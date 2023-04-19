Keep scrolling to see PEOPLE’s top picks for the best plus-size shapewear, according to style experts and our research.

But don’t get it twisted: Variety is definitely a good thing in the shapewear space. After all, no two bodies are alike. You should instead consider important factors like comfort, materials, and compression in mind when shopping to ensure you get the best fit possible. So, to make the task of finding the best plus-size shapewear a total cakewalk, we asked several stylists to recommend their favorite shapewear pieces and share some important buying tips that’ll get you to check out in one piece.

In the same way that a perfect bra fits and supports you in all the right places, the right shapewear can help you look (and feel) like a goddess on all your special occasions — birthdays, dates, club nights, weddings, and so forth. But let's be honest: while the internet has given the shapewear shopping experience a massive upgrade, having hundreds of options at your disposal can make the selection process a tad complicated. The same is true for plus-size shapewear, where you’ll also find a wide range of designs with varying degrees of compression, breathability, and support.

Best Overall ShapeLLX PowerConceal Full Body Tummy Control Shapewear ShapeLLX View On Shapellx.com Who It’s Good For Those who are looking for a piece of shapewear with full body control that is breathable, supportive, and easy to take on and off Who It’s Not Good For Those who are looking for shapewear separates versus a one-piece You do want to wear the best of the best when it comes to shapewear, amirite? Then consider your search over. Introducing this miraculous shapewear piece: a breathable bodysuit with full body control, support, and sizing up to 5X. However, the open crotch feature is the real reason why it's our top pick — this design opens and closes with ease, making going to the bathroom easier. This piece is also a favorite of style expert Colleen Armstrong due to the exceptional support it provides. “This PowerConceal Control Shapewear from Shapellx is top tier,” she tells PEOPLE. “Full body control conceals more lumps and it just gives an overall smooth aesthetic.” Price at time of publish: $64.80 (orig. $108) Materials: 77% nylon, 23% spandex | Size Range: XS-5X | Colors: Black, Brown, Beige, Almond Milk, Light Purple | Care: Hand wash

Best Budget Bebe Seamless Shaping Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a breathable bodysuit with an open-bust design, adjustable straps, and medium compression Who It’s Not Good For Those who would rather purchase shapewear with full-body control and a open-crotch design If you need yet another reason to shop at Amazon, here’s a midbody suit we can only describe as cart-worthy. This one fits up to 3X, has medium compression, adjustable straps, and an open bust design, so you can wear it with or without a bra. Having said that, you can wear this body suit underneath all kinds of pieces in your closet; tops, tanks, dresses, and more. However, you can also wear this body suit as a top with high-waisted pants, jeans, and longer skirts. And its available in three flattering colors, so you can pair it with any outfit. But that’s not all. We love that this mid-thigh bodysuit is made of a breathable blend of elastic and spandex that shapes beautifully and conforms to your every movement. As a result, this body suit always fits like a glove, smooths down rolls, and holds everything in. Finally, it is budget-friendly, coming in just under $20. Price at time of publish: $18.99 Materials: 90% nylon, 10% spandex | Size Range: S-3X | Colors: Soft Nude, Black | Care: Hand wash

Best Waist Cincher Honeylove Waisthero Cincher Honeylove View On Honeylove.com Who It’s Good For Anybody who wants to focus on accentuating the waist and prefers a piece that's easy to take on and off Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers looking for more affordable shapewear options or those who want an all-in-one piece Honeylove is a great shapewear brand you should keep an eye out for if you haven't heard of it already. Full-coverage bras, tops, bodysuits, and underwear are all available here and are highly reviewed by hundreds of shoppers. And this waist cincher is no disappointment. Great to wear underneath dresses, tops, and skirts, this piece goes up to a size 3X and beautifully smooths and shapes — although we recommend sizing up since it's not as stretchy as typical shapewear pieces. Wardrobe stylist Grace Thomas also recommends this cincher because it is easy to zip on and off with a hassle-free zipper system. “This piece is great because you can zip it on and off with clasp closures to allow for a more customizable fit,” she says. Another bonus: It can also help with your posture. Price at time of publish: $139 Materials: 60% nylon, 40% spandex body; 64% spandex, 36% nylon lining | Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: Vamp, Sand | Care: Spot clean, hand wash The 14 Best T-Shirts of 2023 to Add to Your Closet Immediately

Best Slip Skims Fits Everybody Slip Dress SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for slip-style shapewear pieces that can be worn alone or underneath bodycon dresses Who It’s Not Good For Someone who likes bodysuits, tank tops, and other types of shapewear with more coverage and compression Looking at this Skims shapewear slip, you might think it's just another sexy spaghetti strap dress. But don't be fooled: This slip is more than just your average LBD. Yes, its sultry silhouette makes it date-night (or should we say bedroom?) ready. However, this slip can also be worn as a layering piece underneath tight-fitting bodycon dresses for a seamless look. This slip fits up to 4X and comes in a variety of neutrals as well as bold colors; though, the buttery-soft fabric, wide scoop neck, and adjustable straps are what make this slip a favorite among reviewers — it has hundreds of five-star reviews and an 4.2 out of 5 rating overall. We love that this slip can be dressed up or down and can be worn as a top when paired with skirts. We also appreciate the slip’s fit, which is never too tight, and, instead, feels like a hug. And yes, this slip is thinner (some reviewers indicate it’s almost sheer) than other shapewear pieces on this list. But don’t let that discourage you, it makes a great layering piece if you don’t need the extra coverage. Price at time of publish: $62 Materials: 76% polyamide and 24% elastane | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Sand, mica, clay, ochre, and more | Care: Machine wash cold

