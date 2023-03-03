The 11 Best Pool Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

For a surface that glitters like diamonds and results as hassle-free as can be, here are the top 11 pool cleaners of 2023.

There are many pool cleaners on the market, from app-controlled robotic vacuums to standard brushes, so it’s up to you to decide which cleaner will be the most effective for your pool. To help you out, we tested 23 pool cleaners in all types of pools, from above- and in-ground to rectangular and kidney-bean-shaped pools. 11 pool cleaners made the cut — with standout robotic pool cleaners from Dolphin and impressive power-cleaners from Polaris.

If you’re itching to throw on a bathing suit and cannonball straight into your pool, we’re right there with you. But after we defrost from the winter (and our pools do, too), there’s one essential step to take before that first dive into the water: Pull out the pool cleaner. (You should probably balance your chemicals, too — just saying.)

Best Overall Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Cleaner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Poolsupplyunlimited.com Pros Cleans quickly and effectively

Fantastic tracking and wall grip

Lightweight and portable Cons On the expensive side Taking care of a pool is no small feat, which is why investing in equipment as nice as the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner is a game changer for pool upkeep. This robotic cleaner earned a perfect five-star rating. We tested it for months to really ensure its star quality, and it’s only gotten better with time. With its stellar vacuum suction, effortless portability, and easy-to-clean filters, it’s not hard to see why we fell in love with this robotic pool cleaner. One of the standout features of the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus is excellent tracking, which made a huge difference in the cleanliness of our pools. Its advanced navigation technology allows the machine to map out the dimensions and angles of your pool’s floor and walls to pick up any and all debris scattered across the bottom. Like a great robot vacuum, it only gets better with more frequent use. After months of testing, we noticed that it seemed to navigate areas of the pool even better than when it was first used, due to a better understanding of the pool’s surface area. Did we mention that it also has an excellent wall grip? No matter where your debris may be located, the Dolphin is sure to snatch it up. With a cleaning device that works this effectively, it makes sense that its price tag is a bit high. At $900, this Dolphin pool cleaner is surely an investment. But we think that the performance quality and longevity of this pool cleaner far outweighs the mediocrity of other, less-expensive options that may not last longer than a summer. We can confidently say that if you invest in this pool cleaner, you won’t be disappointed. Price at time of publish: $899 Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 10 inches | Weight: 19 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 50 ft | Filter: Twin cartridges | Cleaning time: 2 hours | Smart features: No People / Anna Knief

People / Anna Knief



Best Budget PoolWhale Portable Pool Vacuum Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Strong suction

Cleans thoroughly

Easy assembly Cons Requires in-water cleaning with included stick attachment

Hard to empty bag after vacuuming If you’re of the mindset that the best cleaning jobs are accomplished by hand, then you’ll fall in love with the PoolWhale Pool Vacuum Jet. This stick vacuum pool cleaner is easy to assemble and can be attached to a pole you already own or the one that comes with it. Simply attach the cleaner to the pole, connect your garden hose, and it’s ready to go. It includes a heavy-duty vacuum bag that sucks up every last stick and piece of debris on your pool’s floor — even small specks of clutter that we hadn’t noticed before cleaning. All this to say, we got a stellar clean for a smaller-sized pool with this affordable vacuum pool cleaner. We do think that it would be a more strenuous job to clean larger pools with this stick, as it has a small reach and you have to be in the water to clean large (and deep) pools. But if you’re willing to put in the extra legwork, this budget-friendly option is not only softer on your account balance, but it’s a thorough cleaning tool, as well. Just be sure to take time to clean out the vacuum bag afterwards; it’s so effective that it can be hard to clean out, due to all of the gunk it just picked up from your pool’s floor. Price at time of publish: $20.99 (orig. $43.99) Dimensions: 4.72 x 10.43 x 47.24 inches | Weight: 1.25 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 25 ft | Filter: Not applicable | Cleaning time: 20 mins | Smart features: None

Best Investment Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Powerful suction

