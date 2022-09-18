These Are the 8 Best Posture Correctors of 2022 for Back Pain Relief

Our testers spent hours trying out 23 of the most popular posture correctors on the market, rating each device on effectiveness, comfort, adjustability, and value. Read on to discover which products lived up to the hype and which of our 10 favorite posture correctors is right for you.

Posture correcting devices can help relieve back tension by offering immediate support or training the back, shoulder, and neck muscles to maintain an upright position over time. “Proper posture is standing tall with your head held high, shoulders down and back, shoulders and hips are parallel to the floor, and your mid ear in line with your shoulder, hips, and ankles from the side view,” shares Dr. Christina Markar, a board-certified chiropractor in the Tri-State area. Finding the right product to help you achieve healthy alignment means considering how much support you need and what kind of device works best for your lifestyle and activity level.

We all know that sitting up straight is essential for good posture — but why does it have to be so dang hard? Luckily, there are plenty of options available to help you correct your posture, from back braces to stick-on vibrating sensors.

We’ll take a quick guess and say that you’re probably hunched over your computer or craning your neck down towards your phone while you read this.

The minimalist design was easy for our tester to slip on and adjust to their body, but they worried that the relative lack of structure that this posture corrector provides might not work well for those whose posture demands more correction. “As I worried, I think with great comfort comes less effectiveness. Besides pulling my shoulders back, it doesn't feel like it's doing much else,” the tester noted. But for those desiring comfort and light shoulder support, this product might be a winner.

Another great option for those looking for help with shoulder posture, this product from ComfyBrace gently guides the shoulders back and down to mitigate shoulder hunching. Our tester raved about the comfort of this product, which slips onto the shoulders with minimal fabric on the back for extra breathability and minimal back sweating. “This is really comfortable!” the tester raved of this posture device, “The material is soft and breathable and not restricting in any way.” Available in just one size, this product adjusts to fit chest sizes from 30" to 43" around. The product’s slim design means that it can be worn under many kinds of clothing without detection.

“If the main intent is aligning shoulders and upper body, I think this product is well priced to deliver on that goal,” our tester shared. This design sits on the upper back alone, with straps that come across like a backpack similar to other models but with no waist strap to force lower body engagement. Depending on what you’re looking for in a posture corrector, this could be a great option for someone who desires help in pulling their shoulders back but feels confident enough about their lower back posture to skip the extra material that extends below on some other models. This model wasn’t the perfect option for our tester, who noted, “The posture corrector does a good job of aligning my shoulders but is less effective at aligning posture overall.” But, if shoulder posture is your focus, the Gaiam Neoprene Posture Corrector is a lightweight, effective option.

Correct shoulder alignment is basically the foundation of posture — without it, your whole structure is dangerously thrown off. Luckily for all of us hunchers out there, the Gaiam Neoprene Posture Corrector exists to help us with all our shoulder woes. This device claims to help users develop muscle memory for good posture, reducing the pain that comes from hunching over time.

Core strength is an important part of good posture, and our tester felt their abs work while wearing this posture brace. “I feel the pull to sit upright and also feel more engagement in my lower body,” they shared. The tester did not feel restricted by this device but did feel as though they had to tug at it a bit to get it to sit correctly on their waist. They also noted that because of the placement of the adjustable pieces on the straps, it’s necessary to take the device off each time you want to adjust it. Overall, we think this product from Somaz is a great introduction to the world of posture-correcting devices at a price that can’t be beaten.

This product is proof that you don’t have to shell out the big bucks to attain royal posture. The Somaz Posture Corrector hugs both the upper and lower back with an easily adjustable brace that’ll have you sitting as straight as Megan Markle for the low price of $12. Plus, Somaz offers a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee, so if it doesn't live up to your standards, you can send it back for a full refund.

