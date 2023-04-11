To help you find the best portable charcoal grills for entertaining, tailgating, camping, and more, we tested 14 of the most popular options. After grilling up all sorts of food, we evaluated each model on its design, ease of use, performance, and more.

When looking for a portable grill, its size and weight are key considerations: “Find something that is easy to use and easy to transport,” recommends pitmaster Shannon Snell of Sonny’s BBQ . “A portable grill shouldn’t be bulky or awkward.” You’ll also want to consider factors such as its cooking capacity, as well as any special features, such as smoking abilities or a stand for easy set-up.

Any grilling enthusiast will tell you that charcoal grills deliver better flavor than gas models, which is why they’re a favorite among so many chefs — even Bobby Flay swears by them! If you’re firmly on Team Charcoal, the good news is that there are lots of great charcoal grills out there today, including many portable options to take on the go.

Best Overall PK Grills PKGO Camp & Tailgate Grilling System 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.7 /5

Performance 5 /5

Design 4.6 /5 Pros Heavy-duty metal construction

Nicely browns food thanks to high temperature

Lid doubles as secondary grill

Left beautiful grill marks on burgers and brats Cons Very heavy, especially for a portable grill

Exterior of the grill gets hot while cooking If you’re looking for a heavy-duty charcoal grill that you can take camping, tailgating, and more, the PK Grills PKGO is our top recommendation. The top and bottom of the grill are crafted from cast aluminum, making it extremely durable and sturdy to use. The cooking surface is 17 by 12 inches, providing just over 200 square inches of cooking space, but you can also detach the lid and use it as a secondary grill, essentially doubling the room you have to work with. Overall, we were impressed with this portable grill’s design, and the PKGO performed well during our testing, too. After just 10 minutes of preheating, the grill reached temperatures over 500 degrees, providing a nice hot cooking surface. The burgers and brats sizzled immediately when placed on the grill, and both items had beautiful grill marks when they were done cooking. However, because the grill is made from cast metal, the whole thing becomes very hot to the touch, so you’ll need to use the appropriate tools while cooking and keep children away from the grill. The one major downside of the PKGO is that it’s quite heavy, weighing almost 40 pounds. It’s definitely not the type of grill you’ll want to carry out to a remote campsite, but you can’t beat it for tailgating or grilling by the beach. Price at time of publish: $337.49 Dimensions: 20.9 x 15.3 x 13 inches | Weight: 39.5 pounds | Cooking Area: 204 square inches

Best Overall, Runner Up Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8 /5

Performance 4.8 /5

Design 4.8 /5 Pros Compact and easy to transport

Cooks food evenly using minimal charcoal

Includes nesting prep board and storage tray Cons No lid to use while cooking

Only large enough for one or two people The Everdure CUBE is a smaller and more affordable portable charcoal grill that excels when it comes to portability. It weighs just 15 pounds, making it incredibly easy to bring along on your outdoor adventures, and it even comes with a convenient food prep board and storage tray that nest inside the grill. The CUBE only offers 115 square inches of cooking space, but we found that this is plenty if you’re only cooking for one or two people. This charcoal grill did take a little longer to heat up than other models, but it still did a great job cooking a variety of food during testing. There were definitive grill marks on the brats and charring on the corn on the first side after flipping; the first side of the burgers did not have grill marks but had a quality sear on them like they were done in a skillet. The only downside is that it doesn’t have a lid that you can use while cooking, but it still exceeded expectations in terms of performance. Plus, the grill was very easy to clean out after use, and its stay-cool handles and light weight made it easy to move around. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Dimensions: 16.7 x 13.7 x 9.1 inches | Weight: 15.43 pounds | Cooking Area: 115 square inches

Best Budget Weber Smokey Joe Charcoal Grill 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Performance 4.1 /5

