With that in mind, scroll ahead to find the best portable stove picks according to people who love and use them.

That’s because there’s a surprising amount of variety among portable stoves. “A stove that is perfect for wilderness hikes will be very different from a portable stove that stays set up for a catered event,” says Sylvia Fountaine , a chef and author who frequently does mobile catering for clients. “This will help you consider your size of stove, storage, and fuel needs.”

Going somewhere ? The best portable stoves can make your meals that much better. They offer endless versatility, whether you’re hosting a get-together outside for friends, heading on a family camping trip (not unlike the Hemsworths ), or just trying to make do in a small or temporary space. That said, there are various features to consider when you’re shopping for a portable stove, like the fuel type, where you plan to cook, and how many burners you need.

Best Overall: Jetboil MiniMo Cooking System REI View On Amazon View On REI Who It’s Good For Anyone that prioritizes a stove that’s easy to assemble, lightweight, and fast-boiling. Who It’s Not Good For Those cooking for large groups, as it’s rather small with just one burner. With a wide range of features, this small camping stove is beloved by campers and backpackers alike. “This small yet mighty stove boils water in just over two minutes and has a convenient simmer function for cooking meals,” says Renee Hahnel, the photographer and creator behind Renee Roaming. “The MiniMo only weighs 14.6 oz and is the perfect size for backpacking adventures in the wilderness or making hot drinks or meals on day hikes.” It’s suitable for overnight treks, too. Kristen Bor, the adventurer behind the outdoor blog Bearfoot Theory, also loves that it comes with an integrated cooking pot — which, by the way, is big enough to store the burner, making it that much easier to pack. This way, “you don’t have to worry about selecting a compatible cooking container,” she says. And, when it comes to backpacking, it allows for more variety in the types of meals you can cook. “The MiniMo also has better simmer control than some of the other canister backpacking stoves, so you can boil water as well as make other simple meals without burning the bottom,” she says. Price at time of publish: $154.95 Fuel type: Isobutane-propane | Number of burners: One | Special features: Push-button ignition

Best for Camping: Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Stove Cooking System Amazon View On Amazon View On Johnsonoutdoors.com Who It’s Good For Anyone needing a portable stove to cook for bigger groups with a powerful heating system and simple clean-up. Who It’s Not Good For It’s heavier, so not good for someone who needs help lifting, or anyone who doesn’t also have Jetboil cookware, which it works best with. If you’re planning to be in the middle of nowhere, this foldable camping stove can help make a patch of dirt feel more homey. “It boils water in three minutes, which is essential for long expeditions with limited potable water access,” says Fountaine, who’s also a frequent camper. “It weighs about 6.5 pounds, which is about as heavy as a giant water bottle or cast-iron pan.” It’s ideal for beginners, too, since the propane hook-up is relatively easy to figure out. The dual burners allow you to cook multiple items at one, are compatible with the brand's line of cookware (although they work with any type of cookware, albeit may be slower to heat), and even come with a dedicated carrying bag for easy packing. You can also hook it up to other stoves, thanks to an included accessory port. Its simmer function is also finely tuned, which is worth noting — since some camping stoves can only offer no flame or one that’s extremely hot, with few options between the two. Price at time of publish: $389.95 Fuel type: Propane | Number of burners: Two | Special features: Attached wind-screen, carry case

Best for Car Camping: Eureka Ignite Plus 2-Burner Camp Stove Eureka View On Backcountry.com View On L.L.Bean View On REI Who It’s Good For Those looking for a fuel-efficient portable propane stove that’s easy to store in your vehicle. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone also needing a carrying/storage case, since this stove doesn't come with one. Whether you're a bona fide member of the #VanLife community or you just appreciate the convenience that car-camping can offer, this stove is ideal for enjoying meals alongside your trusty vehicle of choice. In fact, says Bor, “a decent camp stove is a game-changer for making quality meals while road tripping.” She uses this stove when she camps in her van and wants to cook outside. “It’s fuel-efficient, has auto-ignition so you don't need a lighter to start, and it's easy to fine-tune the flame so you don’t scorch your dinner,” she says. “It runs off propane fuel, and for those who want to score some sustainability points, you can get an adapter at Home Depot that will allow you to hook up this stove to a 10-gallon refillable propane tank.” And, clocking in at 90 minutes of burn time at max usage, it ensures that you’ll be able to whip up something delicious even if you’ll be roughing it for a few days. Price at time of publish: $154.95 Fuel type: Propane | Number of burners: Two | Special features: Push-button ignition, drip tray The 8 Best Camping Chairs That We've Tested in 2022