Easy to use

Quick and easy filter change Cons Instructions were a bit confusing The Dolphin pool cleaners continue to be winners in our books, and the Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner is our favorite for those looking to invest in a long-lasting (and long-warrantied) robotic vacuum. This model features dual scrubbing brushes, three fine filter options, and scheduling software that make this extravagant pool cleaner rise above the rest. We particularly found favor with the simplicity of this model. There’s no bluetooth connectivity, so you simply plug it in and watch it go. You can kick back and relax while the machine’s CleverClean technology maps out the dimensions of your pool and leaves the area sparkling. While we found it very easy to operate and cart around this pool cleaner, we did think it was a bit hard to figure out how to program and control the machine due to confusing paper instructions, but it turns out that it’s as simple as dropping it in the water and letting it learn your pool. With its twist-resistant cord, gentle yet effective scrubbers and smart navigation, this investment piece is well worth the money for a sparkling-clean in-ground pool. Price at time of publish: $1,447 Dimensions: 23.15 x 19.2 x 13.8 inches | Weight: 22 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 50 ft | Filter: Bottom-load fine cartridge filter, ultra-fine cartridge filter, oversized fine filter bag | Cleaning time: 3 hours | Smart features: CleverClean algorithm People / Anna Knief The 6 Best Water Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Easiest to Use Dolphin Nautilus CC Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Easy to operate

Sleek design

Helpful customer service Cons Our testing model stopped working after 6 months Pools are hard enough to maintain, so the machine doing the maintenance shouldn’t add to the stress. From unboxing to the first drop into the water, it took less than three minutes to get the pre-assembled Dolphin Nautilus CC Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner ready to go. We loved the design of this pool cleaner for its sleek, stingray-like look, and its comprehensive functions were impressive, too. After a few cleaning sessions, we were able to easily remove the filter, empty it out, and click it back into place with no problem. Thanks to its quick water-release function, you can move the machine in and out of the water effortlessly. Its scrubbers are not to be overlooked, either. They worked diligently to brush every surface and collect the pollen, leaves, and other debris that had scattered around the pool. If you’re a fan of no-frills machinery, then you’ll love this cleaner's minimalism. There’s no display of confusing buttons to press and program, because you can simply plug in the vacuum, push a button, and drop the cleaner into the water for an enhanced clean. However, after six months of consistent use, this pool cleaner did stop working, but the customer service experience made up for it. Dolphin offered to fix the issue immediately and sent the return label so that the process was completely paid for — making this a happy ending in our book. Price at time of publish: $699 Dimensions: 16.38 x 16.77 x 8.97 inches | Weight: 13.8 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 33 ft | Filter: Fine filter basket | Cleaning time: 2 hours | Smart features: None People / Anna Knief

People / Anna Knief

People / Anna Knief



The 5 Best Patio Umbrellas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Brush Lalapool Swimming Pool Brush 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Attaches easily to any extension pole

Durable, yet non-abrasive bristles

Low price point Cons Extension pole is not included Sometimes you have to get picky with your pool cleaning, and one of the best ways to ensure your liner gets the five-star treatment is with a tried-and-true brush clean. This 18-inch wall and tile brush is the perfect addition to your maintenance regimen due to its premium nylon bristles, easy snap-on design, and sturdy, rust-proof aluminum material that’s sure to last several seasons and keep your pool sparkling clean for more fun in the sun. We loved how easy it was to snap onto our pre-owned poles, whether from a skimmer or another tool, and the brush was effective on our liners without being abrasive. Its curved edges make it easy to scrub hard-to-reach corners, and the nail-free design removes any concerns of liner rips or tile damage. The best part? It’s only $21. You do have to go out and buy a pole (or search for one on your property) if you don’t already have one, as this brush does not come with one. However, we find this to be incredibly helpful (and space-saving) if you already own a detachable skimmer or other extension pole-requiring pool tool because you can have a 2-in-1 product without storing more large tools in your garage or shed. Overall, we felt that an up-close and personal scrub with this brush gave us a stellar clean that we might trust even more than a robot pool cleaner. Price at time of publish: $13.59 (orig. $20.99) Dimensions: 17 x 5.3 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 0.65 lbs. | Pool size: Not applicable | Filter: None | Cleaning time: Not applicable | Cleaning frequency: Not applicable | Smart features: None

