The 11 Best Pool Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our pool was a glittering oasis after using the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Pool Cleaner By Alyssa Brascia Published on March 3, 2023 11:50 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Anna knief If you’re itching to throw on a bathing suit and cannonball straight into your pool, we’re right there with you. But after we defrost from the winter (and our pools do, too), there’s one essential step to take before that first dive into the water: Pull out the pool cleaner. (You should probably balance your chemicals, too — just saying.) There are many pool cleaners on the market, from app-controlled robotic vacuums to standard brushes, so it’s up to you to decide which cleaner will be the most effective for your pool. To help you out, we tested 23 pool cleaners in all types of pools, from above- and in-ground to rectangular and kidney-bean-shaped pools. 11 pool cleaners made the cut — with standout robotic pool cleaners from Dolphin and impressive power-cleaners from Polaris. For a surface that glitters like diamonds and results as hassle-free as can be, here are the top 11 pool cleaners of 2023. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Dolphin CC Plus Robotic Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: PoolWhale Portable Pool Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Easiest to Use: Dolphin Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Brush: Lalapool Swimming Pool Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Suction: Hayward Pool Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Corded: Polaris Above Ground Robotic Pool Cleaner at Lesliespool.com Jump to Review Best Cordless: Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best App-Controlled: Dolphin WiFi Operated Robotic Pool Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Above-Ground: Dolphin Robotic Above Ground Pool Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Cleaner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Poolsupplyunlimited.com Pros Cleans quickly and effectively Fantastic tracking and wall grip Lightweight and portable Cons On the expensive side Taking care of a pool is no small feat, which is why investing in equipment as nice as the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner is a game changer for pool upkeep. This robotic cleaner earned a perfect five-star rating. We tested it for months to really ensure its star quality, and it’s only gotten better with time. With its stellar vacuum suction, effortless portability, and easy-to-clean filters, it’s not hard to see why we fell in love with this robotic pool cleaner. One of the standout features of the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus is excellent tracking, which made a huge difference in the cleanliness of our pools. Its advanced navigation technology allows the machine to map out the dimensions and angles of your pool’s floor and walls to pick up any and all debris scattered across the bottom. Like a great robot vacuum, it only gets better with more frequent use. After months of testing, we noticed that it seemed to navigate areas of the pool even better than when it was first used, due to a better understanding of the pool’s surface area. Did we mention that it also has an excellent wall grip? No matter where your debris may be located, the Dolphin is sure to snatch it up. With a cleaning device that works this effectively, it makes sense that its price tag is a bit high. At $900, this Dolphin pool cleaner is surely an investment. But we think that the performance quality and longevity of this pool cleaner far outweighs the mediocrity of other, less-expensive options that may not last longer than a summer. We can confidently say that if you invest in this pool cleaner, you won’t be disappointed. Price at time of publish: $899 Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 10 inches | Weight: 19 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 50 ft | Filter: Twin cartridges | Cleaning time: 2 hours | Smart features: No People / Anna Knief People / Anna Knief Best Budget PoolWhale Portable Pool Vacuum Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Strong suction Cleans thoroughly Easy assembly Cons Requires in-water cleaning with included stick attachment Hard to empty bag after vacuuming If you’re of the mindset that the best cleaning jobs are accomplished by hand, then you’ll fall in love with the PoolWhale Pool Vacuum Jet. This stick vacuum pool cleaner is easy to assemble and can be attached to a pole you already own or the one that comes with it. Simply attach the cleaner to the pole, connect your garden hose, and it’s ready to go. It includes a heavy-duty