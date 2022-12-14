So keep scrolling to discover the best portable fire pits, vetted by PEOPLE Tested.

Whether you’re looking for a new addition to your backyard, something to take along on camping trips, or even a gift for an outdoorsy loved one, PEOPLE Tested has got you covered. Our testers put a wide range of portable fire pits to the test. Among our winners are propane fire pits, fire pits ideal for grilling and camping, and wood-burning fire pits perfect for backyard gatherings.

“Portable fire pits are a great, versatile item and can be used on decks, patios, backyards, or can even be helpful on a camping trip,” says Maggie Gala, marketing manager for SunVilla. “From social gatherings in a backyard, warmth while camping on cool evenings, or even roasting marshmallows, portable fire pits go the distance.”

As the weather gets cooler, there’s not much cozier than gathering around a firepit—even Katy Perry is a fan. But the portable firepit’s versatility goes far beyond making s’mores under the stars.

Best Overall Inno Stage Portable Smokeless Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easy assembly

Truly clean and smokeless burn

Included carrying case makes it compact and portable Cons Have to buy wood pellets separately Our overall winner for portable fire pits was very easy to get set uo — the only assembly required is stacking the larger piece on top of the smaller one, and filling the fire pit with wood pellets. “I really like the simplicity of this fire pit,” says our tester. “The modern design looks more expensive than it is, and because it's only two pieces, it's super easy to set up and pack away.” When packed inside its carrying case, this fire pit is super-compact for both moving around as well as storing. Getting the fire going with wood pellets was a bit troublesome for our tester, who used a fire starter to start things up. But once they were lit, the fire was clean and controlled, with no smoke, ash, or sparks. “The only thing I don't like is that I have to purchase wood pellets for it, but that's what gives it such a clean, smokeless burn, so I suppose it's worth it,” our tester adds. “Some of the reviewers mentioned that they went ahead and burned logs in this pit with no issues, so I may try that eventually.”

At around $70-$95 depending on the time of year, this fire pit is well worth the price, especially for its simple design and portability. Our tester would “definitely” recommend it, and gave it a perfect score across all our testing categories: assembly, portability, heating performance, design, and value. Price at time of publish: $91.95 Dimensions: 7 x 15 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 16 lbs. | Material: Metal | Finish type: Painted | Shape: Round | Fuel type: Wood | Assembly required: No

Runner-Up, Best Overall Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Solostove.com Pros Simple, stylish, two-piece design

Just add more wood to keep fire going

Easy to use and transport Cons Expensive, particularly at full price

Not truly smokeless in our testing With just two pieces — a “can” and a “ring” — this is a very easy fire pit to set up, use, and store. “Keeping flames going was as easy as just adding more wood,” says our tester. “There isn't really a ‘control’ for smoke. This is advertised as smokeless, but I would call it low smoke. With its simple design and small size, the Ranger 2.0 still produced a decent fire. “It would be great for a tailgate or camping,” she adds, noting its basic design and how easy it was to move around and empty. The Ranger is a great choice for travel, as the two-piece design means there aren’t small parts to lose in transit or put back together. “It feels very solid and worth the extra money," she says. "Even though it's all metal, it does not get super hot on the outside." We also appreciate the simple design for dumping out the ashes. Besides using the Ranger for camping and tailgating, it can be used at home for a quick and easy fire to sit around or to make s’mores. With just a few logs, our tester was able to have a fire for over an hour in her backyard. Price at time of publish: $299.99 Dimensions: 15-inch diameter, 12.5-inch height | Weight: 15 lbs. | Material: Stainless steel | Shape: Round | Fuel type: Wood | Assembly required: No

Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Best Budget UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Cabelas.com Pros Extremely easy to set up and move around

Includes a storage bag for portability

Basic design easily fits in car trunk Cons Feels more like a grill than a fire pit You’ll be up and running in no time with this portable grill and fire pit. “Very easy and intuitive” to set up, notes our tester, adding that it’s simple to transport and it got everything as hot as expected. Since the model is "well-engineered to be small and portable and simple, without sacrificing performance," we recommend this product to anyone wanting to simply and easily pack a coal-burning fire pit. It’s ideal for those who camp often and want to take up the least storage space possible among their gear — everything fits nicely inside the storage bag when you’re done using it. We gave this model a perfect overall score of 5/5 after testing it at a picnic, making burgers using standard charcoal briquettes. “The added value or extreme portability makes it outperform others — it’s hard to put a price on fitting well in your car trunk," our tester says. "You know the value when you see it.” Price at time of publish: $50

