The 8 Best Plant-Based Baby Food of 2022

With that in mind, consider these expert-approved plant-based baby food picks.

“The foods may need to be modified in some way to make them an appropriate size and texture, but babies can participate in family meals very early on,” she says. “Some great first plant-based foods for babies include smashed black beans, avocado or sweet potato strips, peanut butter spread on toast or mixed into applesauce, and hummus.”

Whether it’s your family’s preference or due to food allergies, “a plant-based diet can provide 100 percent of nutritional needs if this is needed or preferred,” says Madden Wilson, RDN , a registered dietitian at GI for Kids in Knoxville, TN. And that doesn’t necessarily have to be capital-B baby food. Once they reach six months old and can sit upright, they can eat most plant-based foods that are already on your plate.

While meat has its moments (see: backyard barbecues ) there’s a good cause for skipping it, too, whether its effects on the environment or for your health. And the best plant-based baby food makes it easy for infants and toddlers to go meat-free from an early age; not only do they not know what they’re missing, but the latest crop of pre-packaged baby foods makes it simple for them to get nutrients from plant sources .

Best Overall: Once Upon a Farm Baby Meal Packets Once Upon a Farm View On Onceuponafarmorganics.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for organic food with a wide variety of flavor profiles that is also easily accessible, since it's available both in grocery stores and online. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking to reduce their waste as the plastic pouches are not curbside recyclable. All of our experts singled out Once Upon a Farm, calling out its huge range of plant-based baby food options and formulas fortified with hard-to-get nutrients, like vitamin B12 and DHA. There’s also endless opportunity for customization. “I love that their ‘meals’ can be served pureed, mashed, or as finger foods,” Wilson says. “It is important to expose babies to different textures of the same food.” What also makes a difference: The foods from Once Upon a Farm are packed with key nutrients for a growing infant. “While most traditional first foods for babies are plant-based — such as single fruits or vegetables — they are not always nutrient-sense,” she explains. “All Once Upon a Farm pouches and meals contain a variety of nutrient-dense foods, including at least one high-fat ingredient, and do not contain any added sugar.” “Once Upon a Farm Organics is a recipient of the Clean Label Project Purity Award,” says Krystyn Parks, MS, RD, a pediatric dietitian in Lake Forest, CA. “After the heavy metal reports came out, many parents were looking for companies who actively try to reduce the heavy metals in their products, and this company is trying to do that.” One thing to keep in mind is that while the pouches are BPA-, BPS-, and PVC-free, they aren't recyclable. So this may not be the best option for parents looking to reduce their waste. Price at time of publish: Starts at $2.99/pouch Organic: Yes | Free of: Added sugar, dairy, preservative, GMOs | Subscription available: Yes

Best Formula: Earth’s Best Non-GMO Plant Based Infant Formula Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Luckyvitamin.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for an option that can be mixed with breastmilk or those wanting an option that is lactose-free. Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting to avoid corn syrup solids, which is the first ingredient in this formula. This infant formula is supplemented with iron, which is incredibly important for babies. While newborns are born with a stockpile of iron accumulated during pregnancy, that’s where the supply ends. Even breast milk tends to be low in iron, which is why even babies who are breastfed should get some kind of supplementary iron in their diet, says Alyssa Fontaine, RD, a registered dietitian based in Canada. In fact, “when they reach six months of age, their iron stores are usually depleted,” she explains. So, additional iron—typically, 11mg of iron per day—is key. “For people using infant formulas, it is important to choose an iron-fortified formula,” Fontaine says. Also worth keeping in mind: This powder gets its protein from soy, making it lactose-free. It’s further enhanced with fatty acids like DHA, too, which can be hard to come by on a plant-based diet. “Plants contain ALA, which is used to make DHA, but the process isn't very efficient, so often supplementation is necessary,” Parks says. However, it's worth noting that because this formula is lactose-free, it uses corn syrup solids as the carbohydrate source. If you're wanting to avoid corn syrup for your baby, this won't be the option for you. Price at time of publish: $31.96 ($1.52/oz.) Organic: No | Free of: Lactose, GMOs | Subscription available: No

Best Soy-Free: Else Nutrition Super Cereal VitaCost View On Luckyvitamin.com View On Thrive Market View On Vitacost Who It's Good For Those looking for an organic, soy-free formula made with simple ingredients. Who It's Not Good For Only comes in three flavors, so it's not ideal for anyone wanting to introduce their baby to more varierty. Some babies can get an upset stomach from soy, which is a fairly common ingredient in plant-based baby food. "Soy is a large protein that may be more difficult for infants with still maturing digestive systems to tolerate," Wilson says. "If your baby has a milk protein allergy, they are more likely to also react to soy protein." For babies older than six months, consider this cereal a worthwhile substitute for soy-based foods. The gluten-free, minimally processed cereal gets its protein from almond, tapioca, and buckwheat — with all nine essential amino acids, no less — as well as healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. It's also fortified with iron, with each serving providing 2mg. It comes in three flavors (vanilla, banana, and mango), so it's likely your baby will take to one of them; however, there are other options on the list that offer more flavor and ingredient variety. Price at time of publish: $5.79 ($0.45/serving) Organic: Yes | Free of: Gluten, fillers, gums, GMOs | Subscription available: No

