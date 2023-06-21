Read on to discover the best pressure-side and suction-side pool vacuums to leave your pool sparkling and spotless.

After all that scrubbing and scouring (by the pool vacuums, not by us), we were left with five pressure-side and suction-side pool cleaners that clearly outperformed the rest. It's worth noting that we also tested many robotic pool cleaners , but we still recommend these suction and pressure-side pool cleaners; they can give you an incredible clean at half the price of a robotic model.

There are a lot of great pool cleaners on the market, and, as we all know, not every device does exactly what it claims to do. So, we decided to test the best-selling suction and pressure-side pool cleaners ourselves, with an extensive testing process informed by pool-cleaning experts. We tried out multiple pool cleaners in our backyard pools, putting them up against a season’s worth of leaves, pollen, rocks, and all of the other things that fall to the bottom of the pool.

When warm weather comes, the first thing we want to do is lay by the pool or take a swim. The last thing we want to do? Clean a leaf-filled, pollen-encrusted swimming pool. That’s where suction-side pool cleaners and pressure-side pool cleaners come in: They do the hard work for you by sucking up yucky debris so that you can sit back, relax, and actually enjoy your pool.

As great of a job as this suction pool vac did on the bottom of our pool, we had one major gripe: While it easily handled small debris, the Kreepy Krauly requires a separate filter attachment to pick up larger leaves. But, this aside, we think this suction pool vac is a great value.

The design itself is pretty simple, with just one “moving part” — that means that there are fewer gears that could get stuck or need replacing, which makes us feel more confident that this is a dependable pool vac. This was also a very quick pool cleaner to get started with, and it was lightweight enough for us to carry and drop into the pool with ease. It can plug directly into a cleaner port if your pool already has one, or you can connect it to a skimmer basket with the included adaptors.

The Pentair 360042 Kreepy Krauly pool cleaner did a remarkable job at collecting pollen and other small debris from the surface and bottom of our test pool. The suction pool cleaner cleaned the pool's floors, walls, and waterline, but we were especially impressed with how well the Kreepy Krauly tackled the grime stuck to our pool floor.

Easily picked up pollen and small debris that was stuck on the bottom, walls, and waterline of our test pool

Our biggest qualm with this suction robot is that it’s quite heavy to lift even before it’s filled with waste, so pulling it out of the pool takes some serious muscle. But, we found the setup to be very quick compared to some of the other pool vacs we’ve tested (this one doesn’t require a booster pump or any extra tools to install), and we were really impressed with how many leaves this device could suck up in just one hour.

This Hayward suction pool vacuum was explicitly designed for gunite surfaces (a mixture of cement, sand, and water), which can be rougher along the bottom of the pool than, for example, materials like fiberglass. The Hayward Navigator Pro can easily tackle those lightly bumpy surfaces, with SmartDrive technology that routes the device across pool walls and floors in a path that avoids hose tangling.

We set the Hayward Navigator Pro Pool Cleaner loose in our 960-square-foot test pool on one of the first cleaning days of the pool season, which meant that it had to tackle piles of squishy leaves and debris. The suction pool cleaner got to work quickly, and within one hour, our pool was clean and sparkly.

Heavier than most pool vacs we tested and difficult for us to get out of the water once full

Very quick setup; it connects to your existing filtration system and doesn’t require any additional pumps or tools for installation

Suction vacuum cleaned up a season’s worth of fallen leaves from our test pool in less time than any other device we tested

We tested the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 in our pool after a rainstorm, which meant that our 512-square-foot pool was covered in slimy discarded leaves and bugs. We weren’t sure that an automatic vacuum would be able to handle the job, so we were shocked when, after about two hours of scrubbing and vacuuming, this pool cleaner picked up every last leaf. Our pool was left sparkling and spotless, and we were able to relax and swim with peace of mind.

In our test pool, we were able to easily hook it up to our pool’s existing pressure line. After adjusting the pressure a few times to get to a level where the device could navigate the pool’s floor and walls without moving too fast, the pool vacuum got to work quickly and efficiently. The lightweight pressure pool cleaner has three powerful venturi jets and a sweep hose that trails behind the vacuum to kick up debris that can get stuck in hard-to-reach spots. It easily sucked up everything into an all-purpose debris bag.

Anyone who has a swimming pool with trees nearby understands the frustration of fishing leaves out of their should-be-relaxing backyard pool. That’s why we love the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360. It's a very similar model to our Best Pressure-Side pick, but it has three venturi jets and doesn't require an additional booster pump.

