Whether you’re new to plyo boxes or hope to upgrade your home gym, we’ve got a variety of fitness levels covered with the following picks of best plyo boxes.

PEOPLE Tested’s own athletes of both intermediate and advanced skill levels put 22 plyo boxes to the test, evaluating them under the supervision of a personal trainer. Our testers performed various exercises with the plyo boxes, rating the equipment’s stability, adjustability, sturdiness, and value.

“As the name suggests, plyo boxes are largely used for plyometrics,” adds Miriam Fried , founder and head trainer at New York City’s MF Strong. “I would consider most plyometric movements to be advanced and not necessarily something beginners to exercise need to (or should) be concerned with. If you’re simply using plyo boxes as an assist for something like a box squat or an incline for an assisted push up, these could be beneficial to a beginner.”

With an array of different sizes and materials, there are plyo boxes for athletes of different experience levels, although it’s important to be realistic and thoughtful when incorporating this tool into a workout. “A box jump is a very unforgiving moment," Andy Thompson , owner of CrossFit Hollywood Strength + Performance , tells PEOPLE Tested. “Always have intent when jumping, and know your limits. If you're new to jumping, I would suggest looking into cushioned boxes that are stable, and if you miss, it's less likely to be a bloody, broken mess.”

If you’re looking to level up your fitness, plyo boxes are a great tool to have in your workout space. But you don’t need to be Chris Hemsworth playing Thor in order to incorporate exercises using plyo boxes into your fitness routine.

Best Overall: Tru Grit 3-in-1 Plyo Box 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Trugrit-fitness.com Pros Incredibly stable for a foam box

Quite easy to adjust between heights of 20, 24, and 30 inches Cons Not ideal for most beginners, with minimum height of 20 inches Our tester for the Tru Grit 3-in-1 Plyo Box identifies as an intermediate level athlete and was thrilled to report back on how the equipment performed for her, noting that the box was very stable. "It felt really secure during all of the workouts and didn't move even when I jumped on it," she says. "It was really comfortable to push off and jump on. I never felt like it was going to tip over and I never felt unbalanced.” The Tru Grit model was just as adjustable as it was stable in our testing. "[This plyo box] easily flipped over to three different heights and didn't require any kind of assembly for adjustability,” she adds. “There were only three heights, though, so if you're looking for something super low, this is not for you.” With heights of 20, 24, and 30 inches, these boxes line up with the most common heights used at CrossFit Hollywood Strength + Performance (the original CrossFit gym of Los Angeles), so if you’re new to plyo boxes, consider reading on for our beginner recommendations. As for value, our tester notes that this box is not the most affordable, but can be well worth it. “For its amazing attributes, I think it is absolutely worth the money," she notes. "You want to feel secure when jumping on a plyo box, and this one delivers. I would definitely recommend this box to a friend. It was very sturdy and I felt secure the whole time. It was adjustable and easy to do many exercises on.” Price at time of publish: $199.99 Package dimensions: 31 x 25 x 21 inches︱Package weight: 58 lbs.︱Color: Black︱Material: Canvas︱Assembly required: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best Budget: Yes4All 3-in-1 Wooden Plyo Box 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Super versatile, particularly for the size

Space-saving Cons Our tester does not recommend for box jumps This model is a good space-saving option and among the most inexpensive that we tested. Our tester, an advanced athlete, says it’s ideal for advanced users with good stability but not the best choice for box jumps. “For such a small box, it is quite sturdy, but definitely the least sturdy one I tested,” she says. With three height options, this box is suitable for athletes of all levels, outside of the jumping issue. “[It offers] a lot of versatility for such a small box,” adds our tester. A good value with a very fair price, this box is a solid choice for someone starting out with step-ups and other low-impact exercises with a plyo box. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Dimensions: 12 x 14 x 16 inches︱Weight: 15.6 lbs.︱Material: Wood︱Assembly required: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Beginners: Ultra Fitness Gear Anti-Slip Wood 3-in-1 Plyo Box 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Portable with handy cut-out handles

Lightweight but still very sturdy Cons Not for beginners whose fitness goals may progress to become more advanced If you’re new to plyo boxes, consider this option with heights of 12, 14, and 16 inches. Our intermediate-level tester called this model "perfectly" stable. "It felt so secure and didn't move or slip around once, even after I turned it on its side multiple times (on grass!),” she says. “I felt safe doing all of the moves.” Small and lightweight, this box easily flips on its side to adjust for different exercises. It’s on the smaller side as far as plyo boxes go, so this is a perfect option for beginners who don’t need as much height. Other nice touches include the handle cutouts and light weight for easy portability. It’s easy to wipe clean, too. Very sturdy and solid-feeling, this wood model is “worth the price,” according to our tester. “It's a high-quality box that's very durable," she notes. "The construction is excellent, and you could use this box for so many different exercises." Price at time of publish: $99.99 Package dimensions: 16.7 x 15 x 5.5 inches︱Package weight: 15.5 lbs.︱Material: Plywood︱Assembly required: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best Wooden: Sunny Health and Fitness High Capacity Wood Plyo Box 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Feels super secure at all three heights

