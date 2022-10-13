Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Plyo Boxes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the Tru Grit 3-in-1 Plyo Box By Rennie Dyball Published on October 13, 2022 03:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested What Is People Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Jessica Juliao If you’re looking to level up your fitness, plyo boxes are a great tool to have in your workout space. But you don’t need to be Chris Hemsworth playing Thor in order to incorporate exercises using plyo boxes into your fitness routine. With an array of different sizes and materials, there are plyo boxes for athletes of different experience levels, although it’s important to be realistic and thoughtful when incorporating this tool into a workout. “A box jump is a very unforgiving moment," Andy Thompson, owner of CrossFit Hollywood Strength + Performance, tells PEOPLE Tested. “Always have intent when jumping, and know your limits. If you're new to jumping, I would suggest looking into cushioned boxes that are stable, and if you miss, it's less likely to be a bloody, broken mess.” “As the name suggests, plyo boxes are largely used for plyometrics,” adds Miriam Fried, founder and head trainer at New York City’s MF Strong. “I would consider most plyometric movements to be advanced and not necessarily something beginners to exercise need to (or should) be concerned with. If you’re simply using plyo boxes as an assist for something like a box squat or an incline for an assisted push up, these could be beneficial to a beginner.” PEOPLE Tested’s own athletes of both intermediate and advanced skill levels put 22 plyo boxes to the test, evaluating them under the supervision of a personal trainer. Our testers performed various exercises with the plyo boxes, rating the equipment’s stability, adjustability, sturdiness, and value. Whether you’re new to plyo boxes or hope to upgrade your home gym, we’ve got a variety of fitness levels covered with the following picks of best plyo boxes. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Tru Grit 3-in-1 Plyo Box at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Yes4All 3-in-1 Wooden Plyo Box at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Ultra Fitness Gear Anti-Slip Wood 3-in-1 Plyo Box at Amazon Jump to Review Best Wooden: Sunny Health and Fitness High Capacity Wood Plyo Box at Amazon Jump to Review Best 3-In-1: Rogue Flat Pack Games Box at Roguefitness.com Jump to Review Best Foam: Rogue Echo Foam Games Box at Roguefitness.com Jump to Review Best Metal: Rep Fitness Fully Assembled Adjustable Height Plyo Box at Amazon Jump to Review Best for All Levels: Rep Fitness Foam Soft Plyo Box at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Tru Grit 3-in-1 Plyo Box 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Trugrit-fitness.com Pros Incredibly stable for a foam box Quite easy to adjust between heights of 20, 24, and 30 inches Cons Not ideal for most beginners, with minimum height of 20 inches Our tester for the Tru Grit 3-in-1 Plyo Box identifies as an intermediate level athlete and was thrilled to report back on how the equipment performed for her, noting that the box was very stable. "It felt really secure during all of the workouts and didn't move even when I jumped on it," she says. "It was really comfortable to push off and jump on. I never felt like it was going to tip over and I never felt unbalanced.” The Tru Grit model was just as adjustable as it was stable in our testing. "[This plyo box] easily flipped over to three different heights and didn't require any kind of assembly for adjustability,” she adds. “There were only three heights, though, so if you're looking for something super low, this is not for you.” With heights of 20, 24, and 30 inches, these boxes line up with the most common heights used at CrossFit Hollywood Strength + Performance (the original CrossFit gym of Los Angeles), so if you’re new to plyo boxes, consider reading on for our beginner recommendations. As for value, our tester notes that this box is not the most affordable, but can be well worth it. “For its amazing attributes, I think it is absolutely worth the money," she notes. "You want to feel secure when jumping on a plyo box, and this one delivers. I would definitely recommend this box to a friend. It was very sturdy and I felt secure the whole time. It was adjustable and easy to do many exercises on.” Price at time of publish: $199.99 Package dimensions: 31 x 25 x 21 inches︱Package weight: 58 lbs.︱Color: Black︱Material: Canvas︱Assembly required: No People / Jessica Juliao Best Budget: Yes4All 3-in-1 Wooden Plyo Box 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Super versatile, particularly for the size Space-saving Cons Our tester does not recommend for box jumps This model is a good space-saving option and among the most inexpensive that we tested. Our tester, an advanced athlete, says it’s ideal for advanced users with good stability but not the best choice for box jumps. “For such a small box, it is quite sturdy, but definitely the least sturdy one I tested,” she says. With three height options, this box is suitable for athletes of all levels, outside of the jumping issue. “[It offers] a lot of versatility for such a small box,” adds our tester. A good value with a very fair price, this box is a solid choice for someone starting out with step-ups and other low-impact exercises with a plyo box. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Dimensions: 12 x 14 x 16 inches︱Weight: 15.6 lbs.