower (Mamoudou Athie) receives an experimental treatment meant to bring back memories and improve his concentration. But the procedure is not what he expected, and everything he believes to be real is turned upside down. The film premiered in 2020 as part of Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology film series.

Max

What Lies Beneath

The hit 2000 supernatural thriller What Lies Beneath stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford as a married couple, Claire and Norman, who seemingly have the perfect life, until a supernatural entity reveals a tragic secret. Claire begins to put the pieces together — but she realizes she might be trapped in a deadly game.

The Silence of the Lambs

Considered by many to be the quintessential psychological thriller, The Silence of the Lambs (1991) follows FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she interviews the notorious serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) about another active killer, Buffalo Bill, still on the loose. Clarice must figure out who and where Buffalo Bill is through Lecter — who has sinister motivations of his own.

Donnie Darko

In Richard Kelly’s cult classic, teenager Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal) begins to slip in and out of a space-time disturbance. A mysterious rabbit figure tells him the world is ending, and Donnie narrowly escapes death — for the time being. Gyllenhaal is joined by Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze and Jake’s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Shining

Stanley Kubrick’s polarizing 1980 film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining is both very different from the novel and downright terrifying. Kubrick infuses the story of the Torrance family, who stay the winter at a closed mountain lodge, with unsettling encounters and supernatural abilities. On top of the lingering mysteries throughout, Jack Nicholson’s performance is haunting.

The Outsider

In the 2021 miniseries The Outsider, a murder in a small town has everyone on edge. Even more confusing is that, despite there being ample evidence placing Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) as the killer, there’s also plenty of evidence proving he’s innocent. The police and town grapple with a murder that doesn’t make sense — and consider that supernatural forces may be at play. Bateman is joined in the cast by Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

Gone Girl

The 2014 adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s best-selling novel starred Ben Affleck as Nick Dunne, a writer accused of the murder of his wife (Rosamund Pike). Despite his claiming innocence, his apparent apathy toward her disappearance is alarming to the public, pushing him further into the spotlight. Gone Girl was critically acclaimed, garnering nominations for a slew of awards, including Pike for an Oscar and director David Fincher for a Golden Globe.

Don’t Worry Darling

On top of its dramatic press cycle, 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling was also a gripping psychological thriller. In Victory, California, men go to work while their wives live a life of leisure and tend to their homes, chatting with friends over lunch. But as the film goes on, Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) becomes suspicious of her idyllic lifestyle and discovers a sinister secret — showing that Victory is anything but ideal. Pugh stars alongside Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine.

Peacock

Inside

Willem Dafoe stars in Inside (2023), a thriller about a thief who gets trapped in an opulent Manhattan apartment mid-burglary. As his physical health and sanity deteriorate, he begins to have hallucinations and questions if he might die. The movie is claustrophobic and suspenseful, showcasing Dafoe’s acting talent.

The Invisible Man

Adapted from the classic H.G. Wells short story of the same name, The Invisible Man (2020) is a classic thriller with a few major twists. With a suit that allows the wearer to become invisible, scientist Adrian Griffin uses the technology to terrorize his ex, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss). To get her life back, Cecilia must find out who is stalking her and how to stop them.

You Should Have Left

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried costar in this 2020 psychological horror film. It follows an odd couple — retired banker Theo and his much younger wife Susanna — as they vacation in Wales with their young daughter in an attempt to fix their relationship. However, nothing is quite like it seems; Theo was accused of murdering his first wife (though the charges were dropped), and their vacation house has an equally dark and creepy past.

The Sacrament

Heavily inspired by the Jonestown cult and its infamous 1978 massacre, The Sacrament (2013) follows a film crew as they visit Eden Parish, a remote, utopian commune led by an enigmatic leader known as Father. When the film crew threatens Father’s control, he commands all his followers to drink poison. As with the actual Jonestown story, the scariest parts of the massacre aren’t the deaths themselves but the psychology behind them. Produced by horror maestro Eli Roth and written and directed by Ti West, the movie is sure to disturb even the most hardened thriller fans.

Knock at the Cabin

M. Night Shyamalan shared his vision of the apocalypse in Knock at the Cabin (2023). In the film, four strangers appear at a remote cabin to tell two fathers and their daughter that one of them must die to prevent the apocalypse. Watching the family struggle with the monumental decision turns the film into much more than just a horror movie: It’s also deeply emotional and thought-provoking. The film stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff.

Paramount+

Shutter Island

The 2010 blockbuster hit Shutter Island, directed by Martin Scorsese, stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a U.S. marshal who travels to a psychiatric hospital for criminals located in the middle of Boston Harbor to search for a missing patient. But the hospital is not what it seems, and the movie is loaded with twists.

The Machinist

In 2004's The Machinist, Christian Bale stars as Trevor, a factory worker who suffers from severe insomnia and hasn't slept in a year. After Trevor causes an on-the-job accident, he begins having hallucinations and becomes paranoid that his co-workers are out to get him. Not even viewers will know what is real in this gripping psychological thriller, which Bale famously lost over 63 lbs for.

Significant Other

In 2022’s Significant Other, invading aliens begin harvesting humans and taking their shape. Their first target before launching a full-blown invasion is a couple hiking in the woods. It’s impossible to know who is real and who is a decoy in this wildly trippy ride. The film stars Maika Monroe and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy.

Basic Instinct

The controversial film Basic Instinct (1992) was a career-defining project for Sharon Stone, who plays novelist Catherine Tramell. She is the prime suspect in her boyfriend’s murder, but as someone who knows how to tell a story, it’s impossible to deduce whether Catherine is telling the truth or trapping detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) in her web of lies.

The Talented Mr. Ripley

In The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), Matt Damon stars as Tom Ripley, a self-absorbed conman who feels no remorse for using others for his own gain. With murder, identity theft, fake relationships and more, Ripley creates an intricate life of lies and delusion. Joining Damon in the cast are Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

10 Cloverfield Lane

Unlike the original Cloverfield (2008), which was full of monster madness, its sequel 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) took more of a psychological horror approach. After she wakes up in a bunker, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) discovers she’s been taken there by a man (John Goodman), who claims that the U.S. has been invaded. But Michelle sees very little proof and plans an escape.

Fatal Attraction

In 2023, Paramount+ reinvented the hit 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction as a series starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson. In the show, an affair turns deadly when Alex (Caplan) refuses to let her married lover (Jackson) break things off. Alex is willing to do anything to keep the relationship alive, including manipulation, deceit and even murder.

Disney+

WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprised their roles as Avenger stars Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the 2020 miniseries WandaVision. In the series, Wanda and Vision live the perfect suburban life — or so they think. The walls of reality begin to blur, and the couple realize they’re in danger. Also in the cast was Kathryn Hahn, who stole the show as audience favorite Agatha Harkness.

Moon Knight

The 2022 series Moon Knight was notable for taking a much darker tone than other Marvel productions. It follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a gift shop employee who realizes he has an alter ego, Marc Spector, a mercenary with connections to Egyptian gods. On top of being an action-packed series, the show is one of the most unique Marvel series to date.

Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night is a standalone Marvel special centered on a group of monster hunters gathered at a castle, all hoping to gain possession of a rare and powerful gem. However, many in the competition aren’t who they seem to be. Leading the cast is Gael Garcia Bernal, best known for his Golden Globe-winning performance in Mozart in the Jungle.