vacuum bag that sucks up every last stick and piece of debris on your pool’s floor — even small specks of clutter that we hadn’t noticed before cleaning. All this to say, we got a stellar clean for a smaller-sized pool with this affordable vacuum pool cleaner. We do think that it would be a more strenuous job to clean larger pools with this stick, as it has a small reach and you have to be in the water to clean large (and deep) pools. But if you’re willing to put in the extra legwork, this budget-friendly option is not only softer on your account balance, but it’s a thorough cleaning tool, as well. Just be sure to take time to clean out the vacuum bag afterwards; it’s so effective that it can be hard to clean out, due to all of the gunk it just picked up from your pool’s floor. Price at time of publish: $20.99 (orig. $43.99) Dimensions: 4.72 x 10.43 x 47.24 inches | Weight: 1.25 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 25 ft | Filter: Not applicable | Cleaning time: 20 mins | Smart features: None Best Investment Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Powerful suction Easy to use Quick and easy filter change Cons Instructions were a bit confusing The Dolphin pool cleaners continue to be winners in our books, and the Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner is our favorite for those looking to invest in a long-lasting (and long-warrantied) robotic vacuum. This model features dual scrubbing brushes, three fine filter options, and scheduling software that make this extravagant pool cleaner rise above the rest. We particularly found favor with the simplicity of this model. There’s no bluetooth connectivity, so you simply plug it in and watch it go. You can kick back and relax while the machine’s CleverClean technology maps out the dimensions of your pool and leaves the area sparkling. While we found it very easy to operate and cart around this pool cleaner, we did think it was a bit hard to figure out how to program and control the machine due to confusing paper instructions, but it turns out that it’s as simple as dropping it in the water and letting it learn your pool. With its twist-resistant cord, gentle yet effective scrubbers and smart navigation, this investment piece is well worth the money for a sparkling-clean in-ground pool. Price at time of publish: $1,447 Dimensions: 23.15 x 19.2 x 13.8 inches | Weight: 22 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 50 ft | Filter: Bottom-load fine cartridge filter, ultra-fine cartridge filter, oversized fine filter bag | Cleaning time: 3 hours | Smart features: CleverClean algorithm People / Anna Knief The 6 Best Water Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Easiest to Use Dolphin Nautilus CC Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Easy to operate Sleek design Helpful customer service Cons Our testing model stopped working after 6 months Pools are hard enough to maintain, so the machine doing the maintenance shouldn’t add to the stress. From unboxing to the first drop into the water, it took less than three minutes to get the pre-assembled Dolphin Nautilus CC Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner ready to go. We loved the design of this pool cleaner for its sleek, stingray-like look, and its comprehensive functions were impressive, too. After a few cleaning sessions, we were able to easily remove the filter, empty it out, and click it back into place with no problem. Thanks to its quick water-release function, you can move the machine in and out of the water effortlessly. Its scrubbers are not to be overlooked, either. They worked diligently to brush every surface and collect the pollen, leaves, and other debris that had scattered around the pool. If you’re a fan of no-frills machinery, then you’ll love this cleaner's minimalism. There’s no display of confusing buttons to press and program, because you can simply plug in the vacuum, push a button, and drop the cleaner into the water for an enhanced clean. However, after six months of consistent use, this pool cleaner did stop working, but the customer service experience made up for it. Dolphin offered to fix the issue immediately and sent the return label so that the process was completely paid for — making this a happy ending in our book. Price at time of publish: $699 Dimensions: 16.38 x 16.77 x 8.97 inches | Weight: 13.8 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 33 ft | Filter: Fine filter basket | Cleaning time: 2 hours | Smart features: None People / Anna Knief People / Anna Knief People / Anna Knief The 5 Best Patio Umbrellas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Brush Lalapool Swimming Pool Brush 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Attaches easily to any