Best Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Skims Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh with Open Gusset SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a longer bodysuit with targeted compression, easy-to-adjust straps, and lightweight fabric Who It’s Not Good For While this long bodysuit shapes and lifts, its lightweight fabric may be too thin for someone who prefers stronger compression We’re calling it now: this SKIMS bodysuit is going to become your new BFF. After all, this little beauty supports, lifts, and smooths brilliantly. It also extends right up to the middle of the thigh, so it won't show through skirts or dresses. Best of all, this bodysuit is available in eight flattering colors, has easy-to-adjust straps, and goes up to 5X. The cherry on top? Danielle Cafiero, a professional fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant, claims that it is the best long-bodysuit for the money because it also provides targeted compression. “This bodysuit instantly snatches and sculpts the waist,” Cafiero tells PEOPLE. “The best shapewear pieces lend seamless contour with support, and this bodysuit checks all the boxes.” Price at time of publish: $68 Materials: 78% nylon, 22% spandex | Size Range: XXS-5X | Colors: Onyx, Sand, Mica, Cocoa, and more | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, Less Expensive ASSETS by SPANX Women's Remarkable Results All-in-One Body Slimmer Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Those who would like a lightweight, affordable bodysuit with adjustable straps and an open-bust design Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer an option with higher compression or removable straps News flash: great shapewear doesn't have to be expensive, especially this body suit designed by the shapewear pros at Spanx. This is a great option to reach for whenever you need some serious smoothing action underneath long dresses, jeans, or tights. Emily K. Schwartz, a stylist based in Colorado, also likes it because it has other impressive features, like adjustable straps, an open-bust design, and comfortable compression. “This is a great option that covers sizes small to 3X, comes in four different colors (black, beige) and two different brown tones,” she says. “This body suit is going to hold you in and is especially helpful for preventing thigh-chafing. Bonus: it is also machine washable.” Price at time of publish: $38 Materials: 88% nylon, 11% elastane, 1% cotton | Size Range: S-3X | Colors: Black, Light Beige, Cafe Au Lait, Chestnut Brown | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Best Shorts Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a high-compression mid-thigh short that is easy to slide on and off Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer to wear a bodysuit or brief-style shapewear If a bodysuit is not your cup of tea, maybe these high-waisted shorts will suffice. These come in five timeless colors, fit up to 3X, and have plenty of compression to boot. For a seamless look, you can wear these comfortably underneath jeans, leggings, skirts, and dresses. They also are a recommendation of style consultant Soneca Guadara. “These shorts boast an ultra-comfortable fabric for a barely-there feel,” Guadara says. “The material feels like thick tights, and it fits under your bra and has hooks so you can wear your own bra to complete the look.” Price at time of publish: $78 Materials: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: Soft Nude, Very Black, Champagne Beige, Chestnut Brown, Naked 3.0, and more | Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle The 10 Best Cycling Shorts of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Tank Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Tank Bare Necessities View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For Those looking to purchase a shapewear tank made of nylon and elastane that is comfortable, breathable, and stretchy Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers to wear bodysuits, zip-ups, or briefs as shapewear Tara West, a fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant, suggests putting this Spanx tank at the top of your wish list if shapewear that is both supportive and comfortable is a priority. “I love this tank,” West tells PEOPLE. “This nearly invisible tank goes up to 3X, and it targets the tummy area with extra support and smooths the back and hips with just enough control on the sides without pinching. The stretch microfiber breathes easily against your skin and is comfortable for all-day (or night) wear.” Pro tip: You can wear this tank as a top with high-waisted jeans and some chunky sneakers for a fun off-duty look, as well as underneath dresses, blouses, and tees whenever you’re in the office. Price at time of publish: $68 Materials: 55% nylon, 45% Lycra elastane body; 77% nylon, 23% elastane bust | Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: Cafe Au Lait, Very Black, Champagne Beige, Chestnut Brown | Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle The Perfect White Tank Does Exist — and We Found 14 of Them

Best Brief Shapermint Truekind Seamless Stretch Mid-Waist Brief Shapermint View On Amazon View On Shapermint.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants to wear a mid-waist brief that is ultra-stretch, smooth, and provides full coverage Who It’s Not Good For Anybody that wants to wear a mid-length (or long) bodysuit or short-style shapewear piece Briefs don't have to be boring — these prove it! The mid-waist cut gives this pair a casual-sexy vibe and five fun color choices prevent it from looking dated. These are also a favorite of South Carolina-based stylist Carolina Orrico. "This stretchy mid-waist brief is made from an ultra-soft, breathable, and lightweight fabric that feels like a second skin,” she says. “It lays flat on top of curves for a smooth look, with seamless edges and no visible panty lines in between. Best of all, these briefs stay in place, move with you, and never roll down.” Price at time of publish: $14.99 (orig. $26) Materials: 81% nylon, 19% spandex body; 100% cotton gusset | Size Range: S-4X | Colors: Black, Latte, Rose Tan, Atlantic Blue, and more | Care: Hand wash The Best Period Underwear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed