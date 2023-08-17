Keep reading to discover the best plus size bras available, vetted by PEOPLE.

However, a well-fitting bra doesn’t have to be some mythical unicorn, and to help you find the perfect match, we’ve tapped industry experts to dissect all the features that contribute to a great bra, as well as key considerations to be mindful of. If that's not enough, we researched the market and found 23 bras to suit every bust size and style preference, whether it's balconette, wireless bras , minimizer bras , and more.

Let’s face it: We have the ultimate love-hate relationship with bras. Of course, they’re essential for adding lift and support where we need it most, but finding the right fit for the ‘girls’ can be a challenge, especially if you have a fuller bust.

Best Budget Fruit of the Loom Women’s Cotton Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Herroom.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a classic underwire bra with wide adjustable straps, full cup coverage, and a breathable soft fabric (and an affordable price point) won't be disappointed. Who It’s Not Good For This bra doesn't go above cup size above G and is only available in a handful of colors. Looking for a bra that fits like a dream and doesn’t drain your bank account? Look no further than this classic underwire style from Fruit of the Loom. It has all the supportive features you need (wide adjustable straps, full coverage cups and underwire) in a plus-size bra, while still being breathable and soft. This bra is available in multiple sizes, including up to a 46 band a G cup, and the hook-and-eye closure at the back keeps the fit snug and secure. The smoothing, extra wide sides of the bra only enhance the fit, ensuring it remains invisible under clothing. Best of all, this bra costs less than $20, making it a win-win for you and your wallet. Price at time of publish: $14 (orig. $18) Band sizes: 38-46 | Cup sizes: C-G | Materials: 90% cotton, 10% spandex | Color options: Heather grey, pristine, sand, black hue, zebra skin, leopard smoke | Underwire: Yes

Best Balconette Adore Me Nymphadora Contour Plus Bra Adore Me View On Walmart View On Adoreme.com View On Macy's Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a lace balconette-style bra with supportive straps, hook-and-eye closure, and underwire will appreciate this pick. Who It’s Not Good For Balconette bras are a great option for a sexy look, but they may cause more spillage than desired. If you want a bra to show off your best assets, consider wearing a balconette bra like this one from Adore Me. It features a come-hither balconette cut with a lace pattern throughout and is available in seven beautiful colors to choose from. But it’s not just gorgeous – this balconette bra offers serious support. It features underwire for added lift and shape, as well as a hook-and-eye closure at the back for a secure fit. In addition, this bra has wide, adjustable straps, and is available in sizes up to a 46 band and a G cup. As if that were enough, because this bra is a part of a set, you also get a panty thrown in. The cheeky panty is available in sizes up to 4X and is perfectly matched with the bra, so you can feel confident and sexy from top to bottom. Price at time of publish: $44.95 (orig. $49.95) Band sizes: 38-46 | Cup sizes: B-G | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Color options: Dark red, black, true red, pink, blue, green, white, purple | Underwire: Yes

Best Bralette Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette Skims View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Skims.com Who It’s Good For This comfortable bralette is designed with supportive features like adjustable straps and an elastic underband. Who It’s Not Good For This bra isn't as supportive as others on the list; if that's what you need you should look at other options that feature underwire support. A bralette is the best comfortable bra choice on your day off, whether you’re at home binging your favorite shows, brunching, or running errands; however, if you find that your favorite bralette doesn't offer much support these days, this bralette from Skims will definitely become your new BFF. Available in sizes up to 4X, this bralette boasts key features including adjustable straps and an elasticated underbust with plenty of stretch that helps lift breasts. The scoop neck also offers great coverage for a flattering look, and the quick-drying fabric keeps sweat and moisture at bay. Although this bralette is wireless and may not be as supportive as an underwired bra, it doesn't lack in style. There are 15 colors to choose from, including bold neons and classic neutrals that complement every preference and skin tone. Price at time of publish: $34 Sizes: XXS-4X | Materials: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane | Color options: Silver, gold, green highlighter, neon pink, and 12 skin tone colors | Underwire: No