Best Suction Hayward Poolvergnuegen Pool Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Poolsupplyunlimited.com Pros Hands-free function

Works with small and large pools

Powerful vacuum component Cons Slower cleaning process If you have trees, plants or mulch around your pool, then you know how hard it is to keep the bottom of your pool pristine. The Hayward Poolvergnuegen Pool Cleaner is the one for the job, as this machine will suck up even the smallest of debris that you can’t quite spot in the rippling water. We liked how lightweight it was despite its medium-sized shape, and the machine itself is white, so it always stands out clearly in the water (a.k.a. you can tell if it’s getting stuck, which it hasn’t). Though the pool we tested it in was a little larger than recommended (it’s best for in-ground pools up to 16 by 32 feet), we still think it did a phenomenal job at vacuuming up debris like dirt, sand, and leaves. The machine has a self-adjusting turbine that can sift through large debris, and the suction alternates between three adjustable power levels, even if it encounters clogs or larger messes. We did, however, notice that this cleaning process was a lot longer than others we’d experienced in the past with different pool cleaners, but we didn’t mind the extra time, thanks to the glittering results. We can assume it would have been more time-efficient in a smaller pool; we still were left with a pristine liner in our 20 by 40 foot testing pool. Do note that this is best for in-ground pools, due to its wall-climbing abilities and deep-water compatibility. Price at time of publish: $429 Dimensions: 40.4 x 13.6 x 11.9 inches | Weight: 4.9 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 32 ft | Filter: None | Cleaning time: 7 hours | Cleaning frequency: Not listed | Smart features: None People / Anna Knief

People / Anna Knief



Best Corded Polaris 7000 Above Ground Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.6 Leslie's View On Lesliespool.com Pros Easy setup

Strong suction

Tangle-proof hose Cons Expensive

No indication of completion You’re going to want a pool cleaner that can weather the storm (literally), and that’s exactly what we found in the Polaris 7000 Robotic Pool Cleaner. This machine is best for above-ground pools and includes a 40-foot cord that can service a pool up to 30 feet in size, which is a total win in our book (and backyards). We found this pool cleaner to be incredibly easy to operate since it came nearly ready to be dropped in the water — we just attached the hose and let it go. It’s also super easy to remove the filter with a press of the release button, which we had to do once the cleaner ran through the pool’s post-storm algae-ridden water (which it sucked up so effectively that it was visible to the eye in rippling water). We noticed that as it came to the higher points of the wall, we could see the water’s surface start to quiver under the powerful suction of this vacuum. And we can’t forget about the tangle-proof cord, a lifesaver in any pool. After many claims of tangle-resistant hoses, we can truly say that this one stayed in its lane and avoided knots at all times — a must-have for above-ground pool owners. While we wished it was a little less expensive and had a better indicator for when the cleaning cycle was complete (it just stops moving and flashes a small red light), we think this is an impressive corded model. Price at time of publish: $749.99 Dimensions: Not listed | Weight: Not listed | Pool size: Not listed | Filter: Canister | Cleaning time: 1 hour | Cleaning frequency: Not listed | Smart features: None People / Anna Knief The 3 Best Beach Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Cordless Aiper Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Lesliespool.com Pros Easy setup and storage