Best Lightweight: MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove Backcountry View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who needs a stove that’s especially portable — this one is lightweight, compact, and easy to use. Who It’s Not Good For Those cooking for a large group since it’s small and just has one burner. It’s also pretty loud and doesn't stand up to wind, which might not be ideal for those camping in certain climates. Size matters when it comes to backpacking — and, for obvious reasons, smaller is usually better. A tiny portable stove like this pared-back model is ideal if you don’t want to dedicate a ton of space to your meals, but also don’t plan to sacrifice power or efficiency. “This is a cult favorite in the lightweight backpacking community,” says Hahnel. “The PocketRocket 2 Stove weighs only 2.6 oz. and boils one liter of water in three and a half minutes. You can take this tiny stove on any kind of adventure!” It features built-in pot supports that keep your cookware from tipping — and fold up once you’re done using it — as well as an adjustable flame that can go from simmer to boil. The mini stove also comes with a hard shell carrying case, so it won’t get crushed under anything else in your bag. And, last but not least, it ignites instantly without any need to prime or pressurize, making it incredibly easy and quick to use whenever, wherever. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Fuel type: Isobutane-propane | Number of burners: One | Special features: Carry case

Best for Backpacking: MSR WhisperLite Universal Stove MSR View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com View On REI Who It’s Good For Anyone who expects to be cooking in cold temperatures or needs a stove that works with multiple types of fuel. Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting an all-in-one appliance — the fuel bottle is not included. From cold weather to weekslong adventures, this hybrid stove can handle it all. “My favorite backpacking stove is the MSR WhisperLite Universal Backpacking Stove, because it can be used with either canister fuel or liquid fuel, making it especially versatile and easy to travel with — since you can fly with clean, empty liquid fuel bottles,” says Bor. That’s helpful if you’re traveling via plane to your backpacking destination. That said, “this stove has to be primed before each use but it’s pretty simple once you get the hang of it, and the flame can be turned down to a simmer,” she says. “So it’s great for cooking a variety of meals, not just for boiling water to rehydrate prepared backpacking food.” It's also lightweight, clocking in at under 12 oz., and comes with a fuel pump, windscreen, storage sack. and heat reflector. Maybe the best part: It has a self-cleaning function that allows you to clean it with just a few shakes, so packing it up post-meal is a breeze. Price at time of publish: $169.95 Fuel type: Isobutane-propane, white gas, kerosene and unleaded gasoline | Number of burners: One | Special features: Windscreen, AirControl™ technology, self-cleaning technology We Tested the Best Camping Coffee Makers for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Best for Small Spaces: PAYISHO 1600W Electric Hot Plate Single Burner Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone who needs a compact stove that heats up quickly, is compatible with all cookware types, and is especially easy to clean. Who It's Not Good For Any cook who needs more precise heat levels. For students or small space-dwellers, consider this tiny but mighty hot plate. “This electric stove is a great staple for college students because it takes up very little space and plugs into a regular outlet,” says Fountaine. “It will fit a single pot for boiling water, or a single frying pan for your morning eggs or a stir fry — or 3 a.m. grilled cheese.” It uses an infrared burner to heat up quickly and efficiently, as well as built-in functions for safety, such as automatic shutdown and a child lock. This small stove also features a non-stick ceramic surface that makes it particularly versatile, even for those who haven’t used induction stoves in the past. “I like that it is compatible with all cookware, so students with second-hand pots and pans don't have to figure out if their cookware is induction-compatible,” she says. Whether you’re using it to cook a meal or heat up a kettle, it does the trick. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Fuel type: Electric | Number of burners: One | Special features: Timer, LED temperature display, auto shutdown

Most Versatile: Coleman Cascade 3-in-1 Camp Stove Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Cabelas.com View On Coleman.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a stove with multiple uses — this one is a standard burner, cast iron grill, and griddle all in one. Who It's Not Good For Anyone backpacking or wanting a more lightweight stove, since this one clocks in at 15 pounds. Want to whip up pancakes in the mountains — or grill burgers by an alpine lake? You can do it all with this multifunctional propane stove. “The Cascade 3-in-1 Stove is perfect for car camping trips where you want the versatility to use either a regular burner, cast iron grill, or griddle,” says Hahnel. “I love that it has two burners, it's easy to clean, and has a match-free rotary ignition for instant lighting.” Not only can you choose between various, easy-to-clean cooktops and accessories — allowing you to cook a wide array of various foods in one sitting — but this stove also comes with temperature knobs for maximum control over the flame level. The burners are also big enough to fit 12-inch pans, and the clever design features a secure spot for storing the regulator. While at 15 pounds, it might be too heavy for backpacking, it still makes for a great car camping option. Price at time of publish: $209.99 Fuel type: Propane | Number of burners: Two | Special features: Removable cooktops, wind guards, carry case