It took a few tries to figure out the right level of pressure to enable the pool vacuum to move up the pool walls without moving too quickly and missing spots

Three powerful venturi jets move this device across pool floor and up walls, with a trailing sweep hose that was able to clean every corner of our pool

Easily sucks up large debris like leaves, rocks, and bugs and left our pool looking spotless in two hours

Although we loved the finished result, the setup was not easy. It took about an hour and a half for us to get the device up and running, in part because it didn’t come with a physical manual, and the online manual was difficult to read and a bit confusing. Once we finally set it up (it took two people because we had to push the hose below the surface to fill it with water), we had a much easier time using the suction-side pool vacuum for repeated testing. We were very impressed with the results each time, so we still think it’s worth the set-up time, especially for anyone who’s felt the frustration of scrubbing chemical residue off the sides of their pool.

While there are many devices on the market that can suck up leaves and debris off the bottom of a pool, there aren’t many options that effectively scrub the pool walls and stairs. Those areas are commonly missed and left to develop crusts of minerals and algae, which can ultimately be an expensive problem to fix if left unattended. That’s where the Zodiac Baracuda G3 Advanced Suction Side Pool Cleaner comes in — with a 36-fin disk that suctions onto pool surfaces, this device left our pool walls sparkling clean.

The device connects easily to a dedicated pressure line and requires a booster pump that’s sold separately. If you’ve already had a Polaris pool cleaner in the past, then it’s possible you might already have the necessary pump at hand, but if you don’t, then you’ll have to buy the compatible accessory as well.

Our 820-square-foot pool was cleared of pine, leaves, and pollen in just three hours. The Polaris Vac-Sweep 280 appeared to handle both big and small debris with equal success, and we found the debris bag to be surprisingly simple to empty out. The dual venturi jets create a powerful suction that left our pool looking nearly spotless — without us lifting a finger.

With strong, reliable suction, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 280 swept away the competition (literally!). It gave us everything that we’re looking for in a suction pool cleaner: a large debris bag to gather leaves and pine needles, automatically scheduled cleaning times, and the ability to clean the pool floor, walls, and stairs.

This is one of the more expensive pool cleaners that we tested, and it requires an extra Polaris pump in order to operate

Captured both large and small debris and was easy for us to empty out after use

Things to Consider Before Buying a Pool Cleaner

Pool Type

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a suction or pressure-side pool cleaner is the type of pool that you’re working with — if you choose the wrong one, you risk damaging your pool’s surface. Some of the most common surface-types for in-ground swimming pools are concrete, gunite, fiberglass, and vinyl. Our best overall pick, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 280, is made to clean all common pool surface types.

Pool Size

Think about the size of your pool before choosing which suction or pressure pool cleaner is best for your needs — if your pool is larger, it will probably take longer to clean. “Pool vacuums can operate slowly; they may need to run overnight to fully clean the pool,” says Dr. Claudia Duncan, owner and CEO of Professional Pool Management. If time is of the essence, the Hayward Navigator Pro Pool Cleaner worked the fastest of any of the pool cleaners that we tested.

Suction Level

Depending on what kinds of debris tend to accumulate in your swimming pool, you might need more or less suction from your pool vacuum. If your pool is located near trees with large leaves, then you might require a pool cleaner with stronger suction, such as the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360, in order to suck up bigger debris. But, a stronger suction often means that the device requires more power to propel it, so if you can get away with less suction, you might save money on your electric bill.

How We Tested

In order to find out which suction and pressure pool cleaner is the best of the best, we tested some of the top-selling models in our own pools. We began by unboxing each pool cleaner, and we followed any included instructions to set it up. We then started a timer, placed the pool cleaner in a dirty swimming pool, and allowed it to run an entire cycle.

Over the course of our testing period, we used each pool cleaner at least three times, giving a few days in between each cleaning so that the pool would gather regular leaves and debris. We took careful notes on how thoroughly each pool cleaner worked, the amount of time it took to clean the pool, and how clean our pools looked when we were done. In the end, we were left with a list of the 5 best suction and pressure pool cleaners to leave your pool spotless.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between a suction and pressure pool cleaner? As its name suggests, a pressure-side pool cleaner uses pressure to force debris into its filter, where it captures it in a filter bag. Pressure-side cleaners commonly have a scrubbing “tail” behind the device, which can help scrub up dirt and debris in hard-to-reach areas, like corners and stairs. Suction-side pool cleaners don’t have tails; they are more like a vacuum hose connecting to your existing filtration system.

Suction pool cleaners are great at picking up smaller particles but can sometimes clog up with larger debris. Pressure-side pool cleaners are often better at capturing larger debris, like leaves and rocks, and they hold that debris in an attached filtration bag. But pressure-side pool cleaners are often more expensive than suction cleaners and sometimes require additional parts or attachments, like a booster pump, to work properly.

How much should I spend on a suction or pressure pool cleaner? Cleaning out a pool can be an expensive endevour, but it’s necessary for the sanitation and enjoyment of your pool, and it’s cheaper to own the device yourself than to rely on a pool cleaning service. You can expect to pay anywhere from $320 to $600 on a pressure side or suction side pool cleaner.

