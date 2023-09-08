Keep reading to discover the best plus size underwear on the market, recommended by PEOPLE.

We also went the extra mile and consulted a plus size stylist to give you the lowdown on what features to look for in plus size underwear, so you can streamline the selection process (more on that below).

However, choosing the right underwear isn’t always an easy job, especially when you have to navigate through a sea of brands, styles, and fits. But fear not: We've curated a collection of 30 pairs of plus size underwear in various styles and sizes, so you can easily find the best fit for your body.

Just like a comfortable bra or pair of socks, underwear is an essential item that no wardrobe can do without. It's the foundation that sets the tone for your day and ensures you feel comfortable and supported through everything — including your period.

Best Budget Fruit of the Loom Women's Eversoft Cotton Brief Underwear Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for 100 percent cotton underwear in sizes up to 14P with three fits to choose from. Who It’s Not Good For While these briefs are comfortable, some reviewers note that they run large. Remember when your mom used to gift you Fruit of the Loom underwear every Christmas? Turns out she was onto something because this underwear brand is legit and trusted by many. Now that you're all grown up, you can bring back those memories with this panty pack that offers three fits, 21 colors, and sizes up to 14P. It's like a trip down memory lane, but with better-fitting undies, of course. Whether you prefer to keep it classic with standard briefs or go for the high or low-rise briefs, you'll have plenty of tag-free options to choose from with six to 12 pairs in each pack. However, you can trust that all the panties are comfortable and supportive, thanks to their 100 percent cotton materials and ravel-free waistband. These features ensure that the panties won't pinch or dig, providing all-day comfort and support. Price at time of publish: $9.98 Size Range: 6-14P | Materials: 100% cotton | Colors: 21

Best Seamless Skims Soft Smoothing Brief Skims View On Skims.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for an affordable, smoothing, high-waist brief that can be worn seamlessly under skirts and pants. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants to wear a low-rise brief or 100 percent cotton underwear. Despite being considered shapewear, these shaping briefs from Skims are so comfortable that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. These briefs are available in four colors with sizes up to 4X and have a seamless design from top to bottom. The nylon and spandex materials keep the briefs feeling like a second skin, and the flattering high-cut design offers all-day coverage without any pinching or bulging. It's easy to assume that Skims is just another celeb lingerie brand that costs a small fortune (you can save your best impression of the Kim crying meme for later). These briefs are only $20, so you get the comfort and support you need at a reasonable price. Price at time of publish: $20 Size Range: XXS-4X | Materials: 93% nylon, 7% spandex | Colors: 12

Best Cooling B2Body Breathable Briefs 4-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a four-pack of cooling briefs made from a soft and stretchy fabric that feels cool to the touch. Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting to buy a underwear pack that contains five pairs or more should look into other options on this list. FYI: If you want to avoid feeling suffocated down there, choose underwear that's as breathable as your favorite T-shirt. Comfort is key, after all, and these moisture-wicking undies from Amazon will keep you comfy, cozy, and cool all day long. In each pack, you get four high-waisted briefs, all made from stretchy nylon and elastane that’s cool to the touch. With built-in features like a soft covered elastic band and leg opening, plus a wide cotton gusset, your bum stays comfortable all day long with no uncomfortable fits in between. And before you go: These panties size up to 7X, so it’s easy for everyone to find just what they need. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Size Range: M-7X | Materials: 90% nylon, 10% elastane | Colors: Varies

Best Prints Torrid Cotton Mid-Rise Hipster Lace Trim Panty Torrid View On Torrid.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers who are looking for plus size underwear that come in unique prints and colors will appreciate this option from Torrid. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone that prefers low-rise underwear in neutral colors will prefer others on this list. Black undies may be as classic as an LBD, but sometimes you want to spice things up with a fun print or pattern. If that’s the case, here are some mid-rise hipster panties from Torrid that are totally wish-list worthy. These size up to 6X and come in 27 (yes, 27!) prints and colors, from bold animal prints, to sweet florals, and seasonal patterns. But you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style with these panties. Thanks to a cotton and spandex blend, medium coverage, and a perfect fit on the hips, they are comfortable without pinching or digging. Instead, they are like a nice, gentle hug (but for your booty). Price at time of publish: $8.94 (originally $14.90) Size Range: M-6X | Materials: 95% cotton, 5% spandex | Colors: 27

