When it comes to shopping for plus size swimsuits, you’ll want to find a place that not only has an extensive size range, but has pieces that add support and make you feel your best. “One-piece suits with some ruching on the sides are always a flattering option,” Desiree Miranda, a New York City-based stylist and personal shopper, tells PEOPLE. “Contrary to popular belief, a high-rise swimsuit isn’t usually as flattering as a mid-rise will be for the plus size woman.” With the help of stylists, we found the best places to buy plus size swimsuits — here for you to reference as you shop this for the upcoming swim season. Shapermint Shapermint View On Shapermint.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for swimsuits with built-in tummy control and UPF fabric Who It's Not Good For Someone who needs a size larger than 4X What's different about Shapermint swimsuits is that they incorporate shapewear technology to offer compression and support where you need it most. The brand offers playful prints and a few bold colors like fuchsia and mint, but you can't go wrong with the solid black designs, too. Across its swimsuit offering, you'll see features like smart ruching, high-waisted inner mesh shaping panels for tummy control, UPF 50 fabric, soft wiring, and convertible and adjustable straps. While the brand doesn't have a rewards program, you can save 10 percent when you sign up for the newsletter; you can also earn a $25 credit when you refer a friend. Sale at time of publish: Mother's Day Sale up to 70% off Size range: S-4X | Return policy: Within 60 days of receipt | Shipping policy: Free on orders over $70; standard shipping otherwise The 3 Best Beach Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Eloquii ELOQUII View On Eloquii.com Who It's Good For Someone who is a fan of patterns and bold colors in their wardrobe Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer more streamlined, minimalistic styles versus dramatic cuts and silhouettes From the office to the beach, Eloquii has hundreds of items to browse through on its virtual shelves. When it comes to swimwear, find an assortment of two-pieces and one-pieces with vibrant and bold colors and more neutral solid hues. And if you really want to make a statement, opt for one of the brands ruffle swimsuits that add dimension and flare. To help narrow down your choices, you can even browse by most loved and highest rated to see what others love. While there isn't a rewards program, you can save $25 on your next order of $50 or more when you sign up for its email list. Sale at time of publish: 30-50% off with code AMAZING Size range: 14-32 | Return policy: Unworn within 30 days of receipt | Shipping policy: Free US standard shipping on orders over $125 Adore Me Adore Me View On Adoreme.com Who It's Good For People wanting to shop for intimates, lingerie, and swimsuits all in one place Who It's Not Good For Those needing sizing beyond 4X While AdoreMe might be well known for its selection of lingerie pieces, the brand also has a collection of swimsuits available with sexy cutouts and necklines and a plethora of color options and patterns. You can also filter by padding level, panty style, and bra size, which many online retailers don't offer. AdoreMe's prints skew more trendy — take this pink gingham bikini or abstract print one-piece for example — but there are still plenty of options for those who lean more traditionalist when it comes to swimwear. If you haven't shopped from AdoreMe before, you can save $20 on your first order; if you shop there often, you may consider signing up for the VIP membership where you can save up to 50 percent on your orders through free shipping, bikini set discounts, monthly drops, and exclusive sales. Sale at time of publish: 1 set 40% off, 2 sets 45% off, 3 sets 50% off Size range: 0X-4X | Return policy: Unworn garment within 30 days of delivery for full refund | Shipping policy: Free shipping on US orders | Perks and rewards: VIP membership for $39.95/month ModCloth ModCloth View On Modcloth.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for retro pieces across all categories from dresses and skirts to blouses and dresses Who It's Not Good For Those wanting to spend less than $100 on a single swimsuit If you're someone who gravitates toward more vintage silhouettes, styles, and prints, then ModCloth is the place for you. Although known for their retro dresses, the brand carries an assortment of swimwear items including one-pieces, bikinis, and even swim dresses — I mean how cute is this one? While these pieces come at a higher price point than most brands on this list, there are a couple of ways to save here: either by signing up for the email list to save 15 percent on your next order, or through joining the ModSquad rewards program, where you can receive a free birthday gift, a percentage off your first purchase, early access to deals, and start your own virtual punch card. Sale at time of publish: Select styles up to 60% off Size range: 4-24W | Return policy: Unworn items within 28 days of of shipment date | Shipping policy: Free for orders over $150 | Perks and rewards: ModSquad Lane Bryant Lane Bryant View On Lanebryant.