Design 4.2 /5 Pros Affordable price compared to other models

Very lightweight and easy to move

Heats up quickly once charcoal is lit Cons Lid doesn’t lock in place If you only take your grill on the go occasionally, the Weber Smokey Joe is a budget-friendly option that will get the job done. This lightweight portable grill is essentially just a smaller version of Weber’s popular kettle grills, and it has a 14-inch grate that offers around 147 square inches of cooking space. The whole thing is less than 10 pounds, making it a breeze to move, but we don’t like that it doesn’t have a lid lock, which makes it a bit more precarious to transport. (If you’re willing to spend a few extra dollars, the Smokey Joe Premium has a very similar design and does include a lid lock.) In terms of performance, the Smokey Joe fell in the middle of the pack during testing. It reached over 500 degrees after 10 minutes of preheating and its dampers made it easy to adjust the heat, but our food ended up looking more baked than grilled, with minimal char lines. We wish the charcoal grate were closer to the grill grate itself — the grill does cook food as is, just not at high temperatures. Overall, the grill gets the job done, and you can’t beat its light weight and low price. Price at time of publish: $45.99 Dimensions: 14.2 x 14.5 x 17 inches | Weight: 9.5 pounds | Cooking Area: 147 square inches

Best Investment NOMAD Grill & Smoker 4.5 NOMAD Grills View On Bbqguys.com View On Nomadgrills.com View On Publiclands.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Performance 4.4 /5

Design 4.8 /5 Pros More than double the cooking area of other grills we tested

Briefcase-style box is easy to transport

Magnetic grates stay securely in place Cons Very expensive compared to other models The NOMAD Grill & Smoker has a unique briefcase-style design that’s easy to transport, making it a top choice for traveling. The whole thing weighs less than 30 pounds, and you can safely set it up on wooden surfaces, making it ideal for picnics and other outings. The grill comes with one grate that offers 212 square inches of cooking space, but you can purchase a second grate that doubles your cooking area, giving you 425 square inches to work with — the largest of any grill we tested! During testing, we loved the size of this grill, which would make it easy to cook for several people: The two corn cobs, two burgers, and two brats fit with ease with even a little leftover room. We could have fit one more of each without overcrowding the grill. The NOMAD took a little longer to heat up than some other grills, but once it reached temperature, we had no problem cooking the different foods and achieving nice grill marks. We also loved that the grate is magnetic, holding it securely in place while we flipped the burgers, but we did note that more experienced grillers might not like that the NOMAD only has three damper settings, which limits your ability to adjust its temperature. Price at time of publish: $649 Dimensions: 20.5 x 13.5 x 9.5 inches | Weight: 28 pounds | Cooking Area: 425 square inches The 9 Best Gas Grills of 2023 for Your Summer BBQs, Tested and Reviewed

Best with Smoker Masterbuilt Portable Charcoal Grill and Smoker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9 /5

Performance 4.8 /5

Design 4.9 /5 Pros Easy to transport thanks to wheeled cart

Automatically regulates its own temperature

Can be used for low-and-slow smoking Cons Wide grates don’t produce defined grill marks The Masterbuilt Portable Charcoal Grill and Smoker has an interesting design that makes it well-suited for both grilling and smoking meat. Instead of placing charcoal underneath the cooking grates, you place it in the side hopper, and the grill automatically regulates its own heat based on the temperature you select. It can be used for high-heat grilling or low-and-slow smoking, and as an added bonus, it’s mounted on a collapsible rolling cart for easy portability. During testing, we found the Masterbuilt grill exceptionally easy to operate: The charcoal is the easiest to add of any grill we tested. Since this grill uses a hopper, you just open the grill and refill the hopper as needed. The grill heated up quickly, and all the food cooked evenly — we were skeptical about the design, which more closely resembles a pellet grill than a traditional charcoal grill, but it was surprisingly easy to operate and extremely versatile. Price at time of publish: $241 (orig. $329.99) Dimensions: 18.8 x 27 x 36 inches | Weight: 52 pounds | Cooking Area: 200 square inches The 8 Best Pellet Grills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Tabletop Oklahoma Joe's Rambler Tabletop Charcoal Grill 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.7 /5