Reasonable price

Great suction Cons Favors the deep end The Aiper Seagull 1000 is sharply designed, compact, and cordless, which is a lifesaver when it comes to easy usage and storage. We loved that its smaller design allowed us to use the pool without it getting in the way, which made the experience that much more enjoyable (especially without a pesky cord snaking its way through the water). It sucked up an impressive amount of debris from the floor and parked itself near the wall when it was done, making it an easy and intuitive cleaning experience. You may be wondering how you’re supposed to remove a cordless pool vacuum from the pool, but the answer is simple — you simply pull on the floating handle to bring it out of the water once it’s done cleaning. We do advise people with flat pools to use this particular model over those with deep and shallow ends, as the device tends to get stuck in the deep end and not attempt to ascend up the slope if it’s running low on battery. But for the price, great suction power, and intuitive cleaning process, we think this model is an excellent pick. Price at time of publish: $319.99 (orig. $369.99) Dimensions: 15.16 x 14.37 x 7.68 inches | Weight: 15.27 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 35 ft above ground, up to 50 ft in-ground | Filter: Easy-clean cartridge | Cleaning time: 90 minutes | Cleaning frequency: Not listed | Smart features: Robotic cleaning People / Anna Knief

People / Anna Knief

People / Anna Knief





Best App-Controlled Dolphin Nautilus CC Supreme WiFi Operated Robotic Pool Cleaner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easy to remove from pool

Effective app-to-machine communication

Excellent scrub brushes Cons On the expensive side

Difficult on stairs Dolphin continues to be a winner for us throughout this testing process. This time, the Nautilus CC Supreme takes the cake for superior app-controlled capabilities. It can be tedious to babysit your pool cleaner, but this smart machine was a true winner for us, thanks to its high-quality cleans, intuitive, app-friendly interface, and hands-off experience. We saw major gunk removed from the bottom of our pools thanks to the robot’s three powerful scrub brushes, and we loved how easy it was to control everything from the cleaning schedule to the type of clean (spot treatment, wall scrubbing, etc). all from the MyDolphin Plus App. For a super-sparkly clean, we suggest the enhanced automatic cleaning program. We did notice that the ‘bot had some trouble navigating the stairs and only made it up one step, but with a little bit of guidance, it was able to get the job done. While this robot pool cleaner surely isn’t cheap, we think it’s well worth the extra change thanks to how much time you would save either manually cleaning the pool or rushing home to get the pool beautiful before your backyard bash. Simply activate the vacuum via your app from the office, grocery store, or wherever you may be for a sparkling blue surface upon arrival. Price at time of publish: $1,499 (orig. $1,699) Dimensions: 10.3 x 16.1 x 16.7 inches | Weight: 24.63 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 50 ft | Filter: Twin cartridges | Cleaning time: 2.5 hours | Cleaning frequency: Customizable scheduling | Smart features: Wifi, in-app control, advanced weekly scheduling, cycle selector, delayed start, remote steering, full-filter indicator People / Anna Knief

People / Anna Knief

The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Above-Ground Dolphin Escape Robotic Above Ground Pool Cleaner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Lightweight

High-traction grip and scrubbing

Smart navigation Cons Instructions were a bit unclear Above-ground pools are often cleaned manually, but the Dolphin Escape Robotic Pool Cleaner is specifically designed to lessen the physical stress of above-ground pool upkeep for you. It’s incredibly lightweight at only 14 pounds, so it’s easy to lift in and out of the pool, and we were impressed with the super-grip rubber tracks that made this cleaning process a breeze. From floor and wall scrubbing to surface-level cleans, this robot effectively rid our pools of everything from leaves, dirt, and worms (gross, we know) and left us with crystal clear water. Once we noticed how clean our pools were after using this machine (and how the cord never got tangled!), it made its heftier price tag more digestible. While the instructions were a bit vague at first, a few tutorial videos helped straighten everything out. We’ve found ourselves recommending this cleaner to all of our friends, because let’s face it, pool maintenance is not cheap — so we might as well invest in a machine that will prevent future costs later. Price at time of publish: $699 (orig. $999) Dimensions: 22.44 x 17.8 x 13 inches | Weight: 14 lbs. | Pool size: Up to 30 ft | Filter: Top-load filter cartridge | Cleaning time: 3 hours | Cleaning frequency: Not applicable | Smart features: CleverClean smart navigation People / Anna Knief

People / Anna Knief