extension pole Durable, yet non-abrasive bristles Low price point Cons Extension pole is not included Sometimes you have to get picky with your pool cleaning, and one of the best ways to ensure your liner gets the five-star treatment is with a tried-and-true brush clean. This 18-inch wall and tile brush is the perfect addition to your maintenance regimen due to its premium nylon bristles, easy snap-on design, and sturdy, rust-proof aluminum material that’s sure to last several seasons and keep your pool sparkling clean for more fun in the sun. We loved how easy it was to snap onto our pre-owned poles, whether from a skimmer or another tool, and the brush was effective on our liners without being abrasive. Its curved edges make it easy to scrub hard-to-reach corners, and the nail-free design removes any concerns of liner rips or tile damage. The best part? It’s only $21. You do have to go out and buy a pole (or search for one on your property) if you don’t already have one, as this brush does not come with one. However, we find this to be incredibly helpful (and space-saving) if you already own a detachable skimmer or other extension pole-requiring pool tool because you can have a 2-in-1 product without storing more large tools in your garage or shed. Overall, we felt that an up-close and personal scrub with this brush gave us a stellar clean that we might trust even more than a robot pool cleaner. Price at time of publish: $13.59 (orig. $20.99) Dimensions: 17 x 5.3 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 0.65 lbs. | Pool size: Not applicable | Filter: None | Cleaning time: Not applicable | Cleaning frequency: Not applicable | Smart features: None Best Suction Hayward Poolvergnuegen Pool Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Poolsupplyunlimited.com Pros Hands-free function Works with small and large pools Powerful vacuum component Cons Slower cleaning process If you have trees, plants or mulch around your pool, then you know how hard it is to keep the bottom of your pool pristine. The Hayward Poolvergnuegen Pool Cleaner is the one for the job, as this machine will suck up even the smallest of debris that you can’t quite spot in the rippling water. We liked how lightweight it was despite its medium-sized shape, and the machine itself is white, so it always stands out clearly in the water (a.k.a. you can tell if it’s getting stuck, which it hasn’t). Though the pool we tested it in was a little larger than recommended (it’s best for in-ground pools up to 16 by 32 feet), we still think it did a phenomenal job at vacuuming up debris like dirt, sand, and leaves. The machine has a self-adjusting turbine that can sift through large debris, and the suction alternates between three adjustable power levels, even if it encounters clogs or larger messes. We did, however, notice that this cleaning process was a lot longer than others we’d experienced in the past with different pool cleaners, but we didn’t mind the extra time, thanks to the glittering results. We can assume it would have been more time-efficient in a smaller pool; we still were left with a pristine liner in our 20 by 40 foot testing pool. Do note that this is best for in-ground pools, due to its wall-climbing abilities and deep-water compatibility. Price at time of publish: $429 Dimensions: 40.4 x 13.6 x 11.9 inches | Weight: 4.9 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 32 ft | Filter: None | Cleaning time: 7 hours | Cleaning frequency: Not listed | Smart features: None People / Anna Knief People / Anna Knief Best Corded Polaris 7000 Above Ground Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.6 Leslie's View On Lesliespool.com Pros Easy setup Strong suction Tangle-proof hose Cons Expensive No indication of completion You’re going to want a pool cleaner that can weather the storm (literally), and that’s exactly what we found in the Polaris 7000 Robotic Pool Cleaner. This machine is best for above-ground pools and includes a 40-foot cord that can service a pool up to 30 feet in size, which is a total win in our book (and backyards). We found this pool cleaner to be incredibly easy to operate since it came nearly ready to be dropped in the water — we just attached the hose and let it go. It’s also super easy to remove the filter with a press of the release button, which we had to do once the cleaner ran through the pool’s post-storm algae-ridden water (which it sucked up so effectively that it was visible to the eye in rippling water). We noticed that as it came to the higher points of the wall, we could see the water’s surface start to quiver under the powerful suction of this vacuum. And we can’t forget about the tangle-proof cord, a lifesaver in any pool. After many claims of tangle-resistant