Dimensions: 7.5 x 16 x 7.48 inches | Weight: 3.3 lbs. | Material: Stainless steel | Finish type: Brushed | Fuel type: Charcoal | Assembly required: No

Best with Grill Attachment Snow Peak Takibi Fire and Grill 4.7 Back Country View On Amazon View On REI Pros Produces the perfect heating performance

Smart design folds down entirely into a carrying case

Base plate to catch falling ash underneath Cons Not as portable as other models, as it weighs 30 lbs. It was a super-easy and straightforward set-up on this hybrid fire pit and grill. “We really loved the heating performance of this fire pit,” says our tester. “The fire was easy to build and sustain and it seemed to put off just the right amount of heat for grilling food or sitting around it.” We were most impressed by the smart design of this fire pit, which folds down entirely into a carrying case. It also comes with a base plate to put underneath it to catch any falling ash or embers. The grill rests easily on top of the fire pit and can be adjusted to three different heights depending on the heat of your fire and how quickly or slowly you'd like to cook your food. “At first I thought $350 was a bit much for a portable fire pit and grill, but after testing the Breeo Y, which is $100 more, I think this one is a good value,” our tester says. “It's a lot more adaptable and can be used in multiple settings and has such a good burn. The more I used it, the more I liked it. It's very easy to transport around, looks good, and is good for actually cooking food.” This is an excellent option for anyone looking for a hybrid fire pit and grill that is easy to use at home, at a park, on the road, or camping. Our tester cooked several meals on this model, and used it as a straight fire pit a few other times, all with great success. Price at time of publish: $349.99 Dimensions: 21.42 x 21.61 x 5.24 inches | Package Weight: 29.5 lbs. | Material: Stainless steel | Fuel type: Charcoal or firewood | Assembly required: Yes

Nathaniel Allen

Best with Mesh Lid KingSo 22-Inch Outdoor Fire Pit 4.9 Walmart View On Walmart Pros With a classic look and great functionality, this fire pit would be a nice addition to many backyards.



Easily portable, the KingSo also comes with a low price point. Cons If you’re sensitive to smoke, you may want to skip this model.



Takes about 20 minutes to assemble with a screwdriver. While assembly wasn’t difficult, this might be a downside for those looking to buy a fully-assembled model. With its domed top and metal footing, this is a traditional looking fire pit that makes perfect s’mores with excellent portability. “I’d definitely take this fire pit camping, to the beach, and, of course, making s’mores pretty much anywhere you'd like.” It’s very easy to start a fire in the KingSo, and the screen cover helped cut down on some of the smoke. The fire heated up quickly to make s’mores and melted the chocolate and marshmallows evenly without any issue. “This fire pit is definitely worth the price!” adds our tester. “Assembles quickly, and heats up fast with even burning. Great price point. Good value. Worth it...go buy it!” Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions: 22 x 22 x 20 inches | Weight: 12.27 lbs. | Material: Alloy steel | Shape: Round | Fuel type: Wood | Assembly required: Yes



Best Propane Bond Manufacturing Aurora Portable Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros This is a great looking and smartly-designed fire pit.



Excellent heat and a locking lid for safety round out the pros. Cons Only con we could find would be the addition of propane tanks will add to your expenses using this fire pit. We loved the design of this fire pit, which is both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. The lid locks in place, so if the pit should tip over, you’re less likely to have an accident. It’s very easy to start a fire with this model—you simply hook it up to a propane tank and turn the knob. It puts out a lot of heat while remaining portable. “I would definitely recommend this fire pit, especially if you have a small outdoor area, or if you go camping. Perfect size,” says our tester. Ideal for people who like to gather outdoors, we found this model to be a great value as well. Price at time of publish: $160 Dimensions: 18.5 x 18.5 x 14.65 inches | Weight: 18 lbs. | Material: Stainless steel, metal | Finish: Bronze | Shape: Round | Fuel type: Propane; fire pit uses a 20-lbs. propane tank (not included) | Output: 50,000 BTU | Assembly required: Yes | Pieces included: Pumice stones, locking lid, tank seat, gas hose and regulator

Tammy Gardini