︱Material: Wood︱Assembly required: Yes People / Jessica Juliao Best for Beginners: Ultra Fitness Gear Anti-Slip Wood 3-in-1 Plyo Box 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Portable with handy cut-out handles Easy to wipe clean Lightweight but still very sturdy Cons Not for beginners whose fitness goals may progress to become more advanced If you’re new to plyo boxes, consider this option with heights of 12, 14, and 16 inches. Our intermediate-level tester called this model "perfectly" stable. "It felt so secure and didn't move or slip around once, even after I turned it on its side multiple times (on grass!),” she says. “I felt safe doing all of the moves.” Small and lightweight, this box easily flips on its side to adjust for different exercises. It’s on the smaller side as far as plyo boxes go, so this is a perfect option for beginners who don’t need as much height. Other nice touches include the handle cutouts and light weight for easy portability. It’s easy to wipe clean, too. Very sturdy and solid-feeling, this wood model is “worth the price,” according to our tester. “It's a high-quality box that's very durable," she notes. "The construction is excellent, and you could use this box for so many different exercises." Price at time of publish: $99.99 Package dimensions: 16.7 x 15 x 5.5 inches︱Package weight: 15.5 lbs.︱Material: Plywood︱Assembly required: Yes People / Jessica Juliao Best Wooden: Sunny Health and Fitness High Capacity Wood Plyo Box 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Feels super secure at all three heights Option to wrap the wood box in foam, making it highly versatile Cons Even though it has a handle, this box is quite heavy At full price, it’s a more expensive option Our advanced athlete who tested this model called it the most stable box they tested so far. "Because it's made of wood rather than foam, it really doesn't move," she says. "We tried it on fake grass and it was really stable; It feels stable at all different heights." With its three different heights, this box offers great versatility, and users also have the option to wrap the wood in foam, without taking away from its stability. “The only time it wobbled a bit was when I was doing calf raises standing on the box,” notes our tester, who found it to be fairly priced when marked down. “I might think twice before purchasing,” she says, since its full retail price is over $300. “It didn't particularly wow me, but it is a solid option, and if it remains discounted, it's a really good find.” We’d recommend this model to anyone looking for a versatile plyo box pick who is willing to splurge a bit (at full price) for that versatility. The box is quite heavy, our tester notes, but the handle is a great touch for portability. Price at time of publish: $309.98 Item dimensions: 30 x 24 x 20 inches︱Item weight: 74 lbs.︱Color: Black︱Material: Wood︱Warranty: 1 year structural frame / 180 days other parts and components︱Assembly required: No People / Jessica Juliao Best 3-In-1: Rogue Flat Pack Games Box 4.8 Rogue Fitness View On Roguefitness.com Pros Wood surface is super stable Great value for the versatility Cons Quite heavy so not particularly portable Another handle would be helpful for maneuvering With heights of 20, 24, and 30 inches, this is a great 3-in-1 box for a more advanced athlete. The materials also make it a very solid choice. “Stability was fantastic,” notes our tester, adding that throughout all the exercises, he felt "comfortable and safe" throughout each one. "The box was not moving while I did step-ups or the box jumps," he adds. "The wood was really helpful unlike a foam surface.” With the help of the handles on the box, adjusting the height was super easy, according to our tester. “There were no other attachments for the box, which made it convenient," he adds. "The only thing that would be difficult was the weight of the box itself.” Our tester said this model was very solid, making him feel safe and secure in each movement, though he notes the potential for sliding on an uneven surface like grass or concrete. An advanced athlete himself, our tester would recommend this model for a gym or any stationary place where it doesn’t have to be moved much, highly recommended for CrossFit or HIIT workouts. The addition of another handle on the side of the box would be nice, but otherwise it was a hit for us, and an overall great value. Price at time of publish: $125 Dimensions: 30 x 24 x 20 inches︱Warranty: 1 year︱Assembly required: Yes People / Jessica Juliao Best Foam: Rogue Echo Foam Games Box 4.7 Rogue Fitness View On Roguefitness.com Pros Dense foam helps prevent injury Offers rock-solid stability and stays put Tester expects it to last a lifetime Cons One of the more expensive options A bit soft on the edges, per our testing Not super portable, weighing 41 lbs. Our tester for this particular plyo box describes himself as an intermediate athlete. He found this model to be a familiar one. “It’s what you’d find in most CrossFit gyms, and the sense of familiarity is comforting,” he says. Another bit of confidence building? This box is “rock solid and stays put,” he adds. To change the height of the Rogue Echo Foam Plyo Box, users simply reposition it on multiple sides to achieve multiple heights. So while it’s not adjustable per se, three different heights can still be achieved. “This box is very sturdy," he notes. "The dense foam gives a very solid feel, but still soft enough to prevent injury if you were to fall on it. Strangely, it was softer on the edges of the box. I'm very familiar with this box and have not noticed this issue on older models.” A standard size and well made, our tester predicts this model will last a lifetime. Though not inexpensive, it’s very comfortable to work on and “I’d put it first on the list for a friend,” he adds. At 41 lbs., consider finding a stationary spot for this box. It’s a bit heavy for most people to lift to a storage location. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 30 x 24 x 20 inches︱Weight: 41 lbs.