hoses, we can truly say that this one stayed in its lane and avoided knots at all times — a must-have for above-ground pool owners. While we wished it was a little less expensive and had a better indicator for when the cleaning cycle was complete (it just stops moving and flashes a small red light), we think this is an impressive corded model. Price at time of publish: $749.99 Dimensions: Not listed | Weight: Not listed | Pool size: Not listed | Filter: Canister | Cleaning time: 1 hour | Cleaning frequency: Not listed | Smart features: None People / Anna Knief The 3 Best Beach Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Cordless Aiper Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Lesliespool.com Pros Easy setup and storage Reasonable price Great suction Cons Favors the deep end The Aiper Seagull 1000 is sharply designed, compact, and cordless, which is a lifesaver when it comes to easy usage and storage. We loved that its smaller design allowed us to use the pool without it getting in the way, which made the experience that much more enjoyable (especially without a pesky cord snaking its way through the water). It sucked up an impressive amount of debris from the floor and parked itself near the wall when it was done, making it an easy and intuitive cleaning experience. You may be wondering how you’re supposed to remove a cordless pool vacuum from the pool, but the answer is simple — you simply pull on the floating handle to bring it out of the water once it’s done cleaning. We do advise people with flat pools to use this particular model over those with deep and shallow ends, as the device tends to get stuck in the deep end and not attempt to ascend up the slope if it’s running low on battery. But for the price, great suction power, and intuitive cleaning process, we think this model is an excellent pick. Price at time of publish: $319.99 (orig. $369.99) Dimensions: 15.16 x 14.37 x 7.68 inches | Weight: 15.27 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 35 ft above ground, up to 50 ft in-ground | Filter: Easy-clean cartridge | Cleaning time: 90 minutes | Cleaning frequency: Not listed | Smart features: Robotic cleaning People / Anna Knief People / Anna Knief People / Anna Knief Best App-Controlled Dolphin Nautilus CC Supreme WiFi Operated Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easy to remove from pool Effective app-to-machine communication Excellent scrub brushes Cons On the expensive side Difficult on stairs Dolphin continues to be a winner for us throughout this testing process. This time, the Nautilus CC Supreme takes the cake for superior app-controlled capabilities. It can be tedious to babysit your pool cleaner, but this smart machine was a true winner for us, thanks to its high-quality cleans, intuitive, app-friendly interface, and hands-off experience. We saw major gunk removed from the bottom of our pools thanks to the robot’s three powerful scrub brushes, and we loved how easy it was to control everything from the cleaning schedule to the type of clean (spot treatment, wall scrubbing, etc). all from the MyDolphin Plus App. For a super-sparkly clean, we suggest the enhanced automatic cleaning program. We did notice that the ‘bot had some trouble navigating the stairs and only made it up one step, but with a little bit of guidance, it was able to get the job done. While this robot pool cleaner surely isn’t cheap, we think it’s well worth the extra change thanks to how much time you would save either manually cleaning the pool or rushing home to get the pool beautiful before your backyard bash. Simply activate the vacuum via your app from the office, grocery store, or wherever you may be for a sparkling blue surface upon arrival. Price at time of publish: $1,499 (orig. $1,699) Dimensions: 10.3 x 16.1 x 16.7 inches | Weight: 24.63 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 50 ft | Filter: Twin cartridges | Cleaning time: 2.5 hours | Cleaning frequency: Customizable scheduling | Smart features: Wifi, in-app control, advanced weekly scheduling, cycle selector, delayed start, remote steering, full-filter indicator People / Anna Knief People / Anna Knief The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Above-Ground Dolphin Escape Robotic Above Ground Pool Cleaner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Lightweight High-traction grip and scrubbing Smart navigation Cons Instructions were a bit unclear Above-ground pools are often cleaned manually, but the Dolphin Escape Robotic Pool Cleaner is specifically designed to lessen the physical stress of above-ground pool upkeep for you. It’s incredibly lightweight at only 14 pounds, so it’s easy to lift in and out of the pool, and we were impressed with the super-grip rubber