The 7 Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

If you want to create an at-home café experience, read on to discover all the pour-over coffee makers we tested and approved.

PEOPLE Tested dialed in and tried out two dozen pour-over coffee makers. We brewed cups or small batches, depending on the coffee maker’s capacity, using both standard instructions (30 grams of coffee) as well as using the manufacturer’s guidelines. (Standard brewing usually yielded the best results, so keep that in mind when making your own coffee.) After testing, we landed on seven pour-over coffee makers based on the best design, brew quality, ease of use, and overall value. While all seven made a great cup of coffee, we chose the Origami Dripper as the best overall for its balanced brew and ease of use.

Han explains that every coffee is different and therefore needs to be brewed differently for the best, most flavorful results. In the coffee biz, it’s known as “dialing in,” and a pour-over coffee maker makes it much easier to do. “A pour-over setup gives you the flexibility to finely dial-in each element of the brewing process, such as the coffee-to-water ratio, brew time, and amount of agitation, all of which contribute to the quality of extraction,” she tells PEOPLE.

“It comes down to control,” says Jiyoon Han, co-owner of Bean & Bean Coffee , the first Korean American mother-daughter coffee brand (she and her mom, Rachel, are also Q Arabic graders, which is a coffee certification similar to that of a wine sommelier). “Pour-over coffee makers offer much more control over your brew than an automatic drip machine, resulting in a tastier, better-extracted cup."

Pour-over coffee makers are exactly what they sound like: You pour hot water over coffee grounds in a filter, brewing coffee by the cup or small batch. It might sound like too much effort when there are perfectly good coffee makers that operate at the push of a button, but there’s good reason for it.

For many people, coffee is the beverage of choice to kickstart the day or bust out of an afternoon slump. But for some, no ordinary cup of joe will do. For coffee connoisseurs, the best brew comes from a pour-over coffee maker.

We recommend trying out different ratios and methods to find your ideal cup. While we liked the lines on the side of the carafe to make cups and milliliters, they may disappear if you put it in the dishwasher. Despite it not being dishwasher safe, it is luckily still incredibly easy to clean — just dump out the grounds into the trash and rinse with warm water and a bit of soap, if needed.

We really liked how it filtered out all of the sediment and produced a smooth cup of coffee, and the standard method of brewing was better than the manufacturer's way of doing it. The coffee was very mellow, fruity, slightly floral, and very balanced — just a really, really nice cup of coffee.

This coffee maker is incredibly easy to use. The carafe and reusable filter are quite simple to assemble, making it a good option for beginners as well as coffee lovers who don’t want a lot of fuss; Ultimately, this coffee maker would fit seamlessly into a mourning routine.

It does take a minute to get the hang of assembly and brewing — there’s a QR code on the package that directs you to both written directions and a video of a professional barista walking you through the brewing process. We recommend using standard brewing instructions for a pretty decent cup of coffee that's balanced but a little more acidic than bitter. You could follow the manufacturer’s instructions, but the results are a little less rich (although not bad by any means).

We liked the unique look of this pour-over coffee maker which, true to its witty name, does look like an origami creation — and the slim profile takes up less room than other travel pour-overs we’ve seen. Because the design is a bit narrow, take care in how much you pour to avoid overflow. While it’s perfect for travel, the compact design would also be a good fit for smaller kitchens.

When you’re a true coffee connoisseur and need to take your coffee to go, even the best cafés won’t do. Enter the Miir Pourigami, a portable pour-over coffee maker that makes it easy to brew your pick-me-up wherever you are.

We found cleanup easy after a brew; we recommend hand-washing, even though this Chemex is marketed as dishwasher safe. It’s one of the bigger selections on our list, so users have options in how much they’d like to brew. However, we recommend using it for coffee batches rather than individual cups to achieve that smooth, quality cup of coffee.

If you’re new to the world of pour-over coffee, you might be intimidated by the process. But there’s no need to default to individual pods or — gasp! — instant coffee with the easy-to-use Chemex 6-cup brewer. Not only is this an extremely attractive, sleek carafe, it has a large handle on the side that makes pouring and maneuvering the product around a breeze.

This pour-over coffee maker fits easily over mugs and cups of various sizes. You could put it over a carafe, though the manufacturer recommends keeping your brews to 15 oz. at a time for best results. It's a good value for the price point, especially if you enjoy the process of your morning coffee routine.

We were impressed with the sleek design of the Funnex — it looks like it came out of a chemistry set. While you don’t have to have a science degree to use this pour-over coffee maker, we do think that beginners might have a bit of a learning curve using this one, especially when it comes to the proper folding technique with the filters. But the results are worth taking the time to master it. The brewed coffee had a wonderful flavor and aroma, and it performed extremely well and was very consistent with its brews.

Aside from looks, the coffee maker felt sturdy and was easy to use — just add a filter, fit it over the mug, and pour. The brewed coffee flowed easily through the hole, creating a perfectly balanced cup of fragrant coffee. Cleanup was easy; we washed it out by hand, though the manufacturer does say you can add it to the top rack of the dishwasher. If you've got a coffee bar, it'll make for a great display; however, if you would prefer to keep it in a cabinet, we warns that it will take up quite a bit of space compared to other pour-over coffee makers.

Most of the pour-over coffee makers on our list are meant to be tucked away in a kitchen cabinet between uses. But you’ll want to find room on your kitchen counter or coffee bar to keep the Melitta Artisan out all the time. We love the attractive bamboo tray and the porcelain canister — it looks like it is meant to be on display.

