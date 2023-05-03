The portable grills below are powered by liquid propane tanks, making it possible to use them off the grid, and they come in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit your needs, whether you’re camping alone or tailgating with a big group. You’ll want to consider things such as the grill’s cooking area, weight, and features like collapsible stands as you compare different models, and to make your choice a little easier, we tested 10 top-rated portable gas grills to find the best option for every situation.

If you love spending time outdoors all year-round, a portable gas grill is a must-have for your adventures: “Investing in a portable gas grill is a great way to barbecue on the go, whether it’s at a beachside picnic, tailgate, or campsite,” says celebrity chef Kai Chase. “It’s also compact enough for those who live in smaller spaces, as it can be used on patios or balconies.”

While it is larger and a bit heavier than the Q1200, this Weber grill offers many of the same features, including two large side tables that fold in for storage and sturdy porcelain-coated cast iron grates. Its electronic ignition makes it easy to start up, and the sturdy grill body helps to distribute heat for even cooking. Just keep in mind that the grill is bulky to carry, especially when the grates are inside, so it’s not the best option if, for instance, you’re hiking out to a campsite.

Actor Taylor Kinney is a fan of Weber grills — and he’s certainly not the only one — so we think he’d approve of the Weber Q2200 as an option for your next tailgate or backyard barbecue. This model is actually the next size up from the Q1200, and it provides 280 square inches of cooking space, making it better-suited for large-batch grilling.

When we tested this portable grill, we found that its temperature is very responsive to any adjustments, though we did wish that it got a little hotter for a better fat rendering. This grill has two burners, allowing you to cook foods at different temperatures, and the cart features two side tables for more prep space. Overall, this gas grill performed well and would be a great addition to your next tailgate or camping trip, but the price is slightly high, especially when compared to some of the other models we tested.

One of the downsides of portable grills is that they are often more difficult to clean due to their smaller size and lack of cleaning features. However, the Napoleon TravelQ PRO285X was one of the few models we tested that includes a drip tray — complete with disposable foil pans — making it much easier to clean up when you’re done cooking. This grill is mounted on a folding stand, and its large wheels make it easy to transport (despite its heavier weight) and are stable on rough terrain. It’s also quite spacious, with 285 square inches of cooking space.

The Traveler has a single control knob that’s very responsive to any adjustments, and because its lid is quite shallow, we found that the built-in thermometer is more accurate than other grills. Food did stick slightly to the grill’s cast iron grates, so it takes a bit of finesse to use this grill, and we did find that heat tends to dissipate very quickly when the lid is open. Still, this Weber grill will be an unbeatable companion on your next camping trip, especially if you’re cooking for a crowd.

The Weber Traveler is designed for camping and other outdoor adventures: It has a collapsible stand with large, durable wheels, and it fits nicely in the trunk of your car. We were impressed by how sturdy the Traveler is when being pulled, and it’s also one of the most spacious grills we tested, with 320 square inches of cooking space.

When we cooked fish and steak on this grill, the food developed beautiful golden brown sear marks, and the fat rendered out nicely, as well. Neither food stuck to the grill’s porcelain-enameled cast iron grates, and the drip tray underneath the grill body made clean-up easy. However, we did notice that the grill’s instructions are quite sparse, and while compact, the unit is bulky to carry around due to its heavier weight. For this reason, it’s probably best for times when you don’t need to carry it too far, such as tailgating.

If you’re tailgating out of a small vehicle or even looking for a compact grill to keep in your RV or apartment, the Weber Q1200 delivers unbeatable cooking power in a compact form. This popular grill has two fold-away prep tables that give you more space to work, and it delivered superior cooking results in all our tests. The oval shape of the grill ensures that heat is evenly distributed, reducing the risk of hot spots, and the burner responds quickly to adjustments made at the control knob.

When cooking on this grill, none of the food stuck to the porcelain-coated cast iron grates, and the temperature responded easily to any adjustments in the control knobs. It left a beautiful golden brown sear on the fish and a tasty crust on the steak, and there were no flare-ups during operation. We also loved that the grill has a removable firebox that captures grease — the whole thing can be lifted out of the grill and wiped down or even sprayed with the hose for easy cleaning. Our only complaint about this grill is that the lid lock isn’t the most secure and can come undone if the grill is jostled around.

If you don’t grill very often, the Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion is a beginner-friendly option to take on your outdoor adventures. It’s mounted on a collapsible stand with large wheels, making it easy to pull along behind you, and it’s the only grill we tested that actually has two burners, making it possible to cook foods at different temperatures on each side of the grill. Plus, we found it was very intuitive to operate, and it comes with a detailed instruction manual that offers an extensive section on lighting, grilling tips, and even a breakdown of common cooking methods.