Option to wrap the wood box in foam, making it highly versatile Cons Even though it has a handle, this box is quite heavy

At full price, it’s a more expensive option Our advanced athlete who tested this model called it the most stable box they tested so far. "Because it's made of wood rather than foam, it really doesn't move," she says. "We tried it on fake grass and it was really stable; It feels stable at all different heights." With its three different heights, this box offers great versatility, and users also have the option to wrap the wood in foam, without taking away from its stability. “The only time it wobbled a bit was when I was doing calf raises standing on the box,” notes our tester, who found it to be fairly priced when marked down. “I might think twice before purchasing,” she says, since its full retail price is over $300. “It didn't particularly wow me, but it is a solid option, and if it remains discounted, it's a really good find.” We’d recommend this model to anyone looking for a versatile plyo box pick who is willing to splurge a bit (at full price) for that versatility. The box is quite heavy, our tester notes, but the handle is a great touch for portability. Price at time of publish: $309.98 Item dimensions: 30 x 24 x 20 inches︱Item weight: 74 lbs.︱Color: Black︱Material: Wood︱Warranty: ‎1 year structural frame / 180 days other parts and components︱Assembly required: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best 3-In-1: Rogue Flat Pack Games Box 4.8 Rogue Fitness View On Roguefitness.com Pros Wood surface is super stable

Great value for the versatility Cons Quite heavy so not particularly portable

Another handle would be helpful for maneuvering With heights of 20, 24, and 30 inches, this is a great 3-in-1 box for a more advanced athlete. The materials also make it a very solid choice. “Stability was fantastic,” notes our tester, adding that throughout all the exercises, he felt "comfortable and safe" throughout each one. "The box was not moving while I did step-ups or the box jumps," he adds. "The wood was really helpful unlike a foam surface.” With the help of the handles on the box, adjusting the height was super easy, according to our tester. “There were no other attachments for the box, which made it convenient," he adds. "The only thing that would be difficult was the weight of the box itself.” Our tester said this model was very solid, making him feel safe and secure in each movement, though he notes the potential for sliding on an uneven surface like grass or concrete. An advanced athlete himself, our tester would recommend this model for a gym or any stationary place where it doesn’t have to be moved much, highly recommended for CrossFit or HIIT workouts. The addition of another handle on the side of the box would be nice, but otherwise it was a hit for us, and an overall great value. Price at time of publish: $125 Dimensions: 30 x 24 x 20 inches︱Warranty: 1 year︱Assembly required: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best Foam: Rogue Echo Foam Games Box 4.7 Rogue Fitness View On Roguefitness.com Pros Dense foam helps prevent injury

Offers rock-solid stability and stays put

Tester expects it to last a lifetime Cons One of the more expensive options

A bit soft on the edges, per our testing

Not super portable, weighing 41 lbs. Our tester for this particular plyo box describes himself as an intermediate athlete. He found this model to be a familiar one. “It’s what you’d find in most CrossFit gyms, and the sense of familiarity is comforting,” he says. Another bit of confidence building? This box is “rock solid and stays put,” he adds. To change the height of the Rogue Echo Foam Plyo Box, users simply reposition it on multiple sides to achieve multiple heights. So while it’s not adjustable per se, three different heights can still be achieved. “This box is very sturdy," he notes. "The dense foam gives a very solid feel, but still soft enough to prevent injury if you were to fall on it. Strangely, it was softer on the edges of the box. I'm very familiar with this box and have not noticed this issue on older models.” A standard size and well made, our tester predicts this model will last a lifetime. Though not inexpensive, it’s very comfortable to work on and “I’d put it first on the list for a friend,” he adds. At 41 lbs., consider finding a stationary spot for this box. It’s a bit heavy for most people to lift to a storage location. Price at time of publish: $200 Dimensions: 30 x 24 x 20 inches︱Weight: 41 lbs.︱Color: Black with white print︱Assembly required: No

Best Metal: Rep Fitness Fully Assembled Adjustable Height Plyo Box 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Repfitness.com Pros Grippy top and feet to help stick your landings

Extremely sturdy for box jumps and other high-impact activity Cons Not ideal for some advanced athletes, with maximum height at 24 inches If your top priority is stability, this could be the box for you. “I would recommend this to someone who puts sturdiness above all other qualities in a box,” says our tester, an advanced athlete. “This box was particularly sturdy, which was impressive given how small it is. I think this is a particularly great option for jump squats and other intense jumping activities.” The adjustability mechanism is pretty straightforward, our tester noted, and the heights may be best suited to beginners and intermediate athletes. The 16x16-inch landing area is covered in rubber, as are the feet, adding to the stability. The feel is grippy, per our tester, which helps stick the landing for jumps. “It's a little more expensive than I was expecting, given that it doesn't adjust to a ton of different heights," she notes. Price at time of publish: $179.99 Dimensions: 17.99 x 17.99 x 4.49 inches︱Weight: 40 lbs.︱Material: Steel with solid steel springs︱Assembly required: No People / Jessica Juliao