tracks that made this cleaning process a breeze. From floor and wall scrubbing to surface-level cleans, this robot effectively rid our pools of everything from leaves, dirt, and worms (gross, we know) and left us with crystal clear water. Once we noticed how clean our pools were after using this machine (and how the cord never got tangled!), it made its heftier price tag more digestible. While the instructions were a bit vague at first, a few tutorial videos helped straighten everything out. We’ve found ourselves recommending this cleaner to all of our friends, because let’s face it, pool maintenance is not cheap — so we might as well invest in a machine that will prevent future costs later. Price at time of publish: $699 (orig. $999) Dimensions: 22.44 x 17.8 x 13 inches | Weight: 14 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 30 ft | Filter: Top-load filter cartridge | Cleaning time: 3 hours | Cleaning frequency: Not applicable | Smart features: CleverClean smart navigation People / Anna Knief People / Anna Knief Best for Large Pool Polaris VRX iQ+ Robotic Pool Cleaner with iAquaLink Control 4.6 Leslie's View On Walmart View On Lesliespool.com Pros Compact design Smart mapping App-controlled cleaning cycles Cons High price tag Slightly heavy If you have a large pool, we have two questions for you: Can we come over, and why don’t you own the Polaris VRXIQ+ Robotic Pool Cleaner yet? This pool-cleaning powerhouse is fantastic for backyard oases up to 60 feet long, and it can accomplish big cleans thanks to a 70-foot cable and an app-operated interface that allows you to steer, schedule, and spot-clean all from your phone. We were impressed by the amount of algae and other pieces of debris that this Polaris cleaner was able to eradicate in two hours of cleaning, and we liked the amount of cleaning options that we could select for the robot pool cleaner at any given time — from specialized cleaning cycles for floor, walls, steps, and waterline to smart mapping, enhanced scheduling, and more. The device was super easy to pull out of the water thanks to its front handle, and it has top-level access to its mighty filter, so you can easily remove and replace the filter as needed. While we’ve established that quality pool cleaners are generally expensive, it still doesn’t shake the sting of a high price tag. Though this cleaner comes at a hefty price, we do think it’s worth the investment for someone with a large, in-ground pool that doesn’t want to, or isn’t physically able to put much energy into a manual clean (especially in a pool of this size). Price at time of publish: $1,649.99 Dimensions: 17 x 12 x 19 inches | Weight: Not listed | Pool size: Up to 60 ft | Filter: Extra-large all-purpose filter cartridge | Cleaning time: 2 hours | Cleaning frequency: Customizable schedule | Smart features: Wifi connectivity, in-app remote control, targeted spot cleaning, schedule programming, full-filter alert Things to Consider Before Buying A Pool Cleaner Pool Type You want to pick the right pool cleaner for your specific pool type, so take into account the size, level, depth, and shape of your pool. Some pool cleaners are best suited for smaller pools, which are typically up to 30 feet in length, while other pool cleaners are made for larger pools that can range up to 60 feet. Whether or not your pool is in-ground or above ground will also determine which cleaners are best for you. (You don’t want a wall-climbing cleaning robot in an above-ground pool.) A manual cleaning tool, like the Swimming Pool Wall & Tile Brush, is typically intended for an above-ground pool, as in-ground pools are usually too physically taxing to clean yourself. Robotic vacuums like the Polaris VRXIQ+ Robotic Pool Cleaner are perfect for in-ground pools, thanks to features like smart mapping and advanced cleaning cycles (helpful for deep and shallow ends), but certain robotic cleaners like the Dolphin Escape Robotic Above Ground Pool Cleaner can get the job done for simpler, even-bottomed above-ground pools, as well. Filtration System “Pool cleaners work in conjunction with your pool's filtration system, so make sure to choose a pool cleaner that is compatible with your pool's filtration system and can easily connect to it,” says Martina Genao, director of operations at Emergency Plumbing Squad in Brooklyn, New York. Most cleaners need to be attached to your pool’s filter in order to work properly — the only exception being a robotic pool cleaner, which you can plug into an electrical plug (or charge) and set into the water. There are three types of filters that home pools can include: sand, diatomaceous earth, and cartridge. Sand filters are among the oldest (and most affordable) models, sifting water through grains of