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for supportive swimsuits in a variety of prints and colors made from partially recycled materials Who It's Not Good For Those needing more options for non-traditional swimwear styles, like rash guards and swim dresses Whether you’re looking for a bathing suit that zips or ties together, you’ll find one at Cacique by Lane Bryant. Browse through an assortment of asymmetrical swimsuits, tankinis, and one-pieces, as well as two-pieces with bust support (a dream!). You can also filter by price, top-rated, band size, cup size, silhouette, fabric, lining, and length to find exactly what you need amidst all the choices (nearly 100, to be exact). We particularly love the unique prints — like this tie-dye-inspired option as well as this classic seersucker red stripe suit that reminds us of a chic European vacation. If you expect to become a regular, the Lane Rewards program can save you money in the long run, since you earn 10 points for every dollar spend and receive a $10 reward for every 3,000 points. Sale at time of publish: Buy one, get one 50% off Size range: 10-30 | Return policy: Within 45 days for a full refund, minus the $7.95 return shipping cost | Shipping policy: Standard shipping $8.95 (or free if shipped to store) | Perks and rewards: Lane Rewards The 27 Best Jeans for Curvy Women of 2023 Swimsuits For All View On Swimsuitsforall.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a swimsuit that offers design features to accentuate their curves with a very inclusive size range Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer to shop from a more curated offering, as so many options can get overwhelming Swimsuits For All really means swimsuits for all; the brand has one of the most inclusive size ranges in the space. You can browse over 880 bathing suits in a variety of styles, colors, and lengths from sizes 4 to 40. The brand designs its swimsuits with tons of features — like underwire for bust support, hip minimizers, tummy control, longer lengths, and adjustable styles — so you can look and feel your best when soaking up some sun. You can also shop by body type (hourglass, apple, pear, heart, or athletic), which we haven't seen before on a swimsuit retailer site. While the brand doesn't have a loyalty program in place right now, you can sign up for emails to save 25 percent on your first order (and keep tabs on future sales). Sale at time of publish: Swimwear up to 50% off Size range: 4-40 | Return policy: Within 60 days of ship date | Shipping policy: Based on merchandise total Old Navy Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants affordable and stylish bathing suits in a variety of sizes Who It's Not Good For Those looking for name brands and more expensive swimwear pieces Of course, the plus side of shopping for swimsuits at Old Navy is that they're super affordable (seriously, there are separates available for $3 right now) — so go ahead and get several sets if you can swing it. Old Navy's swim selection has something for every taste; there are neutral solids, bold prints, and classic patterns like leopard and gingham. The brand also has swim skirts, beach pants, dress coverups — pretty much any accessory you could need near the water. When scrolling through the offerings, you can also filter the model by size, so you can see how each suit would fit on a size small, large, or extra large. If you shop frequently at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, you can join the Navyist Rewards program to earn points for rewards, get free shipping on orders of $50+, and receive members-only offers (it's free to join). Sale at time of publish: Extra 30% off taken at checkout Size range: XS-4X | Return policy: 30 days from ship date | Shipping policy: $9 standard shipping for non-members, free for members on orders over $50 | Perks and rewards: Navyist Rewards Target View On Target Who It's Good For Someone who wants a stylish and affordable swimsuit with the click of a button Who It's Not Good For Those looking to buy investment swimsuits Target is home to over 650 plus size swimsuit options starting at prices as low at $15. Depending on the brand, whether that’s Kona Sol or Wild Fable, you’ll be able to look through a selection