Best Push-Up Auden Women’s Lace Plunge Push-Up Bra Target View On Target Who It’s Good For This relatively affordable push-up bra is designed with underwire, molded cups, adjustable straps, and hook-and-eye closure. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a wireless bra or bralette without extra padding should keep scrolling to browse other options. If the ‘girls’ could use a pick-me-up, this push-up bra from Target will give ‘em the support they deserve and then some. It has all the right support features, lifting underwire, molded cups, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure at the back to guarantee the most secure fit. However, the range of sizes is equally impressive, with band sizes up to 48 and a cup size G. Despite its focus on support, this bra doesn't compromise on style. The stylish mesh overlay makes it versatile for any occasion, whether it’s a special date night or just admiring your own reflection in the mirror. The chef’s kiss is the amazing price: It’s only $18, so you can snag two or more of these without feeling like you’ve burned a hole in your wallet. Price at time of publish: $18 Band sizes: 32-48 | Cup sizes: A-G | Materials: 89% nylon, 11% spandex | Color options: Black, brown, green, pink | Underwire: Yes

Best Lounge Truekind Everyday Throw-on Wireless Bralette Shapermint View On Shapermint.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a medium coverage, breathable bralette with cups that gives a natural shape to the breasts. Who It’s Not Good For

Unlike your other bralettes, this pull-on style from Shapermint is lightweight and as comfortable as your favorite T-shirt. It's made with nylon and spandex materials that provide a seamless look and offer fantastic support to boot. Additionally, this bralette has medium coverage and cups that give the breasts a natural shape rather than pushing them up (or flattening them out), so it doesn’t show under clothing. And no matter your size, this bralette has you covered with eight sizes, including a 4XL. While this bralette doesn't have a hook and eye closure at the back, it's still a great choice for those off-duty days when you need to wear a bra but don't want the feeling of wearing one. Price at time of publish: $10.99 (originally $40) Sizes: XS-4XL | Materials: 95% nylon, 5% spandex | Color options: Black, chocolate, beige, and more | Underwire: No

Best Cup Range Goddess Women's Plus Size Keira Banded Underwire Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For This full-coverage and durable bra is great for anyone that needs sizing up to a 48 band and/or an O cup. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for a plus-size bra under $20 should look to our best budget pick. Bras come in all forms, but sometimes you need something that goes beyond the traditional size range. If that’s the case, we’re pretty confident you’re going to love this Amazon best-seller. It is well-constructed and offers full coverage that doesn’t quit. We love that this bra comes in sizes up to a band of 48 and up to an O cup, so there is a fit for every body. Other notable features include adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye closure, and a center cup over the neckline that offers unmatched separation and support. Yes, this bra may cost over $50, however, the strong support and sturdy construction will last for years to come, making it worth every penny. Price at time of publish: $54 Band sizes: 32-48 | Cup sizes: G-O | Materials: 64% polyester, 30% nylon polyamide, 6% elastane | Color options: Dark leopard, nude, scarlet, fawn, black, chestnut | Underwire: Yes

Best Color Range Delmira Seamless Full Coverage Balconette Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a smooth balconette bra with underwire coverage and 23 color choices. Who It’s Not Good For This bra has light underwire, which may be too small for those looking for something with more coverage. This balconette bra is like a mood ring with its extensive range of 23 prints and colors. With it, you have neutral tones, pastels, and a playful floral print, so you'll never run out of options to match your mood. However, this bra also offers a great range of sizes (it can accommodate band sizes up to a 44 and an F cup) and boasts a stretchy blend of polyamide and spandex that’s comfortable and cloud-soft against the skin. If you’re concerned about support, don’t be! With built-in underwire, this bra gives you the lift you need to feel supported all day long. However, it is never bulky, and thanks to the lightly lined demi-cups for a seamless contour, it can easily be worn under clothing in incognito mode. While plenty of five-star reviewers can’t get enough of this bra, some reviewers have found that the fit is not true to size. If you prefer a snug fit, it’s best to go up a size with this one. Price at time of publish: $30.99 Band sizes: 34-44 | Cup sizes: B-F | Materials: 82% polyamide, 18% spandex | Color options: Clove, Persian blue, beige, black, French gray, white, rose white, apricot pink, duck heather, chocolate, and more | Underwire: Yes