Best Color Range Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For This stretch bikini panty comes in sizes up to 3X and has a whopping 26 colors to choose from. Who It’s Not Good For The elastic band may not offer the seamless look some may prefer in underwear. When it comes to underwear with the most color choices, this bikini panty set from Calvin Klien takes the crown. They are available in a whopping 26 colors, ranging from brights to neutrals to prints. However, this bikini panty is more than just colorful – it's also comfortable with a soft and stretchy fabric blend and a wide waistband that won't dig or bulge. Plus, it sizes up to 3X with easy pull-on closure, and the bikini style offers mid-range coverage that’s just right. And here’s another little perk we think you should know about: You can easily find these on Amazon, so you can add them to your cart and thank us later. Price at time of publish: $22 Size Range: XS-3X | Materials: 53% cotton, 35% modal, 12% elastane | Colors: 26

Best High-Rise Knickey High-Rise Brief Knickey View On Knickey.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants to buy a breathable and stretchy brief with a French leg to keep the style looking fresh. Who It’s Not Good For While these briefs offer good coverage, some reviewers say they sit too high (reaching to the belly button). Internet approved? More like cult-classic approved. And these high-rise briefs from Knickey are all that and more. They are available in 15 colors and sizes up to 3XL, and boast organic cotton and elastane materials that are soft, breathable, and stretchy. Thanks to their high-rise design, these briefs offer a flattering fit, and their waistband also never digs in. And if you are wondering why the brief looks so current and fresh, let us tell you why: The French leg keeps them sultry and cutting-edge. Granny panties, who? Price at the the time of publish: $13.60 (orig. $17) Size Range: XXS-3XL | Materials: 95% certified organic cotton, 5% elastane | Colors: 15

Best Size Range On the Plus Side 100% Cotton Ultra Soft Plus Size Solid Underwear Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for 100 percent cotton panties in sizes 1X to 8X. Who It’s Not Good For At $22, these panties are a bit more expensive compared to most other brands we recommend. If you're looking for the ultimate in plus-size underwear, look no further than this pair of panties from On the Plus Size. They are available in sizes up to 8X, which is the highest on our list, and are super comfortable with high-feature covered elastic at the waist and legs. The addition of 100 cotton material keeps everything cool and comfortable down there, and also helps to minimize odors. These panties are available in six different colors and are machine-washable to add some convenience. Amazon reviewers can't stop praising them for their durability, comfort, and wide waistband and leg area. Reviewers also love that these won't shrink after washing and have quality stitching that's built to last. Now that’s something. Price at the the time of publish: $22 Size Range: 1X-8X | Materials:100% cotton | Colors: 6

Best Period Underwear Knix Leak Proof High Rise Knix View On Knix Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for an absorbent high-waisted pair of panties with built-in protection against period leakage. Who It’s Not Good For These are great for protecting against embarrassing leaks but aren't a total substitute for a tampon or pad. We’re not going to sugar coat it: Periods (and the many underwear changes that come with them) are not fun at all. But with this pair of leak proof high-rise underwear from Knix, you can at least have some peace of mind — and a little protection against leaks along the way. These high-rise panties can absorb up to three teaspoons of liquid, so they are the perfect back up to have during those heavy flow days when you don’t want to bleed through your pants. And thanks to the high-rise fit and breathable fabric blend, they offer plenty of coverage and are super breathable. These undies come in a whopping 14 different colors and sizes up to 4XL, so you'll have no trouble finding the perfect fit and style. Sure, they might be a bit on the pricier side at $28 a pair, but comfort is worth every penny, right? Price at time of publish: $28 Size Range: XS-4XL | Materials: Body: 77% nylon. 23% Lycra; Gusset lining: 86% cotton; 10% spandex, 4% Carbon; Gusset: Fresh Fix Technology | Colors: 14