When we tested this portable gas grill, we found that it’s quick and easy to start up — with just one control knob, it’s as beginner-friendly as they come — and the burner is very responsive to adjustments, with the temperature of the grill responding to changes in as little as 60 seconds. The grill was also able to cook fish and steak nicely, producing a nicely browned exterior on both pieces of meat and delicious flavors — key for any type of grill! We did notice that one side of the grill was slightly hotter than the other, which resulted in slightly uneven cooking, but it’s easy to work around it. Plus, in addition to being one of the most portable options we tested, this grill is also the most affordable option, as well!

When it comes to portability and design, it’s hard to beat the Cuisinart Venture Grill. This grill looks similar to a lunch box, complete with a colorful exterior and built-in carrying handle, but its cute exterior breaks down into several useful components. The bottom portion acts as a storage compartment for a small propane tank and your cooking supplies, while the wooden lid can be used as a food prep surface. We found that this grill is very easy to transport, thanks to its light weight and sturdy handle, yet it was also surprisingly spacious, boasting 154 square inches of cooking area across its grates.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Portable Gas Grill

Size

A grill’s dimensions and cooking area are both important considerations. The actual size of the grill will determine how easy it is to transport, carry, and store, but you’ll also want to consider how much cooking area it offers.

Portable grills typically have between 100 and 300 square inches of cooking space. Smaller grills are generally lighter, but you may only be able to cook for one or two people at a time. If you’re planning to cook for a large group — such as at a tailgate — you may want to look for a grill that offers 250+ square inches of space and can accommodate multiple servings of food at the same time. The Weber Q2200 can do just that.

Portability

If you’re specifically shopping for a portable grill, you’ll want to look for a model that’s designed with travel in mind: “One of the features people should look for is how convenient it is to transport and travel with the grill,” says chef Dominique Leach, pitmaster at Lexington Betty Smokehouse. “Can it collapse to take up less space in a vehicle? How heavy is it?”

Some portable gas grills have built-in stands that collapse for storage, and these models often have wheels that make them easy to pull behind you. Other options might just have carrying handles, but you’ll want to check the weight of the grill — models that weigh 30+ pounds may be uncomfortable to carry long distances.

BTU

Another important consideration when shopping for a portable gas grill is its heat output, which is measured in BTU (British Thermal Units). “I consider heat when selecting a portable grill to ensure it can get hot enough,” explains Chef Chase. “I would recommend selecting a portable gas grill with at least 8,000 BTUs to ensure you have enough heat to properly grill different cuts of meats and vegetables.”

Depending on how you plan to use it, you may also want to look for a grill that offers multiple burners, like the Coleman Roadtrip X-Cursion Grill. While one burner is standard for portable grills, multi-burner options allow you to cook foods at different temperatures—ideal if you’re cooking protein and vegetables at the same time.

Pricing

Portable gas grills can vary significantly in price, costing anywhere from $100 to $500 or more, and you’ll want to keep your budget in mind as you shop. If you only go camping or tailgating a few times a year, a cheaper grill will get the job done, but it may not be as durable or have as many features. Alternatively, if you spend every weekend barbecuing with your friends and family, it’s often worth spending a little more on a larger grill with more features, which will make your grilling experience more enjoyable.

People / Russell Kilgore

How We Tested Portable Gas Grills

We tested a total of 10 portable gas grills, ranging in price from $80 to $530, to find the best models for your money. We put the grills through two different rounds of testing — during the first round, we used them to cook hamburgers and onions, and we eliminated three grills with sub-par performance. During the second round, we used the remaining grills to cook fish filets and steak, evaluating both their cooking performance and portability.

After all of our tests were complete, we scored each grill on its ease of use, performance, design, and ease of cleaning. The top-scoring model was the Cuisinart CGG-750 Venture Gas Grill, which earned a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5. The Weber Q1200 Gas Grill and Weber Q2200 Gas Grill were right behind it, both with scores of 4.8.

Frequently Asked Questions What safety features should I look for in a portable gas grill? One of the most important safety features for a portable grill is stability. “It’s important to ensure your portable gas grill is stable, especially while you’re grilling on it,” says Chase. “Flimsy grills have the potential to flip over, possibly burning you or causing a fire while grilling.”

How much should I expect to spend on a portable gas grill? Portable gas grills can vary in price, depending on the size, power, and construction of the unit. “People can expect to pay $140-$450 on a good portable gas grill,” says Leach. “Investing in a quality grill will pay for itself over time if you’re using it throughout summer and tailgating season.”

What is the difference between a gas grill and a propane grill? The terms “gas grill” and “propane grill” are often used interchangeably, but there is technically a difference between them. A “gas grill” could operate on either liquid propane or natural gas, but the latter fuel is only used for full-size grills. If you’re shopping for a portable grill, any gas-powered option will be fueled by liquid propane, which is available in compact, lightweight canisters.