Best Prints Ruby Ribbon Heritage Lace Demiette Ruby Ribbon View On Rubyribbon.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a printed bra with support and comfort with a moisture-wicking fabric should consider this bra from Ruby Ribbon. Who It’s Not Good For While supportive and comfortable, there is only print available for this bra, and it's relatively pricey compared to most other options on this list. With its flattering print and comfortable fabric, this printed bra from Ruby Ribbon is the perfect choice for everyday wear. It accommodates band sizes up to 50 (the highest on our list) and has molded cups that accommodate B cups and larger. Although it doesn’t have underwire, this bra still offers plenty of support and great separation to breasts. Plus, it features adjustable straps that allow for a customized and versatile fit, and there's full compression with 360-stretch panels sewn into the side seams for comfortable over-the-shoulder and under-bust support. And with this bra, you can stay cool and dry even on the hottest days, thanks to the sweat-wicking fabric. Price at time of publish: $75 Band sizes: 34-50 | Cup sizes: B-F | Materials: 75% nylon, 25% spandex | Color options: Autumn meadow print | Underwire: No

Best Bra and Panty Set Avidlove Plus Size Lingerie Set Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a bralette and panty set with a lace design, ten color options to choose from, and an under-$20 price tag will love this option that's available on Amazon. Who It’s Not Good For The materials are a bit thin, so this option may be a less durable option that others on the list. If you’re looking for a gorgeous bra and panty set to rev up your lingerie ‘fit, consider this lacy number that's available on Amazon, which features a high-waist panty and a bralette made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. This set costs less than $20 and is available in sizes up to 22P. Plus, it features scalloped lace detailing throughout, adding a romantic and elegant feel to both pieces. However, it’s not just pretty: The bralette is comfortable with wide straps and has hook-and-eye closure at the back to keep things secure. While this set is offered in ten different colors, including olive green, navy blue, and deep pink, some user reviews indicate that the panty and bralette material is somewhat thin, so you should be gentle when washing it. Price at time of publish: $18.99 Sizes: 14P-22P | Materials: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Color Options: Cardinal red, azure green, white, deep pink, and more | Underwire: No

Best Sports Bra Bravissimo Inspire High Impact Crop Sports Bra Bravissimo View On Bravissimo.com Who It’s Good For This high-impact sports bra comes with a high neckline, built-in underwire, and padded straps for extra comfort and support. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants a plus size bra that comes in neutral solid colors — this one is only available in two print options. When it comes to high-impact workouts, this sports bra from Bravissimo has got your back - literally! It's built to withstand the toughest moves, providing the sturdy support you need to conquer anything from a Zumba class to a fast-paced run with no jiggling in between. This bra is available in band sizes up to 40 and an F cup, with built-in underwire that lifts breasts well and creates a great separation. The strong band and high neck also add to the bra’s support, while the padded straps are adjustable and stay in place. Although this bra only comes in two colors, it's still comfortable to wear and can come in handy as a crop top, especially when all your workout tops are currently in the dirty clothes bin. And with such strong support and fit overall, you'll be crying tears of joy with this bra - we promise! Price at time of publish: $75.50 (orig. $84) Band sizes: 30-40 | Cup sizes: B-F | Materials: 88% polyamide, 12% elastane | Color options: Camouflage print and animal print | Underwire: Yes

Best Budget, Runner-Up Amazon Essentials Women's Strapless Microfiber Bra Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a bra on Amazon with sizes up to 40 and an H cup will appreciate this under-$20 option. Who It’s Not Good For While the size range is decent, some may need options beyond an H cup. Leave it to Amazon Essentials to make a plus-size bra that's a triple threat: supportive, comfortable, and affordable. This bra offers a wide size range, up to a 40 band and an H cup. And it has all the features you need for a comfortable and supportive fit, including a hook-and-eye closure and soft, adjustable straps. Reviewers agree: This bra is a total winner in so many ways. While the price of this bra gets a lot of love from reviewers, the comfortable materials are also well appreciated. One reviewer even said its fabric is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin, making it like a soothing hug with no irritation or redness in between. Price at time of publish: $16.79 (orig. $20.99) Band sizes: 34-40 | Cup sizes: DD-H | Materials: 77% polyamide, 23% elastane | Color options: Camel, blush, deep brown, dark taupe, black | Underwire: Yes

Best Strapless Goddess Lace Bustier Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Classicshapewear.com Who It’s Good For This bustier-style strapless bra is great for anyone needing a bra to wear under strapless tops and dresses with supportive features like molded cups and a long-line design. Who It’s Not Good For If you prefer a bra with built-in straps that are wide and adjustable (or need a cup size beyond FF), there are other options on this list that would work better for you. Finding strapless bras that fits well and offer plenty of coverage might seem like a daydream, but this bustier bra from Goddess is proof that dreams do come true. With a longline design and molded, seamed cups, this bustier offers plenty of support and shaping abilities to any bust. Plus its size range is fairly inclusive, with band sizes up to 50 and an FF cup and a hook-and-eye closure at the back to help keep things secure. This bustier doesn’t just excel at heavy lifting, though. Since it boasts a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and lace detailing throughout, you can wear it as a top and team it with skirts and pants to make a style statement. Price at time of publish: $58.70 (orig. $62) Band sizes: 34-50 | Cup sizes: B-FF | Materials: 50% spandex, 50% nylon | Color options: White and black | Underwire: Yes

Best Support DreamFit Intimates Full Coverage Plus Size Bra Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those looking to buy a full coverage bra with a soft microfiber fabric, built-in support, and fully-adjustable straps. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone seeking a plus-size bra with a more inclusive size range, as this one only includes cup sizes D to DDD. Thanks to its soft microfiber fabric, built-in support, and full coverage throughout, it’s not hard to think of this DreamFit bra as the reliable and supportive best friend you can count on when things get tough. After all, it is designed to be versatile, allowing you to wear it everywhere and with anything without showing through clothes. This bra also features wide, sturdy, and fully adjustable straps at the back. And the three hook-and-eye closure at the back ensures the bra stays secure and snug without being too tight. If you're over the struggle of bra straps doing the slip 'n slide, worry not! The U-shaped design at the back of this bra keeps the straps from falling off your shoulders. FYI: Although bra is available in band sizes up to 46, it only sizes up to DDD. Despite this, this bra is designed to support you through just about anything, even if that’s just lounging at home. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Band sizes: 38-46 | Cup sizes: D-DDD | Materials: 87% nylon, 13% spandex | Color options: Black, tawny | Underwire: Yes

Best for Small Busts Anita Air Control Sports Bra Bra Genie View On Amazon View On Herroom.com View On Thebragenie.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a plus size bra in the A cup range and larger can find just what they need here. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer small-busted bras under $50 with underwire features and less padding. Whether you wear an A cup or a H cup, you can count on this bra to give you great support. It’s got strong padded cups that offer firm support, and consists of double-layered foam and ultra-light mesh materials with cut-outs on the sides and bottom to keep you cool. Although this bra is wireless, there is a flexible underband and supportive straps on each side to keep things secure. Plus, this bra comes in a variety of colors to choose from, whether it’s lipstick red to black and white. Pro tip: While it’s recommended to size up from your typical band size with this bra, you can still order it in the usual cup range. Price at time of publish: $73.80 (orig. $82) Band sizes: 30-42 | Cup Sizes: A-H | Materials: Double-layered foam, ultra-light mesh | Color options: Anthracite, coral/anthracite, smart rose, white, lipstick, pink/anthracite, black/kalahari, viper grey, black, black neon, powder gold | Underwire: No

Best Nursing Gratlin Plus Size Cotton Nursing Bra Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a nursing bra that has front drop-down cups and a clip closure for easy breastfeeding. Who It’s Not Good For Some may need a nursing bra option with underwire support, as this is a wireless option. If you need a bra pumping for nursing, this full-coverage bra can help you handle both. It features front drop-down cups and clip closure for easy breastfeeding, and sizes all the way up to 48 band and an E cup, ensuring you get the perfect fit. While it's not padded, and only offers light support, this bra is comfortable and breathable thanks to its soft, stretchy fabric that wicks away moisture. The additional row of hook-and-eye closure at the back provides extra support and shoulder pads are soft and never dig into the shoulders. But don’t just take our word for it – reviewers also love this bra. Right now it has a 4-star average rating on Amazon plus hundreds of five-star reviews, celebrating its reasonable price, comfort, and stretchiness. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Band sizes: 32-48 | Cup Sizes: B-F | Materials: Cotton, polyester | Color options: Black, white, charcoal heather, and more | Underwire: No

