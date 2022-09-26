The 7 Best Portable Blenders of 2022, According to Culinary Experts

To help you narrow down your choices, here are the best portable blenders currently on the market.

“ Portable blenders are an amazing invention, a quick and convenient way to get a lot of nutrients into your diet through smoothies and soups,” says Haylie Pomroy , health strategist and the New York Times best-selling author of The Fast Metabolism Diet . “ Newer ones are more lightweight than ever before, and can serve as both [a] blender and a drinking vessel. These are great for home if you have limited counter space , to keep at the office or to travel with,” she adds. And again, while they generally are less powerful than the big boys, if your blending needs are simple and you’re not typically blending for a crowd — or if you travel a lot — a personal blender may be a good option for you, Pomroy notes. Keep reading for more on the portable blenders experts say are worth checking out.

No matter whether you want to make a smoothie , a sauce, or a soup , a blender is a truly invaluable appliance. The only drawback? They’re big and bulky, oftentimes occupying prime real estate on your kitchen counter or in your cabinets. They can also get expensive in a hurry, with some models costing upwards of hundreds of dollars; even if you’re using one daily, that’s a serious investment. And that’s where portable blenders come in. As the name suggests, these scaled-down versions of their OG counterparts take up far less space and ring in at a fraction of the cost. While they generally aren’t as powerful as full-size versions, the latest models still pack a powerful pureeing punch.

Best Overall: NutriBullet PRO+ Single Serve Blender Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Nutribullet.com Who It’s Good For Those who make smoothies with lots of ingredients that are tough to blend, as well as who are looking for a high-powered option. Who It’s Not Good For People who want an option that is very affordable. Portable blenders and NutriBullet are somewhat synonymous at this point, as the brand makes several different options. This particular model is a top choice for Kelly Ann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., a board-certified naturopathic physician, weight management, and anti-aging expert. She raves about how high-powered it is and its ability to pulverize superfoods worth adding to your smoothie, such as chia seeds, Brazil nuts, and leafy greens. Indeed, it has a 1200-watt motor, much stronger than most portable blenders. Also nice: A pre-programmed function with an automatic shut-off, and the fact that it comes with two different sized cups, both that have travel lids. It also takes up very little space on the counter and is easy to clean, says Dr. Petrucci, two other "musts" when talking about portable blenders. There’s a pulse feature as well; culinary expert Catherine Smart, co-founder and CEO of Not Just Co. says that this makes it great for whipping up pesto, chimichurri, and other sauces where you want to be able to control the texture. Price at time of publish: $100 Cup size: 32 oz. & 24 oz. | Wattage: 1200 watts | Power Source: Electric

Best Budget: Swiitol Personal Blender Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Fans of one-touch designs, as well as those who don’t need a pick that’s particularly high-powered. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who is going to be blending lots of ice or who wants different size cups. Ringing in at less than $30, this personal blender will cost you less than two smoothies at a fancy juice bar. It’s another favorite of Petrucci’s, largely because it comes with two cups, both of which have airtight travel lids that are specially designed to prevent spills. A one-touch design makes it easy to operate, too. While it only has a 300-watt motor, Petrucci says it’s still powerful enough for all of your day-to-day blending needs. She also likes that it’s easy to clean, since both the cups and the blade can be run through the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $29 Cup size: 20 oz. x 2 | Wattage: 300 watts| Power Source: Electric

Best for Travel: Cokunst Portable Blender Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For People who like to take their blender with them and/or prefer a wireless option.

Who It’s Not Good For Those who need a very high-powered pick. Sure, it may be a little "extra" to pack a blender in your suitcase, but this pick is so compact and portable that you’ll barely know it’s there. Because it’s both smaller and battery-operated, it’s easy to pack and use virtually everywhere, says Petrucci, who is a fan. She also calls out the extremely affordable price, and notes that it still checks all of the blender boxes despite how affordable it is. It has six stainless steel blades and a 20,000 rpm motor, which give it plenty of blending power, and an easy, one-touch on-and-off feature. You can recharge it with a USB-C cable; one charge does take about three hours, although there are helpful indicators on the blender base that indicate how much battery power is left, ensuring you’ll never be surprised with it dying out unexpectedly. And while it comes with an included brush cleaner, you can also pop the cup in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $33 Cup size: 18 ounces | Wattage: N/A | Power Source: Battery

Best Multi-Tasking: Magic Bullet Blender, 11-Piece Set 3.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a full set and a blender that offers versatility. Who It’s Not Good For Those with minimal cabinet or counter space. While you will need to clear out some cabinet space for the, well, 11 different components that come with this set, it does greatly expand your blending horizons. So if you’re looking for an option that can make more than just smoothies, this is the one. “What the Magic Bullet lacks in simplicity, it makes up for in versatility, with the ability to whip cream, chop chunky salsa, and, of course, blend up a smoothie. Who needs knife skills when you've got one of these?!” says Smart, who lists this among her top picks. Credit the fact that it comes with two different blade attachments. Anyone who is in a creative cooking rut will appreciate that this blender comes with a recipe book for extra inspo. Just FYI, while the cups (there are two included) are top-rack dishwasher-safe, the rest of the pieces aren’t. Price at time of publish: $40 Cup size: 12 oz. & 22 oz. | Wattage: 250 watts | Power Source: Electric Amazon Shoppers Say the Magic Bullet 'Works Better Than Full-Size Blenders' — and It's on Sale

Best Compact: BlendJet 2 Portable Blender 4 Best Buy View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Best Buy View On Blendjet.com Who It’s Good For Those who need a super streamlined and simple design, and want a stylish option. Who It’s Not Good For People who need to use their blender to crush a lot of ice, and want one that is dishwasher-safe. “I really like the BlendJet because it’s lightweight and you drink right out of the blender, so you don’t have more than one thing to rinse out,” says Pomroy of one of her top choices. “It’s great for travel or as a spare blender to have at the office,” she adds. (Or a studio apartment or a dorm room.) To that point, it’s even cordless and charges with a USB; an hour-long charge yields about 15 blends. It’s also one of the more stylish portable blenders we’ve seen, available in a wide array of fun colors and patterns that are anything but basic. While this version is five times more powerful than the original BlendJet, some may still find it a little too weak to crush lots of ice or really get things super smooth. It also shouldn’t go in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $50 Cup size: 16 oz. | Wattage: Brand doesn’t specify | Power Source: Battery

Most Powerful: Ninja Fit Personal Blender Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Who It’s Good For People in search of an option that perfectly marries a compact size with lots of power, and who want a dishwasher-safe choice. Who It’s Not Good For Those who would like to spend under $50. “This Ninja is super sleek, so it fits in any bag or on a sliver of countertop, but it still packs enough power to get the job done with a 700-watt motor,” says Smart of another one of her recommendations. Indeed, the wattage — while it falls short of the 1200 watts of our overall best pick — is notably higher than the other portable blenders on this list, great if you need to regularly pulverize lots of ice or frozen fruit. The cups, lids, and blade are all dishwasher-safe, a major win since the cups have some nooks and crannies around the edges that can make them hard to clean otherwise. Just keep in mind that the design requires you to hold down the cup the entire time it’s blending, as there’s no locking function. Price at time of publish: $60 Cup size: 16 oz. x 2 | Wattage: 700 watts | Power Source: Electric 20 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Transform Your Kitchen, According to Amazon Customers