Best Cotton Duluth Trading Co. Women's Plus Free Range Organic Cotton Hi-Cut Duluth Trading Co. View On Duluthtrading.com Who It’s Good For Someone who needs breathable and stretchy high-waisted underwear made from organic cotton and spandex. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for plus size underwear in a size range higher than 3X Forget uncomfortable underwear that keeps rolling down or riding up! With Duluth Trading Co.'s high-cut underwear made from free-range organic cotton (plus a little bit of elastane for stretch), you'll experience a stay-put fit. While these panties aren’t available in sizes higher than 3X, they are still a comfortable option to keep on your radar. They feature a mid-rise design that offers full back coverage and their covered seams also help to eliminate chafing. They also have a double-layer crotch that provides added comfort and an elastic band fits snugly without digging in. Since they're available in six color options, you can mix and match to your heart's content and never have a dull day in your underwear drawer again. Price at time of publish: $11.99 (originally $21.50) Size Range: 1X-3X | Materials: 94% organic cotton, 6% spandex | Colors: 6

Best for Tummy Control Miraclesuit Plus Size Moderate Control Hi-Waist Brief Miraclesuit View On Miraclesuit.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a shaping brief that sizes up to 4X and offers shaping, tummy control, and support. Who It’s Not Good For This shaping brief is available in only two colors and may fit too tightly for some people. This full-coverage shaping brief from Miraclesuit is a winner in more ways than one. Not only is it available in sizes up to 4X, but it has tons of features to love, including a high-waist that offers coverage and a Wonderful Edge Leg that keeps everything in place. The Wonderful Panel Tummy also provides excellent tummy control and shaping — all while remaining invisible under your clothes (kind of like magic). While this brief offers the ultimate shaping experience, there are some caveats. It is only available in two colors, and because it holds everything in, it has a fit some may find too tight or restricting. We totally get it: Shapewear might not be the most glamorous thing to wear, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s uncomfortable. With a high-quality piece like this, you'll be amazed at how many years (and uses) you’ll get out of it. Price at time of publish: $58 Size Range: 1X-4X | Materials: Body: 74% nylon, 26% spandex; Gusset: 92% nylon, 8% spandex | Colors: 2

Best Boyshort Torrid Seamless Boyshort Panty Torrid View On Torrid.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a boyshort that sizes up to 6X and has a mid-rise, medium coverage, and elastic waistband that's stretchy but secure. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers to wear boy shorts with a low rise or made with only cotton materials will prefer other options. Boyshorts are like the Swiss Army knife of panties: They're supportive, comfortable, and always a crowd-pleaser. These Torrid boyshorts are no exception, with their mid-rise, medium coverage, and elastic waistband that's stretchy but secure. No wonder they have a 4.6 average rating! It only gets better, too. The boyshorts have a nylon and spandex blend that is smoothing and thick, so you don't have to worry about chafing or visible panty lines. Plus, they are available in sizes up to 6X, so you can find the perfect fit without the guesswork. They also come at an incredible price of just $16.90 (and right now, Torrid is running a special offer where you can snag two free pairs when you buy three), so you can treat yourself without any buyer's remorse. Price time of publish: $16.90 Size Range: 10-30 (M-6X) | Materials: 95% nylon, 5% spandex | Colors: 4

Best Thong Torrid Seamless Ribbed High-Rise Thong Panty Torrid View On Torrid.com Who It’s Good For This sexy plus size thong is as durable as it is comfortable. Who It’s Not Good For Some may find thongs too uncomfortable to wear as an all-day, everyday panty. If you're in the market for a thong that's as comfortable as it is stylish, this Torrid panty is a must-have. Its high-rise waistband sits just right on your waist, creating a flattering shape. With its seamless construction, you won't have to worry about any chafing or discomfort. This thong sizes up to 6X and is made with strong nylon and spandex that are smoothing and thick. Thanks to the minimal coverage on the backside, there’s no visible panty lines with this panty at all, either. This thong may be limited in color options, but reviewers can’t get enough of it. It currently has a 4.7-star average rating with many praising its support, stretchy fit, and it's ability to stay put without rolling down (or riding up), whether standing or sitting. At just $14.90 a pair, it's not badly priced. Price at time of publish: $14.90 Size Range: 10-30 (M-6X) | Materials: 95% nylon, 5% spandex | Colors: 3

