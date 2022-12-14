Shopping People Tested The 7 Best Portable Fire Pits, Tested and Reviewed Our overall winner was the Inno Stage Smokeless Portable Fire Pit By Rennie Dyball Published on December 14, 2022 03:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is People Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Nathaniel Allen As the weather gets cooler, there’s not much cozier than gathering around a firepit—even Katy Perry is a fan. But the portable firepit’s versatility goes far beyond making s’mores under the stars. “Portable fire pits are a great, versatile item and can be used on decks, patios, backyards, or can even be helpful on a camping trip,” says Maggie Gala, marketing manager for SunVilla. “From social gatherings in a backyard, warmth while camping on cool evenings, or even roasting marshmallows, portable fire pits go the distance.” Whether you’re looking for a new addition to your backyard, something to take along on camping trips, or even a gift for an outdoorsy loved one, PEOPLE Tested has got you covered. Our testers put a wide range of portable fire pits to the test. Among our winners are propane fire pits, fire pits ideal for grilling and camping, and wood-burning fire pits perfect for backyard gatherings. So keep scrolling to discover the best portable fire pits, vetted by PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Inno Stage Portable Smokeless Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Runner-Up, Best Overall: Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Grill Attachment: Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Mesh Lid: KingSo Outdoor Fire Pit at Walmart Jump to Review Best Propane: Bond Manufacturing Aurora Portable Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Tabletop: Project 62 Round Metal Outdoor LP Tabletop Fire Pit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Inno Stage Portable Smokeless Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easy assembly Truly clean and smokeless burn Included carrying case makes it compact and portable Cons Have to buy wood pellets separately Our overall winner for portable fire pits was very easy to get set uo — the only assembly required is stacking the larger piece on top of the smaller one, and filling the fire pit with wood pellets. “I really like the simplicity of this fire pit,” says our tester. “The modern design looks more expensive than it is, and because it's only two pieces, it's super easy to set up and pack away.” When packed inside its carrying case, this fire pit is super-compact for both moving around as well as storing. Getting the fire going with wood pellets was a bit troublesome for our tester, who used a fire starter to start things up. But once they were lit, the fire was clean and controlled, with no smoke, ash, or sparks. “The only thing I don't like is that I have to purchase wood pellets for it, but that's what gives it such a clean, smokeless burn, so I suppose it's worth it,” our tester adds. “Some of the reviewers mentioned that they went ahead and burned logs in this pit with no issues, so I may try that eventually.” At around $70-$95 depending on the time of year, this fire pit is well worth the price, especially for its simple design and portability. Our tester would “definitely” recommend it, and gave it a perfect score across all our testing categories: assembly, portability, heating performance, design, and value. Price at time of publish: $91.95 Dimensions: 7 x 15 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 16 lbs. | Material: Metal | Finish type: Painted | Shape: Round | Fuel type: Wood | Assembly required: No Runner-Up, Best Overall Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Solostove.com Pros Simple, stylish, two-piece design Just add more wood to keep fire going Easy to use and transport Cons Expensive, particularly at full price Not truly smokeless in our testing With just two pieces — a “can” and a “ring” — this is a very easy fire pit to set up, use, and store. “Keeping flames going was as easy as just adding more wood,” says our tester. “There isn't really a ‘control’ for smoke. This is advertised as smokeless, but I would call it low smoke. With its simple design and small size, the Ranger 2.0 still produced a decent fire. “It would be great for a tailgate or camping,” she adds, noting its basic design and how easy it was to move around and empty. The Ranger is a great choice for travel, as the two-piece design means there aren’t small parts to lose in transit or put back together. “It feels very solid and worth the extra money," she says. "Even though it's all metal, it does not get super hot on the outside." We also appreciate the simple design for dumping out the ashes. Besides using the Ranger for camping and tailgating, it can be used at home for a quick and easy fire to sit around or to make s’mores. With just a few logs, our tester was able to have a fire for over an hour in her backyard. Price at time of publish: $299.99 Dimensions: 15-inch diameter, 12.5-inch height | Weight: 15 lbs. | Material: Stainless steel | Shape: Round | Fuel type: Wood | Assembly required: No Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm Best Budget UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Cabelas.com Pros Extremely easy to set up and move around Includes a storage bag for portability Basic design easily fits in car trunk Cons Feels more like a grill than a fire pit You’ll be up and running in no time with this portable grill and fire pit. “Very easy and intuitive” to set up, notes our tester, adding that it’s simple to transport and it got everything as hot as expected. Since the model is "well-engineered to be small and portable and simple, without sacrificing performance," we recommend this product to anyone wanting to simply and easily pack a coal-burning fire pit. It’s ideal for those who camp often and want to take up the least storage space possible among their gear — everything fits nicely inside the storage bag when you’re done using it. We gave this model a perfect overall score of 5/5 after testing it at a picnic, making burgers using standard charcoal briquettes. “The added value or extreme portability makes it outperform others — it’s hard to put a price on fitting well in your car trunk," our tester says. "You know the value when you see it.” Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions: 7.5 x 16 x 7.48 inches | Weight: 3.3 lbs. | Material: Stainless steel | Finish type: Brushed | Fuel type: Charcoal | Assembly required: No Best with Grill Attachment Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill 4.7 Back Country View On Amazon View On REI Pros Produces the perfect heating performance Smart design folds down entirely into a carrying case Base plate to catch falling ash underneath Cons Not as portable as other models, as it weighs 30 lbs. It was a super-easy and straightforward set-up on this hybrid fire pit and grill. “We really loved the heating performance of this fire pit,” says our tester. “The fire was easy to build and sustain and it seemed to put off just the right amount of heat for grilling food or sitting around it.” We were most impressed by the smart design of this fire pit, which folds down entirely into a carrying case. It also comes with a base plate to put underneath it to catch any falling ash or embers. The grill rests easily on top of the fire pit and can be adjusted to three different heights depending on the heat of your fire and how quickly or slowly you'd like to cook your food. “At first I thought $350 was a bit much for a portable fire pit and grill, but after testing the Breeo Y, which is $100 more, I think this one is a good value,” our tester says. “It's a lot more adaptable and can be used in multiple settings and has such a good burn. The more I used it, the more I liked it. It's very easy to transport around, looks good, and is good for actually cooking food.” This is an excellent option for anyone looking for a hybrid fire pit and grill that is easy to use at home, at a park, on the road, or camping. Our tester cooked several meals on this model, and used it as a straight fire pit a few other times, all with great success. Price at time of publish: $349.99 Dimensions: 21.42 x 21.61 x 5.24 inches | Package Weight: 29.5 lbs. | Material: Stainless steel | Fuel type: Charcoal or firewood | Assembly required: Yes Nathaniel Allen Best with Mesh Lid KingSo 22-Inch Outdoor Fire Pit 4.9 Walmart View On Walmart Pros With a classic look and great functionality, this fire pit would be a nice addition to many backyards. Easily portable, the KingSo also comes with a low price point. Cons If you’re sensitive to smoke, you may want to skip this model. Takes about 20 minutes to assemble with a screwdriver. While assembly wasn’t difficult, this might be a downside for those looking to buy a fully-assembled model. With its domed top and metal footing, this is a traditional looking fire pit that makes perfect s’mores with excellent portability. “I’d definitely take this fire pit camping, to the beach, and, of course, making s’mores pretty much anywhere you'd like.” It’s very easy to start a fire in the KingSo, and the screen cover helped cut down on some of the smoke. The fire heated up quickly to make s’mores and melted the chocolate and marshmallows evenly without any issue. “This fire pit is definitely worth the price!” adds our tester. “Assembles quickly, and heats up fast with even burning. Great price point. Good value. Worth it...go buy it!” Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 20 inches | Weight: 12.27 lbs. | Material: Alloy steel | Shape: Round | Fuel type: Wood | Assembly required: Yes Best Propane Bond Manufacturing Aurora Portable Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros This is a great looking and smartly-designed fire pit. Excellent heat and a locking lid for safety round out the pros. Cons Only con we could find would be the addition of propane tanks will add to your expenses using this fire pit. We loved the design of this fire pit, which is both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. The lid locks in place, so if the pit should tip over, you’re less likely to have an accident. It’s very easy to start a fire with this model—you simply hook it up to a propane tank and turn the knob. It puts out a lot of heat while remaining portable. “I would definitely recommend this fire pit, especially if you have a small outdoor area, or if you go camping. Perfect size,” says our tester. Ideal for people who like to gather outdoors, we found this model to be a great value as well. Price at time of publish: $160 Dimensions: 18.5 x 18.5 x 14.65 inches | Weight: 18 lbs. | Material: Stainless steel, metal | Finish: Bronze | Shape: Round | Fuel type: Propane; fire pit uses a 20-lbs. propane tank (not included) | Output: 50,000 BTU | Assembly required: Yes | Pieces included: Pumice stones, locking lid, tank seat, gas hose and regulator Tammy Gardini Best Tabletop Project 62 Round Metal Outdoor LP Tabletop Fire Pit 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Excellent