“It's a lighter material, and I would probably forget that I have it on,” our tester commented before adding, “That is. until I bend down. Then I would feel it tighten.” Because of the lower-back covering design, this product might not be the best for performing daily tasks and activities that are more mobility-heavy. It is also a bit more challenging to put on than some other posture correctors we tested. Our tester noted, “If you don't read the instructions, you will be confused about how to put it on.” Overall, this posture corrector is an excellent option for those looking for a product to wear while sitting at a desk or lounging on the couch.

If you’re looking for a traditional brace that hugs your lower back while tugging your shoulders back and down, this posture corrector from Flexguard delivers for a pocket-friendly price. This traditionally-shaped back brace extends down the spine and straps over the lower stomach to relieve tension in both the upper and lower back. Available in four sizes — x-small, small/medium, large, and extra large — this device fits anyone from 4’4” tall up to 6’3” tall.

“The device was highly accurate in sending me a vibration when I was not in the correct posture,” our tester commented after wearing the Upright Go 2 for an hour. “I was often surprised that I had slumped down, and it was a good reminder to sit back up.” Like the Upright G S, the Upright Go 2 can be worn like a necklace or stuck directly onto the back. While there are definitely cheaper options that work to correct posture, this one is a luxury splurge fitting for those who want an accurate, detailed insight into their spine-slumping habits.

The Upright Go 2 Smart Posture Corrector offers everything that the Go S model does, plus more. With two built-in movement sensors to accurately notify users when they begin to slouch and a companion app that tracks progress monthly, this is the perfect gift for your favorite tech and health enthusiasts.

Per our tester, the vibrations can be a bit alarming (though not at all painful), but they otherwise found the device to be so comfortable that they forgot they were even wearing it. Overall, our tester found this Smart Posture Corrector effective, noting that it “Truly makes you aware of your posture in each setting; sitting, standing, reading, and typing.”

This tiny piece of tech clocks in at just about two inches long and is splash-proof — meaning it shouldn’t unstick while sweating or when worn in the rain. It can either be stuck onto the upper back with included adhesive strips or worn as a sort of reverse necklace, with the pendant down the back side of the neck. Speaking of adhesive strips, you get five reusable, hypoallergenic strips that the brand claims can be reworn for up to 10 uses. The rechargeable device has enough juice power to last for up to six days of posture training based on their recommended three hours of training per day.

For all the tech-loving folks out there who have tried and failed to curb that nasty habit of hunching over laptops, this one is for you. The Upright Go S Smart Posture Corrector is a water-resistant training device that senses when its user slouches and vibrates as a reminder to straighten posture. The connected app interface tracks the user’s posture improvement over seven days and provides helpful visuals on what percentage of their day is spent slouching vs. upright. Basically, it gamifies good posture.

Only comes with five reusable adhesive strips, so you might have to purchase more eventually

Comes with a connected app so users can see how much of the day was spent slouching

Available in three sizes (small, medium, and large) and two different colors, the Dr. Arthritis Posture Corrector comes with a handbook written by doctors that provides tips and exercises to prevent back injury and increase back strength and function. Our tester shared that they found this device to be “very effective in keeping my shoulders straight.” They did note that they’d need to wear this device for a longer stretch of time to really judge if it could improve their posture even after the device is taken off. But, for both sitting and standing while typing, our tester felt that this device helped them to comfortably maintain good posture.

Bye-bye, back pain! This posture-correcting device from Dr. Arthritis gently pulls the shoulders back to relieve tension and prevent hunching. Like many other posture correctors on the market, this one slips on like a backpack with two non-slip straps and is made from a soft blend of neoprene and nylon. Though the device lacks a chest strap and the extra support that one provides, it’s also less constricting than many of the other posture-correcting options and might be a better fit for those looking for a device to wear while being active.

Another thoughtful detail of this product is the material, which is woven with hemp fibers for added durability while still allowing for sweat-wicking airflow. This product probably wouldn’t be great for people with hemp sensitivities (note: this device does not contain any THC!), but otherwise, it’s definitely worth a shot to relieve back and neck tension.