Most Comfortable Floatley Smooth Wireless Minimizer Bra Floatley View On Amazon View On Floatley.com Who It’s Good For This bra is designed for comfort in mind, as it's made from breathable and stretchy spandex and nylon blend and features a wire-free design. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a bra with a four-row hook-and-eye closure (or need sizing beyond a DDD cup) would be more keen with other options we picked. The Floately wire-free bra is a great option for those looking for something that offers full coverage and lift. It comes in four flattering colors and can accommodate band sizes up to 42 and cup sizes up to DDD. While this bra has supportive and reinforced sides, its underband provides lift and full coverage throughout. Plus, it’s seamless under clothing, preventing bunching or gaping. The best part? This bra is made from a breathable blend of nylon and spandex, so it feels airy and soft against the skin. Price at time of publish: $29.50 (orig. $59) Band sizes: 34-42 | Cup Sizes: C-DDD | Materials: 54% nylon, 46% spandex | Color Options: Champagne, black, frost gray, mauve | Underwire: No

Best Adjustable Eby Seamless Bralette EBY View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Join-eby.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for an easy-to-adjust bra will love this option by Eby that offers all-day comfort and support. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer traditional bras to bralettes with sizes above a 40 band and an E cup. Adjustable straps are always a great feature on a plus size bra, as they allow you to customize the fit while preventing bulging and gaping. And Eby's bra is no exception, as not only does it ensure a seamless fit, but it also has wide and comfortable straps that don't dig and adjust in seconds. Apart from the straps, this bra has remarkable features that make it a great buy. Its four-way bond technology is particularly great, as it allows the bra to move with you with your every move without riding up or chafing. Also, the V-neckline is extremely flattering, allowing it to be tucked under all types of tops without being noticeable. While it doesn't go above a band size of 40 and an E cup, it's still a great, easy-to-adjust bra that you can count on for all-day comfort and support. Price at time of publish: $52 Band sizes: 34-40 | Cup Sizes: A-E | Materials: 85% nylon, 15% spandex | Color options: Black, nude, skyway, castle wall, fallen rock, peach bloom, raindrop | Underwire: No

Best Maternity Suekaphin Nursing Bra 5-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For For those seeking a 3X maternity bra, this is a great option that's both wireless, comfortable, and conveniently comes in a five pack. Who It’s Not Good For Some may be looking for a maternity bra that features underwire support, which this does not have. When you’re pregnant, it’s important to prioritize comfort, regardless of which trimester you’re in. So, if you’re looking for a comfortable maternity bra that won’t dig into your skin or squeeze your breasts too tight, this five-pack of bras is perfect for you! Not only do you get five bras for a reasonable price, but each bra in the pack is wireless, soft, and incredibly comfortable. These bras are available in sizes up to 3X, and the straps are adjustable for a customized fit. You can also remove the padding from these bras, which helps to prevent them from being visible through clothing and makes them more convenient to wash. However, the standout feature of this bra is its one-step clasp, which makes breastfeeding effortless. This means that once you've had your baby, you can continue to use it as a nursing bra. Price at time of publish: $40.99 (orig. $59.99) Sizes: S-3X | Materials: 92% nylon, 8% spandex | Color options: 5 | Underwire: No