of colors and sizes to find one that best suits you — there are a lot of animal and floral prints in addition to different necklines. Still not sure? Browse through guest reviews to see what shoppers have had to say about the swimsuits before you go pick one up for yourself. Target also has one of the better shipping policies, offering free shipping on orders $35+ — which is more or less the cost of a swimsuit! Sale at time of publish: Select items on clearance Size range: XS-6X; 0-42 | Return policy: Free returns within 365 days of the date it was shipped | Shipping policy: Free shipping on orders $35+ | Perks and rewards: Target Circle Superfit Hero Superfit Hero View On Superfithero.com Who It's Good For Someone who is looking for more everyday swimsuit options like shorts and shirts — or anyone shopping for sizing up to 7X Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer more traditional swimsuit styles or anyone wanting free shipping on orders less than $125 When it comes to designing plus size clothes, some brands have a hard time nailing it on the head, but not Superfit Hero. Instead of having plus sizes at the back of the rack, the brand offers an extensive size range right at the heart of their collection made from high-quality materials. You’ll find pairs of swim shorts, shirts, and bras in a selection of colors and styles. One of the unique parts about the brand is they actually show how the pieces will look on people of similar size and proportion. While Superfit Hero doesn't have a traditional rewards program, you can save 15 percent off your order when you join the email list. Sale at time of publish: Save 15% when you bundle swimwear Size range: L-7X | Return policy: Free returns on items in unworn condition within 21 days of ship date | Shipping policy: Free shipping for US orders over $125 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It's Good For Those who want a mix of designer brands and more affordable everyday brands Who It's Not Good For Someone who falls on the higher end of the plus size spectrum Nordstrom is one of those stores that nearly has almost everything you can think of — including plenty of plus size swimsuits. With over 300 options, you can browse through popular brands like Good American, Artesands, and La Blanca to find an assortment of swimsuits in a variety of styles — think one pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and swim dresses. One of the best parts about Nordstrom is that there is free shipping and returns, so if you order a swimsuit that doesn’t fit, then you don’t have to worry about spending extra money to return it. You can also save over time by joining the Nordy Club, the retailer's reward program, and earn points and get access to member-only events, offers, and sales. Sale at time of publish: Up to 40% off select items Size range: 14-20 | Return policy: Free returns, case-by-case basis | Shipping policy: Free shipping | Perks and rewards: Nordy Club Cupshe Cupshe View On Cupshe.com Who It's Good For Someone who is looking to buy swimwear, dresses, blouses, camis, and coverups all in one place at an affordable price point Who It's Not Good For Those looking for more investment-priced swimwear or anyone who prefers swimsuits made from recycled materials The swimsuit options are endless with CupShe, a women's brand that offers an assortment of both swimwear and clothing items. When it comes to swimsuits, you’ll find bikinis, one pieces, tops, bottoms, and separates available, and you can find exactly what you're looking for when filtering by size, style, color, trend, and price. What we love most about CupShe is the variety of designs as well as the affordable price point — all their plus swimsuits are available for less than $50. Plus, some options are available to buy as separates (which is great for mixing and matching or if you're needing different sizes for your tops and bottoms) as well as bikinis sold as a set. If you're someone who thinks that there's no such thing as too many swimsuits, then it may be worth signing up for CupShe's loyalty program, Sunchasers Club. It's free to join and allows you to earn points on every purchase, early access to sales, exclusive discounts, and more. Sale at time of publish: 10% off $65 for new products Size range: 00X-4X | Return policy: Unworn products in original condition within 30 days of delivery | Shipping policy: Free for orders over $59 | Perks and rewards: Sunchasers Club The 10 Best Plus Size Shapewear of 2023, According to Style Experts Madewell Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It's Good For Someone who is looking for chic silhouettes and prints at an affordable price point Who It's Not Good For Those needing more plus