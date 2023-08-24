Keep reading to find portable fans to keep you chill this summer.

There are a few different types of portable fans available on the market, including neck fans, handheld fans, and clip fans. To make your shopping experience easier, we rounded up the seven best mini fans and neck fans at Amazon based on battery life, design, and customer reviews.

You can take the cool air with you on the go with a portable mini fan or neck fan. The handheld devices emit a stream of fresh air at the press of a button. It’s no wonder mini fans have gone viral amongst TikTok users who take their fans with them everywhere, including subway rides, long days at theme parks, and while gardening.

Walking outside into the thick summer heat and away from the chilly embrace of your air conditioning unit or ceiling fan is a daunting feat — luckily for summer travelers, a few cooling devices exist to make your commute a breeze (literally). Enter: portable fans.

Best Cooling Neck Fan JisuLife Portable Neck Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jisulife.com Who It's Good For If you’re looking for a hands-free fan that’ll keep you cool while you move, this neck fan is a great choice (and it won’t draw attention!) Who It's Not Good For If you’d prefer a handheld device that doesn’t go around the shoulders, then check out one of our other picks Neck fans are a great way to stay cool on the go, thanks to their hands-free design. This one from Jisulife is a best seller on Amazon, and it’s earned over 26,000 five-star ratings. The neck fan is sleekly designed with air outlets around the entire neck piece, which blows a constant stream of cool, soft air around the head and shoulders. It’s designed to look more like a pair of headphones than a mini fan, which shoppers say helped them feel less self-conscious. One customer noted that the Jisulife neck fan is a "game changer" in the gym, saying, “Normally, by the end of a workout, my shirt is drenched in sweat, but with this, I barely even sweat through the gym shirts anymore!” Another happy shopper said this portable fan is a "life saver" on hot summer days in Florida. Price at time of publish: $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Type: Neck fan | Battery life: 4-16 hours depending on speed used | Fan speed: 4000 mAh | Weight: 9 ounces

Best Cooling Handheld Fan JisuLife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jisulife.com Who It's Good For This portable fan is the perfect size to slip in your purse or backpack, and we’d recommend it to anyone who wants cool air on-the-go Who It's Not Good For Because this is a handheld fan, you’ll either have to hold it or set it up on a table to use, so it isn’t the best choice on our list for treadmill workouts Before you head out the door and into the heat, grab a mini fan and slip it into your bag. We especially love the Jisulife handheld fan for use on the go because it folds down to be about the size of a restaurant salt shaker and is surprisingly powerful. Plus, it has a few extra features that make it a great multi-use tool, including a built-in charging back for your phone and a mini flashlight that’s useful in a pinch. The Jisulife fan is USB rechargeable, and the battery lasts for up to 21 hours of use (less if you use it on the highest setting), which is more than most others on our list. The blades are made from a soft plastic that automatically stops when touched, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally nipping your finger. We also love the adorable design and cute color options. Price at time of publish: $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Type: Handheld mini fan | Battery life: 14-21 hours depending on speed used | Weight: 4.4 ounces

Best Basic Mini Fan Nezylaf Handheld Mini Fan Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For If you're looking for a basic portable fan that costs less than most other options on the market, then this is a great choice Who It's Not Good For For anyone who wants more than two speed options and a few more features; you may be disappointed by the simplicity of this device This handheld fan does exactly what it claims to do and is priced very well compared to other portable fans at Amazon. That's probably because it doesn't have as many fancy features as some of the other options on our list, but it doesn't need to — it has two speeds and can flip open, closed, or to 90 degrees to be propped up on a table. It's USB rechargeable and about the size of a small pencil case. So, if you're looking for a basic portable fan to store in your bag or at your office desk, this one is a great (and reasonably priced) option. Price at time of publish: $9.99 with coupon (orig. $10.99) Type: Handheld mini fan | Battery life: 9-15 hours depending on speed used | Weight: 3.66 ounces

Best for Makeup Application Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This handheld fan propels a stream of air that can help set down makeup and cool you off Who It's Not Good For Because it has a larger fan head compared to other handheld devices on our list, this one isn't the most compact Cream makeup products are the key to a dewy look, but getting them to set down on your face (especially when it's hot out) can be an uphill battle. Using a fan to dry down makeup can help it to last longer and still maintain the dewy finish without the need for powder. The Gaiatop Mini Portable fan fits in the palm of your hand, making it easy to comfortably maneuver around your face to set your makeup down — or just cool down. The mini propellers create a cool breeze that feels oh-so refreshing, though that does also make the head of this fan larger than some of the others on our list, so it's not our top pick for on-the-go use. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Type: Handheld fan | Battery life: Not listed | Weight: 3.17 ounces

Best for Theme Parks EZ Tuxedo Mini Portable Clip Fan Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This clip-on Tuxedo fan is a great choice for anyone who wants a device to keep them cool while they walk around (perfect for a trip to a theme park on a hot day!) Who It's Not Good For This fan is slightly more expensive than some of the others on our list, so if you’re looking for a simple, cheap fan, then we found other options that you might prefer You can cool down hands-free thanks to the clip-on EZ Tuxedo fan. The device is small, only about 3 inches across, and attaches to your shirt collar with a built-in silicon clip so that you can cool down while you go about your day without worrying about the device slipping off. One happy customer wrote that they purchased the EZ Tuxedo for their daughter to wear on a hot day at Walt Disney World, saying, “This was lightweight for her and able to keep her cool the whole day at the park.” It’s a little more expensive than some of the other options on our list, but from that glowing review, we think it’s worth the price. Price at time of publish: $18.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Type: Clip-on fan | Battery life: Not listed | Weight: 4.2 ounces

Best for Hot Flashes Asnug Neck Fan Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Available in a variety of fun colors, this neck fan is great for anyone looking for a wearable device that resembles a pair of headphones more than a fan Who It's Not Good For This fan is slightly heavier than some of the others on our list, so if you want a lighter fan, then choose a smaller option The Asnug is another one of the most popular neck fans at Amazon, and with a nearly 5-star rating, it’s not hard to see why. We love that it comes in a variety of fun colors and looks like a pair of headphones when worn around the neck, keeping you cool while being semi-discreet. One shopper says that this fan “cools me down significantly," while another shopper says it is a "must-have" for hot flashes. With three speeds and multiple vents that direct the cool air around your face and neck, the Asnug neck fan is a discreet portable fan that you can use anywhere. One thing to note is that this neck fan is heavier than the other personal fans on our list, but the adjustable arms distribute the weight across your neck and shoulders comfortably, so it won’t feel as heavy as it is. Price at time of publish: $21.67 with coupon (orig. $31.99) Type: Neck fan | Battery life: 4-16 hours depending on speed used | Weight: 12 ounces