The carafe has a nice ergonomic grip that feels balanced whether empty or full, though the tester thought bamboo and leather neckpiece proved a bit difficult to remove and then reattach. If you’re looking to make a pot of coffee each time, this is a good option, though we don’t recommend it for single-cup brews. And if you don’t like adding a ton of milk or sweetener to your coffee, you’re in luck. Our tester said of the Chemex brew: "I don't drink black coffee, but I could drink this." While not absolutely necessary, we do recommend using Chemex-brand filters , which are sold separately and add to the total cost, although minimal (on Amazon it comes to about 19 cents per filter).

We found the setup of the Chemex to be simple enough, though the directions were unclear on the proper coffee-to-water ratio; we recommend following the standard pour-over instructions, not the ones suggested by Chemex. Once you let the coffee grounds bloom, consistent pouring was all that was required to achieve a smooth coffee. The results were a smooth, velvety, and floral cup of coffee that was perfectly balanced.

To replicate our tasty experience, we recommend following the standard pour-over instructions, which resulted in a cup that was perfectly balanced and smooth, with a mild acidity. When we tried the manufacturer’s method, it resulted in a cup that tasted weaker and more bitter. The two components are easy and quick to wash by hand; we found that any coffee stains rinsed off quickly in warm water. It is a pricier option (especially because you need to buy the filters and dripper holder separately), but if you’re really into brewing single cups of coffee often, we think it’s well worth it.

If you’re a coffee purist, you’ll love brewing with the Origami Dripper. “I drink creamer in my coffee, but I could have easily had a whole cup of that without creamer," said our tester of the brewing experience. We found the setup to be easy and straightforward, so it’s a good option for beginners.

Things to Consider When Buying Pour Over Coffee Makers

Material

Most of the pour-over coffee makers on our list are made from porcelain or glass, though some like the Miir Pourigami and the Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker feature stainless steel filters. Our PEOPLE Tested team noted that all of the selections on our best pour-over coffee makers list were easy to clean — even those that were not dishwasher friendly. Regardless of the type of material your pour-over coffee maker is made from, it’s never a bad move to wash it by hand with warm water and a bit of soap.

Brew Size

Most pour-over coffee makers are perfect for brewing just a cup or two. But if you want to do batch brewing, choose the right one for the job. We like the Chemex Classic Series Coffeemaker for when you want to fill up more than one cup. But if you’re just interested in brewing one cup at a time, choose one of the smaller single-serve options on our list, like the Chemex Funnex.

Price

Cup for cup, making coffee at home will certainly save you money over the café’s brew, no matter what type of coffee maker or coffee blend you’re using. Every one of the pour-over coffee makers on our list comes in at under $60, so it’s likely that you’ll be able to recoup the cost of it in about a month. However, it all comes down to how often you’ll be reaching for your pour-over coffee maker. If it’s on a near-daily basis, you’re fine with any of the options on our list, including the Origami Dripper. But if you’re looking to use a pour-over as an occasional treat only, you might want to look at one of the more inexpensive options, like the Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker.

Brewing Technique

While using a pour-over coffee maker isn’t the most complicated process once you get the hang of it, it’s still more labor-intensive than pressing a button or inserting a pod. It will help greatly to find the right coffee-to-water ratio for your pour-over coffee maker. We often found the standard pour-over method (30 grams of coffee) to have better results than the instructions offered by the manufacturer.

For ease in brewing, Han recommends a gooseneck kettle that allows for a thinner, more precise stream of water. She also recommends a burr grinder and a digital scale for measuring your coffee; the ideal scale would measure grams in tenths for precision. “Grinding coffee fresh is essential to a good cup, and using a scale means you can consistently make that same cup again and again,” she explains.



Russell Kilgore

How We Tested

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 24 pour-over coffee makers, using both standard and manufacturer’s recommended brewing methods. For the standard method, our testers used 30 grams of coffee, using a proper grind as recommended by a coffee expert. They also brewed coffee as recommended by the manufacturer, though in most instances, the standard method is preferable.

Our testers examined how quickly and easily the hot water passed through the coffee and filter and measured the brew’s yield, noting whether there was any sediment left behind in the liquid. They measured the temperature of the coffee grounds as they bloomed as well as the brewed coffee itself. For carafe models, the testers recorded the brewed coffee temperature after brewing and then ten minutes later.

Finally, our testers tasted the coffee, remarking on the brew’s intensity/balance, whether there were sweet or floral notes detected, and whether there was any acidic or bitter taste. Note that our testers did not swallow each sip, but rather let their palate experience all the nuances and flavors of the coffee before they spit it out.

After the taste test, they cleaned the pour-over coffee maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions — hand washing is recommended in most instances. They made their final selections based on design, brew quality, ease of use, and overall value

Frequently Asked Questions What pour-over coffee maker is the best? The Origami Dripper was the best overall of the pour-over coffee makers we tested based on ease of setup and cleanup and, most importantly, the delicious cup of coffee it brewed. When choosing the best pour-over coffee maker for your home, look for one that’s easy to use and makes the right amount of coffee — single cups versus small batches — for your particular needs.

What is the difference between pour-over coffee and French press coffee? A French press coffee maker uses a different technique than a pour-over coffee maker to brew small batches or single cups. Unlike a pour-over maker where you simply pour the water over the grounds, you need to let the coffee steep for several minutes (depending on the roast) in a French press. Then, you push a plunger slowly downward, which collects the grounds at the bottom of the pot — there’s no need for a filter when you use a French press. You might need some trial and error with how long you let the coffee steep and how slowly you push the plunger down, but those who love French press coffee say it’s worth it.

What do pour-over coffee makers cost? The pour-over coffee makers on our list range in price from $11 to $60. If you’re looking to swap out your daily trip to the café with a homemade brew, then you’ll likely recoup the cost of even the priciest pour-over coffee maker on our list in a short amount of time. However, if you don’t plan to use it very often, then you might want to opt for a more inexpensive coffee maker.

What Is People Tested?



We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.