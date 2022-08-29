The Best Portable Dog Water Bottles, According to Vets and Trainers

You likely already know how important it is for you to stay hydrated (insert the obligatory ‘drink eight glasses of water per day’ reminder here), but hydration is equally as important for your pup. And while making sure they have access to plenty of fresh water is easy at home, it can become more challenging when you’re on-the-go, whether that’s taking a long walk, hiking, camping, traveling, or simply playing at the dog park. Still, these are the times—particularly when it’s hot—that it’s more important than ever to keep your pup well-hydrated. Enter the beauty of a portable dog bowl.

“Dogs, unlike humans, cannot regulate their temperature through sweating. Instead, they pant to cool down, during which saliva evaporates to cool the surrounding blood vessels of the mouth and tongue,” explains dog trainer Steve Frost, KPA CTP, president and lead trainer of A Sound Beginning Chicago. “Having a portable water bottle on-hand allows us to help our dogs replenish the fluids lost when panting, which can effectively combat overheating and even heatstroke, ensuring our pets remain safe and comfortable in warmer weather,” he says. The other boon of having your own source of water on hand? It eliminates the need for dogs to drink out of communal bowls, which can potentially be a source of bacteria, notes Danielle Bernal, DVM, global veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company.

Keep in mind that dehydration in dogs can occur quickly, within anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on the level of exertion, notes Gary Richter, DVM, author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition. Again, that’s why having one of these portable dog water bottles on hand from which you can regularly offer water is so helpful, he points out. These days, there are plenty of options out there, offering a little something for every situation and every pup’s preference.

Ahead, nine of the best portable dog water bottles.