Best Maternity Mama Cotton Women's Over The Bump Maternity Panties Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For We love this pack of maternity underwear that offers plenty of support, comfort, and is made from breathable materials. Who It’s Not Good For While this pack includes four to five pairs of underwear, some users have reported that the fabric is thinner, so you’ll want to wash them gently. Growing a little human for nine months is hard work, but finding comfortable underwear doesn't have to be! With this pack of maternity underwear from Amazon, you can have all the support you need at every stage of pregnancy without exceeding your budget. Each pack contains four to five full-coverage, high-waist panties that are available in 12 different colors and sizes up to 4X. These panties are designed to be comfortable all day long with their V-shaped, low-waist, crossover design. You can wear them without any discomfort and they provide support with a 360-degree wrap-around at the waist, which doesn't exert pressure on your abdomen. The fabric is made of refined cotton, cotton, and spandex, ensuring breathability and plenty of stretch. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size Range: S-4X | Materials: 95% refined cotton, 5% spandex; 100% cotton gusset | Colors: 12

Best High-Waisted Lane Bryant Cotton High-Waist Brief Panty Lane Bryant View On Lanebryant.com Who It’s Good For Those who want to wear a high-waist brief panty that offers high coverage will appreciate that this style is available in 15 colors and six sizes.

Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers to wear panties with a mid or low rise should look to other underwear options on this list. If you're tired of constantly adjusting your underwear throughout the day, then it’s time to trade in your old pair for these high-waisted panties from Lane Bryant. They're made with soft cotton materials and have a stretchy elastic band, so they offer the perfect combination of comfort and support. And these come in 15 colors and six sizes to suit any taste, so there’s a panty for everyone here. Just so you know: This is a true high-waisted panty. It completely covers the midsection and comes slightly above the belly button. Despite its high waist, these panties have the right amount of elastic around the legs, which prevents them from rolling down or pulling around the thighs, whether you're sitting or standing. If, however, you like your panties to have a little extra coverage, some reviewers recommend going down a size. Price at time of publish: $9.50+ (or 5 for $35) Size Range: 14/16-34/36 | Materials: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Colors: 15

Best Long Underwear Cootry Plus Size Thermal Underwear Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those searching for a more comfortable and breathable option than thermals for the winter season will love this cozy option. Who It’s Not Good For When it comes to warmth, thermals outperform long underwear despite being heavier. When the temperature drops, there's one thing you need to stay warm and cozy — long underwear. Yep, whether you're carving up the mountain or snuggled up at home, this winter essential will keep you snug and warm through just anything. Unlike thermals, they are lightweight and stretchy for ultimate comfort, so don’t be surprised if you end up wearing them as pajamas. If you're looking for long underwear that's warm but not heavy, these from Amazon are the ones you'll be wearing all winter long. They're lightweight, breathable, and available in sizes up to 5XL, so you'll get the perfect fit. Each pair is also made from a four-way stretch fabric that will keep you comfortable, and they also won't shrink in the wash, so you'll get lasting size and shape retention. A gentle reminder: Long underwear is thinner than thermals, so if you need something heavier or are going to a very cold place, thermals are indeed your best option for that. Price at time of publish: $32.90 Size Range: XL-5X | Materials: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Navy, black, dark gray, purple, and more

Best Moisture-Wicking Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Breathable Moisture-Wicking Microfiber Brief Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For For a moisture-wicking brief with an easy pull-on closure, a waistband that won't dig into your skin, and a cotton gusset at the crotch, these are the best option out there. Who It’s Not Good For Although these briefs are comfortable and wick moisture, some may find they are lacking in style. Definitely add this panty pack from Warner’s to your shopping cart if you're looking for underwear that will keep you cool and dry. Each pack contains three briefs made from a special microfiber fabric that wicks away moisture, ensuring you stay fresh and sweat-free throughout the day. Available in five colors and sizing up to 3X, these briefs are also equipped with other comfort-enhancing features, including features like an easy-to-use pull-on closure, a non-dig waistband, and a cotton gusset at the crotch. Price at time of publish: $12.96 Size Range: S-3X | Materials: 88% polyester, 12% elastane | Colors: 5

Best Postpartum Disposable Amazon Basics Incontinence & Postpartum Underwear for Women Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those who need easy-to-dispose postpartum underwear available in sizes up to 2X. Who It’s Not Good For While they are highly absorbent and comfortable, these are only available in one color. After giving birth, the last thing you want to worry about is your underwear. That's why postpartum underwear is an absolute godsend during your recovery: It’s absorbent, comfortable, and disposable, so you can focus on adjusting to your best role yet – new mom! This pack of full-coverage disposable underwear from Amazon is sure to be a lifesaver, as it contains 14 to 42 pairs in sizes up to 2X. Thanks to durable design and a flexible waistband, these disposables can handle long periods of wear. However, the Dri-Fit technology and a cotton enhanced topsheet make them comfortable to wear and prevent moisture from accumulating on the skin. Sure, these underwear may not be the most stylish on our list. However, new moms need all the leak protection they can get, and these underwear deliver just that. Price at time of publish: $13.28 Size Range: S-2XL | Materials: Cotton | Colors: Lavender