size swimwear options Madewell might be popular for their denim, but they also have a selection of swimsuits with chic silhouettes and elevated prints. In addition to in-house styles, the brand also carries Butter Swimwear, a black-owned business that goes up to size 2X. While Madewell itself does have some great plus size swimsuits, the brand doesn't have as many plus size swimwear options as others on this list; however the modern prints and chic staples offer a hint of uniqueness that you can't find just anywhere. Plus, the Madewell swimsuits are partially made from pre-consumer recycled nylon, for those who value lessening their carbon footprint. Madewell Insiders can earn points on every purchase, free shipping and returns, a birthday gift, and more. Sale at time of publish: Up to 30% off with code FULLBLOOM Size range: 1X-4X | Return policy: Within 30 days of original purchase | Shipping policy: $5 for non-members (standard shipping), free shipping for Madewell Insiders | Perks and rewards: Madewell Insider Fashion To Figure Fashion to Figure View On Fashiontofigure.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for unique swimwear pieces that will stand out on the beach or at the pool Who It's Not Good For Those looking for more classic swimsuit styles or anyone wanting more variety to choose from Fashion to Figure combines the best of both worlds with its fashionable garments available in a plethora of sizes. Unlike a lot of other brands, the swimsuits here are unique, featuring details like fringe cuts and quirky prints that transform a typical bathing suit into a show-stopping piece. The swimsuits are relatively affordable too, and you can often find them on sale for an even better deal. Sale at time of publish: All swim up to 80% off Size range: XL-4X | Return policy: Within 30 days for a full refund | Shipping policy: Free (economy) shipping for orders over $100 Torrid Torrid View On Torrid.com Who It's Good For Someone wanting to get all their swim essentials in one place or those needing swimwear up to a size 30 Who It's Not Good For Those who have a more minimalistic and classic personal style Torrid, one of the original brands focused exclusively plus size clothing, is known for its expansive size range that goes up to size 30 (6X). Not only do they carry dresses, bras, and shoes, but they also have an extensive swimsuit collection. You can also find some beach-ready pieces like swimsuit coverups and terry cloth beach shorts. Some options on the website are exclusively available online, so you won’t find them in stores. You can also shop via the Torrid app to take advantage of app-only deals (and checkout with Apply Pay or Android Pay for shopping on-the-go). Another plus? If you sign up for its newsletter, you can save 40 percent on your next order. Sale at time of publish: 35% off with code SUNDAZE Size range: 10-30 | Return policy: Within 60 days of purchase date | Shipping policy: $6 flat-rate shipping | Perks and rewards: Torrid app Asos ASOS View On Asos Who It's Good For Someone looking for trendy fast fashion picks at an affordable price point Who It's Not Good For Those needing a size range that goes beyond size 3X or 26 Asos has a plethora of curve and plus size swimsuits to choose from in a variety of colors, patterns, and trending styles. Whether you’re looking for a flattering one-piece with ruffle sleeves or a low-cut suit with embellishments, the online retailer has options that can be worn to neighborhood pool and on vacation. While they have a great selection of plus size swimwear options, they do only go up to a size 26 (or 3X), so if you're needing a more extensive size range, we recommend other retailers on this list. If you are new to Asos, though, you can get 15 percent off your first order with code NEWBIE — and students also get a discount of 10 percent. Sale at time of publish: Swimwear up to 67% off Size range: 12-26 | Return policy: Within 28 days of package delivery | Shipping policy: Varies based on location | Perks and rewards: Asos Premier (unlimited next-day delivery on orders of $50+ for $24.99/year Maurices Maurices View On Maurices.