Best for Picky Eaters: Little Spoon Baby Blends Little Spoon View On Littlespoon.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for affordable, organic baby food with lots of variety that also offers toddler meal plans. Who It’s Not Good For Those needing baby food available in grocery stores, not just online. Not only does Little Spoon offer foods categorized according to each stage of eating, but it offers a wide variety of food to choose from. “Their food is made with simple ingredients but offers lots of good and interesting flavors,” Fontaine says. “Their blends are very nutritious and contain lots of protein, fiber, and vitamins.” You’ll find everything from whole grains (such as quinoa and farro) to curry, which you can amp up with “clean” supplements (in the form of boosters). You can also sort through various foods by dietary needs, such as dairy- or gluten-free, then have your lineup shipped directly to your door (unfortunately, you can't buy them one-off at grocery stores). “They have a subscription plan and delivery service that makes it convenient for parents,” she says. “Also, they have a questionnaire to give parents what suits their infant best — from allergies to taste preferences for picky eaters.” So, if you know your kid will eat anything with citrus flavors, you can sort and order accordingly. Plus, the brand also offers full toddler meals, so your baby can easily transition once they come of age. Price at time of publish: Starts at $2.99/meal Organic: Yes | Free of: Preservatives, additives, fillers, GMOs | Subscription available: Yes

Best Subscription: Yumi Baby Food Yumi View On Helloyumi.com Who It’s Good For Those wanting a subscription service that offers a huge variety of food textures and combinations along with plenty of vitamins and supplements. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for baby food available in grocery stores or those also wanting toddler meals. This subscription baby-food delivery service — used by celebrity moms including Whitney Port and Gigi Hadid — can be especially handy for the new parent who doesn’t have the time or energy to head to the grocery store. “They offer free shipping but they offer a very large variety of products according to the stage of the infants,” Fontaine says. “They don’t contain any of the top eight allergens and are also vegan.” The meals, which are prepared on a weekly basis, are developed by a team of chefs, doctors, and nutritionists, and they emphasize a wide variety of nutrient-dense foods. Even the smoothies are blended strategically; they’re not as thin as store-bought smoothies, since Yumi’s goal is to retain fiber to balance out the natural fructose from the fruits. Don’t want to think about baby food ever again? You can also put your baby on a custom plan — designed by an in-house nutritionist — that gets sent to your door; it changes weekly to accommodate various stages of development (although at this time they do not offer meals for toddlers). While this is our favorite subscription plan, Yumi is more expensive than other options on the list, and the baby food is only available online, with the exception of some snacks (Organic Meltable Puffs and Organic Toddler Bar) that are now available at Target. Price at time of publish: Starts at $5/day Organic: Yes | Free of: Gluten, dairy, added sugar, GMOs, tree nuts (except coconut) | Subscription available: Yes

Best Variety: Tiny Organics Baby Meals Tiny Organics View On Tinyorganics.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for an allergen-free, organic baby food subscription that offers a wide variety of foods and flavors. This is also a great option for anyone wanting to cut down on dishes, since these come in microwave-safe bowls. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a more affordable baby food plan that doesn't require a subscription. If you want your kid's palate to lean more diverse, consider Tiny Organics, which offers child-friendly riffs on everything from dal to ratatouille. "Tiny Organics offers organic whole food, veggie-forward meals that aim to raise adventurous eaters," says pediatric dietitian Grace Shea, MS, RDN, who's based in Cincinnati, OH. "I love that all meals are baby-led weaning friendly, offer a wide variety of flavors, and are delivered right to your door." You can heat the bowls up in the microwave and serve the food directly in the original (microwave-safe) packaging, cutting down on the number of dishes in the sink. Not only that, but the meals are created with dietary needs in mind. "Each Tiny Organics meal has been created with a team of chefs and neonatal nutritionists to ensure nutritious quality," she says. That explains why all Tiny Organics meals are created without added salt or sugar, which can be otherwise hard to come by in pre-packaged meals (they're also free of common allergens). One downside is that Tiny Organics isn't available in grocery stores (which is helpful if you need to grab more food when traveling, for example), and you can't order them one-off online, either. Price at time of publish: Starts at $4.66/meal Organic: Yes | Free of: Big-8 allergens, added salt, added sugar | Subscription available: Yes

Most Accessible: Gerber Plant-tastic Food Packets Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Who It’s Good For Anyone wanting affordable, organic baby food that's accessible both online and in major grocery stores. Who It’s Not Good For Those who are looking for more variety for their baby's diet, since these are heavy on beans, greens, and grains. For an option you can shop either online or in your local brick-and-mortar store, consider Gerber’s line of plant-based, organic meals. “It’s great because it’s accessible to many and can easily be found in grocery stores,” Shea says. “These shelf-stable meals and puree pouches are great for on-the-go and come in kids’ tried-and-true favorites, like marinara pasta or mac ‘n cheese — all with added vegetables.” Packed with beans, grains, and vegetables, the meals provide protein in every serving; you can choose from travel-friendly pouches to bowls that feel like a real dinner. (And, once they’re older, the line also offers snacks you can take on the road to keep your toddler satisfied.) Bonus: The carbon footprint of the Plant-tastic line is certified carbon neutral as part of Gerber's goal to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Price at time of publish: $21.36 ($0.51/ounce) Organic: Yes | Free of: GMOs | Subscription available: Yes