Best Thermal Weerti Thermal Underwear for Women Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a comfortable thermal underwear that measures up to 3X and has both warming and moisture-wicking properties. Who It’s Not Good For These look more like leggings than underwear. So if you're looking for extra coverage, you might want to layer them up with another pair of panties. Searching for the perfect thermal underwear to keep you cozy all winter long? Look no further than this hidden gem from Amazon. It has the ideal blend of warmth and affordability, so you can stay nice and snug without emptying your pockets. These thermals are available in six colors, in sizes up to 3X, and are made from soft polyester and spandex materials. However, the fleece lining is the real standout feature: It provides nice warmth and comfort, even on the coldest days. But you don’t have to worry about overheating in these. Since these thermals are equipped with moisture-wicking properties, they’ll keep you cool and comfortable, no matter how long you wear them. Now let’s talk about the elephant in the room: These thermals may look like leggings, but they are still underwear. So, if you're uncomfortable with that (or just want extra coverage), you can always wear another pair of seamless underwear underneath. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Size Range: XXS-3X | Materials: 92% soft polyester, 8% spandex; fleece lining | Colors: 6

Best Amazon Brand Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pack of underwear that goes up to size 6X and comes in 38 colors will appreciate this set from Amazon Essentials. Who It’s Not Good For If you prefer underwear with more elasticity, look at others on this list with a higher percentage of spandex or elastane in the material. If you order everything under the sun from Amazon, then you can't miss out on this bundle of briefs from Amazon Essentials. They are available in sizes up to 6X, in 38 colors (the most on this list), and in packs of five, six, and 10. No matter what pack you choose, all pairs are made from a cotton and spandex blend that's soft, stretchy, and breathable against the skin. The cotton fabric also helps keep sweat at bay, so it’s a great choice for those who need a bit more odor-control. Although these underwear are great for everyday use, some reviewers have noted that their elasticity is not up to par compared to others on this list. Nevertheless, if you need to spruce up your underwear collection, these will definitely do the trick! Price at time of publish: $15.20 Size Range: XXS-6X | Materials: 95% cotton, 5% spandex | Colors: 38

Best for Working Out TomboyX Iconic Briefs TomboyX View On Tomboyx.com Who It’s Good For These breathable and comfortable pair of briefs are perfect for wearing while exercising thanks to the anti-chafing flatlock seams. Who It’s Not Good For These briefs are designed in a low-rise style, which may be off-putting for those wanting a style with more coverage. Whether you're pumping iron or perfecting your downward dog, these TomBoyX briefs can handle any workout you’ve got planned. They are available in sizes up to 6X in 9 colors, and they're made from a silky soft and breathable cotton blend that's comfortable against the skin. The flatlock seams on this pair are also smooth and durable, ensuring that there's no chafing or irritation during your workout. And the low-rise means that they won’t show through clothing. Although these briefs have a flexible and stretchy waistband to stay in place, they have a low-rise which can compromise coverage. So, if you are looking for something that provides full protection, consider buying a full coverage pair instead. Price at time of publish: $15.99 (orig. $20) Size Range: XS-6X | Materials: 95% OEKO-TEX Certified cotton, 5% spandex | Colors: 9

Best Subscription Splendies Subscription Splendies View On Splendies.com Who It’s Good For This monthly subscription service delivers three pairs of underwear to your doorstep at a reasonable price. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer to purchase a single pair of underwear or those who prefer to buy underwear in packs. If you're the type of person who loves surprises, especially in the form of underwear, then Splendies is the underwear subscription service for you. Every month, you'll receive three new pairs of undies in a variety of styles, prints, and colors in sizes up to 4X. All undies included in the box are also sourced from different brands, so you'll always be discovering new favorites. Another welcome bonus: Splendies offers free shipping within the United States with monthly, three-, six-, or 12-month plans to choose from. So, whether you're a commitment-phobe or a long-term fan, there’s a plan that’s perfect for you. With prices starting at just $16.99 a month, it's definitely a budget-friendly way to keep your underwear collection fresh and exciting. Price at time of publish: $16.99+ Size Range: S-4X | Materials: Varies (nylon, spandex, cotton, and more) | Colors: Varies