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a great assortment of tankinis, swim dresses, swim shorts, and one-pieces Who It's Not Good For Those needing sizes beyond 3X Maurice’s isn’t solely a plus-size retailer, but it does offer a great assortment of plus-size swimsuits up to 3X. The brand's new swimwear category has over 70 plus size bathing suit options with swim dresses, tankinis, bikinis, one-pieces, and more. Many of the swimsuits feature trending details like flattering ruching, peplum, and cut-out designs, along with popular prints like leopard and florals. They're also affordable, with all swimwear pieces under $60 and most under $40. Size range: 1X-3X | Return policy: Returns any time (online returns need to be processed through the expedited returns portal) | Shipping policy: Free shipping on orders $50 Summersalt Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Who It's Good For People looking for high-quality swimsuits made with recycled materials Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants more kitschy and playful pieces in their wardrobe or anyone looking for bargain buys We love Summersalt for its fashionable and functional pieces that can easily be packed away for those long vacations or weekend getaways. The brand is home to numerous best-sellers and popular pieces you may have seen on Instagram, like the Perfect Wrap One Piece which has hundreds of five-star reviews. While browsing through swimwear options, take advantage of the site's designated categories for things like full butt coverage and boob support. Oh, and don't forget to shop the collaborations, too — you especially won't want to miss the ones with Diane von Furstenberg and Kendra Scott. While there's not a rewards or loyalty program, you can earn $10 when you refer a friend. Size range: 2-22 | Return policy: Free returns for store credit within first 30 days of delivery date | Shipping policy: At time of publish, free shipping on orders $95+ with code SPRINGBREAK The 7 Best Tote Bags of 2023 for Every Style and Budget — Starting at $14 Skims View On Skims.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for flattering designs in both bold and neutral styles Who It's Not Good For Those needing more supportive designs, as these swimsuits generally offer light support While Skims might be universally known for its shapewear, the Kardashian-owned brand also has plenty of swimwear options that are worth scrolling through. Find swim shirts, shorts, bandeau bikini tops, cheeky bottoms, and more in an array of both nude, metallic, and neon colors — although you won't find any prints here. Most of the swimsuits in this line offer light support, so if you’re needing more support in your swimwear, then we recommend looking elsewhere, such as Swimsuits For All or Shapermint. Size range: XXS-4X | Return policy: 30-day free returns for store credit, for return to original payment method a $6 shipping fee will apply | Shipping policy: Free shipping on domestic orders $75+ | Perks and rewards: Sign up for email newsletter to receive special offers Bare Necessities Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Who It's Good For Someone who likes to explore fun prints and colors or needs a bikini top with bra sizing Who It's Not Good For Those who need a size larger than 24 or anyone who wants to browse a larger selection of swimwear brands Bare Necessities is a retailer known for its lingerie, activewear, bras, and panties — so you may be surprised to learn it also has a great swimwear offering with popular brands from Miraclesuit to Elomi. When it comes to bathing suits, shoppers can browse through one-pieces, tankinis, bikinis, bra-sized swimsuits, slimming swimsuits, and more. Bare Necessities has a loyalty program called Seamless, where you can receive free shipping on certain orders, a birthday gift, early access to sales, free returns, concierge personal shopping, and more. Plus, when you sign up for the newsletter you can get 20 percent off your first order (with free shipping). Size range: 16W-24W | Return policy: Within 60 days of purchase for a full refund | Shipping policy: Free shipping for orders over $70 | Perks and rewards: Seamless loyalty program Fabletics Fabletics View On Fabletics.com Who It's Good For Someone who already has a Fabletics VIP membership or those who buy a lot of swimwear and activewear and could benefit to becoming a member Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for more neutral colors and minimalistic silhouettes in swimwear At Fabletics, you can find one-pieces and bikinis in a selection of different cuts, styles, and colors in sizes up to 4X — including lots of sporty styles which the brand is known for (take this cute zip-front racerback shaping swim top, for instance). The brand's swimwear is also made with recycled materials to help reduce waste and the pieces are meant to be mixed and matched for more ways to wear. If you tend to buy lots of activewear and swimwear, then you could benefit from becoming a Fabletics VIP member, which costs around $60 per month (and gets you 20 to 50 percent off everything on the site, monthly member credits for free products, free shipping on orders over $49.95, and access to the Fabletics FIT app for on-demand workouts). Your monthly credit can be used for any two-piece