Not only did the Hempvana device provide our tester with instant and much-needed back support, but they noted that it helped other areas of their body as well: “It also helped my hips feel less tight and my arms had less tingle when I typed.” The backpack-like design is more accessible to slip on than many other products on the market, and our tester felt that this would be an excellent purchase for anyone who has issues with shoulder flexibility or has decreased mobility, including those in old age.

Our tester raved about the positive effects felt through their entire body. “After one hour of having it on, I truly felt lighter,” our tester shared. “My neck also felt wonderful when I took it off.” The device claims to gently align the neck and spine to relieve pain and train users to sit taller over time. The design is slim enough to be worn under clothing, and our tester compared the feel of the product to “a swimsuit that holds you in all the right places.” The ability to custom fit the garment to individual shoulder height and rib cage width, along with the option to choose between two different sizes when ordering, allows this posture corrector to fit your body — not the other way around.

Of all the posture correctors we tried, this fully adjustable brace from Hempvana was the clear favorite. The device has adjustable backpack-style straps to pull your shoulders back and prevent hunching. The Velcro strap that hugs your upper core provides stability and comfort and makes it easy to put on and take off by yourself.

Things to Consider When Buying a Posture Corrector

Size and Adjustability

Many of the posture correctors on the market are available with degrees of adjustability, though not every option does. In order to find the right device for you — and depending on whether you’re looking for a brace or stick-on or shoulder-hugging model — it can be important to measure your height or the circumference of your chest and stomach. Some devices come in a variety of sizes, while others rely on Velcro and sliding straps to tighten to your correct fit.

Finding a device that fits your body correctly is incredibly important for the effectiveness of your posture corrector. If you’re looking for a brace, it should feel snug around your stomach or chest without constricting your breathing. Straps that loop around your shoulders should gently pull your upper body back to reverse hunched posture. No device should be too uncomfortable or painful, though some soreness can be tolerated as your posture begins to shift and activate previously underused muscles.

Device Type

With so many different types of posture correctors to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide exactly which one is right for you. It mostly comes down to personal preference, whether you prefer a device that physically holds you in the correct position or sends you signals to train you to sit upright on your own. Dr. Markar recommends choosing one that you won’t rely on forever. “You don't want to be wearing one 24/7 and become dependent on it,” she says. “Rather, you want one that trains your body to truly correct the issues so you become independent from it.” The device that’s best for you might depend on your height, age, weight, and physical ability. Luckily, with so many options available, there are posture-correcting devices out there for almost anyone.

Frequently Asked Questions Are posture correctors safe? As with any health advice, it’s important to check in with your medical provider to ensure that a posture corrector is suitable for you. If a posture-correcting device is causing ongoing pain or discomfort, talk to your doctor about other options that might better help support and relieve tension.

Do posture correctors work? The short answer is yes — but only if you use them properly. Certain brace-like products usually necessitate exercises to go along with the added support. If you rely too much on the support, you might begin to feel reliant on the brace over time, rather than developing the back, shoulder, and core strength necessary to support your posture yourself.

How long should you wear a posture corrector? The answer to this question depends on both the type of posture corrector you use and your personal ability and comfort. While stick-on devices like the Upright Go models can be worn longer since you're consciously improving your own posture to avoid the vibrations, brace-type correctors can cause discomfort. Speak with your doctor about how long each day you should be wearing your posture-correcting device.

How We Tested

We had our team of testers try out 22 of the most popular posture-correcting devices on the market. First, they selected one of the posture correctors provided, giving us feedback about how easy or difficult it was to put on their device. Our testers then wore their chosen product for an hour while going about their daily work tasks. After the hour of testing was up, they reported back to us with their thoughts on the effectiveness, comfort, adjustability, and overall value of the device they tried out. They rated each of these attributes on a scale from 1 to 5, plus gave detailed notes on their experience with the posture correcting device they chose. The testers then had the opportunity to try out another device and repeat the same process.



What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our PEOPLE Tested content