︱Color: Black with white print︱Assembly required: No People / Jessica Juliao Best Metal: Rep Fitness Fully Assembled Adjustable Height Plyo Box 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Repfitness.com Pros Grippy top and feet to help stick your landings Extremely sturdy for box jumps and other high-impact activity Cons Not ideal for some advanced athletes, with maximum height at 24 inches If your top priority is stability, this could be the box for you. “I would recommend this to someone who puts sturdiness above all other qualities in a box,” says our tester, an advanced athlete. “This box was particularly sturdy, which was impressive given how small it is. I think this is a particularly great option for jump squats and other intense jumping activities.” The adjustability mechanism is pretty straightforward, our tester noted, and the heights may be best suited to beginners and intermediate athletes. The 16x16-inch landing area is covered in rubber, as are the feet, adding to the stability. The feel is grippy, per our tester, which helps stick the landing for jumps. “It's a little more expensive than I was expecting, given that it doesn't adjust to a ton of different heights," she notes. Price at time of publish: $179.99 Dimensions: 17.99 x 17.99 x 4.49 inches︱Weight: 40 lbs.︱Material: Steel with solid steel springs︱Assembly required: No People / Jessica Juliao Best for All Levels: Rep Fitness Foam Soft Plyo Box 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Velcro levels provide a lot of adjustability Good option for athletes looking for a smaller box Cons Our tester noted it could be more stable for jumps specifically Weighing a total of 70 lbs., it's better as a stationary box This particular plyo box model includes a 6-inch and a 12-inch box to make three separate height options. The brand also offers 24-, 20-, and 4-inch heights so you can find the best combination for your needs. A good option for beginners or anyone looking for a smaller box, this model is also easy to adjust with the velcro attachments. “The box was pretty sturdy," notes our tester, who identifies as an intermediate athlete. "I was able to step on it without it squishing down too much. When I jumped, however, I wished the box was a bit sturdier. It's good for pushing off with your hands or feet." While it’s made of foam, the box is still quite firm and didn’t throw our tester off balance in any way. “It’s a good basic box,” she says, although it is pricier than other models on the list. Price at time of publish: $279.99 Dimensions: Two 28x28-inch boxes (one is 6 inches high and the other is 12 inches)︱Weight: 70 lbs.︱Color: Black with white labels︱Material: Foam and vinyl︱Assembly required: No People / Jessica Juliao Things to Consider Before Buying a Plyo Box Material Whether to buy a foam, wood, or metal box is a personal decision that comes down to each athlete and their goals. “Do you like more stability in your box? Or are you more interested in a cushion for safety?” asks Andy Thompson of CrossFit Hollywood Strength + Performance. If you're looking for more stability, we recommend the metal box from REP Fitness or our best overall pick, the Tru Grit 3-in-1 Plyo Box. If cushion is more important to you, then the Rogue Echo Foam Games Box may be a better choice. Height Options This is not a time to over-rate your ability, warns Thompson: “When deciding to buy a plyo box, I would first consider the athlete. Is this person well-trained? Are they familiar with plyometrics? What kind of exercises are they looking to perform with the plyo box?” Fried concurs that an honest assessment of your abilities and goals will aid in choosing how tall a box to buy — and what to do with it. “A lot of folks might move into doing challenging plyometric movements like box jumps before they’re ready,” she says. “This could potentially lead to injury.” Box Weight While a heavier plyo box will be more difficult to move around your home or gym, the added weight means better security. “I would consider the weight/stability of the box first and foremost,” says Thompson. “In my experience, most plyo boxes are made relatively stable, however, if they are too light they're more likely to topple if jumped on incorrectly.” At 74 pounds, the heaviest on our list is the Sunny Health & Fitness Plyo Box. Check the Details Boxes that have legs (which is typical for a metal box) should not wobble, adds Thompson. Wood boxes should be seamless, and the edges should be well-sanded. Chipped wood or rips in a soft box are red flags, as are metal boxes that have a lip, which can cause issues with toes catching on them. People / Jessica Juliao How We Tested Noelle McKenzie, ACM, certified personal trainer and co-owner of Leading Edge Fitness in New York City, supervised our testers as they evaluated the plyo boxes, making sure they were using them correctly and answering questions as needed. Testers performed the following exercises: box step-ups, box push-ups, box calf raises, plyo box dips, lateral box step-ups, and plyo box jumps (if they were comfortable with this particular exercise). Then they rated each plyo box’s stability, adjustability, and sturdiness. Testers learned the price of each plyo box after testing and then rated its value. Frequently Asked Questions What height plyo box should I get? "[Choose a height] that you know that you will use, and feel safe with regularly," says Thompson. "This can be anywhere from 3 inches off the ground to 30+ inches. The most common boxes that we use in my fitness facility are the 20-inch/24-inch/30-inch boxes (it's just one box that, depending on what side it's on, will determine the height of the box). They have enough variety that I have kids able to jump on them as well as 60 to 70-year-olds able to utilize them. However, I also recommend having a couple of stackable cushioned, 6-inch boxes for the newer athletes that may have never jumped on a box before.” Are expensive plyo boxes worth it? It all depends on what you plan to use them for and how often. Generally speaking, the heavier and more sturdy a plyo box, the more likely it is to be a financial investment. The Tru Grit 3-in-1 Plyo Box, our overall winner, retails right around $200. 