outfit or item up to $100. Plus, you can skip months whenever, so there's no strict commitment. Sale at time of publish: 2 for $24 swim for Fabletics members Size range: XXS-4X | Return policy: Within 90 days from day of shipment | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping for orders $49.95 and over | Perks and rewards: VIP membership The 15 Best Places to Buy Dresses of 2023 How to Pick the Right Place to Buy Plus Size Swimsuits Consider the size range While many brands carry plus size swimsuits these days, be sure to check that your sizes are in stock by using the site's filters. If you need to opt for a brand that’s more inclusive in terms of size range — Torrid and Eloquii offer swimwear up to 6X, Superfit Hero offers up to 7X, and Swimsuits for All goes to size 40. Think about variety If you're not sure what you want just yet and are looking to browse, choose a brand that carries numerous styles of swimsuits from one-pieces and bikinis to tankinis and swim dresses. The more options available, the easier it will be to find a piece that works for you. CupShe has a variety of different styles available for shoppers, such as this Shirred Tummy Control One Piece. Additionally, consider the colors and patterns offered — think about the color options, bold prints, flattering silhouettes, as well as any shapewear or smoothing technology if that's what you want. Review the return policy At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what swimsuit you opt for as long as you feel confident wearing it. However, review the brand's return policy, especially if you’re ordering online, to make sure you have the ability to return it if something doesn’t fit properly or you simply don’t like how it looks. If the brand only offers store credit for returns, make sure there are different swimsuits available that you like before purchasing, so you’re not left without any feasible options if you do get store credit back. Frequently Asked Questions How do I know what swimsuit size to buy? Any reputable brand should have a size chart on its website to help guide you when selecting your size. Typically, the minimum measurements are your hips, waist, and bust.“Make sure you read the specific brand’s chart, but generally, you measure your waist at its smallest part, and hips and bust are measured at their fullest parts,” says Maggie Gillette, a stylist and co-founder of The Lingerie Selection. “To ensure accuracy, make sure your measuring tape is lying flat and level all the way around.”Additionally, when you get a suit and try it on, Gillette suggests making sure it feels comfortable sitting, standing, and moving around. “If something is pinching, pulling, or riding up when you’re trying it on, it’s a no-go because it’s only going to bother you more when you’re wearing it for hours,” she adds. What swimsuit stores have the best size range? There are a few places to buy plus size swimsuits like Andie and Aerie, but some stores have a more extensive size range than others. Torrid offers sizes between 10-30, Eloquii has sizes between 10-32, and Swimsuits for All has sizes available between 4-40. However, the sizes available depends on the brand, the specific piece of swimwear, and what’s left in stock. Do swimsuits get tighter or looser in the water? Swimsuits can shrink or stretch when exposed to water, but this depends on the type of swimsuit and the material it's made from. “For example, swimsuits made from spandex, Lycra, or other stretchy materials may become tighter in the water, especially if the swimsuit is wet for an extended time,” says Leena Alsulaiman, style coach and creative strategist and stylist for Anthropologie. “On the other hand, swimsuits made from cotton or other non-stretchy materials may become looser in the water. This can cause the swimsuit to sag or shift, which can be uncomfortable or lead to wardrobe malfunctions.” What swimsuits are in style? “One-piece swimsuits are back in style, with a focus on retro-inspired styles,” says Alsulaiman. “Look for swimsuits with high necklines, ruching, and other details. Swimsuits with cut-out designs, such as cut-out sides, backs, or midriffs, are a popular trend. These swimsuits offer a playful and stylish way to show some skin.”Additionally, Gillette adds that there’s also a trend toward miniskirts, either attached or as an extra piece you can layer over when you want more coverage. “The mini skirt trend also complements the smaller bottoms we are generally seeing if you want to grab a bite to eat or pop into a store to grab something on your way to or from the beach,” she adds. Take Our Word For It Casey Clark is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as ShopTODAY, Forbes, HuffPost, and more. 