Best Shaping ShapeLLX PowerConceal Full Body Tummy Control Shapewear ShapeLLX View On Shapellx.com Who It’s Good For This full coverage bodysuit sizes up to 5X and is made from a lightweight and seamless fabric that is invisible under clothing. Who It’s Not Good For The compression of this bodysuit may be too tight for those who prefer looser and more relaxed-fit underwear. Plus size shapewear pieces are a lot like your ride-or-die bestie — they’ve got your back when you're feeling low and are strong enough to stick with you through thick and thin. And just like your oldest friend, this bodysuit is built to last, providing support and durability in sizes up to 5X. With this bodysuit, you get complete coverage support from bust to thighs, with stretchy shoulder straps that are fully adjustable. A lightweight, seamless fabric adds comfort and smoothing, and helps the bodysuit remain invisible under clothing. Additionally, the open-crotch design allows for convenient bathroom breaks, eliminating any hassle when getting undressed. While this bodysuit is a real multitasker, it might be a bit snug for those who prefer their underwear to be more laid-back and loose. Still, it's a solid investment that will definitely get a ton of use. Price at time of publish: $48.99 (orig. $98) Size Range: XS/S-5X | Materials: 77% nylon, 23% spandex | Colors: 4

Best Cheeky ThirdLove Lace Back Cheeky ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a low rise panty with a cheeky lace design that sizes up to 3X. Who It’s Not Good For Cheeky (and sheer lace) panties lack the coverage other pairs can offer. With lacey details, vibrant colors, and a cheeky fit, this Third Love panty is definitely a 10 out of 10. It is available in sizes up to 3X and 15 colors, and its low-rise design provides a smooth and comfortable fit with no bunching or rolling involved. Not to be dramatic or anything, but when you slip into this panty, you’re totally going to feel like a lingerie model. It’s sexy, sheer, and has jaw-dropping floral lace back. But don't worry — it’s comfortable, too, thanks to the cotton lining. Although cheeky panties may not cover as much as other underwear, a style like this proves that they are fun and playful underwear choice that won't leave you feeling down or uncomfortable. Price at time of publish: $20 (orig. $28) Size Range: XS-3X | Materials: 100% cotton gusset; nylon, viscose, and spandex blend body | Colors: 15

Best Full Coverage Soma Embraceable Super Soft Lace Hipster Soma View On Soma.com Who It’s Good For For those who want full coverage hipster briefs with a soft, stretchy waistband and elastic leg opening for a comfortable fit. Who It’s Not Good For Although offering full coverage, these panties are only suitable for sizes up to 2X. This hipster panty from Soma may only go up to 2X, but believe us when we say that it's otherwise ticking all the boxes. The waistband is made of soft and stretchy material that conforms to your body without digging in, while the elastic leg opening keeps everything in place and prevents riding up. This hipster panty is made of rayon and spandex materials, which makes it lightweight and stretchy to wear. But here's the best part: this panty is also tag-free, so there’s no tags at the back to drive your skin crazy. And of course, these panties are stylish. The hipster silhouette is trendy and modern and the geometric lace detailing adds the perfect touch of sophistication. All in all, it's definitely worth adding to cart if your size is in stock. Price at time of publish: $12 Size Range: S-2XL | Materials: 90% rayon, 10% spandex | Colors: 4

Best Organic Bota No. 002 The High Rise Brief Bota View On Botaundergarments.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for plus size underwear made from 95 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton for breathability and softness against the skin. Who It’s Not Good For Although made from high-quality materials, one pair does cost $24, which is more than most brief options we recommend on this list. Who needs chemicals and pesticides in their underwear? Um...not us! That's why we're all about these full-coverage organic briefs from Bota. They are made from 95% GOTS-certified organic cotton, so they are soft and breathable on your bum, and also have added elastane for stretch and flexibility. These briefs may have a high-rise design, but rest assured they are comfortable. You get full coverage from top to bottom, and the elastic waistband ensures a secure fit and added protection. And yes, these boxer briefs might set you back $24 a pair, but think of it as a small price to pay for the ultimate in comfort and durability. Besides, if you've got sensitive skin or are tired of constantly replacing your underwear, these are the ones you won't regret investing in. Price at time of publish: $24 Size Range: XS-4X | Materials: 95% GOTS certified-organic cotton, 5% elastane | Colors: 3

