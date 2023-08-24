There are many changes your body goes through after giving birth, especially during the first few weeks (most times months!) as you heal. Choosing the best postpartum underwear doesn’t have to be one of those daunting tasks.

Postpartum underwear is important for new mothers because it not only provides the necessary support and comfort your body needs, but it also gives you protection in the weeks after you give birth. This underwear is often seamless, high-waisted, and specifically designed to avoid irritating potential C-section scars, help with absorption for postpartum periods, and help offer compression for extra support as your body starts to adjust back post-baby.

To get more insight about what to look for when shopping for postpartum underwear, we interviewed experts like Dr. Sara B. Twogood, a board-certified OB/GYN in Los Angeles and co-founder of Female Health Education.

When choosing a style, she says comfort is important. “If the birth was vaginal then it is likely there will be swelling and potentially stitches that need to heal," Dr. Twogood tells PEOPLE. "If the birth was via cesarean, then ideally the underwear will not have a band around the scar. It is normal to have postpartum bleeding for weeks following delivery so underwear that can support a heavy pad is ideal, too.”

Whether you are hoping to find a supportive option to help with your postpartum bleeding or simply looking for a comfortable undergarment while your body heals, these are the best postpartum underwear options on the market.