portability and optimal heating performance made this fire pit one of our favorites. The sleek design makes this model an attractive addition to your yard. Cons The bottom of the fire pit isn’t heavy enough to withstand more than light winds. It took our tester quite a while to reach a particular temperature. Our tester traveled to different colleges, houses, and the beach, and was able to set up this fire pit in no time: “Very portable, and the heating performance was optimal. But it took quite a bit of time to get to the desired temperature.” Assembly was fairly easy, and we liked the sleek design. However, the bottom of the fire pit wasn’t heavy enough to endure light wind—it moved during our testing with just some light breeze. We found it to be well worth the price point, despite the disappointing weight on the bottom. Recommended for backyard get-togethers, beach trips, camping, and tailgates. Ideal for anyone who would like a fire pit on the go. Price at time of publish: $85 Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 4.5 inches | Weight: 5.94 lbs. | Material: Steel frame | Finish type: Matte | Shape: Round | Includes: Lava rocks | Fuel type: Propane | Assembly required: Yes | Maximum heat output: 10,000 BTU Things to Consider When Buying a Portable Fire Pit Heat source “Propane fire pits have unique advantages over wood burning pits: they offer consistent heat output and controlled flame size, plus they rarely spit out hot embers,” says SunVilla marketing manager Maggie Gala. “Often, a propane pit can be used in instances where a wood burning fire is not allowed. Make sure you know the rules and regulations for fire pits in your area or your campsite so you have one that is suitable.” Pricing Our winners came in a range of price points. If you’re looking for a more simple fire pit, there are several lower-priced options. Our overall winner, the Inno Stage Smokeless Portable Fire Pit, is priced well under $100 but got a perfect score from our tester. Heat distribution “BTUs are the measurement of heat distribution, and the higher the number, the more heat a fire pit puts out safely,” says Gala of gas-powered pits. “Look for a rating of 45,000 BTUs or more.” Materials and durability “A good, high-quality portable fire pit should last for many years, so make sure you select one with materials that will wear well, such as powder-coated, rust-proof aluminum,” notes Gala. When to Buy “The best time to get portable fire pits is just as ‘patio season’ is starting in mid-March,” says Gala. “This is when manufacturers have the most stock in the largest variety of styles, and it also will ensure you have the fire pit in time to start your season off right and to get the most usage! You also can wait until the fall and can often score a great deal on a fire pit, however you’ll have less inventory and styles to pick from as many are likely sold out by this time.” Jennifer May How We Tested Our testers unboxed and assembled 26 fire pits, noting the time it took to assemble. Testers picked up the assembled fire pit and walked around with it for five minutes to evaluate its portability. Then a fire was started in each pit, with testers paying attention to how much smoke and heat are produced, plus how well the fire pit cooks if it’s a grill-fire pit combo. Then each fire pit was cleaned and packed up. Testers rated the fire pits on assembly, portability, heating performance, design, and after all other testing was completed, value for the price. Special attention was also paid to features like smokeless or collapsible fire pits. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best portable fire pit? The INNO STAGE Smokeless Fire Pit earned an average 5/5 rating from our tests, making it our best overall pick. It delivers a truly clean and smokeless burn and is priced under $100. Do I need a screen on my fire pit? Wood burning fire pits should come with a screen. “Avoid any that don’t include this!” says Gala. “Propane or natural gas fire pits should feature a control to safely extinguish the flame when you’re finished using it.” Where can I use a fire pit? Is it safe on a deck or grass? “As a rule of thumb, you should place your fire pit away from anything that’s easily combustible, such as low hanging branches or dried leaves,” says Gala. “Fire pits, regardless of the fuel source, should be placed on a level surface at least 10 ft away from any structure on either side for safety purposes. While paved surfaces are ideal, you can place a fire pit on a wooden or composite deck or grassy area if fireproofing and other precautions are followed.” How do I clean a fire pit and how often? A good quality fire pit can be cleaned simply with warm, soapy water and a soft cloth. Be sure to rinse thoroughly and dry with a clean cloth, as standing water may cause the surface to pit, stain, or rust depending on the material, notes Gala. Why would you want smokeless or low-smoke fires? “A low-smoke fire means there's less smoke to dodge, so you can enjoy a night around the fire pit without the smell to prove it,” according to the Solo Stove website (their Ranger 2.0 model was our overall runner-up). “And with little to no smoke, less harmful particles like creosote are being released into the atmosphere, making your fire pit environmentally friendly. Our customers have also been vocal advocates for the health benefits, especially. Less smoke from the flame means less smoke inhaled, making the 'round-the-fire enjoyment for everyone!” What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.