Best Bikini Pokarla Women's Hi-Cut Soft Stretch Cotton Bikini Panties Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For For those looking for plus size underwear that is versatile, comfortable and stylish, you can't go wrong with this Amazon pair. Who It’s Not Good For Some reviewers say fabric is thinner and can break down in the wash, so they may not be as durable as other options. Looking to add some bikini-style underwear to your collection? Then this set from Amazon has got you covered with six pairs of bikini panties, all available up to size 5X. While they aren't a full coverage style, they work with any outfit without showing or peeking out. And they are made of cotton and spandex, so they're always soft, breathable, and oh-so-cozy on your tush. What’s more, the panties in each pack are available in a variety of vibrant colors and are designed to fit snugly with a high-cut design and stretchy waistband. However, keep in mind that some reviewers have noted that the fabric is on the thinner side and can tear with washes. To protect your panties from your washing machine’s wrath, you can wash them in a hosiery bag or stick to hand washing. Price at time of publish: $22.99 Size Range: XS-5X | Materials: 93% cotton, 7% spandex | Colors: 6

Best Investment Honeylove SuperPower Brief Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Honeylove.com Who It’s Good For This luxurious pair of shapewear briefs comes in sizes up to 3X and feature a beautiful lingerie-like design. Who It’s Not Good For As the most expensive option on our list, these aren't for the budget-friendly shopper, Calling all Nordstrom shoppers! Here is an elegant yet powerful shaping brief from HoneyLove you’ll find every excuse to wear. It is available in sizes up to 3X, in four colors, and offers the perfect amount of compression without feeling too tight. While the nylon and spandex materials keep this brief comfortable, the unique design is truly the chef’s kiss. With a narrow midsection and wider bottom, these briefs are able to accommodate your hips well without ever feeling too tight (or constricting) as you walk. On top of that, this brief is stylish and sexy. With its mesmerizing combination of mesh and opaque stripes, it’s definitely date-night approved. Price at time of publish: $84 Size Range: XS-3X | Materials: 75% nylon, 25% spandex | Colors: 6

Best for Running Reebok Plus Size Seamless Boyshorts Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pack of boyshorts that are comfortable and have a waistband that stays flat and doesn't roll down or create a muffin top look. Who It’s Not Good For For those who want plus-size underwear in sizes over 3X or boxer briefs that are true to size. Who needs a personal trainer when you've got these boyshort panties from Reebok? They keep you supported and comfortable throughout any workout, whether that's a marathon or yoga class. While these panties only come in sizes up to 3X, each pack contains six pairs in three color combinations featuring prints and neutrals, so variety is definitely a plus. But these boyshorts are also stretchy and comfortable, with a soft fabric and waistband that stays flat and doesn't roll. Although these boyshorts are highly rated (they have a 4.3 star rating on Amazon), some reviewers say they do run a bit large. So if you like your underwear to be the right size, order a size smaller for a more secure fit. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Size Range: 1X-3X | Materials: 94% nylon, 6% spandex | Colors: 3

Best Shapewear Shapermint High Waist Shaper Briefs Amazon View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Those who want an affordable, no-slip shaping brief sized up to 4X will love this option from Shapermint. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer to wear traditional underwear with a comfortable and relaxed fit should look to other picks. Shapewear comes in all forms, from bodysuits to slips to thongs. So, if you are looking to add some shaping briefs to your collection, these from Shapermint will help you create the smooth silhouette you love without making your wallet cry a river. Available in sizes up to 4X, these briefs are made from a nylon and spandex blend that is lightweight and wears seamlessly underneath clothes. But they aren’t only smoothing; they're also sturdy with a non-slip grip, and a double-layered design offers great coverage from top to bottom. Of course, the five classic colors are the cherry on the top of the sundae. However, you’ll want to remember that shapewear is like a push-up bra for your whole body — it can work wonders, but it's not always the most comfortable option. If comfort is a priority, we recommend going with the tag-free and breathable Fruit of the Loom Women's Eversoft Cotton Brief which comes in a pack of six. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Size Range: XS/S-4X | Materials: 90% nylon, 10% spandex | Colors: 5