sand to trap large debris from the water. Diatomaceous earth, or DE, absorbs water impurities at a molecular level, keeping your pool extremely clean of dirt and other contaminants (but still not exempt from the need of a pool cleaner). Cartridge filters are another common modern-day filter, acting as the middleman price- and performance-wise for sand and DE, and these filters are fairly common for in-ground pools. Function In the age of technology, it’s no surprise that our pool cleaners can do almost as much as our computers. While we have several robotic pool cleaners on this list that can do everything from self-scheduled cleaning cycles to advanced spot-treatments, the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner takes the cake on functionality. This model possesses “plenty of useful features, including some advanced autonomy settings,” according to Leonard Ang, CEO of iPropertyManagement Leasing. Examples include smart navigation or floor mapping, tangle-free cords, weekly schedulers, smartphone apps or connectivity, specialized cleaning treatments (i.e. surface cleans, wall scrubbing, floor), and more. When to Buy Though there’s not a specific time you need to buy a pool cleaner, we’d suggest purchasing one in the spring in order to have your pool cleaner ready to use once the cover has come off the pool for the summer (and the chemicals have been balanced, of course). It’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for sales; however, if you live in a year-round pool climate (and if so, we envy you), then ideal times to buy include Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and other holidays, to get the most bang for your buck on a new pool cleaner. Frequently Asked Questions How much does a pool cleaner cost? Pool cleaners are typically a heavy lift price-wise, no matter what — pools are just an expensive investment. However, there are ways to keep your pool sparkling clean without feeling like you’re spending a fortune. The PoolWhale Portable Pool Vacuum Jet Underwater Cleaner was a budget-friendly favorite of ours, coming in at a cool $49 (and even better if you can score it on sale). Manual options like the Swimming Pool Wall & Tile Brush will always be a more affordable option as well, as these standalone brushes are a more involved, yet cost-effective option for cleaning above-ground pools or DIY spot-treatment services. But in most cases, pool cleaners can range anywhere from $400 to $700, with our most expensive (yet highly recommended) option costing $1,450. Keep in mind that sometimes important appliances like pool cleaners are worth the investment, as pricier options usually include the best features and are the safest for every pool, whether they be lined, tiled, or include other flooring materials. Plus, it will be more expensive to replace a ripped liner than to acquire a new cleaner. What are the different types of pool cleaners? “There are several types of pool cleaners, including suction-side, pressure-side, robotic, and manual pool cleaners,” says Genao. Each includes different features and advantages, whether it be better prices or smart features. Suction, pressure, and manual pool cleaners will usually attach to a filter, unless they are stick brushes, whereas robotic cleaners can be plugged into an electrical outlet or charged, and then set free to roam your pool. What are the most popular brands of pool cleaners? There are many different brands of cleaners on the market, but we’ve included some of the most highly-rated, searched, and positively-reviewed cleaners out there today. Top companies include Dolphin, Hayward, and Polaris for their standout pool cleaners and years-long stories of success, but there are many other brands to choose from that may have pool cleaners at a better price for your needs. People / Anna Knief How We Tested Pool Cleaners We tested 23 popular pool cleaners in a variety of pool types. We started by timing how long it took to get the cleaner completely assembled. Then, we tested the cleaners at least once a week according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and we recorded our observations on the pool’s conditions before and after a cleaning cycle. For robotic machines, each cycle was timed on a stopwatch, which we then recorded and compared each actual run time to the length of time the cleaner’s product description promised. After this, we took note of how easy it was to empty and clean the machine or brush, filter included (if it had one). Each model was then rated on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 being the poorest-performing rating and 5 being the best, based on design, ease of use, effectiveness, and value. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. 