Best Front-Closure Playtex Women's 18 Hour Wire-Free Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for an affordable front-closure bra for easy on and off will appreciate this convenient (and relatively affordable) option from Playtex. Who It’s Not Good For This bra isn't machine washable, which may be too much of an inconvenience for some shoppers. If you're looking for a range of bras that come in different styles at great prices, Playtex is a great bra brand worth considering. A stand-out style from the brand has to be this wireless bra that offers both comfort and support with thousands of five-star reviews to boot. This Playtex bra is available in band sizes up to 48 and cup sizes up to DDD, making it a great option for a wide range of body types. It’s got wide and cushioned non-slip straps and features a four-way support system known as TruSupport that provides additional side and back support. On top of that, there’s also fuller cups to reduce spillage and a flattering V-neckline that gives a peek-a-boo look without sacrificing support. Plus, the front closure makes it easy to put on and take off the bra. Although it may be a hand-wash only bra, its price, fit, and support make it a great addition to anyone's bra drawer. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Band sizes: 36-48 | Cup sizes: B-DDD | Materials: Spandex, microfiber, and microfiber nylon | Color options: White, black, light beige, old light beige, real black | Underwire: No

Best Side Support Elomi Cate Side Support Bra Wacoal View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a side-support bra that goes up to a band size of a 46 and a cup size of K should add this Elomi bra to your online cart. Who It’s Not Good For While this bra is definitely supportive, it’s also bulkier than other supportive styles on this list. If you're on the hunt for a bra that's comfortable, supportive, and makes you look (and feel!) good, you can't go wrong with this side support bra from Elomi. It accommodates band sizes up to 46 and a K cup, and features three-to-four piece double-layered cups and strong straps for extra support. This bra is also comfortable to wear thanks to a stretchy blend of polyester, nylon and spandex, and it has triple and double row hook-and-eye closure at the back to keep everything in place. (While it boasts ample support, it does feel a bit bulkier than other options on this list.) This bra offers a wide range of colors to choose from, giving you the flexibility to go for a timeless look with neutral tones or embrace boldness with shades like desert rose and camellia. With a little shimmer woven into its threads, its fabric is sure to make heads turn and jaws drop. Price at time of publish: $37.20 (orig. $59) Band sizes: 34-46 | Cup Sizes: DD-K | Materials: 55% polyester, 35% nylon, 10% elastane | Color options: Alaska, desert rose, latte, rosewood, willow, ink, dark copper, pecan, red, pansy, and more | Underwire: Yes

Best Minimizer Thirdlove 24/7 Unlined Minimizer Bra ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com Who It’s Good For For those seeking a full-coverage bra that shrinks busts up to two inches, this is a high-quality option that wears comfortably. Who It’s Not Good For Those who want to purchase a more affordable minimizer bra, as this one is nearly $80. ThirdLove's unlined minimizer bra is a great choice if you want to achieve a sleek, balanced silhouette. Yes, it’s more expensive than other bras on this list, but it uses compression fabric to shrink your bust by up to two inches, while providing all the support and support you need for a comfortable fit. You can find this bra in band sizes up to 44 and cup size H, so you have a wide range of sizes to choose from. It's also designed with smoothing sides and a hook and eye closure at the back to keep things secure and wear seamlessly under tanks, tees, and tops. To top it all off, it features adjustable straps that allow the style to be worn two ways, making it a more versatile option for your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $76 Band sizes: 32-44 | Cup Sizes: B-H | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Color options: Taupe, black, and mocha | Underwire: No



Best Full-Coverage Luvelette Plunge T-Shirt Bra Shein View On Shein.com Who It’s Good For For those who need an affordable full coverage bra, available in underband sizes up to 46 and sizes up to G cup. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers a full-coverage bra with underwire, as this bralette is less supportive than others. ICYMI: SHEIN's Luvelette line is a treasure trove of quality intimates at affordable prices. Here you can find everything from underwear to pajamas to bras, with prices under $50. And full coverage bras are plentiful from Luvelette, and you can count on this plunge style to give you the coverage and support you need without having to spend a small fortune. Available in band sizes up to 46 and sizes up to a G cup, this bra is designed to prioritize comfort with soft materials and unlined cups. But it’s also supportive with features like adjustable straps and four rows of hook-and-eye closures so you can find the perfect fit. Although the padding of this bra is not removable, its size range and coverage make up for it. At this price point, you can afford to refresh your underwear drawer with a bra in every color. Price at time of publish: $20 (originally $25) Band sizes: 34-46 | Cup sizes: C-G | Materials: 70% polyamide, 30% elastane | Color options: Apricot, black, blue | Underwire: No