Performance 4.7 /5

Design 4.8 /5 Pros Height of the charcoal grate can be adjusted

Cast iron grates produce nice sear marks

Easy to clean thanks to removable ash tray Cons Heavy and cumbersome to move with just one person While not necessarily the most travel-friendly, the Okahoma Joe’s Rambler Tabletop Charcoal Grill is an unbeatable option for your patio or even tailgating. This tabletop grill is one of the more bulky options we tested — it’s essentially a pared-down version of barrel-style charcoal grills—but it works great if you’re not planning to move it around too much. This grill offers 218 square inches of cooking space, and its heavy-duty cast iron grates produce a beautiful sear on any food. When testing, food in contact with the cast-iron grates browned exceedingly well, the corn, in particular, had a nice char. You can also adjust the charcoal grate to several height settings to dial up the heat, if desired, and we loved that the grill has a pull-out ash tray that makes cleanup quick and easy. Price at time of publish: $149 (orig. $199) Dimensions: 19.5 x 26.8 x 21.8 inches | Weight: 52.8 pounds | Cooking Area: 218 square inches

Best Design Char-Griller Portable Charcoal Grill and Side Firebox 4.4 Lowe's View On Lowe's Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.1 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Design 4.4 /5 Pros Reasonable price for a well-made grill

Spacious cooking surface accommodates a lot of food

Heats up quickly and creates nice char marks Cons Lid handle gets hot to touch during cooking

Slightly tricky to adjust food inside barrel The Char-Griller Portable Charcoal Grill is budget-friendly and spacious, and its design will work well for both tailgating and backyard cookouts. It has a barrel-style design with 250 square inches of cooking space, and it comes with a two-piece cast iron grate that creates lovely char marks on your food. Plus, there’s even a side fire box that allows you to use it as an offset smoker, making it even more versatile. During testing, we were impressed with the solid construction of this grill — especially considering its reasonable price — and we found that it heats up to high temperatures quickly. (In fact, it can easily get too hot if you’re not careful!) There was ample room on its grates for all the food we cooked, but it can be a little tricky to flip and adjust food due to the barrel-shaped design. Additionally, you’ll want to be careful when touching the lid handle while cooking, as it can get quite warm to the touch. Price at time of publish: $69.98 Dimensions: 21.1 x 19 x 18.7 inches | Weight: 37 pounds | Cooking Area: 250 square inches

Best for Tailgating Expert Grill Premium Portable Charcoal Grill 4.5 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.2 /5

Performance 4.8 /5

Design 4 /5 Pros Easy to set up in a truck bed or on a table

One of the only grills with a warming rack

Reached high temperature very quickly Cons Legs are somewhat unstable You can cook up all sorts of tasty food before the big game with the Expert Grill Premium Portable Charcoal Grill. This budget-friendly grill is on the smaller side, weighing less than 20 pounds, but it still has a sizable 192-square-inch primary cooking area, as well as a 70-square-inch warming rack, which is perfect for toasting buns or cooking vegetables. When we tested this grill, we were impressed with how easy it was to move, and it heated up to over 500 degrees in just a few minutes. There was plenty of space to arrange all the food — with room to spare — and everything had nice browning by the time we were done cooking. However, the legs of the grill are somewhat flimsy, so you’ll want to use caution when setting up and cleaning. Price at time of publish: $74 Dimensions: 17.5 x 17 x 24.5 inches | Weight: 18.5 pounds | Cooking Area: 192 square inches

Best for Entertaining Dyna-Glo Portable Tabletop Charcoal Grill 4.8 Overstock View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8 /5

Performance 4.8 /5

Design 4.8 /5 Pros Good value for a larger portable grill

Side firebox makes it easy to add fuel

Larger-than-average cooking area Cons Challenging to move due to bulky form You can cook for a fairly large group of people using the Dyna-Glo Signature Series Portable Charcoal Grill. It has a hefty barrel-style design that weighs just over 40 pounds, so it’s not the most portable option, but it’s ideal for setting up on your back deck or even in the bed of a truck. It boasts 287 square inches of cooking space, and its charcoal grate is accessible from the side, making it easy to add more fuel while you're cooking. We were impressed with this grill’s performance during testing — it heated up to over 500 degrees in just 10 minutes, and it left nice sear marks and charring on the hamburgers and sausages. There was plenty of room on the cooking surface to spread food without crowding, but we found that the side drawer was a bit tricky to remove when it was time to clean the grill. Price at time of publish: $110.49 Dimensions: 24.17 x 18.35 x 21 inches | Weight: 40.7 pounds | Cooking Area: 287 square inches